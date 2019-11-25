This Week In Free Speech Hypocrites: 'Free Speech' Supporter Sheila Gunn Reid Gleefully Sues Someone For Calling Her A Neo-Nazi
from the well,-now-that-you-mention-it... dept
What is it with people who pretend to be free speech "warriors" only to rush to sue someone for stating an opinion about them? And why are so many of them Canadian?!? We've already covered folks like Jordan Peterson suing a university because some professors said mean things about him in a private meeting, and Gavin McInnes suing SPLC for calling the group he founded a "hate group." And now we have Sheila Gunn Reid, who works for The Rebel Media, which is sort of the Canadian equivalent of Breitbart. Sheila pretends to be a free speech supporter in dozens upon dozens of tweets. Here are just a few:
Given all of the above, it seems pretty clear that Sheila Gunn Reid would be one heck of a hypocrite to then sue someone for stating an opinion, such as calling her a "neo-Nazi." Hell, she even stated publicly in the past (see the last tweet above) that she believes it's free speech for someone to call her a Nazi. She's right. Or, well, she was back then.
A scientist named Dave Barrett referred to Sheila as a "neo-Nazi" and rather than "believing in free speech" even for people who call her a Nazi or who disagree with her, she apparently sued him, and he settled by agreeing to pay $1,200, along with his own legal fees, and posted an apology to her, which he's pinned to the top of his feed for 30 days, which was part of the settlement agreement. And she's now gloating about it in a pinned tweet of her own:
Now, yes, it's true that this happened in Canada, and that Canada's constitutional free speech protection is not nearly as strong as the First Amendment. And, as we all know, defamation lawsuits can be quite expensive, leading to astounding pressure to settle such a case. That said, it does seem quite fair to point out that Sheila Gunn Reid is not a free speech supporter but a huge free speech hypocrite. As some of her earlier tweets suggested, you don't get to call yourself a free speech supporter and then use the power of the courts to attack someone over their speech, silence them, and force them to make compelled speech about you. That's not how it works. And, it certainly seems like "situational ethics" for Sheila to do so while still pretending to care one iota about free speech.
And, I'm sure that some folks will come along and make an argument that "defamation is not free speech" or (worse) that suing over defamation has nothing to do with free speech (or, even worse, saying that a civil lawsuit isn't about an attack on free speech because it's not the government). All of those statements would be wrong. First off, giving your opinion of someone, even if it's critical, like saying you believe them to be a neo-Nazi is not defamation. It's an opinion. Opinions are not defamatory. Suing over someone's speech always has to do with free speech. And even though it's a civil suit between two parties, it's using the power of the state in the form of the courts and the judicial system, to punish someone for their speech, which makes it inherently using government power to attack them on the basis of their speech.
In a video, Rebel Media founder Ezra Levant flat out admits that this is part of his and Sheila's plan to silence critics:
"It's about the specific deterrent. I don't think Dave Barrett is going to take a run at Sheila any time soon. And it's about the general deterrent. And what I mean by that is I hope other people see that and say "oh, okay, um, maybe I won't call Sheila a Nazi, maybe I won't call anyone at Rebel a Nazi.... Maybe I won't call any conservative a Nazi."
Okay. We won't call you a Nazi, Ezra. We'll call you a censorial bully who admits to abusing the law to stifle criticism, despite pretending to support free speech. Saying you hope others won't state their opinion because you abused the court system over someone else's speech shows that. Hilariously, just a few days before this video, Ezra was on a podcast where he said the following:
“I’m unaware of conservatives suing liberals in nuisance suits to shut them them up for political purposes... it’s only the other way.”
He said this at the very moment that he (a self-proclaimed conservative) was suing a liberal in a nuisance suit to shut them up, as he directly admits in that video.
Incredibly, Ezra goes on and on in the video about how this is about "fighting back" and "standing up for principles" and then promises to sue anyone who ever calls anyone at the Rebel a "Nazi." Hilariously, Ezra goes on to say that you're still allowed to criticize him, but only if he thinks it's "legitimate criticism." That's not how free speech works. He goes on to also say that The Rebel is suing a bunch of protestors who convinced theaters not to host Rebel Media events -- which is again an attack on free speech.
You might not be Nazis, Ezra and Sheila, but you're huge, censorial hypocrites and now everyone knows that.
Filed Under: canada, dave barrett, defamation, ezra levant, free speech, hypocrites, sheila gunn reid
Companies: the rebel media
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Should have called her a hypocrite.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Her speech was clearly free.
The consequences, not so much. Freedom of speech isn't freedom from consequences. Sometimes if you call people names, they sue you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Her speech was clearly free.
Interesting theory. Then for the US, I propose a new civil law that allows people to sue others for owning guns. Like, if you are unhappy that someone owns a gun, you can sue them for up to a million dollars. Thankfully this would not infringe on the 2nd Amendment, since they are still free to own guns, just not free from the consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Her speech was clearly free.
Does that include voting for the wrong candidate? Say a million dollar lawsuit for everyone who voted for anyone who actually got elected?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Her speech was clearly free.
Yes, this is true and one of the reasons we need anti-slapp laws
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Her speech was clearly free.
Free speech is supposed to be free of legal consequences, that's the free part. The only other way to limit free speech is to physically stop someone from speaking, like duct taping their mouth. I don't think that duct tape was what the first amendment was written for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Her speech was clearly free.
This was in Canada. Everyone involved is Canadian. The First Amendment of the US doesn't apply to Canada. FYI, in case you missed it in the article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Her speech was clearly free.
FYI, both Techdirt and myself are in America, so I was speaking to what I know. Was Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms written with duct tape in mind?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Most of the time, the lawsuit is a bullshit SLAPP action designed to chill someone’s speech. How is this time not one of those times?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why is it that SLAPP suits make me want to SLAP the shit out of those who file them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because they’re often filed by people who proclaim to be “defenders of free speech” but will drop a SLAPP action in a heartbeat if they think they have even the slightest chance of getting it to a point where they can make someone settle the case for money/an apology (i.e., compelled speech).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Her speech was clearly free.
The consequences, not so much. Freedom of speech isn't freedom from consequences. Sometimes if you call people names, they sue you.
If the consequences involve state action, then it's not free speech. The whole point of free speech is that the government can't stop you.
The line "free speech has consequences" means that other people may feel or act differently towards you because of it. That's legit. Having them use the power of the state against you is blatantly not free speech.
But why does it not surprise me that you, who have pretended on our site for years to be a free speech absolutist is now showing your true colors, that you are also a hypocritical, censorial asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Her speech was clearly free.
Is Zof a neo-nazi? Or just bad at logic?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Her speech was clearly free.
Why not both?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Her speech was clearly free.
I thought it smelled like someone zoffed themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why are so many of them Canadian?!?
Canadians find rudeness shocking.
Even the rude ones. It gives the rude ones a kind of power that they delight in using, but they're never prepared for that power to be turned against them. Even, and perhaps especially, not when they most deserve it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Neo-Nazi
Sheila Gunn Reid is a Neo-Nazi. Rebel Media is Nazi media.
Come get me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Neo-Nazi
...That was not intended as a reply. I clearly need to watch what I'm clicking. Apologies to the AC above.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Neo-Nazi
The "preview" page should show some context. It doesn't even say which story you're replying to, let alone which comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Neo-Nazi
While true, I have only myself to blame here, since I never clicked on preview in this case, and you don't get a pop-up reply window when you're making a new comment. You use the "Add your Comment" fields at the bottom of the comments.
So, that's entirely on me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Neo-Nazi
You left out Ezra Levant is a neo-Nazi supporter and sympathizer.
And they're free to come at me too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just so we’re in agreement, let’s summarize: Sheila Gunn Reid is a Nazi, Ezra Levant is a Nazi supporter and sympathizer, and Rebel Media is a Nazi media company.
(Come at me, you free-speech-hating Nazi bitches.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think we found the next Techdirt t-shirt caption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hereby donate that sentence to Techdirt if they should want to use it. 😁
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Neo-Nazi
Ezralevant sounds like an elephant boss monster from a fantasy RPG.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if that were how free speech works, we could still lob “legitimate criticism” at him for being a hypocrite who wants “free speech for me, but not for thee”. I’m thinkin’ maybe he didn’t think of that specific outcome when he said those two words.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Godwin's Law
It looks like this is a Godwin's Law case, stepping out of the internet and into a real life court room. If it's any consolation, this Dave Barrett fellow rightfully lost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Godwin's Law
this Dave Barrett fellow rightfully lost.
Say what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Godwin's Law
Might makes right, sounds like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Godwin’s Law isn’t an actual goddamned legal principle. He shouldn’t have needed to lose a legal case involving opinionated speech (which is exactly what happened) because he caused someone a Nazi.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Godwin's Law
Counter-point: "By all means, compare these shitheads to Nazis. Again and again. I'm with you." - Mike Godwin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny how the loudest "Free Speech advocates" out there are some of the quickest to file suit when criticized.
Most of this special kind of hypocrite seems to be the type to advocate for "free speech" as in "you owe me a platform to spew my hatred", which is, funny enough, not a free speech issue.
In this case, it looks more like a case of "you can't sue me for what I say, but I can sue you for what you say... because reasons." Still a big hypocrisy, but nothing really new.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hereafter, this should be referred to as the Nunes Effect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Someone should start @rebelcow on twitter and just go ham. I can't wait to see more lawsuits about fictional bovine
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Cow has already been done...but since they're acting like pigs maybe an @rebelpig and an @SheilaSwine accounts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So there was an old internet forum rule called Godwin's Law. Some threads got to be very long, and would devolve into petty arguments. It was also noticed that as a thread became longer and longer, the chances of someone reducing their argument to "Nazis" or "Hitler" approached 100%. The law states that when this occurs, the forum thread has become too long, the moderators are obligated to close down the thread, and the first person to mention Nazis/Hitler is declared the forum thread loser.
In the Barrett case, he mentioned Nazis, was shut down, and declared the loser. It's as if an internet forum came to life!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Except in this case, the guy who invoked Nazis was forced to pay money for his "transgression" by a court of law. Whatever you think of Godwin's Law as an Internet "rule", it has no business being an actual goddamn principle of actual goddamn law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This was a settlement, not a judgement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
One still the result of state involvement because of the lawsuit that was filed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The state involvement was passing laws with insufficient speech protections. That's on the lawmakers, not the courts. The courts didn't do anything here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Doesn’t matter. The threat of going to court over speech was enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, of course everyone knows that it's not actual law. You can't use an undeclared forum rule violation as a tort. But it sure is poetic justice!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, it isn’t — especially if that “justice” involves suing someone for the sake of chilling their speech. Don’t defend this shit; it won’t make you look good in the end.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Counter-point: "By all means, compare these shitheads to Nazis. Again and again. I'm with you." - Mike Godwin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Additional counterpoint:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godwin%27s_law
Godwin's Law was an observation of a trend, not a recommendation of what to do about it.
Mike Godwin himself has also criticized the overapplication of Godwin's law, claiming it does not articulate a fallacy; it is instead framed as a memetic tool to reduce the incidence of inappropriate, hyperbolic comparisons. "Although deliberately framed as if it were a law of nature or of mathematics," Godwin wrote, "its purpose has always been rhetorical and pedagogical: I wanted folks who glibly compared someone else to Hitler to think a bit harder about the Holocaust."[12]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trolling for Dollars - Starring Sheila Gun Reid and Ezra Levant
"It's about the specific deterrent. I don't think Dave Barrett is going to take a run at Sheila any time soon. And it's about the general deterrent. And what I mean by that is I hope other people see that and say "oh, okay, um, maybe I won't call Sheila a Nazi, maybe I won't call anyone at Rebel a Nazi.... Maybe I won't call any conservative a Nazi."
Sheila Gun Reid and Ezra Levant may not be neo-nazi's but they sure are censorial trolls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply