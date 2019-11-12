Copyright Troll Lawyer Serves Up BS 'Dead Grandfather' Excuse For Missing Court; Now Facing Sanctions And Arrest
Daily Deal: The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Nov 12th 2019

The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn how to get the most out of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You'll learn how to customize Alexa by integrating APIs and AWS, how to use Alexa with both Arduino and Raspberry Pi, how to integrate your Google Actions with the Firebase database, and much more. It's on sale for $25, and use the code BFSAVE15 for an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

