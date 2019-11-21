Alexander Vindman Now Threatens Bogus SLAPP Suit Against Fox News & Laura Ingraham
from the can-we-stop-with-the-slapps dept
SLAPP suits and SLAPP threats are flying back and forth these days. The latest is that Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who is a key player in the impeachment hearings, is threatening a highly questionable defamation lawsuit against Fox News and Laura Ingraham, because she had on a guest who suggested Vindman was guilty of espionage (he's not). The threat letter was sent by David Pressman, a lawyer who works for Boies Schiller Flexner, a law firm which has a history of sending around bogus threat letters to the media for doing reporting.
Even if you think that Fox News is terrible (it is), that Ingraham is not to be trusted (she's not), and that her guests are fools (they are), this threat is still completely bogus and silly.
During their exchange, Ms. Ingraham said, “Here we have a U.S. national security official who is advising Ukraine, while working inside the White House, apparently against the president’s interest, and usually, they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?”
“I found that astounding,” Mr. Yoo replied. “Some people might call that espionage.”
The Mr. Yoo in question is John Yoo, whose biggest claim to fame is writing the legal justifications for torture during the Bush administration. I wouldn't trust him to throw a ball to a dog, let alone opine on matters regarding the administration, but that doesn't mean that what he said was defamatory. As Ken "Popehat" White explained in a Twitter thread, even if everything Yoo and Ingraham said is ridiculous (and it is), there's nothing in there that rises to the level of defamation:
/2 Defamation requires a provably false statement of fact. Arguments, characterizations, political rhetoric and hyperbole, and various forms of consciously performative bullshit don't qualify."Vindman's conduct we were just talking about is ESPIONAGE" is opinion, not defamation.
— IWantNothingHat (@Popehat) November 20, 2019
No matter which side of this you stand on, hopefully we can all agree that bogus threats of defamation, and silly cease and desist letters over people stating a (bad and dumb) opinion are not helping anyone.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, alexander vindman, cease and desist, david boies, david pressman, defamation, espionage, free speech, john yoo, lauara ingraham, slapp, threats
Companies: fox news
Pride goeth before the fall
There ain't no hurt like butt hurt.
He needs better lawyers advising him.
I can totally understand the desire to sue.
I can also see how horribly it would end.
Given he is already fending off death threats against himself & his family I can forgive him making an easy mistake cheered on by well meaning but stupid people to try and stop what he see's as the source generating the threats.
We need a Federal Anti-SLAPP law, it might encourage less of these cases moving forward.
Lawyers
I'm curious how Vindman and Fiona Hill are paying these pricey lawyers at Boies, Schiller & Flexner. Partners at that firm bill out in the neighborhood of $1000/hr. Not easy to afford on a government salary. Pro bono, you say? Well, Vindman is a government employee. There's rules against accepting gifts, especially gifts directly tied to one's employment as this would be.
Re: Lawyers
Pressman also works for the government, which may avoid the rules you are referencing. Or, Pressman may be operating on contingency, which would not be a "gift". Finally, I do not believe the rules on emoluments would apply in this case given Vindman's position in the government.
If it was a concern though, id have imagined the republicans would have brought it up instead of trying to kill shot him on being offered a job.
Re: Re: Lawyers
What contingency? Vindman isn't suing for anything. He's not asking anyone for monetary damages. He hired this firm to represent him in his appearances before Congress throughout this whole impeachment process. Basically, to advise him what to say and what not to say to legally protect himself. There's no way to work a client like that on a contingency. Either you get paid upfront or you do the work for free (pro bono).
This has nothing to do with emoluments. It would fall under statutory and OPM rules on the solicitation or acceptance of gifts by government employees.
Re: Lawyers
Maybe he knows how to manage his money better than you do and is sitting on a huge savings account with which he could use to hire a top lawyer, even if it is for dumb reasons.
Re: Lawyers
That is almost certainly a valid question and not a sad appear to smear the mans good name. I mean it’s not like he’s earning 6 figures a year with free healthcare,
housing, food, and travel. How could he possibly afford a ham sandwich, much less a two hours of a lawyers time?
And do tell us how very concerned you are, while totally coincidentally wink parroting Fox News latest batch of bullshit talking points.
Re: Re: Lawyers
Two hours? You think all the depositions, interrogatories, and multiple appearances before House committees only took two hours?
Well, you're good for a chuckle, if nothing else.
Re: Re: Re: Lawyers
I was speaking just to write the letter to Fox. For the rest of it, as another AC said. “Maybe he knows how to manage his money better than you.” In the mean time let’s all really pretend to be so concerned who’s paying for his lawyers until we get our next set of talking points.
I do not like the cable station but I do like the website because it has an RSS feed and gives you a less than 1 minute read of many relevant news stories. It is a lot better than some of their competitors if you want a quick description of ongoing news events.
Espionage. I didn't watch or read and don't know anything about the circumstances to render a valid opinion but I doubt he crossed the line just by going to congress.
Re:
Ah, no. The accusation is the security expert on Ukraine occasionally spoke in Ukrainian with the Ukrainians instead of English and therefore he was committing treason.
Re: Re:
Okay that sounds like hyperbole and is completely ridiculous, not something that can be subject of a lawsuit.
Re: Re:
Leave it to trumpaloons to view competence as something foreign and dangerous.
"A republic -- if you can keep it"
Any democratic structures and freedom of speech rely on an informed and mature populace. As long as it is profitable to send this kind of tripe to a national audience, freedom of speech comes with the obligation to shun misinformation, not pay extra for it.
You can't fix stupid with laws, you can only fix it with education, and the U.S. makes education expensive to the individual while it becomes cheaper and cheaper to peddle misinformation for profit.
Sondland has right now dealt democracy its heaviest blow likely for decades to come: he has told a story about open corruption not just concerning Trump but also Pence. This makes it impossible for Republicans in the Senate to convict Trump since any conviction would equally affect Pence, and the third in command is Nancy Pelosi, clearly not a Republican.
So Republicans need to justify their decision not to convict Trump and the only way to do that is alternate facts. The White House will put up a fight against "fake media" unparalleled since historical fascism and the next election will face a split populace believing in utterly incompatible versions of reality.
And whoever gets elected president will only be able to speak for and with half the populace.
Defending freedom of speech takes more than defending the right to talk. It also takes giving the listeners the means to tell right from wrong. And this is spiraling downwards.
I cannot blame the powerless all too much for thinking that it can't be right for the truth to go down like that.
Re: "A republic -- if you can keep it"
Not so. If they convict Trump, the argument could then be made that while pence was aware of the crime, and may have contributed to it, his actions did not rise to the corrupt action necessary for impeachment. Its the argument Republicans should have been arguing from the beginning. We don't need to further impeach Pence, unless I missed the part where Sondland confessed Pence was VP Agnew 2.0. Impeach Trump, and maintain oversight, but don't start impeachment against Pence. Impeaching Pence would be using Impeachment as a political tool.
Issues of the president speaking to half the populace predate trump, and will continue with our without impeachment.
What’s the problem with him suing if the guy in Thailand can sue for being called peudo
Re:
The specifics of the case.
The original pedo guy comment was likely protected opinion, but Musk later stated that he had evidence gathered by a PI that the British Ex-pat met and married a 12 year old girl in Thailand, a false statement of fact. The PI actually reported his wife was 18 when they met and married, and his wife argues she was even older. The later statement has the strongest case, as Musk seemed to be clearly arguing facts at that point, not merely opinion based on prejudices
Furthermore, the court recently said the man suing Musk was a private citizen, not a public figure — which means the bar to proving defamation is much lower.
If it's good enough for the Cheeto in charge...
If the President can file bogus law suits to annoy, harass, and make false statements about people, why can't the peons?
Look man
Alex look you cant sue people ever things you yourself are most likely guilty of.
That’s like borat calling out twitter.
Which he did.
Re: Look man
So what facts and proof do you have that he is most likely guilty of espionage?
Re: Re: Look man
He testified against Trump so clearly he must be guilty of something! They say it so it must be true. If they can't find a smear that sticks, they'll just photoshop a slice of pizza into his hand so the drooling cretins of 8chan have something to make long youtube videos and twitter threads about.
Re: Look man
Even if he were guilty of espionage (that is if you're too stupid to realize Trmpz and his ilk are gonna try every smear no matter how obviously false) it wouldn't change the fact that Trump DID try a quid pro quo.
Trustworthy..??? Really
FoxNew is terrible and laura can't trusted then I can only assume someone's been sucking too hard on the CNN and MSNBC Kool-Aid straw. Liberalism is a dangerous thing. It is comforting to see another side to the monolithic liberal media
Re: Trustworthy..??? Really
The brand of conservatism that thinks liberalism as a whole is "a dangerous thing" is even more dangerous. It's convenient to categorize everything in US politics as black & white, good & bad, liberal & conservative but those views are really far-right and far-left. Everyone else, admittedly what seems to be a minority these days, is capable of viewing both "sides" with a healthy dose of skepticism and form their own thoughts. You do not appear to be among them.
Yeah, pretty much. Fox News carries water for the GOP, with all that phrasing implies, and Laura Loomer is a professional conservative grifter.
Re: Trustworthy..??? Really
Fox give the other side of things? Well, I suppose fantasy is the other side of the coin to reality. Must be comforting to have a sea of white faces confidently state that the real reason your life is crap is some conspiracy involving some 'other', minorities, liberals, immigrants, they're all plotting to take what you want to have.
Nothing dangerous about winding up your audience for years, telling them to buy guns, giving them an enemy then pretending that conservatives/christians/white people are under attack, nope. There's no chance that's ever going to result in innocent people being murdered.
Re: Trustworthy..??? Really
Howdy Ivan. You just now find the password to this account?
The article’s parenthetical statements are spot on (they’re not).
I think what’s most confusing to me is how Ingraham is liable. She didn’t say, publish, or broadcast anything defamatory.
White and Masnick have such similar points of view.
Re:
Paul Hansmeier lost his appeal. Get over yourself, John Smith.
So what?
Re:
I believe that John Smith has claimed that Masnick and multiple lawyers, including Ken White, are engaged in a conspiracy to... something or other, so he might be implying that them having very similar points of view is evidence of that conspiracy. A conspiracy to what, exactly? Well, according to John Smith, he's still in the process of getting all his ducks in a row, crossing all his T's and dotting his I's, and so on, so that when finally reveals all he'll be 100% certain of winning any defamation cases against him. I think he's been claiming this for a least a year now.
He's also recently claimed to have inside information that Masnick, White and co-conspirators are already under investigation by the Feds.
Re: Re:
Ah the incoherent ramblings of a deranged and/or trollish lunatic... truly, they are the gift that keeps on giving, or at least the report function stress-tester that keeps on giving anyway.
Re: Re: Re:
Sounfds like someone's trying to take the Deranged Cyberstalker title away from billy boy. (Who also happens to share many similarities with Jhon Smith)
Re:
Chris and Jhon have such similar points of view.
