Apathy Isn't A Business Model: Major US Telcos Teeter Toward Bankruptcy
For more than a decade we've noted how the US broadband industry's biggest problem is a lack of healthy competition. In countless markets consumers either have the choice of a terrible phone company or a cable giant. The nation's phone companies have spent the last decade refusing to upgrade (or in some cases even repair) their aging DSL lines, because they don't see residential broadband as worth their while. That in turn is giving giants like Comcast and Spectrum an ever greater monopoly in many markets, reducing the already muted incentive to compete on price or shore up comically terrible customer service.
Many US telcos now exist solely to milk subsidies while doing the absolute bare minimum. This dynamic often results in some absurd dysfunction. Like in West Virginia, where incumbent telco Frontier has repeatedly been busted in a series of scandals involving substandard service and the misuse of taxpayer money. The graft and corruption in the state is so severe, state leaders have buried reports, and, until recently, a Frontier executive did double duty as a state representative without anybody in the state thinking that was a conflict of interest.
Frontier has also been facing investigations in states like Minnesota, where regulators have questioned why the company has received taxpayer subsidies for doing little to nothing. Unsurprisingly the company has been struggling with using apathy as a business model, and there's chatter that a long awaited bankruptcy may finally be imminent. Unlike AT&T and Verizon, telcos like Frontier, Windstream, and CenturyLink don't have wireless income to offset the losses:
"Some financial analysts have been predicting a Frontier bankruptcy for several years. According to these analysts, companies such as Frontier and Windstream continue to rely, in large part, on copper network infrastructure, which can’t support the speeds that cable infrastructure can support. As a result, these telcos will continue to have difficulty competing in both the residential and business market. And unlike companies such as AT&T and Verizon, the second-tier telcos don’t have a wireless business to fuel growth."
Much of Frontier's debt came courtesy of a massive 2015 deal to acquire Verizon's unwanted territories in states like Florida, Texas, and California for $10.5 billion. Frontier's focus at the time was growth for growth's sake, despite the obvious fact that many of these customers were on aging phone and DSL lines that needed to be upgraded lest they fall apart. Like many of its companions, Frontier chose the latter option, and now faces a bankruptcy protection proceeding that was already technically paid for by the American taxpayer.
Again, the inevitable outcome of these telco bankruptcies is a bigger, stronger cable broadband monopoly. Despite the predictions of many, wireless isn't going to be a magical panacea that fixes the problem. And while low-orbit satellites may help, that sector too has its own lengthy history of failed promises. With the government recently deciding that the sector needs neither competition nor meaningful regulatory oversight to function properly, there's not much in the way accountability or repercussion for the mass of US telecom giants that simply refuse to give a damn.
Filed Under: broadband, competition, finances, telcos
Companies: frontier
I beg to disagree.
I beg to disagree. Apathy is a business model, for the execs. Who else matters in a corporation?
The executives have executive salaries, golden parachutes and utter immunity from accountability. Why should they care. The execs enjoy the golden life successfully. The corporation is just a means to an end.
As for the customers, employees and non-executive share holders, well they didn't think correctly. From the exec's perspective tough on them. If anyone wants to profit from a corporation then do the dirty work to become an exec (or their kept Congress-critter).
Therefore, apathy as a business model is a matter of perspective. Apathy us a very good business model for the executive few.
Out of service... again...
for the 2nd week this month, I have NO service. The company just says "we know". No ETR. Totally could not care less.
However, the bills keep coming. Gotta pay for that service that isn't being delivered.
And that is the biggest problem. No oversight that can tell these companies that they can't bill for service not rendered.
And no, I can't call anyone else. There are 2 providers in my area - both are re-sellers of the same DSL service over the same lines.
Re: Out of service... again...
Should ask them to prorate your bill.
Re: Out of service... again...
Try another area.
Re: Out of service... again...
Just complain to the FCC, they'll get right on it! Oh wait... they just forward the complaint to your carrier and don't follow up...
Ok, another idea. Complain to the FTC and they'll get right on it! Daddy Pai said so! Oh wait... they are underfunded and have much bigger industries that are doing a lot of shady things... so scratch that.
Ok, another idea. Complain to your state and local officials! They will definitely help you! Oh wait... their top donors were telecom and cable industry, and they just passed a law to restrict access to help that poor, struggling internet company in your area.
Ok, another idea. Just use your 4G data plan! I mean you can't watch movies, play video games, do much of anything other than facebook and email... up until your ridiculous 'unlimited' data cap is hit, but hey, we've solved it guys! We can say the digital divide has been conquered! High Fives all around!
Re: Re: Out of service... again...
Complain to the court and make it a class action. I'm sure the bad company has enough people affected by the outage yet being billed anyway to qualify.
Re: Re: Re: Out of service... again...
Can't do that either. In your contract you agreed to do arbitration instead of court, and no class actions either.
Just hope your "arbitrator" doesn't find in favor of the telco that is bringing them all their arbitration business.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Out of service... again...
Maybe they can:
CFPB Issues Rule to Ban Companies From Using Arbitration Clauses to Deny Groups of People Their Day in Court
I don't know if this still stands, but I didn't find anything to say it doesn't.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Out of service... again...
It doesn't. See the orange box on that page:
"On Nov. 1, 2017, the President signed a joint resolution passed by Congress disapproving the Arbitration Agreements Rule […] The materials relating to the Arbitration Agreements Rule on the Bureau’s website are for reference only."
Always read the agreements carefully. Sometime's it's possible for new subscribers (within a time limit) to opt out of binding arbitration or anti-class-action clauses.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Out of service... again...
If I read it correctly: the notice at the top of the article says it was revoked
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Out of service... again...
You might be right, it seems I misread that paragraph.
However, some courts have denied mandatory arbitration clauses, for different reasons.. The issue then becomes having the financial resources to proceed on such a course.
Re: Out of service... again...
Might consider a small claims court action. If you are lucky, the judge has the same crap service. And some times small claims cases are still allowed even if class action cases are forced to arbitration.
CenturyLink is adding fiber to my neighborhood in Denver.
