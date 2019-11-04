Appeals Court Says It's OK For Cops To Destroy Someone Else's House To Apprehend A Criminal Suspect
Three years ago, police in Colorado destroyed Leo Lech's home to arrest a person suspected only of shoplifting from a nearby Walmart when the house destruction began. Shoplifting suspect Robert Seacat abandoned his vehicle and hid in Lech's house. When police entered to arrest him, Seacat shot at them five times.
The Greenwood PD escalated its response. It brought in a Bearcat to ram a hole into the side of Lech's house. Officers used explosives to punch multiple holes in the sides of the house, hoping to locate the hidden suspect. The PD repeatedly fired teargas grenades into what was left of the house. Nineteen hours later, officers arrested Seacat, discovering two handguns and methamphetamines in the backpack he was carrying.
When Leo Lech was finally allowed to return to his home, he discovered he no longer had one.
The city gave Lech $5,000 for "temporary living arrangements," but offered no other assistance. Shortly after that, the city condemned Lech's house and told him he'd need to build a new holding pond in addition to a new house. Lech sued, alleging (among other things) that the PD's destruction of his house to catch a criminal suspect violated the Takings Clause. The district court disagreed, dismissing all these claims with prejudice.
Lech appealed but the Tenth Circuit Appeals Court has upheld [PDF] the lower court's decision. The court says no one's responsible for the mess the Greenwood PD created when it decided a citizen's house wasn't going to stand between officers and the man they were trying to arrest.
Lech argued the destruction of his house was an illegal taking by the government -- a violation of the Fifth Amendment. The government argued it was not a "taking." The destruction of Lech's house occurred during the course of police activity, therefore nothing was "taken" -- at least not in the "eminent domain" sense. In other words, the government never took Lech's house away from him. He was free to have it when the police were done with it, even if officers had rendered it uninhabitable.
The appeals court aligns with the district court, saying there's a bright line between "taking" and "destroying," even if it's the government doing the destroying. Lech argued the (temporary) seizure of his house was for "public use," in the sense that the pursuit of a criminal is a service law enforcement provides to the public. The appeals court isn't willing to stretch the definition of "public use" quite that far, even if it means the government can destroy someone's home without having to worry about compensating them for the destruction.
[T]he Lechs urge us to disregard the distinction between the police power and the power of eminent domain in resolving this appeal. In support, they point out that “the Takings Clause ‘was designed to bar [g]overnment from forcing some people alone to bear public burdens which, in all fairness and justice, should be borne by the public as a whole.’” Aplt. Br. 13 (quoting Armstrong v. United States, 364 U.S. 40, 49 (1960)). And they argue that upholding the district court’s summary-judgment ruling would do just that: it would force the Lechs to bear alone the cost of actions the defendants undertook in an effort to “apprehend[] a criminal suspect”—actions that were clearly “for the benefit of the public” as a whole.
We do not disagree that the defendants’ actions benefited the public. But as the Court explained in Mugler, when the state acts to preserve the “safety of the public,” the state “is not, and, consistent[] with the existence and safety of organized society, cannot be, burdened with the condition that the state must compensate [affected property owners] for pecuniary losses they may sustain” in the process. Thus, “[a]s unfair as it may seem,” the Takings Clause simply “does not entitle all aggrieved owners to recompense.”
Accordingly, we reject the Lechs’ first broad challenge to the district court’s ruling and hold that when the state acts pursuant to its police power, rather than the power of eminent domain, its actions do not constitute a taking for purposes of the Takings Clause. And we further hold that this distinction remains dispositive in cases that, like this one, involve the direct physical appropriation or invasion of private property.
The appeals court says destroying a house is just an unfortunate byproduct of law enforcement. While it does acknowledge this narrow reading of the Takings Clause won't encourage officers to be more careful with other people's property when apprehending suspects, it says this won't prevent officers from being held individually responsible for "willfully or wantonly" destroying property. But if this the bar the Tenth Circuit is setting, it will be almost impossible for plaintiffs to meet it without evidence officers were more destructive than they needed to be to effect an arrest.
The law provides few protections for homeowners whose property comes between criminals and the officers pursuing them. While this is the end of the line for Lech's Fifth Amendment claims, he may still win enough from his surviving claims (negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, property deprivation under state law) to recover from his government-inflicted loss. Then again, it's going to be hard to prove officers did anything to Lech directly. If property destruction is just an unfortunate side effect of capturing criminal suspects, the lower court will likely side with the destroyers.
One of those are much less likely to destroy your life
Let's see...
Criminal without a badge: Stole something from a Walmart, took a shot at police when they tried to arrest him, had two guns and some drugs on them.
Criminals with badges: Utterly destroyed a house that wasn't theirs, to the point that it was condemned and therefore uninhabitable, threw an absolute pittance at the homeowner that might be enough to pay for a hotel for a year, and then refused to own up to their own actions, leaving the former homeowner on the hook for the removal and rebuilding of their house to the point that they had to sue to even have a chance to get recompense.
Oh yeah, with 'drug warriors' like that on the streets I'm sure people will feel much more safe and secure.
While it does acknowledge this narrow reading of the Takings Clause won't encourage officers to be more careful with other people's property when apprehending suspects, it says this won't prevent officers from being held individually responsible for "willfully or wantonly" destroying property.
If that's the lie they have to tell themselves to make what they just did seem less deplorable I suppose...
If police can destroy someone's house and get a pass in the course of their 'job' then they've essentially made it impossible to hold them responsible for doing so, as anything less than an admission on camera that they knew they could achieve the outcome without a given level of destruction and chose not to because they were lazy/wanted to play with their 'toys' is likely to be dismissed as 'just part of the job'.
If a lawncare specialist lit someone's garage on fire during their job they could and would be sued, and held accountable for it.
If someone who installed siding on houses ended up smashing multiple windows during their 'job' they could and would be sued, and held accountable for it.
Give someone a badge though and magically destroying someone's house is 'just part of the job', and the person who now is out a house is left with the entire bill, with nary a hint of responsibility to be found on the part of the police for their involvement.
This has been a pretty standard thing from the beginning of our country. I am surprised the court didn't rule that the guy who shot at the police was wholly responsible for the damage. That has been a standard from a lot of other cases I've heard of.
We didn't pay the British civilians, Confederate civilians, and barely compensated Native Americans for their battle losses either.
The crime in the case of the Brits and the Confederates being treason/sedition/insurrection of course and the Native Americans probably deserved a little better.
Re:
Please note, I am not saying the civilians in the British or confederate controlled territories were guilty of anything, but their crap was destroyed in a comparable action.
Taken to its logical conclusion...
If I have freedom of speech, that means I should have the right to jack hammer a message into the garage at the police station? I didn't take anything. I just destroyed something. But speech is a public good, right?
a legal loophole.
I hate to say it but I think the police have a legal loophole in this case. The law should change to hold the police department responsible for any damage they inflict. But as written, the police are not responsible for the damage caused in the course of police action and I agree it is not an action of taking like the eminent domain example.
I hate the guy is getting screwed over because of this loophole but I don't see any other legal recourse to recoup the loss of property other than through any insurnace he had on the house.
The phrase you're looking for is 'double standards'
Refuse to grant immunity under the idea that what they did was just part of the job and 'destruction of property' should more than cover it.
A pizza driver doesn't get to shrug and dismiss slamming into a car and taking out one of the windows while out on delivery by claiming that it happened while on the clock and therefore they aren't responsible, and police shouldn't be able to just destroy someone's house and leave the (former) homeowner with the bill simply because they did so while on duty.
"Nineteen hours later, officers arrested Seacat, discovering two handguns and methamphetamines in the backpack he was carrying."
I would bet money that the same thing would have resulted without the destruction of property.
Just say'in
Re:
Almost certainly. If he was camped out in the house simply waiting him out likely would have done the trick with little to no property damage(especially if they got a non-psychotic person to convince him to give up as opposed to being under siege), but that would have taken patience on their part and (much more importantly) wouldn't have let them have fun playing 'destroy someone else's stuff' with all the 'big boy' toys they've got.
Re: Oh! Robert Seacat!
Our bad.
We thought his name was David Koresh.
Sucks when other people are better than even you at ignoring logic while pretending not to, like when you say that platforms don't amplify defamation or create a separate harm from that inflicted by the original publisher.
Re:
It's actually a first amendment test. Would holding the platform liable be a law that reduces freedom of speech?
Alternatively worded, would holding the platform liable chill so much protected speech that enforcing a judgment against them would be unconstitutional?
It's related to the "you can't seize an entire book store for one unlawful book" case precedent.
Re: Re:
"Would holding the platform liable be a law that reduces freedom of speech?"
It would. No matter how weaselly he words it, holding people responsible for the crimes of others is always going to involve removing rights from them, and those include the rights to free speech and free association, as well as the fact that doing that does not remove the original speech. It doesn't matter how much louder the megaphone makes the offensive acts, you hold the person holding the megaphone responsible for its misuse, not the manufacturer of the device.
Ah, America, the country where private property rights are sacrosanct. But not as sacrosanct as the rights of law enforcement.
Leo Lech has lost his home, but he should look at it from the bright side: he's still alive.
POXO
Actually a first amendment test. Would holding the platform liable be a law that reduces freedom of speech?
Refuse to grant immunity under the idea that what they did was just part of the job and 'destruction of property' should more than cover it.
