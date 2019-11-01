Bob Murray, Who Sued John Oliver For Mocking His Support Of Trump's Plan To Bring Back Coal Jobs... Files For Bankruptcy
 

Totally In-Touch NH Lawmaker Blocks Device Repair Bill, Tells Constituents To Just Buy New $1k Phones

Say That Again

from the let-them-eat-smartphones dept

Fri, Nov 1st 2019 7:39pmTimothy Geigner

For years we've discussed the need for better and stronger "right to repair" laws in the United States. Were one to look for a pure example of legislative capture by corporate interests, it's hard to think of a better example than the way hardware makers of various stripes have managed to lock their own hardware behind various flavors of DRM and/or warranty restrictions to make it illegal for a person to get the thing they bought repaired. Arguing that such repairs fall within the scope of anti-circumvention laws, these hardware makers, including those of smartphones like Apple, have attempted to construct a world in which people don't just own what they bought, but are rather forced to continue to buy things they don't own when the hardware is damaged or fails them.

Despite how ridiculous this all is, few states have even attempted to enact right to repair legislation, in large part due to corporate lobbying efforts. One of the latest to make the attempt was New Hampshire, except that the bill was blocked by representatives who apparently look to the legend of Marie Antoinette as some kind of a guidebook.

The bill would have forced manufacturers such as Apple to share repair manuals and parts with independent repair stores. House members didn’t kill the bill, but sent it back to committee for a year of interim study, citing security concerns and, in the words of Rep. John Potucek (R-Derry) the ubiquity, cheapness, and—in his opinion—disposability of new smart phones.

“In the near future, cellphones are throwaways,” Potucek said, according to New Hampshire Business Review. “Everyone will just get a new one.”

Everyone? Nobody would want to repair their cellphone rather than spending the $700 to $1000 on a new one? The phrase "let them eat cake!" is said to be incorrectly attributed to Marie Antoinette, but we can certainly attribute "Cellphones are throwaways!" to Potucek. It's an absurd rebuttal on many levels, not simply that cellphones certainly aren't priced to be thrown away at the first sign of hardware trouble.

There is also the simple fact that people having to get a new phone when theirs malfunctions is exactly the problem this legislation is attempting to address. It's the device version of, "Why attempt to give children healthcare? Parents can just make another baby!" It also ignores that a huge reason companies like Apple lobby so heavily against these laws is so it can monopolize the repair market, purposefully making it so expensive that buying new devices is the only real option.

The comments also ignore just how many New Hampshire residents are already seeking to repair their devices.

“At our three locations throughout [New Hampshire], we serve tens of thousands of our neighbors and visitors each year,” Chad Johansen, president of NH iPhone Repair, said in an email. “Many of our customers are happy with their devices and would rather spend $100 to fix their current device instead of $1000 for a new one with little to no updates or added features. Now the [manufacturers] such as Apple and Samsung are making it harder for residents of NH to repair the devices they own.”

For purely greedy corporate interests, too. There is not a single thing about blocking this bill that benefits the NH resident. The only beneficiaries here are hardware manufacturers focused on stock prices that move with the waves of phones going out the company doors.

The tone-deaf comments aside, it would be nice if Potucek could articulate a single reason in the interest of the New Hampshire citizen for blocking this law. My guess is he cannot possibly do so.

Filed Under: devices, disposable tech, john potucek, new hampshire, right to repair

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 1 Nov 2019 @ 6:52pm

    Policiticans, much like phones, are replaceable

    Fixing a phone: $100ish.

    Replacing a phone: $700-1000

    Letting a politician know that you'll be looking for a replacement for them come next election, because they've either been bought out or are so out of touch they think everyone has a spare grand to spend on a phone: Several minutes of time.

    Some things money can't buy(though politicians certainly aren't on that list), for everything else, the voting booth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 1 Nov 2019 @ 7:59pm

    He must be so flushed with lobbying money that $1,000 is just a drop in the bucket.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2019 @ 8:50pm

    Okay, the only defense I can think of is the fact that smart phones are so insecure and receive so few security updates that many should be tossed within a couple years after they ship out solely due to their security vulnerabilities.

    I doubt that was the reasoning behind his vote but there isn't a good reason there hasn't been a known secure smartphone yet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2019 @ 9:03pm

    "Phones" are barely repairable now. Going to mandate for future?

    The -- insane in my view -- demand that these gadgets -- continually spying and sending location besides activities to GOOGLE and other mega-corporations -- be "thin" necessitates densest possible packaging, sticking them together internally rather than external fasteners, pretty both sides.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2019 @ 9:03pm

      Re: "Phones" are barely repairable now. Going to manda

      Given that's the demand, are you going to mandate "repairable" designs?

      Expect to get that passed into law and enforced against the mega-corporations? -- And against the wishes of nearly everyone, including you?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2019 @ 9:04pm

        Re: Re: &quot;Phones&quot; are barely repairable now. Go

        And while you're at it: mandate the same for cars! Those cost $25,000 and up, yet require trained mechanics? Sheesh! Everything electronic should be modular and just plug in, but no, they're practically irreparable too!

        Naw, Timmy, this is just a lame piece you concocted for last on Friday because could blame a "Republican", which you are careful to point out.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2019 @ 9:06pm

          Re: Re: Re: &amp;quot;Phones&amp;quot; are barely repair

          There's an easy and certain way to avoid spending another 700-1000 bucks. Don't buy the first.

          Much trouble getting in. Hope you don't mind it pieced up, only way worked!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dave, 1 Nov 2019 @ 9:15pm

    Capitalist dictatorship at work

    No bill is allowed to become law if it harms big corporations' obscene profits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Bob Murray, Who Sued John Oliver For Mocking His Support Of Trump's Plan To Bring Back Coal Jobs... Files For Bankruptcy
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

19:39 Totally In-Touch NH Lawmaker Blocks Device Repair Bill, Tells Constituents To Just Buy New $1k Phones (8)
15:34 Bob Murray, Who Sued John Oliver For Mocking His Support Of Trump's Plan To Bring Back Coal Jobs... Files For Bankruptcy (28)
13:45 Just Another Day In Academic Publishing: Professor Posts His Own Article On His Own Website, Gets Takedown Notice Alleging Copyright Infringement (8)
12:03 Facebook's Sues Israeli Malware Marketer With A Lawsuit That Aims To Make An Easily-Abused Law Even More Abusable (2)
10:44 NY Times At It Again: Has To Run Massive Correction For All The Errors In Aaron Sorkin's Facts Optional Rant About Why Facebook Should Fact Check (14)
10:39 Daily Deal: Design Wizard Pro (0)
09:37 9th Circuit Revives Ridiculous 'Shake It Off' Copyright Lawsuit, Because The 9th Circuit Loves To Mess Up Copyright Law (6)
06:28 AT&T Loses Another 1.36 Million Pay TV Subscribers Thanks To Relentless Price Hikes (15)
03:22 Man Sues Twitter For $1 Billion Claiming His Account's Suspension Violated His Right To Worship President Trump As A Demigod (78)

Thursday

19:57 Deadspin Is Being Burnt To The Ground By Its New Management As Staff Quits Or Revolts (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.