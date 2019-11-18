Music Collection Org: Revenues Are Booming... And That's Proof Why We Need Even More Draconian Copyright Laws
As we showed earlier this year in our latest Sky Is Rising report, revenue in the entertainment industry continues to shoot upwards -- and not because of draconian new anti-piracy laws, but almost entirely because of successful innovations from internet companies that have opened up massive new markets for content creators. You'd think that maybe this would make some copyright system supporters think twice about continuing to push for expansionary copyright policies that are likely to hamstring the very internet services that have provided them this windfall, but that would be expecting self-reflection from an industry famous for blaming everyone else for everything that has ever gone wrong.
Case in point, CISAC, the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (a sort of mega group of most of the various performance rights collections societies around the globe) recently released its annual report on revenue, showing that things were looking up, up, up for songwriters and composers in getting paid. This report fits well with the annual IFPI report, which covers similar data for recording artists (generally speaking, IFPI covers revenue for recorded music, while CISAC covers revenue stemming from performance rights and songwriting royalties). In all cases, these show pretty massive increases, nearly all of it stemming from growth in internet services:
Royalties from digital sources jumped 29% to €1.64 billion, thanks to rapid global expansion of music and subscription video on-demand (SVOD) services. In the last 5 years, creators’ digital income has nearly tripled, now accounting for 17% of collections compared to 7.5% in 2014.
The increase in major markets’ digital collections - notably the United States, France and Japan - are the biggest drivers of global growth. This growth is helped by new and extended licensing deals between societies and digital platforms, from dedicated content services like Spotify to social media platforms such as Facebook and video on demand platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.
That all sounds pretty great, right? Except... that CISAC execs then made the rounds using this report to... call for more draconian copyright laws that would hamstring the internet and limit future growth.
I only wish I was kidding. CISAC's own press release states:
Jean-Michel Jarre, CISAC President, said: “Digital is our future and revenues to creators are rising fast, but there is a dark side to digital, and it is caused by a fundamental flaw in the legal environment that continues to devalue creators and their works. That is why the European Copyright Directive is so momentous for creators everywhere. The Directive has sent an amazing, positive signal around the world, building a fairer balance between creators and the tech platforms”.
Meanwhile, CISAC's Director General Gadi Oron told press outlets like Music Ally that the report only reinforces why the EU Copyright Directive is so important:
On the first of those, the report includes a section on the European Copyright Directive, which was adopted in April and is now being implemented by the EU’s member states.
“It’s very encouraging to see that the digital income is going up at such a pace, including those territories like Mexico, Sweden and South Korea where digital is now the biggest source of income,” said Oron. “I think that will spread to other markets, and digital will gradually become more important. That’s why it’s so important for us to get the legislation in place to make the most of that.”
But the whole point of the EU Copyright Directive is to make it that much more difficult for services to make use of digital music in any form without negotiating impossible licenses, that are designed to strip the platforms from any ability to innovate or offer unique new services. In other words, as is nearly always the case, these laws are designed to strangle the golden goose. For years we've pointed out that every single time the tech industry comes up with a new service that helps make musicians more money, the industry comes along and whines about how it's not getting 100% of the value creation, and then pushes for laws to demand as such, even as it kills these new services.
It's almost pathological. The industry seems simply unwilling to recognize that getting a slice of a larger pie is a better deal. It wants the entire damn pie, even if it means torching the pie to a crisp and making it inedible. The industry is thriving. And yet it keeps pushing for new laws that it insists it needs because the industry is at risk of being destroyed -- and it doesn't care if this effort actually destroys the industry that is helping them. It's insane that politicians keep rubber stamping these moves.
Stronger copyright law will help, not harm, revenue. The only way to convince an audience of freeloaders to do the right thing is to not give them any other choice.
"They made me steal it" is not justification for piracy. Those who profit from this theft are criminals and their money is poison to those who earn their own money honestly.
Re:
Yes, but whose revenue, the creators revenue, or the collection societies revenue?
[citation needed]
Re:
That's a tall glass of stupid juice you're drinking.
Re: WHOA
“Earn their money honestly”
Dear god I just saw every democratic government this country has ever obliterated in that comment!
Re: boom
“They made me steal it is not a justification for piracy”
Payola is a different story though
-the RIAA
Re:
Pirates don't care how strong copyright law is... because they're pirates.
Meanwhile, strengthening copyright law by creating things like DRM just causes harm to the legitimate paying user.
Re:
"The only way to convince an audience of freeloaders to do the right thing is to not give them any other choice"
This has been proven to be false. Fro example from way back in 2015 https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2015/10/spotify-reduces-piracy-but-also-cuts-into-digital-track- sales/
The best way to convince an audience to pay for music is to make doing so just as easy as to pirate it.
Re:
Bro that excuse is so old and busted that it’s in the public domain under current copyright laws.
Re:
I agree that those who are getting their money dishonestly are to blame.
CISAC and similar organizations need to be put on US sanctions list and have their assets stripped along with every other US enemy that has the stated goal of eliminating free speech protections at home for the United States.
Re:
FTFY.
I think we are the limit of copyright law ,any more laws will just stop
innovation or new service,s rising to rescue the music industry from
its obsession with forcing in new laws that reduce fair use ,reduce free speech,
the music industry has a share in the streaming service,s
also they can increase fees anytime they want.
The new eu laws are being pushed by stupid politicians who dont i=understand the internet and big corporations ,
they want to force google, youtube to license everything
AT a price ,
music industry vs riaa ,
who is the most stupid or engaged in more lobbying to bring in stupid
laws even if they reduce the ability fro new services to exist
which can provide revenue for them.?
"People still have money that we're not getting." - Jean-Michel Jarre, CISAC President
It won't make content companies think twice (or even once) about copyright policies because those companies are not interested in lots of new creators with a lot of variety from which potential buyers may choose.
Those companies are interested in a small number of creators with whom they can establish a brand and provide a limited amount of content over which they have absolute control - contemporary content creators akin to a"Tom Cruise" brand, where one person may make a lot of money, but is bankable due to a lack of too many choices. If an argument by those who should know better seems illogical, it most likely makes sense if you follow the money.
It's slways been more about control and fear, using 'money being lost' as the means to stir up politicians and by giving underhand payments, get yhem to do the entertsinment industries bidding. Remember, there's no such thing as an honest politician, just a few who are a bit less corrupt! Anything that can be done to ensure the public remain enslaved and vulnerable will be done, just as anything that keep the few controlling the many will also be done!
Re:
Remember: $1 not going into a content distributor's pocket is $0.50 not going into a politician's pocket.
Mike Masnick goes around shilling for the world's biggest corporate turd, Google, but gets mad if artists might somehow eek out something better than a poverty-level existence. Uh-huh.
It is difficult to think of a more worthless person.
Re:
Ok out-of-the-blue
Re:
Na, it's easy, you are a more worthless person, that has created absolutely nothing of worth, ever.
Otherwise you would be elsewhere on your own site polishing your shining achievements until you're worn out.
Re:
Can you support literally any of what you said above? Of course not.
Mike Masnick goes around shilling for the world's biggest corporate turd, Google
I regularly criticize Google and have spent much of the last year highlighting ways to create a setup to takedown Google, but do go on...
gets mad if artists might somehow eek out something better than a poverty-level existence
Much of the existence of this blog has been about focusing on ways to help artists make more money, but do, go on...
It is difficult to think of a more worthless person.
Yeah, I mean, if I actually was the strawman in your head, you might have a point. But since I don't... perhaps you should start be examining what the fuck makes you lie about someone online?
Re: Re:
"I regularly criticize Google and have spent much of the last year highlighting ways to create a setup to takedown Google..."
Why do you hate google?
/s
Re:
You. Nope, that was easy.
Re:
Serious question bro. Were you crying actual tears when you wrote that?
