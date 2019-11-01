Man Sues Twitter For $1 Billion Claiming His Account's Suspension Violated His Right To Worship President Trump As A Demigod
from the suing-Twitter-to-own-the-liberal-construing-of-his-complaint dept
Several stupid lawsuits have been brought against social media companies. Some feature actual lawyers (but mostly from the same law firms) helping clients throw money away on allegations that Twitter and Facebook are at least indirectly responsible for terrorist attacks.
Others also use real lawyers, but lawyers willing to misread precedent to declare large social media platforms "public squares" and advance some very questionable arguments about First Amendment violations.
Then there's everyone else: the kind of people who think being temporarily suspended from a platform is a billion dollar Constitutional violation. (h/t Eric Goldman)
In this lawsuit, Adrian Rangel alleges his brief suspension violated the Constitution harder than it's ever been violated before. Rangel's Twitter account is no longer suspended and it's not because he emerged victorious from this lawsuit. It has already been tossed by the federal court.
Rangel's short-lived lawsuit [PDF] asked for $1 billion in damages for his brief suspension, which he alleges violated his First Amendment right to yell "HANG THEM ALL" in a crowded platform. While we can agree Rangel's heated response to "topics from the mundane to the comical" probably should not have resulted in a suspension, we can also agree Twitter's moderation call did none of the following:
Plaintiff contends that by suspending Plaintiff's account religiouserpico Defendants Twitter Foundation and Vijaya Gadde violated Adrian Rangel's constitutional rights to ( (1) freedom of speech, (2) freedom of expression, (3) freedom of religion, (4) freedom of assembly, (5) freedom against unlawful seizure, (6) due process, (7) substantive due process and (8) equal protection of the United States Constitution.
This despite Rangel's claim on his own Twitter feed that he is a "CONSTITUTIONALIST."
Rangel logically points out his "HANG THEM ALL" tweet was not a threat. It targeted no one and was a hyperbolic expression of Rangel's general exasperation with the status quo. (I'm construing his complaint liberally. Rangel doesn't actually reference the tweet his responded to, but judging the rest of the complaint, it probably had something to do with liberal politicians.)
Now, while you might be familiar with misguided assertions that moderation by private platforms violates First Amendment rights (including freedom of assembly), you're probably unaware that account suspensions also violate religious rights.
Before the Defendants suspended Plaintiff's account, Plaintiff used Twitter to proclaim his religious beliefs to the public of being a Born Again King James Bible Only Christian. Plaintiff included the being Born Again King James Bible Only Christian in his Twitter profile. ln addition, Plaintiff followed and was followed by a number of people on Twitter - one group being people of like-minded religious beliefs.
Tangentially, Plaintiff contends that President Donald J Trump was nothing short of miraculously elected by God into the Presidency; most specifically because of Donald Trump's victory in light of the tremendous media, political and social resistance to his election to the Presidency of the United States. Plaintiff used Twitter to support what Plaintiff contends is Donald J Trump's nothing short of miraculous election to the Presidency. As such, Plaintiff's religious beliefs are intertwined with Plaintiff's support of Donald J Trump as President of the United States of America.
Recourse options are limited for those who feel their cult-like admiration of elected leaders has been harmed by moderation efforts. "Limited" as in "zero." There are no options available to someone who has managed to "intertwine" their belief in God with their worship of a president.
Going from that surprising tangent, Rangel alleges the appeals process provided by Twitter doesn't approach the standards of due process provided by the Constitution. Of course they don't. They never will. Only the government has this obligation, much like the government's monopoly on First Amendment rights violations. The same goes for the Equal Protection clause, which is invoked in Rangel's lawsuit to make a perfectly valid point.
Plaintiff further contends that Defendants Twitter Foundation and Vijaya Gadde have illegally embarked upon an illegal circumvention of the United States Constitution in attempting to impose on United States citizens the legal cultures of foreign countries i.e. India, China, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom etc. Many of these foreign countries were once or still are considered third world countries because of their former or present totalitarian subjugation or colonizing regimes.
Unfortunately, valid points aren't the same thing as cognizable claims and the court has no jurisdiction or duty to prevent Twitter from aligning moderation efforts with foreign laws. I agree with Rangel that Twitter should not be humoring authoritarian regimes by complying with removal notices and/or suspending accounts, but a billion dollar lawsuit claiming a private company violated Constitutional rights isn't the place to make this argument.
Since there's no moving forward with the case, there will be no discussion of Section 230 immunity, which would have seen this case dismissed if Twitter (a "California nonprofit," according to the plaintiff) had needed to file a response. Love it or hate it, social media platforms can moderate as they please without violating Constitutional rights. Understanding this simple concept would save a lot of people time and money.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, account suspension, adrian rangel, content moderation, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, lawsuits, pro se, section 230
Companies: twitter
Reader Comments
Soo he's claiming Trump was not actually lawfully elected (claiming a lawful election as a miracle is... a bit of a tough sell )?
Also that a god of justice (one of the aspects christianity portraits god as) would violate human law, and have their agent unlawfully obtain power?
That seems to cast both Trump and some christians in a ... poor light.
Oh, don’t worry. They don’t need his help to do that.
Re:
In my younger years I hated Christians (and other religions, but Christians were pretty much everywhere down South)
So petty, so idiotic
Then I learned I need to be compassionate. Stop assuming the worst of someone because of their religious leaning.
Then in my 40s I realized "No, wait... I had it right the first time. They are a cult of morons that worship bullshit cause they can't be bothered to think for themselves."
Re: Re:
And how's that bigoted and prejudicial attitude helped you to get along with the rest of humanity?
Re: Re: Re:
Well per his post, it's worked out pretty well.
He tried to turn the other cheek but realized that it isn't inaccurate to discover that bible thumps are hypocritical jerks.
And any fundamentalist has been brain washed to value "belief" over rational thought.
Is it bigoted? They could stop being fundies any time they want but choose to stay in their cult of hate so....
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The irony is the thing those very people claim to believe in does endorse critical thinking (not that it particularly matters to some of them).
Yeah, but then they wouldn’t get to play victim, and complain about political biases, and grift money from unsuspecting idi—oh wait you’re not supposed to say that part out loud and give away the game.
Wait, has one of our regulars outed himself?
Seriously, though, this is another great example of why protections are necessary for these services. Whether a genuine loon, a performance artist or grifter, this guy was ready and willing to spend his money on this ridiculous waste of time. I'm sure that many many others would join him is there was even a hint that such a case might be able to have some merit.
Re:
The Republicans have spent the past few years pumping untreated sewage into the judiciary, appointing unqualified ideologs who'll side with conservative causes, no matter what. It may not be too long before cases like this start plodding through the system and being won regardless of whether or not they have any merit.
The ABA has been utterly damning in their assessment of these people, and the republican response has been to push ahead anyway, even as these blubbering nincompoops fall apart under the slightest pressure. https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-nominee-cries-american-bar-association-letter
A small number of internet bloggers and others have an extremely odd fixation on people who file internet lawsuits, often commenting on the cases, ridiculing the plaintiffs, etc. in what seems to occur almost every time one files suit.
One has to wonder what's really going on.
Re:
One has to wonder what's really going on.
Well a KJB Only lunatic filled a silly lawsuit. Is that a conspiracy in your world?
It seems like you want the courts to run this thru a thorough battery of cases but the truth is it was tossed at the onset because even if everything he claims is factually true, no laws were broken.
And yes, we are going to make fun of him for filling the lawsuit, and you for defending him.
It’s because such lawsuits, if allowed to continue past a certain point, become threats to Internet platforms and the speech contained therein. No one has an inalienable human right to use someone else’s platform. By trying to force it into being by using the courts, an asshole who thinks they’re entitled to use Twitter because it exists risks inadvertendly shutting down Twitter—because I can all but guarantee Twitter will not risk having legal liability over third-party speech.
Time to let the judges in all of these cases see all these articles with a full explanation of possible motivations.
Ten years of evidence might sway them. It definitely gives probable cause. If THAT kicks in, everyone becomes a threat to the others because anyone might snitch.
No honor among thieves.
Is he related to Deputy Daniel Wilkey?
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20191022/14344943245/deputy-sued-over-forced-baptism-sued-again-mi nor-alleging-another-bizarre-mixture-god-invasive-searches.shtml
The guy obviously doesn't have a constitutional claim, but he might have a statutory claim for religious discrimination in a public accommodation.
Which, by the way, would not be rescued by Section 230, since it has zero to do with content.
He could go forward with that claim, sure. But the bar to proving it sits way above anything he can likely prove.
"statutory claim for religious discrimination in a public accommodation"
Which statute might that be?
Your religious discrimination claim lacks the required supporting evidence.
Public accommodation? What, not this silliness again. Were you one of those Hare Krishnas that the government tossed out of airports years ago? Yeah, that crapola did not work back then and it does not work today.
Dammit, I wanted to make a "technically correct" quip, but a quick search to check my facts told me that Twitter's been in the black since 2018.
The guy is obviously out of his mind and is, via outburst, asking for help. He really should consider seeking assistance with his mental issues.
