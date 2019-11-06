Report Suggests Rampant Negligence In Uber Self Driving Car Fatality
Earlier this year you might recall that a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Arizona killed a woman who was trying to cross the street with her bike outside of a crosswalk. The driver wasn't paying attention, and the car itself failed to stop for the jaywalking pedestrian. Initial reporting on the subject, most of it based on anonymous Uber sources who spoke to the paywalled news outlet The Information, strongly pushed the idea that the car's sensors worked as intended and detected the woman, but bugs in the system software failed to properly identify the woman as something to avoid:
"The car’s sensors detected the pedestrian, who was crossing the street with a bicycle, but Uber’s software decided it didn’t need to react right away. That’s a result of how the software was tuned. Like other autonomous vehicle systems, Uber’s software has the ability to ignore “false positives,” or objects in its path that wouldn’t actually be a problem for the vehicle, such as a plastic bag floating over a road. In this case, Uber executives believe the company’s system was tuned so that it reacted less to such objects. But the tuning went too far, and the car didn’t react fast enough, one of these people said."
Thanks to that report, a narrative emerged that the vehicle largely worked as designed, and the only real problem was a modest quirk in uncooked programming.
But a new report by Bloomberg this week shatters that understanding. According to NTSB findings seen by Bloomberg, the vehicle in question wasn't even programmed to detect jaywalkers. Like, at all:
"Uber Technologies Inc.’s self-driving test car that struck and killed a pedestrian last year wasn’t programmed to recognize and react to jaywalkers, according to documents released by U.S. safety investigators."
Assuming Bloomberg's read of the 400 page report (only a part of which has been made public) is accurate, that's a far cry from a bug. The NTSB report found that Uber staff had also disabled Volvo auto-detection and breaking software that could have at least slowed the vehicle if not avoided the pedestrian impact altogether. Investigators also noted that despite the fact that Uber was conducting risky trials on public streets, the company had little to no real system in place for dealing with safety issues. Again, not just underwhelming public safety protocols, but none whatsoever:
"The Uber Advanced Technologies Group unit that was testing self-driving cars on public streets in Tempe didn’t have a standalone safety division, a formal safety plan, standard operating procedures or a manager focused on preventing accidents, according to NTSB."
Again, that's not just buggy or "poorly tuned" software, it's total negligence. Despite the fact the driver was distracted, the car was never adequately programmed to detect jaywalkers, some safety features were disabled, and Uber had little to no safety protocols in place, prosecutors have already absolved Uber of criminal liability (though the driver still may face a lawsuit). The NTSB also hasn't formally affixed blame for the crash (yet):
"The documents painted a picture of safety and design lapses with tragic consequences but didn’t assign a cause for the crash. The safety board is scheduled to do that at a Nov. 19 meeting in Washington."
Self driving cars are remarkably safe, and most accidents involve autonomous vehicles getting confused when people actually follow the law (like rear ending a human-driven vehicle that stopped at a red light before turning right). But that's only true when the people designing and conducting trials are competent. If the NTSB report is anything to go by, Uber fell well short, yet got to enjoy a lot of press suggesting the problem was random bad programming luck, not total negligence and incompetence. Later this month we'll get to see if Uber faces anything resembling accountability for its failures.
I suppose it's technically accurate to say that you might recall it that way, but if you do, your recollection is wrong. It happened last year.
On-topic: Sadly, this is unsurprising. This is the entirely foreseeable result of Uber choosing Arizona for its lack of safety regulations.
There was a bit in last year's gubernatorial debate, when challenger David Garcia criticized Governor Doug Ducey for allowing Uber to test its AVs without proper safety oversight. Ducey responded by protesting that as soon as it became clear that Uber was unsafe, he immediately barred them from further tests.
I was flabbergasted when Garcia let that remark pass unchallenged. He should have said "But you waited until somebody died to take any action." I think Garcia's poor debate performance is a big part of why Ducey was reelected.
Better late than never; at least Uber's not testing its AVs here anymore. Waymo continues to operate in the Phoenix area, but hasn't been involved in any fatal collisions as of yet. I do think it's a little premature to declare that "self driving cars are remarkably safe" (though I suppose that depends on what you mean by "remarkably"); there simply aren't enough miles driven to make an accurate comparison between the safety of an AV compared to the safety of an average human driver. But so far, at least, Waymo's done pretty well.
Re:
No, that statement you're contradicting would have been "You may recall that, earlier this year, a self-driving...". Or "Earlier this year, you might recall, a self-driving..." (without "that"). As Karl wrote it, it's your recollection that will happen earlier this year. You're not thinking fourth-dimensionally.
Incapable
I'm skeptical that any self driving car could be programmed to drive faster than 5mph if it needed to account for anything off the road to suddenly enter the road and then stop the vehicle in time.
Re: Incapable
This particular car had alcohol in its fuel and was .15 over the limit. One more reason NOT to have a machine behind the wheel and in front of the wheel.
Remember, self-driving cars do not have to be perfect to be useful and safe.
They merely have to be better than the average human.
These cars can see potential pedestrians not only just in visible light, but with infrared light and with lasers. That's advantage one.
These cars can be looking both ways at once. A human's field of vision is fairly limited, and even if you are very good at multitasking, a human brain simply cannot process every detail within that field of vision.
Speaking of multitasking, these cars can do that, too. Adjust the volume, adjust the windshield wipers, adjust the AC, stay in the correct lane, stay at the proper speed limit, call Mom, leave enough room for the car in front of you, and keep an eye out for deer or dogs or kids running into the road all at the same time, without having to sacrifice attention to any of those tasks in order to carry out another.
And then there's reaction time. A human's actual reaction time is rarely faster than a quarter of a second. Tesla's current self-driving processors are estimated to be capable of 250,000,000,000,000 operations per second. That's 250 trillion.
250 trillion is usually considered to be a larger number than 4.
In the same weekend that this pedestrian was killed by the Uber car, 14 other pedestrians were killed by a conventional human-driven automobile.
In the same city.
Self-driving cars don't need to be capable of perfection. They just need to be an improvement upon our own imperfections.
Also I can read here is: Uber driver and exec's found a way to get away with manslaugher.
Or alternately: Woman killed due to choices of other humans. Humans found not liable for womans death.
Re:
Uber driver and exec's found a way to get away with manslaugher.
Or managed to frame their underpaid observer for manslaughter. No freakin way someone could maintain 100% attention in that role.
Perhaps a better use of AI in vehicles would be to try to detect when the driver is driving erratically (like entering the freeway going the wrong direction, crossing the median, weaving, etc.), and then take some sort corrective action, but providing the driver the ability to disengage it under some circumstances. It might not be fullproof, but it might be of more benefit in less time than the goal of fully automated behicles. It would also provide a real world test bed that would provide some useful data for creating autonomous vehicles without endangering the public.
Re:
It seems to me that there should be two safety drivers, not just one. It's easier to do a tedious job if you've got somebody to talk to.
It would have helped had the driver been paying more attention to the road and less to her telephone. A dashcam video of the driver showed that at the time of the accident she was looking downward and engaged with her telephone, ignoring what was happening on the roadway ahead.
Re:
Women who drive with a cell phone in one hand and lipstick in the other really should not drive a vehicle unless they have three hands.
A species that regularly shows a lack of "intelligence" is trying to create a AI to drive cars.
This isn't going to end well.
So were they planning on ever selling these cars outside the US?
I see a pretty glaring fundamental flaw in this design if this is a product they ever intend on bringing to the global market as a viable export. Since in most of the civilised world we have this whole concept of pedestrians having right of way, and whatnot.
Re: So were they planning on ever selling these cars outside the
To quote Thomas Dewar, "There are two types of pedestrians...the quick and the dead."
Re: Re: So were they planning on ever selling these cars outside
In NYC that is true.
Re: So were they planning on ever selling these cars outside the
About as protective as a restraining order against a violent ex.
breaking software
i rather think that is the problem.
They picked that specific vehicle because Volvo has a class-leading safety system. And then they disabled it.
NTSB reports generally doesn't lay blame on specific parties. Doing so would impair their ability to work with companies in future incidents, and their reports are usually clear enough that you don't have to guess. It will be interesting to see how they conclude this investigation.
They're about to introduce a new model:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrO8AQ4CrKk
Why not build highways that move instead of cars so that no one wastes gas?
Did the pedestrian think, oh, that's a ubercar, it will stop for me if I do something mortally stupid like step in front of it?
Or perhaps, I've done something mortally stupid before without consequence, surely I can do it again?
Or was she just Darwin-award mortally stupid/senile?
Self driving cars are remarkably safe, and most accidents involve autonomous vehicles getting confused when people actually follow the law (like rear ending a human-driven vehicle that stopped at a red light before turning right).
But the article you reference there was more about humans getting confused by law abiding vehicles.
Don’t understand AI
There’s an angle that NTSB might be missing, and that I’d expect Bloomberg to miss - AIs aren’t programmed to take any specific action, they’re programmed to self optimize within constraints.
I’d honestly be surprised if anyone using AI for self driving is extensively programming scenarios (like: if (jaywalker) then (brake)), and not simply feeding in lots and lots of scenarios and constraints to have ten AI optimize the solution.
Do I know when it’s better to brake or swerve? In a specific car? With specific mass and moment of inertia that varies from load to load? Hell no, but I understand that it’s an optimization problem that can be easily solved (at least that that level of specificity, AI for healthcare fraud is my expertise).
So when Bloomberg says “they didn’t even program for it,” my reaction is so what, that’s the point of AI - you teach it the parameters under which to optimize and then use the optimums.
Now if they never fed it random external events like jaywalkers, shopping carts, pedestrians in parking lots, deer, etc, that’s on them. But I’d expect that they feed a bunch of type scenarios “stuff randomly popping out” rather than any specific one.
Though at the same time, I’m curious if the resolution is good enough to detect jaywalkers by their facial cues and body posture - something humans can readily do (when we can see them, at least). Not my field though, so if someone knows, please chime in.
"Uber staff had also disabled Volvo auto-detection and breaking software "
Not sure if typo of factual statement.
