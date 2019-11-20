Attorney General Calls FOIA Requests 'Harassment' During Long Rant About How Much It Sucks To Be Running The Nation
I've never seen a Presidential administration so thoroughly pissed off it's in power. Despite having his boy in the White House and a Senate majority, the DOJ's top man spent most of a memorial lecture complaining about how hard it is to be in charge.
Attorney General William Barr's main complaint -- which runs for a majority of his speech to the Federalist Society -- is that the Executive Branch just doesn't have enough power. Barr believes one part of the co-equal government should be more equal than the others.
The most telling moment is this: Barr believes things began to go downhill for the Executive Branch during an administration that made the best case for limiting Presidential power.
I am concerned that the deck has become stacked against the Executive. Since the mid-60s, there has been a steady grinding down of the Executive branch’s authority, that accelerated after Watergate. More and more, the President’s ability to act in areas in which he has discretion has become smothered by the encroachments of the other branches.
Using a president that resigned on the verge of impeachment as an example of the "weakening" of the Executive Branch may be timely, but it's also amazingly tone deaf. A person who provided a clear example of how dangerous an unchecked Executive could be really shouldn't be touted in mid-bemoanment of the current state of affairs… unless you're arguing for fewer checks and balances, which is what Barr is doing.
Barr also conveniently glosses over the expansion of the Executive Branch's powers following the 9/11 attacks. It also glosses over Barr's unilateral expansion of the DOJ's powers under his leadership back in 1992. His complaints aren't backed by facts. They're only backed by Barr's bitterness, which is aimed at Congressional leaders, who are investigating the President, and at the nation's courts, which have shot down a few of the president's immigration edicts.
But it goes further than an angry man shaking his fist at checks and balances. Barr also takes a shot at the Freedom of Information Act -- yet another way the Executive Branch is somehow being screwed. The most powerful executive branch in the world is being "harassed" by citizens.
The costs of this constant harassment are real. For example, we all understand that confidential communications and a private, internal deliberative process are essential for all of our branches of government to properly function. Congress and the Judiciary know this well, as both have taken great pains to shield their own internal communications from public inspection. There is no FOIA for Congress or the Courts. Yet Congress has happily created a regime that allows the public to seek whatever documents it wants from the Executive Branch at the same time that individual congressional committees spend their days trying to publicize the Executive’s internal decisional process. That process cannot function properly if it is public, nor is it productive to have our government devoting enormous resources to squabbling about what becomes public and when, rather than doing the work of the people.
All of this is true (minus the editorializing). The public can seek documents from Executive Branch agencies like the DOJ. However, they cannot seek documents directly from the President. Congress is exempt from most FOIA requests. So is the judicial branch, although the presumption of an open court does tend to make the concept of public records requests redundant. (Citizens can sue for the release of sealed documents though.)
This isn't harassment. Quite possibly the agencies Barr is speaking for -- 15 agencies, including the State Department, DHS, DOJ, and DoD -- view FOIA requests as "harassment." But it's not. It's something a 1967 law established to make the government more accountable and transparent. Barr feels this mandatory openness is bullshit. Worse, he claims this is somehow partisan bullshit that unfairly targets his president and his executive agencies, overlooking the fact that this same "harassment" has "targeted" other Executive Branches for more than 50 years.
Barr's speech is nothing more than a preacher whining to the converted that life is unfair. He seems to have bought into Trump's mistaken belief that being in charge should prevent criticism, accountability, or professional responsibility. Barr is about as unhinged as Trump, but he doesn't have the excuse that he's new to the job. Trump was elevated into the Oval Office after a lifetime of grandiose real estate failures and a stint as the host of a successful "reality" show. But Barr is a g-man with plenty of government experience. He knows how all of this really works. He's just angry it doesn't work the way he wants it to. He's a dangerous man in a position with a lot of power. He's abused the office before. His attitude toward the public suggests he's willing to abuse it again.
Filed Under: doj, executive branch, executive power, foia, william barr
Companies: federalist society
Don't think for a second that Barr is acting in good faith.
"I am concerned that the deck has become stacked against the Executive. Since the mid-60s, there has been a steady grinding down of the Executive branch’s authority, that accelerated after Watergate. More and more, the President’s ability to act in areas in which he has discretion has become smothered by the encroachments of the other branches."
Clearly Barr is from that multiverse in which POTUS powers is decreasing.
When is he going move to this one?
Re:
I'd be happy if he'd move to THAT one and leave us alone.
Short term thinking begets short term solutions
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
It sure seems Barr wants Executive power to be not just absolute, but absolutely unassailable. The march toward an authoritarian regime staggers forward as power flows from the people to the government. What is poorly anticipated, but probably actually unstoppable is that the government derives its power from the people and they won't, in the end, relinquish it entirely. There may be many, maybe even a majority of apathetic constituents, but they will only remain so until the machinations of the government actually touches them.
Re: Short term thinking begets short term solutions
As a counter-point:
China.
Re: Re: Short term thinking begets short term solutions
China largely never had government deriving power from the people, rather moving from one noble class to the next. Hong Kong did experience government derived from the people and when the main government stopped the policy of seperate government 15+ years early, we see violent protests.
I think AAC is optimistic in his assessment about the populace fighting facist takeover, but I think he misses the other short-sighted part of Barr, who rails against progressives and leftists. That in all likelihood a leftist will hold that power within 6 years, and he is going to HATE that.
I dunno, Bush spent a good portion of one of the 2004 debates whining about how hard it is to be president.
The Worst Part is...
That guys like Barr, spouting their doctrine of the Unitary Executive and unlimited Executive Powers, only seem to show up when there is a Republican President. John Yoo also comes to mind, he of the torture papers; there are many others.
Who all seem to disappear into the woodwork as soon as the other Party is in The White House. Then's it's back to the separation of powers, checks and balances, constant hugging of the sacred Constitution, and constant criticism of executive overreach. Suddenly using Gmail or lying about a blowjob is totally disqualifying and certainly impeachable.
Such complete and total intellectual dishonesty and hypocrisy gives the game away completely. If they didn't have Fox News and all the rest of them salting the earth it wouldn't work at all.
The shorter story: when a Republican President does it, it's always legal. This goes back to at least Nixon in Watergate. When a Democrat President does it, it's always Treason.
That's rather a rich complaint coming from the head of an agency that has repeatedly harassed private citizens for such offenses as possession of plants, downloading journal articles, and being poor. In the case of Aaron Swartz the DOJ overcharged him to obtain a plea deal, a standard practice that is used to deprive citizens of their due process rights, to the point that he committed suicide. Not to mention the countless patsies talked into drug or terrorism plots manufactured out of whole cloth by the FBI and their informants with imaginary amounts of drugs and use of weapons designed to maximize potential sentences. Maybe if the DOJ didn't resort to such deplorable tactics they wouldn't be in the position of being subject to "harassment" via FOIA request.
You are dealing with a Trump crony. What else could possibly be expected?
in related news...
Cockroaches don't like the light.
It's almost as though people like Barr abuse every single scrap of power they're given and the only way to stop them, or even to make them think twice about doing so is to expose their activities to the harsh light of day. If he wanted the benefit of the doubt he wouldn't have consistently been a partisan hack hellbent on hiding and excusing criminal activity by the rich and powerful since the first Bush administration.
People like Barr are why no-one in politics deserves to receive the benefit of the doubt just because they're in power, they've abused the public's trust for far too long.
No discovery in sector of public health either
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/300aa-12
(E) provide for limitations on discovery and allow the special masters to replace the usual rules of discovery in civil actions in the United States Court of Federal Claims...
(v) may conduct such hearings as may be reasonable and necessary.
There may be no discovery in a proceeding on a petition other than the discovery required by the special master.
We used to argue that the DOJ was not independent enough
In previous administrations politicians used to argue that the DOJ was not independent enough from the administration. Things like whether or not a candidate's spouse having even a brief meeting with the Attorney General was enough to send people in a tizzy.
The current Attorney General has blown past that a long time ago. He has been openly carrying out the bidding of the administration and politicians. Now he is going so far as to make political appeals to advocate for and increase the powers the administration can use to achieve their goals and to decrease oversight of one of the three branches of government.
Unfortunately, this is just one more outrageous example of a civil servant who chooses not to serve his constituents, and it will be ignored or soon forgotten. The visibility of all this has been reduced to zero due to so much crap being flung that there is simply not enough head space to see, think, or consider a fraction of the chaos going on around the US.
Not "co-equal"
For the record, the three branches of our government are not the Holy Trinity, coequal in power and glory. As written and as intended, the Congress is clearly the most powerful, and the executive is arguably the least powerful. The Congress has spent the last 210 years pushing as much responsibility off of themselves as possible, starting in 1810 with the cargo of the Brig Aurora...
