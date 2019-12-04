Tony Robbins Crosses The Atlantic For Some Libel Tourism In Ireland; Files SLAPP Suit Against Buzzfeed
from the slappity-slapp-slapp dept
Tony Robbins is American. Buzzfeed is an American news organization. Last week, Buzzfeed published its sixth story in an investigative series about Robbins, that included a story of Robbins allegedly sexually assaulting a high schooler at a summer camp in California. Which, last I checked [looks around quickly], is also in America. So, you might wonder why it is that Robbins has sued Buzzfeed in Ireland. Robbin's lawyer, Paul Tweed has tried to defend the decision to sue in Ireland, but I'm having trouble seeing how any of this is convincing:
"My client is entitled to have his name cleared. In my opinion the Irish courts are just as capable of making that determination as the English courts or the American courts," said Mr Tweed.
He said Ireland would be the appropriate forum for both sets of proceedings as Twitter’s European headquarters is in Dublin.
"It is totally appropriate that we try to keep everything under one roof," he said.
Wait, what? He's suing Buzzfeed, not Twitter, though apparently he's threatening to sue Twitter too. For what?
Mr Robbins is not only aggrieved with Buzzfeed’s coverage, but the manner in which it has spread on social media platforms.
Mr Tweed said his firm had put Twitter "on notice" of a potential lawsuit.
That's not how any of this works.
Of course, the real reason to sue in Ireland is because either lawsuit would be laughed out of court in the US. The bar to prove defamation against a public figure like Robbins would make it nearly impossible for Robbins to win a defamation lawsuit here, unless he could somehow prove that Buzzfeed made up the reporting, which seems highly unlikely. And, of course, Section 230 of the CDA would protect Twitter. Even in Europe, it seems unlikely that Twitter could be held liable for how other people tweeted, just because Mr. Robbins is "aggrieved" about how this story spread.
Robbins himself put up a laughably bad defense of this legal strategy in a Medium post that actually starts with exactly why his lawsuit should be thrown out with Robbins being told to pay the defendants' legal fees:
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter said, “Without a free press, there can be no free society.”
Freedom of the press is central to the democratic experiment and our last, best line of defense against those in power who threaten the rule of law.
Yeah, that's why we don't let rich assholes sue the media every time they publish an unflattering story. But, I guess, with Ireland not having a 1st Amendment and all, you figure why not jump on a bit of libel tourism to show them who's boss?
Robbins' Medium post does highlight some of those quoted in earlier stories who later repudiated their quotes or said they felt pressured by Buzzfeed's reporters. But that, alone, does not make the original reporting defamatory. And, the fact that Robbins is suing in Ireland, rather than the US certainly suggests that his lawyers here know that he'd lose big time if he tried it here (which also means that any attempt to try to collect money in the US should he somehow win these lawsuits under Irish law, would be easily blocked by the SPEECH Act, which bars attempts by libel tourists to go oversees to get a judgment and then enforce it against US parties).
Buzzfeed, for its part, stands by its reporting.
We learned today that Tony Robbins has started legal proceedings against BuzzFeed in Ireland following a series of reports on allegations of inappropriate sexual advances, verbal abuse and, most recently, an alleged sexual assault of a teen. This reporting is based on hundreds of interviews, audio recordings, and documentary evidence, and we stand by it unequivocally.
Mr Robbin has chosen to sue us abroad rather than address the detailed account of the woman who said he attacked her; the two women who say they saw it happen; and the accounts of dozens of others. The fact that he doesn't even seek to address these claims, choosing instead to abuse the Irish court system and attack BuzzFeed, speaks for itself.
To be fair, Robbins does pretend to try to address the latest claims of assault in his Medium post... but his "response" is basically "that was a long time ago" and nothing else:
Today, BuzzFeed published another article riddled with falsehoods, concerning an alleged incident from 1985, 34 years ago when I was 25 years old. (I turn 60 in just a few months).
He does not note a single "falsehood" in the story. Instead, the rest of his post is basically a smear campaign against Buzzfeed, filled with out of context statements and innuendo (exactly the kind of thing he claims Buzzfeed is doing to him). He complains about their journalistic technique of asking a source to confirm a story, saying that the source called Robbins instead because he "felt [the reporter] had an agenda." That may be interesting, but is not defamatory. It also goes on a weird tangent about "current research on the topic of memories" to suggest that "memories can be influenced and distorted." Look: when you don't actually respond to accusations of sexually assaulting a teen, other than to say it was a long time ago, and then start babbling on about how memories can be distorted, that doesn't make it sound like you're denying anything. It makes it sound like you're scrambling for excuses.
It seems that Tony Robbins is the latest in a long line of very wealthy men who get so upset about journalists reporting stories they'd prefer not to see who tries to SLAPP them in response. Robbins is adding the overseas element here, perhaps recognizing how badly such a lawsuit would fare in the US. But, as Buzzfeed itself notes, this kind of cowardly attack speaks for itself.
Filed Under: defamation, free speech, ireland, libel tourism, paul tweed, reporting, tony robbins
Companies: buzzfeed
Fuck Buzzfeed, its one of the worst of the new media that started the clickbait trend. Let them burn side by side with the steaming pile of crap leftover from gawker
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
OK, Tony.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Start down the road of wanting to destroy news outlets you don’t like and you’ll always find more outlets to destroy. Walk the road long enough and you’ll stop coming up with reasons to destroy them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Keep going, I'm discovering a new fetish. Who burns after CNN? Inquiring minds want to know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two things.
Your fetish is not my responsibility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Aww... it's so easy to bait you lately, and your responses are so tired. Are you afflicted with Seasonal Affective Disorder? You should change your profile to SAD T. Stone for the holiday season!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What is with the 4chan-level trolling today? Seriously, did /pol/ link here or some shit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
OK.
Then, when someone tries this crap against an outlet you do support, there's already precedent against them - and you've gleefully demanded it's available to be used against them. Bravo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“It is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.” — Tony Robbins
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tony Robbins is a greedy, power-hungry asshole who refuses to address credible accusations of sexual misconduct against him but has all the time in the world to travel abroad and sue a news outlet for reporting those accusations.
Tony, if you’re reading this and you’re pissed off about it: Sue me in Ireland, you free speech-hating shitbag.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What are we collectively if such people gain power? If millions of women are abused, how are millions of abusive men getting laid?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I believe it's called “rape”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Most abusers don't rape women, and many women stay for a long time with them. As women say, it's millions of women who are abused, so millions of abusive men are getting laid by these women. Seems like a moral hazard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I'm not really sure what you are trying to say .. perhaps I am misreading between the lines?
Are you one of those who think it is impossible to rape your wife?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I take it you’ve never heard of marital rape or coercion. A woman can be abused by “consenting” to sex even though that consent comes at metaphorical (or possibly literal) gunpoint. “Sleep with me or lose your job” is coerced non-consensual sex — i.e., rape — and you might want to reëxamine your relationship with anyone who tells you otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I take it you’ve never heard of marital rape or coercion. A woman can be abused by “consenting” to sex even though that consent comes at metaphorical (or possibly literal) gunpoint. “Sleep with me or lose your job” is coerced non-consensual sex — i.e., rape — and you might want to reëxamine your relationship with anyone who tells you otherwise.
Funny how it's never prosecuted as rape even when alleged. I suppose women who sleep with the boss to get a job can be tried for prostitution too. By your definition, women can (and do) rape men. Still, most men aren't bosses and most men aren't even abusers, but most women seem to be drawn to them (or there wouldn't be so many abused women).
Women who have looks tend to know they weren't really the best qualified in the first place (law offices are the worst and are often loaded with current/former sex workers or just golddiggers trying to marry a lawyer). Just ask the unattractive women who aren't hired what was going on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, not really. I’m not sure what the charge for that would be, but I don’t think it wouldn’t be prostitution.
Yes. Women can, and have, raped men by coercing them into what would clearly be considered non-consensual sex if the genders were reversed. That men don’t report it as often as women due to societal stigmas (e.g., the difficulty in proving to a jury that an erection is not consent) says nothing about whether it happens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"most women seem to be drawn to them (or there wouldn't be so many abused women)."
"Women who have looks tend to know they weren't really the best qualified in the first place"
It takes a special kind of asshole to hold these thoughts.
I suggest you seek professional help.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Jhon seems a very appropriate name for you bro. It’s literally the only way you can get laid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
wow a SIMP on a website run by another SIMP who's stuck with an aging wife.
Because the site allows comments about men, women, and dating, it would appear the love lives of those who run it would be fair game and in the public interest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bless your heart, but 4chan-level insults are not gonna get the job done for you, child.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And the commenters too bro. How many prostitutes do you hire a year Chris?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If you abuse your spouse as a coercive tactic to get her/him to have sex with you, I classify that as rape. Any sex that's not consensual on equal footing IS rape in one form or another, even though some rapist hide behind the excuse "that is not what the law says".
And if anyone feel the need to post the excuse "but why don't the abused spouse leave the relationship" they're an idiot for resorting to victim blaming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, YOUR view is what matters, not the actual law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Perhaps you might share your knowledge of said law ... lol, sure you will.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So you are one of those that don't think coerced sex is rape then...
Hello Anonymous Rapist! Or perhaps you are just another internet slug of a coward that support rapists, which seems to be the truth if I look at what you posted earlier. I have no doubt that someday someone will give you a quick kick in the groin if it hasn't already happened which seems likely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Melissa Benoist never claimed she was raped. Many abused women stayed willingly because they "loved" the abuser, yet somehow they verbally abuse some nonviolent man who points out their stupidity, and show the mouth that got them hit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cool, cool, justifying non-defensive physical violence against women.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What, if anything, does this have to do with the article about this Robbins dude?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Circular reasoning and victim blaming galore.
It seems you are an asshole who thinks it's okay to hit someone if they talk back at you. Gee, why am I not surprised.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
if he hadn't done wrong, anywhere, he wouldn't have to defend himself everywhere! with a bit of luck, Irish courts will fuck him off and he'll have to go back to the States and get no luck there!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He should not be able to sue buzzfeed ,he does not live in ireland,
buzzfeed is not located in ireland,
its not like facebook which has a large office in ireland.
why should buzzfeed be subject to irish law.
he using ireland as a venue because theres no section 320 law there .
or very few laws re free speech .
Theres irish laws against harassment on the web or copyright infringement .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Robbin's layer, Paul Tweed
Such professionalism...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And, of course, Section 230 of the CDA would protect Twitter.
Only in America, and not for very long, after 60 Minutes educated the public on its flaws.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good thing that 60 Minutes isn’t the Supreme Court or Congress and that public opinion would shift after virtually every social interaction network lays out how the elimination of 47 U.S.C. § 230 would also eliminate virtually every social interaction network. Otherwise we’d be in a pretty shitty country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm sure 60 Minutes (who brought down Nixon btw) might note that countries that don't have Section 230, like England, Australia, or India, somehow manage to still have social media networks. Isn't that amazing?
Besides, most outlets that write stories about how 230 would kill comment sections already abolished theirs.
BTW the difference between a platform and a publisher is that the platform is what is called "dumb pipes."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I thought that CNN was the devil and full of fake news, what has changed and why did I not get the memo?
Certainly the Conservative News Network would be highly biased, so why reference a hated source just because you like the news they are presently reporting?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
60 Minutes isn't CNN.
I was noting that 60 Minutes would influence those "idiotic masses" many here whine about, to dislike 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And every interactive web service reliant on 230 to even exist could influence more people than 60 Minutes simply by putting a “we can’t exist without Section 230” message on its site where everyone can see it. DeviantArt, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, 4chan, Mastodon instances, Wikipedia, Reddit, and virtually every other site like those could put a “we need 230 to exist” message as an overlay on the site upon its next load to a specific user, and I guarantee that would catch more attention than a 60 Minutes segment.
Or did you forget all about how well that worked for the SOPA/PIPA protests?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Or did you forget all about how well that worked for the SOPA/PIPA protests?
FOSTA was passed and Article 13/17 did pretty well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you think the passage of a bill that destroys or severely weakens 230 would happen when virtually every platform for third party speech would both come out against it and ask their users to do the same…well, in the words of Wade Barrett, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It may have something to do with their being very few court cases trying to hold them responsible for user posts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There have been plenty of cases. More like notice-and-takedown works just fine.
60 Minutes is a little more credible than this website.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you ignore all the ways that system can be (and has been) abused vis-á-vis copyright, sure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
“60 Minutes is a little more credible than this website.”
And yet you’re here and not there bro...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Perhaps you aren't aware how much content is disappeared outside the US-jurisdiction. That is mostly due to the fact companies outside the USA seldom have ANY other choice than to take down content because they don't have the protection of 1A and 230 so there are no real discussion taking place around it outside the USA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There is a good snark to hunt, disappeared content with no outcry on social media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Perhaps you aren't aware how much content is disappeared outside the US-jurisdiction. That is mostly due to the fact companies outside the USA seldom have ANY other choice than to take down content because they don't have the protection of 1A and 230 so there are no real discussion taking place around it outside the USA.
Content in the US disappears because whistleblowers get retaliated against online and defamed (like Rose McGowan).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[Citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://variety.com/2019/biz/news/rose-mcgowan-racketeering-harvey-weinstein-david-boies-lisa-bloom- 1203380925/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Those countries also lack laws that do what 230 does — i.e., laws thatprotect users from being sued for repeating someone else’s speech — and the UK has literally sent the police to the homes of people who sent “impolite” tweets. Not really the example you think it is, huh, champ?
Irrelevant to the discussion.
Nah, fam, platforms aren’t meant to be “dumb pipes”. You’re thinking of Internet access providers (which most people would call ISPs). The IAP’s purpose is to provide a “dumb pipe” to the Internet — i.e., a connection that doesn’t (and shouldn’t) care whether the next site you visit is Google, Twitter, Techdirt, The Pirate Bay, Amazon, or Pornhub.
Platforms are not “dumb pipes”; while they may provide a place for people to speak their mind, they are under no legal, moral, or ethical obligation to host all speech. 230 makes clear that the moderation of a privately-owned platform, whether it’s private or open to the public, is protected by law. If 230 didn’t do that, no platform could moderate any legally protected speech, including spam and White supremacist propaganda. 230 was written specifically so platforms could moderate speech. One of the men who drafted it said so on the Congressional record, and he also cited the idea that a “family-friendly” platform needed the legal right to moderate speech so it could remain “family friendly”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nah, fam, platforms aren’t meant to be “dumb pipes”. You’re thinking of Internet access providers (which most people would call ISPs).
ISPs have TOS but can still be "dumb pipes" in that they are NEUTRAL. That's what is meant by conservatives who link the two. The idea is that if you want immunity from distributor liability, you don't take sides regarding content. Universally imposing restrictions on SPAM or certain speech in a consistent manner still makes the site a "dumb pipe" for other content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They can claim to be so. But unless they literally allow all legally protected speech — spam, racist propaganda, what have you — they are not “neutral” towards all speech.
No, the idea is that immunity from distributor liability requires not moderating content. That means every bit of speech that is legal must be allowed without moderation of any kind, because — as the Prodigy ruling made clear — without 230’s protections, moderation of some content would make a company legally liable for all the content it didn’t moderate.
No, it doesn’t. Under the Prodigy ruling, a service that moderates spam would be held legally liable for all the speech it doesn’t moderate. 230 exists to make sure platforms and services have the legal right of moderation. Services that call themselves “family friendly” actively require the right of moderation to remain “family friendly”. Losing that right means the “family friendly” service must either let through all content without moderation or shut down, and all to avoid a lawsuit over content it didn’t moderate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I do remember the college lawsuit that never seems to get coverage here...why is that?
$44 million over calling someone "racist" wasn't opinion there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Does that "college lawsuit" story have anything to do with this dude and his silly temper tantrum?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Has to do with story selection, another way a media organization can show bias.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
But what does that have to with this story?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Story selection has to do with why EVERY story is chosen or not for coverage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So .. nothing then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Did you cover it on your super cool blog bro?
No well STFU then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is Mike a lawyer?
He sure draws legal conclusions in his articles.
Does Mike have financial ties to lawyers who might get in trouble if they said certain things themselves?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do you have a point?
Are you fox news just asking questions?
Have you stopped beating your wife lately?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
My point was quite clear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ah...but you didn't address the beating of your wife question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Clear as mud, perhaps if you were to state exactly what your point/issue is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That Mike runs this site as a backchannel for a small group of lawyers who want to say things without attribution due to the professional consequences it might bring?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Prove it or shut the fuck up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
LOL. What?!?
That's a new one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm sure you have good reason to believe this, perhaps you would share same?
LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You may need to quadruple the amount of tin foil you are using for your hat. Wow!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yeah yeah. And when we call you out on our obvious bullshit you’re gonna fly into a drunken rage and threat death and destruction. I think we’ve all since his dance a few times before.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Poor old impotent fuckwit
Yeah. You got nothin but sour grapes bro. That point was clear years ago.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And why does one have to be a lawyer to cover such topics? Are you a lawyer to ask if Mike is a lawyer?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And why does one have to be a lawyer to cover such topics?
Kind of like one need not be a neurosurgeon to write about the medical implications of a surgery, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What type of expert are you and how does that "authorize" you to post your opinions here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Uhm, you don't have to be a neurosurgeon to write about medical implications - you can for example be a scientist doing research in the medical field. There are actually a lot of people who can write about it because you only need to be a doctor to practice medicine, just as you need to be a lawyer to practice law.
If you can't understand the difference, you are beyond saving.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Truth is not a defense against a libel lawsuit in some places.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Must be why that free speech hating, accused abuser, whiny, thin skinned, twat Tony Robbins filed suit in Ireland then.
Looks like the Nunes Effect has now been exported.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Certainly, but if you prefer it that way perhaps you should move there then (which I predict wouldn't end well for you).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well you're so NEUTRAL when it comes to me that your words are...
Don't have to move there to sue there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which is the entire goddamn problem with libel tourism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Then you you old impotent fuckwit. I’ve got subpoena blue balls the size of grapefruits from all the times you threatened to sue me bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Truth is not a defense against a libel lawsuit in some places."
Where ... hell?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Accused" means nothing.
People can lie. Why didn't the accuser go to the police or speak up sooner?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's truly sad that after everything that's happened over the last few years, people like you still need to ask that question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's truly sad that after everything that's happened over the last few years, people like you still need to ask that question.
It's a very legitimate question of due process. What #metoo has been is barely above a witch hunt. Numerous women have been proven to have lied.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Numerous women have been proven to have lied.'
...and many more actual victims who had to live with years or decades with what had happened, unable to speak because they knew they'd be dismissed and destroyed if they said anything, finally got their stories heard.
I agree due process is an issue, and some women are bad enough to try and profit. But, you don't get to fix the issues that allowed this to happen for decades by telling people their stories don't count because they took too long to dare to say them. Didn't work with pedo priests, and it's not going to work with raping bosses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I agree due process is an issue, and some women are bad enough to try and profit. But, you don't get to fix the issues that allowed this to happen for decades by telling people their stories don't count because they took too long to dare to say them.
The SYSTEM rewards liars. Women are the ones who allowed this to happen with their silence. Many who came forward in the 1990s were believed, particularly on Wall Street. Many women use sexuality as a meal ticket and #metoo is messing with their money. Not every woman is a lesbian feminist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well aren’t you just the cutest little Schrödinger's misogynist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Always seeing only the good in people is admirable but it is also myopic. If you don't believe there are women out there who do indeed use their sexuality for profit then you probably also don't believe there are people out there who game the welfare system. Believing that the whole world is honest paints a pretty picture of life on Earth but it is largely inaccurate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m sure there are women who use their sexuality for profit. (I visit Pornhub, for God’s sake.) But to imply through the word “many” that even a bare minimum majority of women do it is bullshit.
And yes, I’m sure there are people who game welfare systems, too. But they’re likely not very good at it. Why? Because anyone who is good at fraud can make a lot more money in business and politics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The only people who have a stick up their ass about meetoo always seem to be serial rapists and sexual harassers. And given your propensity for making rape threats I think it’s clear that your terrified your past will come back to haunt you. Ain’t that right Chris?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s you. That’s you right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because in the real world, people actually need to process events before coming to grips with them and what to do about it. For some, this can be a lengthy process.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And that doesn’t even get into the notion that some people stay quiet to keep their lives from falling apart — e.g., an actress staying silent about abuse from a powerful film industry executive so she doesn’t lose roles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And that doesn’t even get into the notion that some people stay quiet to keep their lives from falling apart — e.g., an actress staying silent about abuse from a powerful film industry executive so she doesn’t lose roles.
Yet she (or he) could work with indies who'd be happy to have a name. Instead, s/he is so power-hungry that s/he tries to tame the badboy rather than work with the ethical alternative. That means she's just mad she lost, not mad at the game.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow. You really do hate women, don’t you? Tell us the story of how a woman fucked you over and how it caused you to hate all women. Was it your mom? I bet it was your mom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"people actually need to process events before coming to grips with them"
It's often not about coming to grips with things. A woman telling people that 80s Cosby or 90s Weinstein wouldn't have had a hope of any result other than having their career spectacularly destroyed with no consequences for either man. That's why they kept doing it for so long - if someone did speak up, it posed little real danger until lots of other women realised they weren't alone in being victims. Which took time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It's often not about coming to grips with things. A woman telling people that 80s Cosby or 90s Weinstein wouldn't have had a hope of any result other than having their career spectacularly destroyed with no consequences for either man.
That's a copout, and if your scenario materialized, it would reveal that not just the abusers were the problem, but those who retaliate against whistleblowers. Wall Street had its "boom boom room" scandals in the 1990s, and the world's largest law firm had a senior partner pay $6.9 million in another case (think it was reduced). What's changed is that our daughters didn't listen to their "house moms" saying "this is how the world works."
Someone who says "I didn't speak up for what's right because it would have cost me money" isn't exactly a moral compass. By speaking up, and letting the consequences play out, the truth comes out more quickly. Women were quiet out of selfishness not out of courage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does this apply to the victims of child abuse in the Catholic Church, who also stayed silent for years (often well into adulthood, and sometimes even into old age) out of fear that they wouldn’t be believed or would suffer consequences that would throw their lives into disarray?
If not, explain why.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Because in the real world, people actually need to process events before coming to grips with them and what to do about it. For some, this can be a lengthy process.
People with a strong ethical compass know what to do immediately.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even people with strong ethical compasses can sometimes be put into a decision in which their ethics mean less than the consequences of following them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You realize that “coming to grips” with something includes “accepting that it actually happened”, right? Also, people with a “strong ethical compass” may have an even stronger sense of self-preservation.
Then there’s the fact that a “strong” ethical compass is not necessarily an accurate one, and that a traumatic event can knock the compass out of whack (much like can happen to a real compass). For one thing, they may blame themselves for what happened. It’s unfortunately common.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
umm..
Robbin's layer, Paul Tweed
something wrong with this..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Libel Tourism
I thought there was a US law that prevented libel tourism, or did it not pass?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Libel Tourism
The judgment can be enforced abroad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For what reason should an American citizen be able to enter a foreign country with much less stringent defamation laws, successfully sue an American company for defamation, and have the judgment enforced by the foreign country upon that American company?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because Jhon really really needs to be able to threaten people about the things he did in the past apparently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Libel Tourism
The SPEECH Act suggests otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Libel Tourism
I believe you’re referring to the SPEECH Act. It did pass, and it prevents the enforcement of foreign judgements within the US if it violates US jurisprudence on speech, like the CDA §230, DMCA, and 1st Amendment. It can’t be used to prevent foreign lawsuits that would be unenforceable here, though.
Frankly, there are some other aspects regarding jurisdiction that seem problematic. I don’t know how it works in Ireland, exactly, but in the US, if a person or entity from country/state A inflicts injury upon another person or entity from A or country/state B, and the injury occurred in A, B, or country/state C, then later the injured person moves to country/state D, that doesn’t mean a court with jurisdiction in D but not A, B, or C has jurisdiction over a lawsuit the injured person brings against the injurer over that injury.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
