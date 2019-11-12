Copyright Troll Lawyer Serves Up BS 'Dead Grandfather' Excuse For Missing Court; Now Facing Sanctions And Arrest

'Unlimited' Data Plans With Very Obvious Limits Are Only Getting More Confusing
Copyright

from the looks-like-SOMEONE'S-getting-buried dept

Tue, Nov 12th 2019 9:34am Tim Cushing

Copyright troll attorneys are the worst. At best (and "best" is very relative here), they're using the judicial system as leverage in their extortion scheme -- one that involves complaint carpet-bombings and the hope that a small percentage of settlements will make the entire operation profitable. At worst, well... they're the worst.

If they're not being called out by courts for their speculative invoicing operations, they're being literally convicted of fraud. Trolls cut and run when faced with any scrutiny from judges and defendants. At least the smart(er) ones do.

Richard Liebowitz -- IP gun-for-hire -- isn't smart enough to do that. He rushes to the sound of his own gunfire, seemingly determined to maximize the self-inflicted damage. In a few short years, he managed to put a client on the hook for everyone's legal fees, been hit with a $10,000 bond demand after lying about his client's licensing agreement, and potentially set precedent that would make trolls like him liable for all ongoing legal fees if settlements higher than the final judgment are rejected by the plaintiff.

Now, Liebowitz has added to his infamy by being sanctioned [PDF] for lying to the judge about a death in the family. (h/t Owen Barcala)

Liebowitz blew off a discovery conference ordered by Judge Cathy Seibel. No call. No email. Nothing. The court only obtained a response from Liebowitz after ordering him to inform the court why he missed the conference and why he shouldn't be required to pay the defendant's legal fees for the conference he no-showed.

Liebowitz's response -- aimed at avoiding having to pay someone else's legal fees -- was deliberately vague.

By letter dated April 15, 2019, Mr. Liebowitz advised that he had missed the conference because of a death in the family which was an “unexpected urgent matter” to which he had to attend. (Doc. 32.) He also said he would be out of the office on April 18 and asked to appear by phone at the rescheduled discovery conference. (Id.)

This might have passed without further comment from the judge, but during this conference, Liebowitz said the "urgent matter" was a death in the family. This, too, might have passed unnoticed if it wasn't for Liebowitz getting in his own way by being the shady IP lawyer he's always been.

During the conference, issues were discussed that reflected negatively on Plaintiff’s counsel’s credibility. For example, Plaintiff had answered interrogatories saying his damages calculation had relied on “contracts, invoices, [and] licensing agreements,” (Doc. 27 at 1), but when Defendant requested those documents, Plaintiff said he could not produce them without a protective order. After Defendant agreed to a protective order and the Court signed it, (Doc. 23), Plaintiff still produced nothing, despite twice promising to do so. (See Doc. 27.) Further, Defendant’s counsel represented that Mr. Liebowitz had told Defendant’s counsel that he could not comply because he was out of the country due to an emergency, when in reality he was at a trade show in Europe trying to drum up business.

Feeling she couldn't trust Liebowitz's assertions about pretty much anything, the judge asked for some evidence of this death in the family. When people die, records are created. Obituaries are published. Funerals are held. Liebowitz provided none of these things.

By letter dated May 1, 2019, Mr. Liebowitz represented that his grandfather had unexpectedly died on April 12, 2019 and that Mr. Liebowitz was needed to assist with certain customs for which arrangements had to be made in advance of the Sabbath.

Wrong, said the judge.

This letter is not responsive to my instruction. Mr. Liebowitz was to document who passed away, when the person passed away and when Mr. Liebowitz was notified. The reason I requested documentation is that there is reason to believe Mr. Liebowitz is not being candid. So a letter from him does not advance the ball. When someone dies, there is documentation including a death certificate and (almost always) an obituary, and nowadays one’s phone usually contains evidence of what one was told and when. Mr. Liebowitz may have until 5/3/19 to supplement this letter.

Not coincidentally, Liebowitz decided to settle with the defendant on the same day he was due to hand over proof of death to the judge. Not good enough.

I’m glad the parties have resolved the case (and, I presume, the issue of Plaintiff’s counsel’s expenses for the April 12 conference), but there remains one open issue: Mr. Liebowitz’s failure to document the death in the family that he says caused him to miss the conference. (See Doc. 38.). He was supposed to address that issue by May 3, but I will give him until May 9. Even if Defendant has been made whole, I still need to satisfy myself that there is no need for disciplinary or other inquiry.

Since he apparently didn't have anything to offer as proof of his grandfather's death, Liebowitz doubled down. He "re-certified" his original statement about the death, again without supporting documents. The judge said the "certification" of someone whose honesty is already in question isn't an acceptable substitution for records showing Liebowitz was otherwise detained handling funeral arrangements. Triple down.

Rather than comply with the Court’s order to provide the above documentation, on May 16, Mr. Liebowitz again submitted a Declaration reiterating his belief that his statements contained in the April 15, May 1, and May 9 letters were sufficient to discharge his obligations in response to the Court’s order to show cause.

Her patience exhausted, Judge Seibel told Liebowitz continued failure to provide proof would constitute contempt of court. Liebowitz quadrupled down , claiming his "say-so" was all that was needed since this was a "personal matter." Seibel rejected this assertion and added monetary sanctions to the threat. Liebowitz quintupled down… and decided to tell the judge she was wrong to even ask.

In this Declaration, Mr. Liebowitz argued that he was not in contempt because this Court’s request for his grandfather’s death certificate was unlawful, as it “likely constitutes a usurpation of judicial authority or a breach of judicial decorum,” (id ¶ 14); his previous Declarations complied with my previous orders, (id. ¶ 15); “there [was] no basis to impose monetary sanctions,” (id. ¶ 16); and the Court’s assurance that his grandfather’s death certificate would not be made public was insufficient to protect his right to privacy…

With that, Liebowitz was found in contempt of court and fined $100 a day. Liebowitz twice tried to have the order stayed and claimed it would take "two weeks" to get documentation of his grandfather's death -- the death that had supposedly occurred almost six months earlier. All these attempts did was convince the judge her contempt fees weren't high enough.

Richard Liebowitz, Plaintiff’s counsel in this case, is now in contempt of my August 19, 2019 and September 27, 2019 orders. (See Docs. 51, 53.) The $100 fine he accrues each business day has plainly been ineffective to coerce compliance with the August 19, 2019 Order. Accordingly, the daily contempt sanction is hereby increased to $500 a day, effective November 6, 2019.

And if Liebowitz doesn't have any documents with him on that day, he's going to jail.

Mr. Liebowitz is hereby ORDERED to appear before this Court in person on November 13, 2019 at 10 a.m., and there and then SHOW CAUSE why he should not be incarcerated until such time as he complies with the above-described orders (and, if applicable, the instant order). Failure to appear as directed will subject Mr. Liebowitz to arrest by the United States Marshals Service without further notice.

Richard Liebowitz had better hope he still has a grandfather who's alive. And then he's going to have to go back in time and kill him. Otherwise he's going to jail. If he shows up and admits he lied about his grandfather's death, he's still going to jail because the judge ordered him to produce documentation of this person's death. Since that doesn't appear to exist, Liebowitz cannot fulfill the court's order. One way or another, Liebowitz is going to spend some time behind bars. And once he gets out, he's going to have at least one fewer clients than when he went in. Hopefully anyone else still retaining his services will realize the only thing dumber than representing yourself in court is hiring Richard Liebowitz to represent you.

Filed Under: cathy seibel, copyright, copyright troll, richard liebowitz, sanctions

48 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 9:44am

    I don't think I can fill this comment box with enough laughter. Sounds like it couldn't have happened to a more deserving person.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 9:59am

    Richard Liebowitz had better hope he still has a grandfather who's alive. And then he's going to have to go back in time and kill him. Otherwise he's going to jail.

    If he went back in time to kill his grandfather, he wouldn’t have to worry about jail. Unless time travel works on multiverse theory, anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 12 Nov 2019 @ 10:08am

    My dog ate the Death Certificate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    scotts13 (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 10:23am

    My late grandfather (a police officer), among the other wisdoms he offered, said "Never piss off a judge." Didn't mean much to me at eight years of age... But perhaps Richard Liebowitz should have been listening.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 10:25am

    All he has to do is go to the judge and tell the truth. Of course then he will likely lose his law license.

    Alternatively, he can get a death certificate from a random person and claim it's his grandfather. Of course, then the judge could demand proof of some sort of relationship.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    MK, 12 Nov 2019 @ 10:33am

    Alerts

    This site needs a good way to set up alerts because I REALLY don't want to miss the conclusion to this one.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Canuck, 12 Nov 2019 @ 5:14pm

      Re: Alerts

      Just an FYI for anyone who wants to stay abreast of this show; Search for Richard Liebowitz on Google, then click on News, then on the Create alert link at the bottom of the page.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 11:46pm

        Re: Re: Alerts

        We need a live stream! And a confetti gun that goes off when the greatest laugh of the week enters the court (though, a grand chase on the highway would also be appreciated)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 10:36am

    I am suing this attorney. I published the excuse "I had a death in the family" years before this. Copyright violation! Where do I send the demand letter?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 10:36am

    Looks like he screwed this one up. For a dishonest lawyer he's not very good at being dishonest. It seems like a good lawyer should be able to come up with something half true just in case you have to explain yourself.

    He could have befriended someone who was a next of kin in an obituary and said "I meant my friends grandfather" after he couldn't come up with something remotely true the first time and brought that bullshit before the judge without making it an outright lie for example.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      spodula, 13 Nov 2019 @ 1:01am

      Re:

      Note quite the same thing, but from Yes Minister:

      Sir Desmond Glazebrook : Just the one. If you're incompetent you have to be honest, and if you're crooked you have to be clever. See, if you're honest, then when you make a pig's breakfast of things the chaps rally round and help you out.

      Sir Humphrey : If you're crooked?

      Sir Desmond Glazebrook : Well, if you're making good profits for them, chaps don't start asking questions; they're not stupid. Well, not that stupid.

      Sir Humphrey : So the ideal is a firm which is honest and clever.

      Sir Desmond Glazebrook : Yes. Let me know if you ever come across one, won't you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 10:44am

    Lawful Masses with Leonard French has been following his court cases for a while now, and I can't wait for tomorrow's episode on what happened (assuming anyone can get to that hearing).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mephistophocles (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 11:15am

    I realize it's trite

    But having been on the receiving end of BS by attorneys like him more than once, this is one of the best things I've read in a very long time. Enjoy the shower room, Leibowitz.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      nasch (profile), 13 Nov 2019 @ 6:17am

      Re: I realize it's trite

      Enjoy the shower room, Leibowitz.

      Let's not promote the idea that prison rape is an appropriate punishment for any crime, let alone contempt of court.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 11:44am

    Rule 68 is an excellent anti-SLAPP mechanism, in the absence of any SLAPP laws.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 12:15pm

      Re:

      Can you explain rule 68 to us non-lawyers please?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Qwertygiy, 12 Nov 2019 @ 12:58pm

        Re: Re:

        It's explained in this linked article about Liebowitz:

        Under Rule 68, when sued, a defendant may make a settlement offer that includes some specific terms.

        In this particular case, Liebowitz, representing photographer Gregory Mango, sued Democracy Now!. Democracy Now! looked up how much Mango was licensing his photos for (a maximum of $220) and made a Rule 68 offer to settle for 5 times that amount. Liebowitz quickly turned the offer down, as he was seeking much more. But here's the fun part of Rule 68. It's part (d):

        Paying Costs After an Unaccepted Offer. If the judgment that the offeree finally obtains is not more favorable than the unaccepted offer, the offeree must pay the costs incurred after the offer was made.

        Translated: If Mango/Liebowitz's final judgment is less favorable than the ~$1,000 Democracy Now! offered under Rule 68, then Mango is on the hook for all of Democracy Now's legal fees incurred after that offer was made.

        It's not really anti-SLAPP, as a SLAPP is when someone tries to prevent someone from speaking. It's more anti-troll, when someone tries to get paid for something you made that they argue infringed upon something they made..

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 3:10pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Its a way of promoting settlements, and making parties evaluate their cases.
          If its a reasonable offer, think twice about rejecting it "out of principle" or in order to hurt the other party. Even if you win, you can lose.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 11:53am

    hypocratic oath for lawyers??

    honesty, integrity??
    Any one??
    When did this end??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 12:23pm

      Re: hypocratic oath for lawyers??

      End? It never started.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 12:56pm

      Re: hypocratic oath for lawyers??

      It's no coincidence that "liar" and "lawyer" sound so close to the same. Ok, it's totally a coincidence but no less serendipitous.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Qwertygiy, 12 Nov 2019 @ 1:11pm

        Re: Re: hypocratic oath for lawyers??

        Though it is one that goes back millennia, before written language itself.

        Proto-Indo-European "legʰ" (to lie down) is the presumed root of the word "law", essentially through the meaning of "laying down the law".

        Whereas Proto-Indo-European "lewgʰ" is the presumed root of the word "lie" as in telling a falsehood.

        So for approximately 6,000 years, nearly all of Western civilization has had remarkably similar words for "liar" and "lawyer".

        A very interesting coincidence indeed.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 12:17pm

    Troll sized please

    I knew I should have gone for the unlimited popcorn pass.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 12 Nov 2019 @ 1:12pm

    What amazes me is that there are people that think they can talk their way out of anything and miss all negative consequences for the lying.

    Makes me feel so warm inside when they get caught.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    MO'B (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 1:37pm

    What Grrrrrreat a day

    The sun is shining, the sky is bright blue and to top it all off, a troll is going to jail!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 1:58pm

    Who knew that a spawn of Satan had a grandfather?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    bhull242 (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 2:21pm

    Well, as the saying goes, “Insanity is trying the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Why did he think the same argument would work the third or fourth time?

    While this technically follows Carreon’s Law, I don’t know that Carreon ever went this far after so many warnings from the judge.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      nasch (profile), 13 Nov 2019 @ 6:21am

      Re:

      Why did he think the same argument would work the third or fourth time?

      My guess is he figured he had not much to lose. There's no dead grandfather (or at least no recently dead grandfather), so he cannot comply with the order. He could either come clean, at which time he would be hit with contempt of court, and referred to the bar association for an ethics investigation, or he can try to weasel out of it. If he fails, he's no worse off than if he hadn't tried (except for the fines).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 2:28pm

    'Trust me', said the known liar

    Imagine that, get a reputation for dishonesty and try to avoid court and the judge in question isn't willing to trust your excuse for why and does the fiendish thing of demanding evidence...

    Ah, with so much bad news these days always nice to see articles like this, with scum and spreaders of suffering facing some real punishments for their actions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 12 Nov 2019 @ 3:21pm

    But his Grandfather really *did* die..3 days before!

    Seems Mr Liebowitz mostly exhausted the judge's patience, and was just shading the truth, via @FCT on twitter:
    https://twitter.com/obarcala/status/1194061023038332928?s=20

    The grandfather's death cert is 3 days before the excuse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Norahc (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 4:00pm

      Re: But his Grandfather really *did* die..3 days before!

      Then providing the court a copy of the death certificate shouldn't be a problem for him.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 4:38pm

      Re: But his Grandfather really *did* die..3 days before!

      Oh, that is not going to help his case, though it does explain why he absolutely refused to provide the actual documentation, as doing so would provide irrefutable proof that he'd lied to the judge as to when his grandfather died.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Federico (profile), 13 Nov 2019 @ 3:11am

      Re: But his Grandfather really *did* die..3 days before!

      He was so shocked that he lost consciousness of time! Now he only needs to convince the officers that they came on the wrong day and the arrest is not due yet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 4:39pm

    Hey, Hamilton.

    Remember when you warned us because we said Liebowitz was a copyright troll?

    Eat the crow, asshole!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Canuck, 12 Nov 2019 @ 5:25pm

    Reminds me of Prenda

    Steele & Co. also thought they could outfox judges - how'd that work out?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 5:25pm

    The Troll's Prayer

    I seem to be in a bit of a pickle
    I pray for deliverance Saint Prenda Paul
    The Judge was a tiny bit fickle
    With my antics, she was not tickled
    My only hope now is Better Call Saul

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Nov 2019 @ 7:39pm

    If he shows up and admits he lied about his grandfather's death, he's still going to jail because the judge ordered him to produce documentation of this person's death.

    Not quite. He's ordered to show cause why he should not be incaracarated for not complying with the order, and if the death didn't happen, that would certainly be valid cause as to why he couldn't produce documentation.

    Of course, that would mean admitting he previously lied to the court, and that comes with its own problems.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 12 Nov 2019 @ 9:08pm

      A self-imposed rock and a hard place

      'Your Honor, as these records show I couldn't provide documentation to show that my grandfather died on the day I said he did in court documents under penalty of perjury, because doing so would have shown that in fact he died on a different day, making clear that I lied in court documents, under penalty of perjury. As such it would be unreasonable to hold me in contempt of court for refusing to provide evidence because doing so would have provided evidence of perjury.'

      Yeah, I don't see that going over too well with a judge already out of patience with him.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 13 Nov 2019 @ 7:11am

    What if he brought his living grandfather to court?

    Suppose he brought his living grandfather to court with him?

    Look! It's a Miracle!

    He's alive!

    The judge should be so overwhelmed with joy that she will forget about needing to produce any documentation of his death now that he is alive again.

    (If his grandfather is not available, some stand in actor would do.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


