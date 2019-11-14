Universal Music Claims Copyright Over Newly Public Domain 'Yes! We Have No Bananas'
Troll Lawyer Shows Up In Court To Explain His 'Dead Grandfather' Excuse, Gets His 'Fitness To Practice' Questioned By The Judge

Daily Deal: WP Page Builder Unlimited License Plan

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Nov 14th 2019 10:41amDaily Deal

WP Page Builder is an all-in-one WordPress page building tool with every required feature and functionality inside. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, you can build an awesome website quickly using its robust features. A wide variety of predesigned templates are given inside WP Page Builder. Choose any layout you want, customize them with your content, and witness how to make a complete website in minutes. It’s easier than you can ever imagine. WP Page Builder is the ultimate tool to develop your website. Absolutely no coding required! It's on sale for $49, and if you use the code BFSAVE15, you'll save an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Universal Music Claims Copyright Over Newly Public Domain 'Yes! We Have No Bananas'
Troll Lawyer Shows Up In Court To Explain His 'Dead Grandfather' Excuse, Gets His 'Fitness To Practice' Questioned By The Judge
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:42 Should Doxxing Be Illegal? (15)
10:45 Troll Lawyer Shows Up In Court To Explain His 'Dead Grandfather' Excuse, Gets His 'Fitness To Practice' Questioned By The Judge (15)
10:41 Daily Deal: WP Page Builder Unlimited License Plan (0)
09:15 Universal Music Claims Copyright Over Newly Public Domain 'Yes! We Have No Bananas' (40)
06:16 Congress Says The FCC Is Trying To Run Out The Clock On Wireless Location Data Scandals (17)
03:12 Federal Court Says ICE, CBP's Suspicionless Searches Of Electronic Devices Is Unconstitutional (22)

Wednesday

20:09 DirectTV Forgot To Stop Charging Customers For Channels That Were Blacked Out (24)
15:45 Lawsuit: An Officer's BS Claims About 'Odor Of Marijuana' Led To 14 SWAT Team Members Pointing Guns At Our Kids (50)
13:42 Microsoft Says It's Cool With California's New Privacy Law (15)
12:16 Twitter And Instagram Both Begin Experiments In Decreasing The More Socially Questionable Incentives Of Their Platforms (36)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.