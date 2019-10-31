Deadspin Is Being Burnt To The Ground By Its New Management As Staff Quits Or Revolts
If you're a sports fan and you're not familiar with Deadspin.com, then, no, you're not a sports fan. The former Gawker property is certainly one of the most popular sports sites on the web and was a bright spot even when under Gawker Media's management. The charm of Deadspin has always been its irreverence, its humor, and its willingness to take on stories that fall outside of the realm of sports reporting. The fanbase of the site was built upon this editorial practice.
Gawker fell to Hulk Hogan and Peter Thiel, of course, leading the site to be sold to Univision. During that time, Deadspin continued to operate normally. The site, along with other Gizmodo Media properties, was then sold to Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm. Great Hill put in place Paul Maidment as Editorial Director. Alongside Great Hill attempting to clamp down on the Deadspin staff's use of encrypted communications, leading to a fairly severe backlash from Deadspin, Maidment recently sent an edict to the Deadspin staff demanding that they not do any posts or reporting that fall outside of the world of sports.
The conflict was set off Monday, when Paul Maidment, the editorial director of G/O Media, sent a memo to the staff, telling them to focus their coverage on sports.
"Deadspin will write only about sports and that which is relevant to sports in some way," he wrote in the memo, which was first reported by The Daily Beast.
Also on Monday, a Deadspin blog post that solicited reader feedback on the site's features, including autoplay video ads, was removed. The post had previously appeared across the portfolio of sites, including Kotaku and The Root. G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller personally directed the company's CTO to remove the posts, a staffer told CNN Business.
Petschesky claimed in a tweet that in doing so management had violated the company's collective bargaining agreement with the Gizmodo Media Group union. (Gizmodo Media Group is the previous name of G/O Media.)
That would be Barry Petchesky, editor in chief at Deadspin. It's important to remember that the staff at G/O Media is a union that collectively bargained their contracts. G/O Media denies the violation of the union agreement, which requires a vote among several executives. Regardless, the message that Deadspin was to "stick to sports" from here on out didn't, ah, go over all that well.
Instead of heeding management's mandate, staffers filled Deadspin's homepage on Tuesday morning with non-sports stories that had been popular in the past, seemingly a nod to their argument that stories that are not strictly about sports have been favorites of Deadspin's regular readers. Perhaps most telling among the selections was "The Adults In The Room," an article published by former Deadspin editor-in-chief Megan Greenwell on her last day at the site in which she condemned the actions of Deadspin's parent company, G/O Media.
The rebellion has not been without consequences. Deadspin interim editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky tweeted Tuesday, "Hi! I've just been fired from Deadspin for not sticking to sports."
Petchesky's firing kicked off a firestorm of its own, with GMG Union tweeting its condemnation of the firing in a statement. The Writers Guild of America East, which represents GMG Union, issued its own statement in solidarity. And, more importantly, the Deadspin staff continued to revolt.
Deadspin staffers published several new stories to The Concourse on Tuesday. Editor Tom Ley wrote about meeting "three good dogs" in Mexico City and fellow editor Dan McQuade wrote about a pumpkin thief. Writer Kelsey McKinney wrote about "acceptable wedding dress codes." None of the stories mentioned the word "sports" or had any connection to sports.
The site has been basically dormant since Tuesday. Given that the World Series just concluded, it's a rather telling and tough time for a well known sports journalism property to instead be headlining "I Would Have Sex With An Entire Major League Baseball Team If Given The Opportunity." And, worse than the ongoing revolt, large swaths of Deadspin staff of varied levels of fame have announced they are leaving the company as a result of this whole fiasco. The latest exodus came Thursday morning as Drew Magary, the site's best known writer, announced he had quit as well.
Magary, perhaps the site’s best-known writer, announced his resignation Thursday morning. He joined a list of staffers leaving in recent days. Most elected to quit over a management edict to “stick to sports.” While Deadspin was founded in 2005 as a sports-centric site, it has branched out into several coverage areas, from the arch and waggish to more serious political and social commentary.
With Magary out at Deadspin, the site might as well be dead. And for what? Because a private equity firm and its editorial puppet wanted a site that had built its own success out of not sticking to sports to start sticking to sports? To what end? It's well known that the "stick to sports" edict generally means "don't talk anything related to politics." Even for a sports site, that's just stupid.
As stupid, in fact, as burning a successful site to the ground for no discernible reason.
Filed Under: deadspin, journalism, private equity, sports
Companies: g/o media, gizmodo, great hill partners
I don't understand. Does the agreement, the violation, or the denial require a vote? And what is the vote on?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The whole thing seems like a storm in a teacup; business owners have the right to make seemingly poor business decisions and employees have the right to walk away. I'd argue that brand recognition is (with some exceptions) worth more than the name of particular writers, so if the owners consider the value of the Deadspin name to be worth buying for the purpose of rebranding, then it is what it is.
That aside, I'm pretty sure yet another Gawker site burning itself to the ground is cause for celebration.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just because they can, doesn't make doing smart
I've seen petty(hell, scrolling down ever so slightly as of this comment will find three examples by TD's resident fanatic...), but damn. 'It used to be owned by Gawker, so burn baby burn' is just shortsighted and spiteful.
As for 'business owners have the right to...', sure, just like everyone else has a right to point out how boneheaded the new management are and that they are driving the 'brand' into the ground by trying to force to be just another sports reporting site, firing and driving off people that have been working for the site for years.
If someone buys a house that was sold off by a person who was bankrupted and starts knocking out load-bearing walls with a sledgehammer because they 'want to add in a few windows' the fact that they can do that doesn't mean the act isn't incredibly stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just because they can, doesn't make doing smart
Call it petty if you want but Gawker made the online media landscape considerably worse imho by pushing a ridiculous amount of clickbait as 'journalism'. I wouldn't say they pioneered it because I don't know if that's true, but they were certainly amongst the worst culprits along with Breitbart, Huffington etc.
Exaggerations from both of us aside, I agree that it's not a wise decision, but I'm trying to imagine the flip-side of the coin as to why someone would make what appears to be an unintelligent business decision. Brands don't lose their appeal overnight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just because they can, doesn't make doing smart
Call it petty if you want but Gawker made the online media landscape considerably worse imho by pushing a ridiculous amount of clickbait as 'journalism'. I wouldn't say they pioneered it because I don't know if that's true, but they were certainly amongst the worst culprits along with Breitbart, Huffington etc.
Which can make for understandable grounds to be happy to see the previous owners toppled(though the how is still seriously problematic), but it's important not to paint everything connected to them with the same brush. If Deadspin managed to avoid most of the objectionable activity then cheering for them to crash and burn just because they were previously connected would be unfair, and could all too easily turn around and bite you if a site you enjoy gets the same treatment because someone didn't like something connected to it.
Exaggerations from both of us aside, I agree that it's not a wise decision, but I'm trying to imagine the flip-side of the coin as to why someone would make what appears to be an unintelligent business decision. Brands don't lose their appeal overnight.
Arrogance and ego are the first ideas that comes to mind, someone who doesn't just think they can improve the site but knows how to make the site 'better', and are so sure that they are correct that they can't be bothered to actually look into why the site may be popular or why their changes might be driving staff/readers away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Site name deadspin might as well be meatspin.com for all the brand recognition it will get without it's actual popular posters and writers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, your first line is for once RIGHT.
You even get through an entire paragraph before a flat, easily refuted falsehood:
NO, Gawker fell due to its deliberate decision to host video for its salacious prurient click-baiting income, NOT any "news" value. And rightly so. Particularly after the exec was asked on the stand: "Well, how young before you would protect a child's privacy?" ... "Uh... Four." -- The Gawker execs had just about ZERO sense, guile, or wiles! How did they ever get into management except by born rich?
Anyhoo, I conclude that Deadspin must be a cesspit of "liberalism" if you like it.
Yet you destroy your own premise because clearly have NO hesitation to burn down the site when management doesn't fit your notions!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, your first line is for once RIGHT.
TRIED to make one comment, but no, apparent length limit, then same text right in. I'll just piece up again from now on, phooey on your silly arbitrary "system".
I think it'd be better to focus on sports.
Maybe I have the wrong view of "sports", though. I think it's just silly games by athletic brutes. Those who like watching (never playing) seem to think it's high drama, must fit some good-evil struggle template in their brains (especially the most ridiculous: "professional" wrestling with idiots prancing around spouting cartoonish drivel that offended my intellect at age ten), so that even when the Chicago Cubs LOSE, as even I know that they do, it's still valiant.
Of course the key problem is that "sports" isn't actually very entertaining even for literal idiots, so they have to spice it up.
And again, it's you / Techdirt / fanboys advising people who are actually doing! Talk about Mundane moaning boreder-quacks!
Got me ranting about sports! I'd better read engineering, astro-physics, or at least archeology text until my mind is right again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, your first line is for once RIGHT.
And now I have another complaint! I put the first para of 2nd comment in between triple dashes to separate it: comes out on my browser as bolded! I think maybe there's too many options in "Markdown".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Well, your first line is for once RIGHT.
Wow, with this much technical knowledge, you're due for a cybersecurity job in your favorite cult/administration!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well, your first line is for once RIGHT.
Or he's busy being fucked up the ass by Peter Thiel and Hulk Hogan.?
In a metaphorical not a secret sex-tape way....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Well, your first line is for once RIGHT.
Talking to yourself again because no one else will listen, eh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well, your first line is for once RIGHT.
He has to, being the sole occupant of the alternative microverse in which the events he describes take place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Excuse me for a second.
“Background”
woohoo! 🍻🔥🤟🌪
“Comes back”
I never liked them but I honestly wish this happened a better way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
