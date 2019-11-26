Australian Attorney General Wants To Make The Country's Defamation Law Even Worse
Australia's government is planning to revamp its defamation law. Good. Because it's all kinds of fucked up. The law that's in place has encouraged all sorts of litigation from people who would prefer to sue service providers and social media platforms, rather than the people who actually said defamatory things.
But it's unclear what sort of reform the government actually has in mind. Australia's Attorney General Christian Porter says the country's defamation law is "unfair." It's certainly not a good law, but Porter thinks it doesn't strike a "perfect balance" between protecting journalists from being hit with bogus lawsuits and protecting individuals from being defamed.
He's right. The law doesn't strike the right balance. But he's wrong about how to fix it. Very wrong.
Attorney-General Christian Porter says social media platforms should be treated the same as traditional publishers under defamation law, a change that would present a fundamental new challenge for global companies such as Facebook and Twitter.
It appears Porter believes the playing field can only be leveled by dragging social media platforms down to the level of local journalists the law fails to protect. This is Porter's idea of "fairness," apparently. If the law is going to continue to suck, it should suck for more people.
Despite the fact that social media platforms don't actually "publish" anything, Porter wants to treat Facebook, et al like newspapers. In Porter's mind, anything posted by users apparently should be vetted and fact-checked and edited by social media platforms before it goes live. You know, like a newspaper.
Of course, this is impossible and Porter knows it. So, "reforming" the law just means making it easier for bad faith litigation to proceed, allowing actual defamers to escape punishment while judgments and fees are extracted from American social media companies. Porter is pretty sure this is the right thing to do, even as he admits he has no idea if it even can be done.
"My own view ... is that online platforms, so far as reasonably possible, should be held to essentially the same standards as other publishers," Mr Porter told an audience at the National Press Club.
"But you have to, of course, take into account, reasonable, sensible measures for how you do that ... because of the volume of what goes on in Twitter and Facebook is much larger than the volume from a standard newspaper."
Saying that "the volume of what goes on in Twitter and Facebook is much larger than that the volume from a standard newspaper" is such an understatement as to suggest that Porter has absolutely no familiarity with the issue at hand. Comparing the two is like saying the volume of Niagra Falls is larger than a leaky sink. Yes, they both involve water moving downward, but that's about the extent of the comparison. Saying that the volume from one is "much larger" than the other leaves out just how much larger. Indeed, it's so much larger that there literally is no reasonable comparison. Yet, he chose to make it anyway.
The AG's defamation law "fix" appears to be a response to a NSW Supreme Court decision handed down earlier this year -- one that held Australian press outlets legally responsible for defamatory comments made by readers on the outlets' Facebook pages. But rather than improve the law to protect press outlets, AG Porter just wants to make it worse for social media companies.
How this is supposed to fix anything is anyone's guess. Maybe the Attorney General feels the country's court system just isn't seeing enough bogus litigation. Whatever the case, this reform effort by the Australian government appears poised to make things worse for Australians and everyone who provides a platform for them.
Filed Under: australia, christian porter, defamation, free speech, intermediary liability, liability, platform, publisher
Companies: facebook, twitter
I guess this means that…
I guess this means that nobody could put up a website in Australia because the costs of liability are too high…
Re: I guess this means that…
Yet many do just that even now without Section 230. Amazing.
It’s almost as if negligible liability costs aren’t a thing preventing people from putting up their own websites~. And it's almost as if raising such costs would become a deterrent for legal yet potentially offensive speech~. Imagine that~.
Re:
Do you think Jhon ever gets tired of being punked by you and the rest of the regulars?
I personally think he gets off on being reprimanded by a stern but caring authoritarian figure like he’s a naughty eight year old drawing on the walls.
Re: Re:
This is the "ad hominem" debate fallacy. Sign of an amateur writer.
Re: Re: Re:
Damn bro. That one hurt. Hit a bit too close to home I’d reckon.
You’re just upset that you’re not as good at insults as the rest of us. 😁
Re: Re: I guess this means that…
That is due to it not being needed. This is a law change to impose liability where it does not exists yet.
Re: Re: Re: I guess this means that…
Search engines have already been held liable for results under the distributor-liability theory in countries which don't have 230, and in America prior to 230. The liability certainly exists or we wouldn't have needed to immunize it.
Did you ever think there may be a reason for immunizing companies from that liability other than “to personally piss off Jhon Smith”? What am I saying, of course you didn’t.
A search engine requires that immunity to exist. If a search engine could be held liable for any given content scraped by its spiders, no search engine could ever exist. Google wouldn’t list as much content as it could scrape, but only a pre-screened, pre-approved amount of content. That would make finding sites that sit outside of such pre-screening a much harder task. Would you prefer to have Google scrape only the New York Times and the Washington Post, or would you prefer to have Google scrape everything from NYT to Breitbart to The Root to Vox and let people make up their own minds as to what they want to read?
Your desire to place distributor liability on search engines would fundamentally alter how the Internet works and what sites people would be more likely to see on a daily basis. For what reason could you possibly want the Internet limited to a handful of sites controlled by rich motherfuckers who absolutely want the Internet turned into a broadcast medium?
Re: Re: Re: Re: I guess this means that…you are still a fuckwi
I know it’s hard for you to grasp bro. But different countries have different laws.
Re: I guess this means that…
Or better still, if the host of a second- or third-party message is liable, perhaps someone should paint an illegal message on the steps of the NSW supreme court's courthouse?
Even if the host's rules/laws say you can't post it, the fact you were able to post it would make the host liable.
right to be forgotten?
So..
Who thinks humans can be perfect..
Not on this planet..
So lets forget about that person, and his past.
Anyone got his birth certificate?? Shredder?? Perfect.
Techxit
I have to wonder at what point all these laws in Europe and Australia-- GDPR, upload filters, defamation liability, etc.-- will make it economically unfeasible for these companies to keep doing business there and we'll see Twitter or Facebook or YouTube just close down all their physical offices and leave, then tell those countries to stick their laws in a deep dark moist place.
Re: Techxit
Never.
Time for pass-through lawsuits...
So, here's an interesting idea that the big tech firms could employ should this ridiculous law be put into effect. Make it a standing order that any individual that is being sued on their platform, a second suit is immediately opened against them by Facebook/Google/Twitter, etc. and hold that user liable for the lawsuit fees that are being incurred by whoever the litigious party is at the time.
This of course would generate a HUGE BACKLASH and people would be angry as hell about these 'big corporate overlords attacking little old grandma just for being a little bit racist'. Then, they could arguably state that they are just following the law and attempting to recoup fees imposed on them by the Australian government's asinine defamation lawsuit.
This obviously would be a pain for the Australian politicians as they would be blamed for setting up this mass litigation machine. Because these litigants want an easy payday from big tech, they might get it. But when the 'little man' has to start paying out, the Australian politicians might actually take notice.
If anything, the tech companies should threaten that outcome before the government makes the proposed changes to that law. Nothing would turn public opinion against the proposal quicker than Twitter, Facebook, etc. saying “you pass this law and we’ll start suing our users when you sue us”.
Re:
Actually that (indemnification) would be ideal. Users would then know they can't get away with violating TOS, and online bullying (as well as false advertising) would grind to a halt.
Perfect!!
But that would come with a cost: How could anyone know they're "violating TOS" with any given post, especially since the decision on whether the TOS is violated lies with a company that has every incentive to come down harshly on violations to avoid getting sued? Posts that might appear to violate TOS but are mere jokes if seen in context could end up getting someone banned/sued. It's a bullshit idea, and the only people who would want to see it implemented are people who think they should get to control who can say what on the Internet.
I hope you're not one of those people. The law can always be turned against you, after all. Or do you think your support of such a law would grant you a magical exemption from it?
Re:
Platforms are not required to host content. The notice-and-takedown system prevents lawsuits. Distributors of gossip should stand behind the gossip as if they were publishers. That's all the law says. These companies have lawyers who review public statements for such violations all the time.
Obviously the Australian government agrees with me but the "regulars" here have "punked" me so that's the only really important victory they should enjoy.
Re: Re:
What make you think that you would not be silenced by such a system,?
My god, he's learning.
Do you really want a DMCA system for defamation—a system where mere accusation alone is enough to silence what could be protected speech and punish the person who posted it, thus chilling their speech in the future?
And if Google were distributing “gossip”, you might have a point. But it’s not, so you don’t.
Small Mastodon instances don’t. For what reason should they be made to shut down if they can’t afford to offset their potential liability for what is only accused of being defamatory speech until it’s proven to be such in a court of law?
You say that like you and the Aussie government are on the side of the angels instead of the side with both duct tape and the willingness to put it on people’s mouths.
Re:
Wonder what John boi thinks about the Australian government agreeing with iiNet and not Dallas Buyers Club LLC...
Re: Re:
“Obviously the Australian government agrees with me but the "regulars" here have "punked" me so that's the only really important victory they should enjoy.”
That right there is the sound of a profoundly bruised ego.
Re: Time for pass-through lawsuits...
Nah, Australia is a Murdochracy. If they tried it, they would be the big bad foreign company demonised in the media, and the Government would use it as an excuse to pass more bad laws to make a bad situation worse. The Government never met a bad law they couldn't make worse.
Re: Time for pass-through lawsuits...
You mean exactly like most website user agreements have said for the last 20 years? I've never heard of sites doing that, but just search for "indemnify" and you'll notice that tons of people have already agreed to pay the legal fees of the sites they use. Usually regardless of whether they did anything wrong or the initial suit has any merit.
I'd love to see a "HUGE BACKLASH" on those clauses. Even online shopping sites want you to pay their legal fees.
The law that's in place has encouraged all sorts of litigation from people who would prefer to sue service providers and social media platforms, rather than the people who actually said defamatory things.
It's called distributor liability. Have one of your lawyer buddies look it up. It's a separate harm from publisher liability. Both can inflict the harm, but the speaker is usually judgment-proof, and isn't the one to whom employers are turning when deciding whether or not to offer work.
Let’s say Google's search engine spiders scrape a non-Google site that has alleged defamatory content on it. Let’s then say the defamed party finds that content through a Google search. For what reason should Google be held liable for content it neither published nor distributed?
Re:
Let’s say Google's search engine spiders scrape a non-Google site that has alleged defamatory content on it. Let’s then say the defamed party finds that content through a Google search. For what reason should Google be held liable for content it neither published nor distributed?
The google search is distribution of the libel, and the cause of the harm, as the employer/whoever wouldn't have found the libel without the search engine. Look up "distributor liability."
The threat of being sued by their ISP or Google will stop people from defaming others. The old saying "If you can't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all" is very sound legal advice.
Of course any (hypothetical) lawyers who have made a mint by invoking SLAPP and Section 230 (any resemblance to actual lawyers who have done this and are fans of this site is purely coincidental) might not like laws like this but oh well.
Individual reputations can be protected very easily by search engines once they have a reason to do so. Right now this is viewed as acceptable loss to some, but obviously not to Australia.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that foreign law should influence American law, even if it is not precedential. Circuits often turn to other circuits, and states to other states, for the same reason.
Re: Now with 10% more impotent threats
“Look up "distributor liability."
I’m not doing your homework for you bro.
“Of course any (hypothetical) lawyers who have made a mint by invoking SLAPP and Section 230 (any resemblance to actual lawyers who have done this and are fans of this site is purely coincidental)”
You got some prof for that wild conspiracy bullshit?
Of course not. You worked hard to get the nickname Cryin lyin Jhon. Why spoil it now?
“The old saying "If you can't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all" is very sound legal advice.”
Have you stopped threatening to rape disabled people bro?
Re: Re: Now with 10% more impotent threats
I actually did try to look up Distributor Liability.
All I found was this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Product_liability
Injuries caused by defective products - you know, like an exploding phone or something.
Re: Re: Re: Now with 10% more impotent threats
Or a mailing list tracking patrons to purchase white elephants that even the list owner thinks are garbage.
Please point out a single, on-the-record legal case where someone invoked both SLAPP laws and Section 230 as a means of making profit. If you can’t do that, shut the fuck up.
See it for yourself:
Some reading material for you:
Distributors like social media sites have defenses too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Innocent_dissemination
I bet
The time when freedom is most endangered, is when lawmakers are in session. We may not know how any potential legislation will turn out, but my guess is that they Moneyed Elite will try their darndest to carve out special exemptions for themselves, while everyone else's rights are curtailed.
Why else do you think Bloomberg announced his run for president? Because it sure as shit isn’t to “bring America together again”.
Re:
On the bright side, Bloomberg lost his fake crusade against vaping.
Re: Re:
How so? It's been severely restricted here in NYC…
Re: Re: Re:
Well, Bloomberg lives there so sorry. You have to suffer because of the will of a trust fund kid.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Um, Bloomberg hasn't been mayor since 2013. You could make an argument that he influenced the current mayor Bill DeBlasio vis-à-vis tobacco, vaping, and e-cigs, but his influence on the government (unless you're talking about his media or lobbying influence (and NYC has strong public funding of elections)) is gone once he leaves office.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I can literally name the K Street PR firm that worked with the CDC to "massage the message."
Re: A wild Liar appears!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Then that means the K Street firm in question is at fault, along with DeBlasio since he went along with it during his administration. If you’re going to blame Bloomberg for stuff he did outside of his administration not related to his media empire, I’d like to hear the evidence.
Anyone defamed in the US can currently move to AUS and retire on what they'd win in a lawsuit against the search engines, or they can just hire a lawyer to do it for them there.
I hope you’re not pointing that out like it’s a good thing. Defamation tourism is, without any doubt, a load of bullshit.
Re:
Someone who is defamed every time they are "Googled" can seek refuge in Australia, because the search engines are stubborn that way. They could just remove the content globally.
Re: Re:
Why don't you move to Turkey, and make friends with their president, as you could try to get him to put the resources of his country behind protecting your reputation.
…you’ve said a lot of dumb bullshit in your time here, Jhon, but this is so fucking ridiculous that I think my brain melted into my intestines upon reading it.
Re:
Hey, maybe he is trying to secretly create jobs by creating new fields of medicine.
That sounds like a terrible idea, so it seems likely to me.
Re:
So do it bro. Quit being a bitch and put your money where your mouth is. Except we all know cryin lyin Jhon ain’t gonna do that.
Re: Re:
Who says I'm not doing it?
Lot of money in that pot.
Re: Don’t forget the rape of promises me
Bitch please. I’m still waiting for my subpoena that you promised was on the way. And the press release, and the devastating journalistic expose, and the local, state, and federal police charges, etc, etc , etc.
I’m still wondering if he has plans to rape Mike. Or is it that he plans to have Mike rape him? I can never tell, given how eager Jhon is for a hatefucking of some kind.
Re:
Well, he's already confessed to his predilection of crushing prepubescent phalluses underfoot.
You. You’re not showing us proof that you’re doing it, so you’re not doing it. Prove you’re doing it, right here and now. Or are you a coward who hides behind a bunch of big talk like a shitheaded playground bully? C’mon, Jhon, quit being a bully and be a fucking man about it! Nut up or shut up! Show us your big swinging dick instead of talking about how you totally banged a supermodel with it!
…what I’m saying is you’re a liar. Come at me, you free-speech-hating bitch.
Re:
Come at me, you free-speech-hating bitch.
Jhon Smith is a neo-nazi.
Re: Re: Re:
Because you'd never put your real name to a legal document.
So if this does pass Facebook and Twitter should implement the publisher editor function by holding all Facebook and Twitter posts by government officials until someone there can vet and fact check it. I forsee many a politicans posts disappearing into the ether.
People should get this protection the old fashion way instead.
The way you get protection from journalists and media sites is by being a wealthy elite. That's how you can own Amazon, cheat on your wife, and it barely gets covered. That's how your druggie son can get a job with a corrupt foreign energy company, and the entire Media will downplay it. These stupid poors need to stop wanting things the 1 percenters have. They need to say in their lane.
Isn’t it also how the current president’s own children received positions in the White House despite having absolutely no actual experience in politics or public service? That sword cuts both ways, son, and you’d do well to remember that.
Re:
That sword cuts the same way for both of them is what I think you meant. And yeah, same thing.
And for you. If you criticize Democrats/liberals/progressives for corruption and nepotism but ignore the corruption and nepotism of Republicans/conservatives/regressives, you look like a hypocrite.
Re:
Note: It's good agreeing with you on something for once.
Facebook can always start shutting down its presence in Aus
Starting with:
https://www.facebook.com/LiberalPartyAustralia/
https://www.facebook.com/TheNationalsAus/
http s://www.facebook.com/visitaph/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Parliament-of-Australia/10872326249369 2
For countries with tougher defamation laws, a notice and takedown system would probably be the fairest way to settle the issue.
Who knows what they'll do though.
No, it wouldn’t. The DMCA has such a system — and a long, documented history of the abuses of that system to silence protected speech for any number of reasons. Applying the same system to defamation would silence more speech than I can bear to imagine, most of it not even defamatory. Without hesitation or hyperbole, I say the following: Fuck. That. Shit.
Re:
I'm assuming they're not going to reform their defamation laws. It's better than no access to internet platforms, or being held liable for someone else's conduct, which are the alternatives.
If you want the unenviable position of defending and justifying a notice-and-takedown system that people can abuse without punishment, you’re more than welcome to take it.
I wouldn’t, but I’m not an idiot.
Re:
It would certainly make it a lot easier for scammers, quacks and con artists to protect their business models, along with every company removing any bad reviews of their products.
Yet another round of 'nerd harder'
"My own view ... is that online platforms, so far as reasonably possible, should be held to essentially the same standards as other publishers," Mr Porter told an audience at the National Press Club.
'Reason' would say that holding a platform that can get tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions or more posts per day to the same standard as a paper who only publishes perhaps several dozen particular things per day that they have personally vetted would be beyond absurd, so quite clearly 'reasonably possible' has been thrown to the curb.
"But you have to, of course, take into account, reasonable, sensible measures for how you do that ... because of the volume of what goes on in Twitter and Facebook is much larger than the volume from a standard newspaper."
Yes, you do, so why are you so clearly not doing that?
They may be trying to hide behind 'I'm only calling for reasonable things' but their motive of demanding that vastly different platforms be treated the same despite the significant differences is still crystal clear, and as always makes about as much sense as saying that that bikes and airplanes should be treated the same under the law because both of them involve transportation.
