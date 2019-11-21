Former Devin Nunes' Aide Uses Nunes' Lawyer To File SLAPP Suit Against Politico
 

New Gear By Techdirt: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants And Free Speech Pro Tip Are Now Available As Posters!

Techdirt

from the put-em-on-your-wall dept

Thu, Nov 21st 2019 12:09pmLeigh Beadon

Get your Home Cooking and Free Speech Pro Tip posters from
our store on Teespring!

Back when we originally introduced these two designs as t-shirts and other apparel, we had quite a few requests for posters. Unfortunately it wasn't an option with our print-on-demand service at the time — but now it is! So today we're launching posters for Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants and Free Speech Pro Tip, alongside a relaunch of all the previously-available items.

The posters are available in two sizes: 18x24 and 24x36. Plus, you can get the designs as t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and stickers. And don't forget about our recently-launched Fourth Emojiment gear (also available as a poster!) and all the other designs in our store on Teespring.

Filed Under: fire in a crowded theater, gear, home cooking, posters, t-shirts, techdirt

