Netflix: We're Not In The Truth To Power Business, We're In The Entertainment Business

Fri, Nov 8th 2019 12:40pmTimothy Geigner

You may recall that back in January Netflix took something of a public pounding for pulling an episode of Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act, after Minhaj went hard at Mohammad bin Salman. Netflix pulled the episode inside of Saudi Arabia when the country claimed the episode violated the kingdom's internet laws, which mostly revolve around keeping any criticism of the Saudi royal family off of the internet. Critics in America and elsewhere slammed Netflix for kissing the Saudi family's ring, while still others pointed out that the episode was still available on Netflix's YouTube page, including in Saudi Arabia. Some even argued that Netflix knew that all of this would be Streisanded, actually getting the episode more attention in Saudi Arabia that way.

Such strategic moves to hold to moral values doesn't appear to have been reality, however, as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently came out and publicly washed his company's hands of any kind of value-based stance.

‘We’re not in the truth-to-power business. We’re in the entertainment business.’

That’s Reed Hastings, chief executive of Netflix Inc., defending a decision earlier this year to pull an episode of comedian Hasan Minaj’s “Patriot Act,” which was critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, keeping it from airing in Saudi Arabia.

“We can accomplish a lot more by being entertainment and influencing a global conversation about how people live than trying to be another news channel,” Hastings said Wednesday in an interview at the New York Times’ Dealbook Conference.

I can't say I know for sure exactly who is supposed to be the intended audience for Hastings' remarks, but sure as hell hope the creative public is listening. For content creators, Netflix has made it abundantly clear that it will not support disruptive art in the face of authoritarian criticism. Given how much of art and content is specifically designed to speak truth to power, and given just how squishy many governments legal justifications for censorship are, the future is certain to be filled with these types of take down requests. Do artists really want to utilize such a platform for expression?

Making all of this even more frustrating is where Hastings decides the lines should be drawn, which only serves to throw all of this into more confusion.

Hastings added a caveat on how far he would go: “If they can came to us and said you can’t have gay content, we wouldn’t do that. We would not comply with that.”

What the hell? I'm all in favor of supporting the rights of the LGBT community, but there are plenty of governments out there that are unfriendly to that community, to art made by and about that community, and plenty have laws against such expression. You know, like Russia, for instance. Why is Netflix willing to defy Mother Russia on "gay content" (weird phrase), but Hasan Minhaj's mainstream criticism of MBS's actions somehow are ripe for censoring?

It's a disappointing stance for Netflix to take. Although, to be fair, bowing to authoritarian regimes has become something of a fad lately.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Nov 2019 @ 12:48pm

    "We’re in the entertainment business"

    I find their machinations to be entertaining, mission accomplished.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Nov 2019 @ 12:58pm

    Netflix: We prefer money over principles.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Nov 2019 @ 1:10pm

    It's fine to operate within local laws in foreign countries.

    Someone I know was going to have a large conference in Saudi Arabia but it was moved to South Africa when it was discovered a number of participants were homosexual. It is not discriminatory to not expose people to the death penalty for homosexual or otherwise banned behavior in foreign lands with very different laws.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Nov 2019 @ 1:25pm

    Article Missed The Point

    This article missed the point when it talked about artists creating truth to power works being restricted. Netflix is not a truth to power platform. It is an entertainment platform. Artists that expect an entertainment business to focus on any cause de jour are misunderstanding the business and should find another more appropriate venue for their work.

      Mike Masnick (profile), 8 Nov 2019 @ 1:33pm

      Re: Article Missed The Point

      I've heard a few people say this, but not sure I buy it at all. Minhaj's whole show (similar to John Oliver's) is about speaking truth to power in an entertaining (i.e., funny) way. It's what makes the business side of it work. There's a market for seeing them speak truth to power. And caving on that can also harm the business side as well. A Minhaj or Oliver with their wings clipped are not nearly as interesting.

      Anonymous Coward, 8 Nov 2019 @ 1:49pm

      Re: Article Missed The Point

      This is the way I would have taken it until I saw their stance on "gay content".

      Either you follow the local laws, or you take a moral stand. You don't get to follow most local laws and then choose to take some moral stands and avoid being labeled a hypocrite and be attacked by both the repressive regimes who think you aren't censoring enough and the progressive individuals and organizations who think you're doing too much.

      In other words, it's not only wrong, it's bad business sense.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Nov 2019 @ 1:50pm

    GTFO with the disappointment. It's not Netflix's responsibility to provide a platform for "disruptive art", or to decide which laws they're going to obey. They provide a varied catalog of entertaining content in an easily accessible form. That's it.
    We can't all be self-righteous crusaders for a living.

