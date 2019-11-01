Bob Murray, Who Sued John Oliver For Mocking His Support Of Trump's Plan To Bring Back Coal Jobs... Files For Bankruptcy
Remember Bob Murray? If you don't, then I highly recommend you go back and watch this 2017 episode of John Oliver's show in which he calls out Bob Murray, as a Trump-supporting coal boss, who pretends to be all about "protecting workers," and who insists that the election of Donald Trump will help save coal miner jobs.
Murray then, famously, sued John Oliver and HBO in what was obviously a totally ridiculous SLAPP suit. He even tried to get a gag order on Oliver and HBO, to stop him from even talking about the lawsuit. The lawsuit did not go well for Bob Murray, though Murray took the somewhat amazing step of directly sending the judge a whiny letter about how people are being mean to him. The judge was not happy (parties in a case are certainly not supposed to be reaching out to the judges in their case directly).
But at least Murray had the Trump administration and all those coal jobs he was going to bring back to save the coal industry, right? Oh, about that. Murray Energy has just declared bankruptcy and is being handed over to investors who are loaning it money to keep the business going.
Robert E. Murray, the U.S. coal baron who pressed the Trump administration to help save America’s struggling miners, placed his company into bankruptcy as demand for the fossil fuel continues to weaken.
Murray Energy Holdings Co. filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio, to restructure more than $2.7 billion of debt. The miner -- the largest privately owned U.S. coal company -- reached a restructuring support agreement with lenders who hold more than 60% of a $1.7 billion loan, the company said in a statement. The deal provides a new $350 million loan to keep operations going during the reorganization.
Of course, this shows yet another way in which Oliver's story about coal jobs was largely true: in that he noted that the decline in coal jobs in the US was a long, ongoing process, having little to do with any particular presidential administration, but the natural end result of a shift in energy sources, combined with new mining techniques and efficiencies.
Perhaps rather than suing his critics (he sued a number of other news organizations as well) and running fundraisers for Trump or appearing on TV as a Trump supporter, Murray should have been focused on actually helping his company and its employees adapt for the future?
It gives me great pleasure to say this:
Eat all the shit, Bob.
Re: "Stone", it pains me you're such a waste to feel GOOD:
By the way, "bankruptcy" is now strategic in the corporate world, you idiots may be cheering what Murray actually gains from!
Re: Re: "Stone", it pains me you're such a waste to feel GOOD:
Yeah, it’s a strategy to keep yourself from drowning when your income doesn’t come close to paying off costs and existing debt. It’s a strategy you take when you’re failing so hard you need to reset everything.
Re: Re: Re: waste troll
One thing Trump folks know about is walking away from their debt!
Don’t fucking lie, Blue Balls.
Re: Re: "Stone", it pains me you're such a waste to feel GOOD:
I love how stiffing debtors, creditors, workers and other financial obligations is now "winning". Bob's a deadbeat. And he needs to eat some shit. Maybe you should as well.
Remember Bob Murray?
I do.
Is he back in Pog-form?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_UR201plc8
You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
I notice too that your laughable Silicon Valley propaganda site "Copia Institute" is now moribund, nearly a year since your last unread "white paper".
More than twenty years out of the Ivy League, yet you don't have a single positive achievement to show, except your ridiculous quip of how long ago now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
So... you've come here to jeer at Masnick, have you? With personal attacks?
It's not Masnick that's filing for bankruptcy here....
Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pa
Masnick will never have to file for bankruptcy -- except when to advantage as this may be for Murray -- NOR has Masnick EVER had to WORK for what he's gottten, he's a privileged little idiot.
I'm not jeering Masnick, but expressing my low opinion of his merits.
Re: Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-sit
So writing articles, doing research for said articles, and site maintenance are insufficient to earn a paycheck?
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
You're SO feeble, Masnick, that at times I've felt ashamed for pointing out your flaws and lapses. But you're resolutely nasty, and with no visible reason to be -- you ought to be joyful every day for what you've simply been GIVEN! -- Let alone do you have superior accomplishments from which to sneer down.
Try to put out some positive of your own, kid.
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
Masnick has something to show for those twenty years...he's got you dedicating your life to bitching about him and Techdirt.
That is some serious dedication on your part, and obviously if he wasn't worth it you woudln't continue on this years long whine session...unless you are mentally deranged.
So which is it? You mentally deranged or does Masnick have something to show for the past 20 years that irks the living hell out of you?
Re: Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pa
False dichotomy.
Re: You can only jeer, kid. Can't even make this web-site pay!
I notice too that your laughable Silicon Valley propaganda site "Copia Institute" is now moribund, nearly a year since your last unread "white paper".
You're not too good at this.
Earlier this year, the Sky is Rising Report from the Copia Institute:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190407/23033141947/sky-is-rising-entertainment-indust ry-is-thriving-almost-entirely-because-internet.shtml
Earlier this year, the Don't Shoot The Message Board Report from the Copia Institute:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190624/22162242469/dont-shoot-message-board-data-driv en-look-impact-section-230-innovation-economy.shtml
Earlier this year, the Working Futures project, from the Copia Institute:
https://workingfutur.es
Doesn't look very moribund to me.
Also, seems to show significant positive achievements that you only "jeer" at as you do every single day. What have you ever done?
Ah sweet schadenfruede...
The only regret I have reading this is that the company going under is likely to leave a lot of workers(you know, the people he claimed he was protecting with the legal threats/lawsuits?) in a hard place as a number of them suddenly find out that coal isn't coming back as promised and if they want to keep a paycheck they're going to need to find another job.
As for Murray himself, while I imagine he's got enough squirreled away that this won't hit him too hard other than cutting out a source of income I can't help but hope that he ends up sharing at least a portion of the suffering his workers will be facing, and if nothing else having yet another Oliver claim proven right has got to really annoy him.
Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede... Here's another now feels superior!
By shameful jeering, and which you had no hand in.
You kids are no more than nasty little ankle-biters, as I've long said.
Troll barks like mad and chew old shoes
Considering you sniffing around here every day and barking like mad, the epithet ankle-biter fits you perfectly. I doubt you see it that way since you are too busy barking at everything you don't like.
Re: Re:
Your tears are delicious.
How's that Shiva Ayyadurai election fund coming along bro?
Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede...
"squirreled away"
I see what you did there.
Re: Re: Ah sweet schadenfruede...
Some jokes you just can't pass up.
