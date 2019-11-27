Officer Charged With Felony Murder Now Facing Seven More Charges Over Deadly No-Knock Raid
The botched drug raid in Houston that left two homeowners dead and one cop paralyzed from the waist down has resulted in additional criminal charges… against the cops.
Officer Gerald Goines -- already facing felony murder charges for the raid that left Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle dead -- claimed an informant purchased heroin from Tuttle and saw guns in the house. One no-knock raid later, Nicholas and Tuttle were dead, killed by cops whose actions were set in motion by a warrant affidavit full of lies.
The heroin supposedly sold to Goines' informant? Pulled from the console of Goines' cruiser. The controlled buy didn't happen either. No one has been able to locate the informant Goines claimed saw heroin and guns in the Tuttle residence. As a result, more than 1,400 cases Goines had a hand in have been placed under review. Two dozen have already been dismissed. The DA's office and the FBI have also opened their own investigations.
The raid produced nothing the cops were looking for. There was no heroin. There were a couple of guns, but the gun Tuttle supposedly used to shoot at officers wasn't in the search inventory. All the officers found was personal use amounts of cocaine and marijuana. An independent forensic examination of the scene came to the conclusion that either the state's forensic unit sucks at what it does or that it was attempting to make the evidence fit the false narrative crafted by the officers who participated in the raid.
Charges are being added to existing charges Officer Goines faces as the fallout from the raid continues, the Houston Chronicle reports.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged two former Houston police officers at the center of a failed January drug raid with civil rights violations, falsifying records and lying about use of confidential informants, marking the latest turn in one of the worst HPD scandals in decades.
[...]
Authorities allege [Gerald Goines] fabricated an informant and lied on a search warrant affidavit, an offense report and the tactical plan made in preparation for the bust that turned into a gun battle that ended with the deaths of Nicholas and Tuttle and with five HPD officers injured.
And it wasn't just Officer Goines lying. The investigation of the Tuttle residence began with a 911 call -- supposedly from Rhogena Nicholas' mother -- saying the couple were doing drugs and had guns in the house.
But it wasn't someone's overly-concerned mother. It was actually a neighbor. This neighbor is now facing charges for her part in the tragedy.
Federal investigators said they believe they have the 911 caller who made false accusations that led to the botched raid of a Harding Street home, leaving two dead and two former officers looking at prison time.
Patricia Garcia, a 53-year-old woman, was picked up Wednesday morning from the house directly across the street from the scene of the deadly Jan. 8 raid. Garcia is alleged to have falsely stated her daughter was at the home located at 7815 Harding St. and that she believed there were guns and drugs inside of the residence.
This isn't the end of this debacle, but every new development says nothing good about the Houston PD's narcotics unit or the department's leadership. Chief Art Acovedo spoke out against these officers, but only after the original narrative -- the one Goines is charged with creating -- became impossible to defend.
Obligatory referential joke
No one has been able to locate the informant Goines claimed saw heroin and guns in the Tuttle residence
Are you sure it wasn't the Buttle residence?
Re: Obligatory referential joke
Buttle's heroin wasn't in Tuttle's house.
Glad to see the neighbor catching some charges. The story seems one step shy from swatting someone.
Re:
That's only because the narco's wanted the bust and didn't call the swat team. Besides, more witnesses to the drugs you want to plant isn't something even a corrupt narco officer would contemplate. That is, if his comprehension went that far. It didn't, in other ways.
Re: Re:
I don't think he was worried about witnesses. For him to even contemplate pulling this shit, he had to be fairly confident nobody would speak up against it. Pretty indicative that these type of actions were at least tolerated to some degree by his fellow officers.
He just took it to such a degree that two people are dead, another paralyzed and even the police union bailed on his ass.
Re: Re:
A complete review of entire police policy which puts demands on officers to make drug arrests, possibly rewarding those with high arrests and penalizing lower performance or missed quotas is absolutely essential. The system from the ground floor up needs to be straightened out.
Was it actually proven there was a "gun battle" in the end?
Not just cops at the front of the house shooing towards the back and not paying attention what they where shooting at and! Cops at the back of the house shooting towards the front and also not paying attention to targets.
I don't believe there was any proof that Tuttle actually shot other then the gun found hours later and no holes matched that gun.
Re:
That is what happens with a lack of intense training, as people become fixated on the targets and do not see anything behind them, or hear what other people are shouting. Special forces spent huge amounts of time in tactical training to avoid that problem, and keep their snap shooting accuracy where it needs to be.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the forensics investigation concluded that any “gun battle” was completely one-sided — with the cops being that one side.
Hmmm
He must have REALLY pissed of his chief. Can't imagine any other reason he would be prosecuted.
Re: Hmmm
Nah...officers piss off the chief plenty. Usually it's handled as internal discipline.
Publicly embarrassing the chief in front of international media on the other hand...
Business as Usual
Officer Charged With Felony Murder Now Facing Seven More Charges Over Deadly No-Knock Raid
This is not a one-off anomaly.
This is the system at work - codified by the courts/politicias/police under the most specious of claims.
These types of no-knock police raids in search of evidence of a crime occur over 20,000 times per year in the US. That amounts to 55 no-knock raids per day or more than 2 every hour.
https://www.vox.com/2014/10/29/7083371/swat-no-knock-raids-police-killed-civilians-dangerous-w ork-drugs
Re: Business as Usual
No knock raids going on every thirty minutes in the US is a goddamned nightmare.
