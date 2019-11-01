Bob Murray, Who Sued John Oliver For Mocking His Support Of Trump's Plan To Bring Back Coal Jobs... Files For Bankruptcy
from the eat-shit-bob dept
Remember Bob Murray? If you don't, then I highly recommend you go back and watch this 2017 episode of John Oliver's show in which he calls out Bob Murray, as a Trump-supporting coal boss, who pretends to be all about "protecting workers," and who insists that the election of Donald Trump will help save coal miner jobs.
Murray then, famously, sued John Oliver and HBO in what was obviously a totally ridiculous SLAPP suit. He even tried to get a gag order on Oliver and HBO, to stop him from even talking about the lawsuit. The lawsuit did not go well for Bob Murray, though Murray took the somewhat amazing step of directly sending the judge a whiny letter about how people are being mean to him. The judge was not happy (parties in a case are certainly not supposed to be reaching out to the judges in their case directly).
But at least Murray had the Trump administration and all those coal jobs he was going to bring back to save the coal industry, right? Oh, about that. Murray Energy has just declared bankruptcy and is being handed over to investors who are loaning it money to keep the business going.
Robert E. Murray, the U.S. coal baron who pressed the Trump administration to help save America’s struggling miners, placed his company into bankruptcy as demand for the fossil fuel continues to weaken.
Murray Energy Holdings Co. filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio, to restructure more than $2.7 billion of debt. The miner -- the largest privately owned U.S. coal company -- reached a restructuring support agreement with lenders who hold more than 60% of a $1.7 billion loan, the company said in a statement. The deal provides a new $350 million loan to keep operations going during the reorganization.
Of course, this shows yet another way in which Oliver's story about coal jobs was largely true: in that he noted that the decline in coal jobs in the US was a long, ongoing process, having little to do with any particular presidential administration, but the natural end result of a shift in energy sources, combined with new mining techniques and efficiencies.
Perhaps rather than suing his critics (he sued a number of other news organizations as well) and running fundraisers for Trump or appearing on TV as a Trump supporter, Murray should have been focused on actually helping his company and its employees adapt for the future?
Filed Under: anti-slapp, bankruptcy, bob murray, coal, coal jobs, defamation, john oliver, slapp
Companies: murray energy
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
It gives me great pleasure to say this:
Eat all the shit, Bob.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Stone", it pains me you're such a waste to feel GOOD:
By the way, "bankruptcy" is now strategic in the corporate world, you idiots may be cheering what Murray actually gains from!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Stone", it pains me you're such a waste to feel GOOD:
Yeah, it’s a strategy to keep yourself from drowning when your income doesn’t come close to paying off costs and existing debt. It’s a strategy you take when you’re failing so hard you need to reset everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: waste troll
One thing Trump folks know about is walking away from their debt!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: waste troll
look up LLC, it was designed for small business and there was a warning about Large corps using it..
They can only Sue the company and not the Owner/CEO/Boss's..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don’t fucking lie, Blue Balls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Stone", it pains me you're such a waste to feel GOOD:
I love how stiffing debtors, creditors, workers and other financial obligations is now "winning". Bob's a deadbeat. And he needs to eat some shit. Maybe you should as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
In a way, he's technically not wrong. Perfect 10 tried time and time again to harass Google and USENET and small news sites for money, to the point where it just pissed off the judges. After Perfect 10 got slammed with sanctions, the company promptly refused to pay the fines - instead transferring all their assets to the owner, Norman Zada, and filed for bankruptcy, arguing that they didn't need to pay.
So in a sense, Perfect did win - in the same sense that having a heart transplant is a great way to avoid future heart attacks.
out_of_the_blue (along with his fuckbuddy antidirt) also spent the last few years crowing about how the Perfect 10 cases were "setting great precedents for copyright enforcement"... so it's understandable why filing for bankruptcy counts as a win.
blue boy probably thought Prenda filing for bankruptcy was a win too!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Funny how they view others who have filed for bankruptcy as losers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Still I would love to get rid of LLC, corps..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Stone", it pains me you're such a waste to feel GOO
lets go to China, and do as they do when a corp heads REALLY mess up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I missed what this had to do with anything in the article. Or do you just go randomly posting self-pleasuring comments on website?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's explained in the embedded video.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Not only is it explained in the embedded video, there's a link to a previous article titled Judge Tells Coal Boss Bob Murray The Judicial Equivalent Of 'Eat Shit, Bob' in the "If you liked this post, you may also be interested in..." box. The one right below the article and right above Stephen's post.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
As was stated, the full explanation of Stone's post is in the video but the premise is this.
Bob was in trouble and tried to cover it up with some money he gave to employees with checks. One employee wrote on the check "Eat Sh** Bob" and returned the check without cashing it because he didn't want to let Bob off the hook so easily.
So the commenter Stone just reiterated what that employee and John Oliver both said back to Bob for his crummy behavior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"I missed what this had to do with anything in the article."
It's always a good idea to check why you miss the point of someone's comment before shooting your mouth off at something who possibly knows more about the topic that you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
For those of you just joining us, let me suggest that you read no further. This particular comment section should have been locked after the above comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
For those of you just joining us, let me suggest that you look into the voting mechanism allowed on comments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Hint: the comments section cannot be locked, and users have the option to flag comments they deem inappropriate or trollish or spam.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Remember Bob Murray?
I do.
Is he back in Pog-form?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_UR201plc8
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
I notice too that your laughable Silicon Valley propaganda site "Copia Institute" is now moribund, nearly a year since your last unread "white paper".
More than twenty years out of the Ivy League, yet you don't have a single positive achievement to show, except your ridiculous quip of how long ago now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
So... you've come here to jeer at Masnick, have you? With personal attacks?
It's not Masnick that's filing for bankruptcy here....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pa
Masnick will never have to file for bankruptcy -- except when to advantage as this may be for Murray -- NOR has Masnick EVER had to WORK for what he's gottten, he's a privileged little idiot.
I'm not jeering Masnick, but expressing my low opinion of his merits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-sit
So writing articles, doing research for said articles, and site maintenance are insufficient to earn a paycheck?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web
Yes. You are not guaranteed an income. Why would you think you are? Are you an author, musician?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this
Well, sure, you’re not guaranteed an income, but that’s an entirely separate question from earning or deserving an income.
I’m just saying that Masnick has done work that justifies his earning an income. I’m specifically disputing this bit:
(sic)
I’m saying that he’s doing work to earn his income. I’m not saying that he’s guaranteed an income. I’m just saying he’s worked for any money he’s gotten.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-sit
Obviously been attending the Trump school of charm, spelling, grammar and social graces and how to make friends and influence people. Do everyone a really, REALLY big favour and walk off a high cliff/skyscraper/tower, fall out of an aircraft without a parachute, run out under a bus/big truck/excavator, or anything else that would qualify for a Darwin award, meaning that humanity would never have to suffer your meaningless, misguided and revolting ravings ever again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
You're SO feeble, Masnick, that at times I've felt ashamed for pointing out your flaws and lapses. But you're resolutely nasty, and with no visible reason to be -- you ought to be joyful every day for what you've simply been GIVEN! -- Let alone do you have superior accomplishments from which to sneer down.
Try to put out some positive of your own, kid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pa
Oh like you're capable of feeling "shame" about anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
Masnick has something to show for those twenty years...he's got you dedicating your life to bitching about him and Techdirt.
That is some serious dedication on your part, and obviously if he wasn't worth it you woudln't continue on this years long whine session...unless you are mentally deranged.
So which is it? You mentally deranged or does Masnick have something to show for the past 20 years that irks the living hell out of you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pa
False dichotomy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
I notice too that your laughable Silicon Valley propaganda site "Copia Institute" is now moribund, nearly a year since your last unread "white paper".
You're not too good at this.
Earlier this year, the Sky is Rising Report from the Copia Institute:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190407/23033141947/sky-is-rising-entertainment-indust ry-is-thriving-almost-entirely-because-internet.shtml
Earlier this year, the Don't Shoot The Message Board Report from the Copia Institute:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190624/22162242469/dont-shoot-message-board-data-driv en-look-impact-section-230-innovation-economy.shtml
Earlier this year, the Working Futures project, from the Copia Institute:
https://workingfutur.es
Doesn't look very moribund to me.
Also, seems to show significant positive achievements that you only "jeer" at as you do every single day. What have you ever done?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pa
Wait who is “not good at this”?
The idiot card playing late stage teenagers who couldn’t sell a book to save their lives?
Techdirt?
Me?
I’m not good at this?
Have you bee7watching my 401k?
I mentioned it in my first post.
And My personal fiend DT the magnificent. Is he no good too?
Face your fears.
Trump is here to stay.
Forever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah sweet schadenfruede...
The only regret I have reading this is that the company going under is likely to leave a lot of workers(you know, the people he claimed he was protecting with the legal threats/lawsuits?) in a hard place as a number of them suddenly find out that coal isn't coming back as promised and if they want to keep a paycheck they're going to need to find another job.
As for Murray himself, while I imagine he's got enough squirreled away that this won't hit him too hard other than cutting out a source of income I can't help but hope that he ends up sharing at least a portion of the suffering his workers will be facing, and if nothing else having yet another Oliver claim proven right has got to really annoy him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede... Here's another now feels superior!
By shameful jeering, and which you had no hand in.
You kids are no more than nasty little ankle-biters, as I've long said.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Troll barks like mad and chew old shoes
Considering you sniffing around here every day and barking like mad, the epithet ankle-biter fits you perfectly. I doubt you see it that way since you are too busy barking at everything you don't like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Your tears are delicious.
How's that Shiva Ayyadurai election fund coming along bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede... Here's another now feels super
Now now, they've been perfectly nice to KATIE HILL.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede Here's a failure named blueballs!
Sup ignorant motherfucker
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede...
"squirreled away"
I see what you did there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede...
Some jokes you just can't pass up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede...
I see what you did there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede...
I miss you Thad.
You often had interesting things to say.
What happened?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
2007 Crandall Canyon mine collapse
A Murray-owned coal company's involvement in the 2007 Crandall Canyon mine collapse (6 miners dead, also 3 rescue workers) made Murray's political ambitions especially puzzling.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_E._Murray#Crandall_Canyon_Mine_collapse
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then there's Katie Hill, who talked about #metoo and how women in power would be better for the country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When she says pound me too, she means it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Perhaps rather than suing his critics (he sued a number of other news organizations as well) and running fundraisers for Trump or appearing on TV as a Trump supporter, Murray should have been focused on actually helping his company and its employees adapt for the future? "
What are you - nuts?! This guy is a "job creator", a wealthy and powerful person, not some whiny 'care about my employees' liberal. Sheesh!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is he still a billionaire?
Did his coal company file for bankruptcy or did he file for bankruptcy?
There is a huge difference between "I'm a billionaire by the company I own is more profitable if I restructure its debts through bankruptcy" (ie Trump bankruptcies) and a "I am personally out of money" bankruptcy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But TAX CUTS!
Yep, a massive corporate tax cut, deregulation, & lots of rah-rah & still Bob's company goes bankrupt. What happened to that windfall? I've got no idea what my employer did with it. Several business units closed, the products they made switched from make to buy (overseas of course), continued headcount reductions globally... & after staying fairly flat since 2010, huge increase in health insurance coverage.
But hot damn our CEO pocketed millions & our stock price is at a record high! Anyone could be walked out at any moment though so better not complain or ask for a raise. All I know is I will continue to try to vote in my best interest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But TAX CUTS!
Who woulda thought reagonomics would backfire!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: But TAX CUTS!
His vice president, who called it "Voodoo Economics".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: But TAX CUTS!
Are you a historian?
Or just a common idiot?
Are you Chinese?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: But TAX CUTS!
lol - wut?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Until they
Until they get rid of LLC for large corps...
There is no loss tot he owners or managers.
No reason to NOT go bankrupt with all the loans in your pocket.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the absolute truth...
What a butt sucking parasite scumbag you are ... mike. To revel in the ruination of ANYONE, is the absolute definition of petty, self-absorbed, grade school childishness.
I usually don't resort to name calling, because slapping a title on someone implies status. In this case, the lowest. And you shouldn't acknowledge this kind of thing with anything but a spanking.
Can you say that you are desperate for attention? Sure you can.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the absolute truth...
What a poor poor snowflake... KEVIN FEARS. I usually don't resort to name calling, because slapping a title on someone implies status. In this case, the lowest. And you shouldn't acknowledge this kind of thing with anything but a spanking.
Can you say that you are desperate for attention? Sure you can.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the absolute truth...
Please point to where in the article Mike revels in Bob's self-inflicted misfortune.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: the absolute truth...
Ok. I will point out exactly what you ask.
Then what? You will just run and hide like the fake named phony pony you have alway been.
You disgust every reasonable Republican.
We will soon rule the world.
Why?
Because of inspirational figures like you.
We have no choice bit to fill the void left by your nonsense.
Prepare yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This week several million Americans went silent as the media promoted the idea that the ISIS leader was dead “in spite” of Trump.
Some of these silent Americans have become radicalized.
Think suicide vests.
Boom.
For God and country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There hasn't even been a successful attempt in my lifetime except for one guy who only got himself. As far as I can find, only 2 people have even tried that in the US in my lifetime. Don't be a moron.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It was a metaphor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ok maybe a parody.
Sincerely,
Adam Schiff
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You can eat shit too, Hamilton.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Did you read about Beto feeding his wife shit and telling her it’s guacamole?
I’m guessing you would do the same.
Oh wait you’re a gay ass fucker.
Smell the burn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Personally, I love the Democrats.
They remind us all what it is to be American.
Not demon cratic.
American.
The American way is to not kill people who disagree.
Just vote them out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Let me explain something to you.
The cia is here to enforce power.
Our power.
Brennan’s power.
Thank god for the deep state.
Sincerely,
James Comey.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Comey was Trump's boy toy until Donnie got bored, wasn't he?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply