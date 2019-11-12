Wisconsin County Briefly Considers (Then Drops) Resolution To Threaten Journalists With Prosecution For Not Reprinting Entirety Of Gov't Report
It's kind of stunning how frequently we see elected officials proposing things that are so blatantly unconstitutional that you wonder how they were proposed in the first place. Take, for example, a situation in southwest Wisconsin. Last week it was reported that the Lafayette County's board would be considering a hilariously overbroad resolution that threatened to prosecute journalists if they did not report on the local "Review Board of the Water Quality Study." The proposed resolution did not mince words, noting that it was put in place because of worries about "slander":
WHEREAS, in the past, Southwest Wisconsin has been falsely slandered by the press due to a county board leak of confidential information of the collaborative three county water study the following protocols must be followed:
So, right from the start this is problematic. Claiming that the press "slandered" you already suggests a bad outlook. Second, any demand for "protocols" that "must be followed" for journalists is inherently a violation of the 1st Amendment that anyone -- even a lowly county board member -- should recognize. Among the protocols are the insane requirement that any reporting on the report must simply repost the entire press release crafted by the Review Board, and they are not allowed to even quote it.
An appropriate statement will be crafted by the Review Board. It will be crafted in a press release and shared with the press with this specific statement included at the top: "Please do not alter, edit, cut or adjust this press release in anyway. Please print the content provided in full." Under no circumstances is the media allowed to glean information and selectively report it in order to interpret the results for their own means.
Yeah, so beyond the mixing up of "any way" and "anyway", telling journalists that they're not allowed to "glean information" or report on it how they want is kind of insane. It also undermines the "Please" at the beginning of the "specific statement included at the top" which makes it sound like a request. Oh, also undermining the "please" is the sentence after the part quoted above:
Violators will be prosecuted.
FOR WHAT?!? Reporting? Who could have possibly thought this was a good idea?
Either way, within hours of this getting some press attention (and widespread criticism) the board admitted that the proposed resolution was dropped from consideration:
Lafayette County Corporation Counsel Nathan Russell confirmed Friday the committee would no longer be considering the resolution. When asked why the proposal was removed from the agenda, Russell said the resolution was not necessary.
"Not necessary" is a funny way of saying "blatantly unconstitutional" but, hey, at least the end result was correct.
Filed Under: free speech, intimidation, journalism, threats, water quality study, wisconsin
Multiple Updates
That link, though, goes to a story “Published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 8:00pm”. (“Lafayette County Board's Resolution Warning Media About Water Quality Coverage Dropped”, by Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio).
Yesterday, however, Associated Press reported “Meeting on proposal to prosecute journalists back on”.
Today, though, Associated Press followed up on yesterday's report with “Free speech rights a concern in Wisconsin water resolution”
So, all in all, the story looks a little bit more complicated than just simply dropped “within hours of this getting some press attention”.
Re: Multiple Updates
( Oh, just for the record, here's the first Friday, Nov 8, 2019 AP story, by Todd Richmond, “County resolution threatens journalists with prosecution”, which I picked up via @CathyGellis retweet. The subsequent AP stories, from yesterday and today, linked in the parent post, came via @trichmond1. )
Re: Multiple Updates
The fact that they kept it on the agenda until the day it was to be discussed would seem to suggest that they really wanted to pass it, and it was only the attention and pressure that forced them to drop it.
Given that I'd say it's would not be unreasonable to expect them to try to slip it through in the future, and they should be carefully watched for any such attempt.
Re: Re: Multiple Updates
Following the embedded link in today's AP story, which points to today's Milwaukee Journal Sentinal story by Patrick Marley, “After dropping plans to prosecute reporters, Wisconsin county threatens officials who speak about water issues without permission”—
The resolution wasn't just on the agenda, and then the whole resolution dropped. Instead, the resolution was rewritten, and ended up passing 5-2, although with the most controversial provision dropped out of it.
Oh, so they traded one kind of First Amendment violation for another.
Re: Re: Multiple Updates
WKOW channel 27 reported this afternoon that the amended resolution, which passed out of committee on a 5-2 vote this morning, goes to the full Lafayette County Board of Supervisors this evening.
The actual linked agenda has written, up at top right:
Either way, I haven't yet seen any reporting on events at this evening's full board meeting.
Re: Re: Multiple Updates
“After criticism, Wisconsin county shelves plan to prosecute journalists and officials who speak about water issues without permission”, by Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Nov. 12, 2019 (updated 9:52 p.m. CT)
Re: Re: Re: Multiple Updates
Chris Rickert's story a couple of hours ago in the Wisconsin State Journal, “Lafayette County officials table resolution to restrict release of water quality information” has both the actual text of the resolution which was passed out of this morning's committee meeting and considered at Tuesday night's full board meeting, as well as the actual wording of the further amendment to that which passed Tuesday night — before the whole resolution was tabled.
(Go to linked Wisconsin State Journal story for Tuesday night amendment wording. Not going to bother quoting it here.)
'Con... sti... tution? Never heard of it.'
It's one thing for a politician to propose a rule/law that skirts the constitution and might violate it, but something like this is so blatantly a violation either they have literally never heard of that little piece of paper, or they consider it entirely optional.
In either case might be a good idea to replace them as soon as possible with people who actually do know and respect the document and the limitations on the government it lays out.
Anyway.. comprehension error #2.
