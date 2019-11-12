Techdirt Podcast Episode 232: Copying Is Not Theft
The Color Magenta, Or How T-Mobile Thinks It Owns A General Color
John Oliver Takes On SLAPP Suits And Anti-SLAPP Laws With A Grand Musical Number
 

Wisconsin County Briefly Considers (Then Drops) Resolution To Threaten Journalists With Prosecution For Not Reprinting Entirety Of Gov't Report

Free Speech

from the say-what-now? dept

Tue, Nov 12th 2019 3:33pmMike Masnick

It's kind of stunning how frequently we see elected officials proposing things that are so blatantly unconstitutional that you wonder how they were proposed in the first place. Take, for example, a situation in southwest Wisconsin. Last week it was reported that the Lafayette County's board would be considering a hilariously overbroad resolution that threatened to prosecute journalists if they did not report on the local "Review Board of the Water Quality Study." The proposed resolution did not mince words, noting that it was put in place because of worries about "slander":

WHEREAS, in the past, Southwest Wisconsin has been falsely slandered by the press due to a county board leak of confidential information of the collaborative three county water study the following protocols must be followed:

So, right from the start this is problematic. Claiming that the press "slandered" you already suggests a bad outlook. Second, any demand for "protocols" that "must be followed" for journalists is inherently a violation of the 1st Amendment that anyone -- even a lowly county board member -- should recognize. Among the protocols are the insane requirement that any reporting on the report must simply repost the entire press release crafted by the Review Board, and they are not allowed to even quote it.

An appropriate statement will be crafted by the Review Board. It will be crafted in a press release and shared with the press with this specific statement included at the top: "Please do not alter, edit, cut or adjust this press release in anyway. Please print the content provided in full." Under no circumstances is the media allowed to glean information and selectively report it in order to interpret the results for their own means.

Yeah, so beyond the mixing up of "any way" and "anyway", telling journalists that they're not allowed to "glean information" or report on it how they want is kind of insane. It also undermines the "Please" at the beginning of the "specific statement included at the top" which makes it sound like a request. Oh, also undermining the "please" is the sentence after the part quoted above:

Violators will be prosecuted.

FOR WHAT?!? Reporting? Who could have possibly thought this was a good idea?

Either way, within hours of this getting some press attention (and widespread criticism) the board admitted that the proposed resolution was dropped from consideration:

Lafayette County Corporation Counsel Nathan Russell confirmed Friday the committee would no longer be considering the resolution. When asked why the proposal was removed from the agenda, Russell said the resolution was not necessary.

"Not necessary" is a funny way of saying "blatantly unconstitutional" but, hey, at least the end result was correct.

Filed Under: free speech, intimidation, journalism, threats, water quality study, wisconsin

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 3:55pm

    Multiple Updates

    … the board admitted that the proposed resolution was dropped from consideration

    That link, though, goes to a story “Published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 8:00pm”. (“Lafayette County Board's Resolution Warning Media About Water Quality Coverage Dropped”, by Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio).

    Yesterday, however, Associated Press reported “Meeting on proposal to prosecute journalists back on”.

    The resolution remained on the committee’s Tuesday agenda as of Monday evening.

    Today, though, Associated Press followed up on yesterday's report with “Free speech rights a concern in Wisconsin water resolution

    The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the committee removed that from the resolution Tuesday.

    So, all in all, the story looks a little bit more complicated than just simply dropped “within hours of this getting some press attention”.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 4:44pm

    'Con... sti... tution? Never heard of it.'

    It's one thing for a politician to propose a rule/law that skirts the constitution and might violate it, but something like this is so blatantly a violation either they have literally never heard of that little piece of paper, or they consider it entirely optional.

    In either case might be a good idea to replace them as soon as possible with people who actually do know and respect the document and the limitations on the government it lays out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 5:22pm

    Anyway.. comprehension error #2.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Techdirt Podcast Episode 232: Copying Is Not Theft
The Color Magenta, Or How T-Mobile Thinks It Owns A General Color
John Oliver Takes On SLAPP Suits And Anti-SLAPP Laws With A Grand Musical Number
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:33 Wisconsin County Briefly Considers (Then Drops) Resolution To Threaten Journalists With Prosecution For Not Reprinting Entirety Of Gov't Report (10)
10:45 John Oliver Takes On SLAPP Suits And Anti-SLAPP Laws With A Grand Musical Number (13)

Wednesday

15:37 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Apologizes And Unblocks Critic Who Sued Her (83)
12:03 Devin Nunes Demands Satirical Internet Cow Stop Making Fun Of Him... Or Else (59)

Monday

10:44 Former Journalist Decides There's Too Much Free Speech These Days (113)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.