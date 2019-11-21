Lawyer With Neo-Nazi Ties Loses Defamation Lawsuit Against SPLC For Calling Him A Neo-Nazi
Daily Deal: The Salesforce Essentials Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Nov 21st 2019 10:45amDaily Deal

The Salesforce Essentials Bundle is a 46-hour course bundle covering three crucial Salesforce certifications, all focused around the classic Salesforce version. The Salesforce Admin Training will teach you how to implement, configure, and manage Sales and Service Clouds, as well as implement automation, security, troubleshooting, user interfaces, customized apps, and much more. With the Salesforce Platform App Builder Training, you will learn the concepts of the Salesforce Platform App Builder and the Salesforce online application development using Force.com fundamentals. You will also master the Tableau Desktop 10 data visualization and reporting tool with the Table course. It's on sale for $40 and if you use the code BFSAVE15, you'll save an additional 15% at checkout.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

