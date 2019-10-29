Report: Devin Nunes' Aide Going Around Leaking Ukraine Call Whistleblower's Name
from the proper-channels dept
We've been highlighting lately how the situation with the whistleblower, who first tried to ring the alarm bells about President Trump's now confirmed quid pro quo call with Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent, showed why the "official channels" are useless for whistleblowers. Some suggested that we were premature in making that claim. However, since then, we've seen the President himself repeatedly try to attack the whistleblower while repeatedly demanding that the whistleblower be revealed. Now come reports that a staffer for Rep. Devin Nunes is going around revealing the name of the whistleblower:
A top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes has been providing conservative politicians and journalists with information—and misinformation—about the anonymous whistleblower who triggered the biggest crisis of Donald Trump’s presidency, two knowledgeable sources tell The Daily Beast.
Derek Harvey, who works for Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House intelligence committee, has provided notes for House Republicans identifying the whistleblower’s name ahead of the high-profile depositions of Trump administration appointees and civil servants in the impeachment inquiry. The purpose of the notes, one source said, is to get the whistleblower’s name into the record of the proceedings, which committee chairman Adam Schiff has pledged to eventually release. In other words: it’s an attempt to out the anonymous official who helped trigger the impeachment inquiry.
Nunes, of course, has a bit of a history pushing mis- and dis-information in support of President Trump, so this seems par for the course. In the Daily Beast link above, one of the lawyers for the whistleblower, Mark Zaid, notes that revealing the name only serves to put the whistleblower in danger and seems to aim to "deter future whistleblowers from coming forward."
So, once again, it highlights exactly what we've been saying. Even in this case, where the whistleblower tried to use the "proper channels," everything is designed to go against the whistleblower, starting with the failure to turn over the complaint to Congress, as required by the law. The fact that a Nunes staffer is now apparently putting that whistleblower "at risk of harm" (according to Zaid) highlights just how ill-prepared our government is to deal with whistleblowers at a time when we need more, not fewer, whistleblowers.
Filed Under: cia, derek harvey, devin nunes, leaks, proper channels, ukraine, whistleblower
Smear
Looking at how Faux is trying to smear Vindman.
The playbook is, "When the facts are against you - toss shit!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Smear
They can't attack the message, so they're attacking the messenger and hoping nobody notices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Smear
Vindman is a Russian Immigrant! -- FACT.
So taking orders direct from Putin! -- Conclusion.
Therefore YOU are a "Russian agent"! -- By definition since aiding Putin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Smear
Irrelevant.
I want to know the veracity of his claims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Smear
"taking orders direct from Putin"
[asserts facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Smear
Everybody on the planet is in a secret cabal, each taking massively conflicting orders from Putin. It's how those inscrutable Russians operate. In fact, everyone is told to say the other is taking orders from him. RuSpyPsyOps 301.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Lies
Vindman is a Russian Immigrant! -- FACT.
So are you saying that to be funny, or do you actually believe it? Good to see you spamming the board with your lies and hidden comments.
Please explain, if corporations have to rights (as you have stated multiple times), how can they enforce the "right" of Copyright?
Come on, I dare you to even try.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Behold, the beginnings of idiocracy!
Yupp, at the age of 3 he infiltrated the USA to put his dastardly plan in motion to infiltrate Trumps administration.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Blueballs and the lies they tell
When you are going to admit you lied about leaving forever bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Smear
So, The ukrainian immigrant who attempted to shut down the investigation that would in theory clear the Russian government of wrongdoing for which they are under sanction and in favor of the release of military aid to the ukraine to fight Russia....is actually a Russian immigrant working for Putin to undermine Russian intrests?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Smear
Ukraine is not part of Russia. Once again you demonstrate an astounding ignorance of the facts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Smear
Blue Balls still insists that Obama was born overseas and a deep state plot forged the paperwork.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Smear
Well he was born overseas*
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smear
Benedict Blue Balls is trying to cede hawaii so he considers it to be foreign
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Smear
Yet. Wait until our stable genius is finished with them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Smear
He does seem to like handing countries over to dictators that he likes...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smear
It would appear that Vindham pointed out a few omissions in the transcript. Omissions that would explain why to the surprise of everybody the transcript was prepared and released so fast before someone on the call would feel compelled to divulge the most damning items about it.
That would also explain the necessity to massively smear Vindham and to figure out the identity of the whistleblower in order to quiet everybody who could add some details to the transcript.
It would appear that the White House would like the impeachment hearings to be just about what is in the transcript. That would likely suffice for impeachment but would not rattle the ranks of Republicans in the following Senate trial.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smear
Huh. This was definitely supposed to be a reply to some other post, likely this one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Smear
Trump released the transcript which documents nicely what he did -- FACT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reality distortion detected
The White House released a "transcript" of Trump's recollection of what he said:
That's a fact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And said transcript documents him asking a foreign government to dig up dirt on his political enemy, when there was no evidence of any wrongdoing, in direct violation of the emoluments clause.
Fact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I love your blog. I’ve been reading it for years But I do believe you stand the risk of losing a portion of your audience that has a different political viewpoint from you.
I find that when blog articles get close to things that are related to politics, that your articles lose some credibility when you position your article from the viewpoint of someone who is obviously aligned left.
The only reason why I don’t unsubscribe is that you have gained huge respect and credibility in my eyes as I’ve read Techdirt on a daily basis over the years.
I won’t go into what I feel is written from a political point of view rather than a Techdirt point of view in this article.
But I would love if we could, much as possible, keep the politics or the implicit political view point out of the articles .
I feel that what you do at Techdirt is unique and valuable. And that the politics lessens your credibility in the eyes of those that have a different political view from yourself.
Now, it is your blog and you can write what you want. I just wanted to let you know that there are folks like me that love your Techdirt work even though we might disagree with you politically.
We love your Techdirtyness even though we might not agree with your politics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have been READING!
Masnick doesn't care. He doesn't need or want a large audience. He gets paid to put out propaganda and actively attempts to run off all dissent.
Your claim then is have been blinded for years, probably because a pirate, and maybe believe that Masnick is for "free speech". But Masnick is a corporatist, wants content FREE for GOOGLE and others to use, and for corporations to control ALL the public's speech too with authorization supposedly in CDA Section 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have been READING!
And Techdirt is NOT a "public forum"! Just ask The Maz. That's just another illusion he presents.
Actually it's a CLUB, and you ain't in it since don't agree with The Maz's left / neo-liberal / globalist goals. (It's not even politics, it's just power grab for his precious corporations.)
Now, you kids have some dissent to rail at and censor, as you euphemize hide!
Don't bother to thank me for furthering your attempt to get comments, Maz, you chiseling little click-baiter. You won't, cause that'd imply you have some slight gratitude, when all you corporate types think it's your god-given right to take what want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have be
Why don't you tell us how you really feel?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T hav
Hell of an assumption there, that he has feelings. Pretty sure trolls are emotionally dead inside.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have be
And yet someone how you mananged to post here, and the community had not even flagged you (at the time of this writting).
And yes, Techdirt is NOT a public forum. As far as I know it's provately owned, which means... it's not public.
Incidently I'd disagreed with Masnick a time or two, and yet never been blocked (or community flaged). Maybe try not spamming and making coherent arguments without simply resorting to insulting people (which is basically the opposite of framing a good argument).
I should figure out how to write foot notes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have been READING!
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So you think that whistleblowers should be outed by politicians instead of allowing the legally defined process to run its course?
Because there's nothing else partisan in the article you're commenting about.
If your skin is too thin to see any potential negative comments about your favorite political party, you should stick to Fox News or MSNBC instead of outlets where thinking people make thoughtful commentary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
It's not a "whistleblower", it's a DEEP STATE hit, and SCHIFF in the House basement was hardly "legally defined", let alone public.
Your utter bias is showing.
Read the Ron Paul piece.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
"It's not a "whistleblower", it's a DEEP STATE hit"
[asserts facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:There's NO whistle to blow, since auditory hallucination
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paranoid_schizophrenia
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
You misspelled "Derp"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
Tell that to Trey Gowdy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"aligned left"
. Not sure what this means anymore. The Overton Window has been pushed to the right so much that Reagan would be a lefty lefto libtard today. Reality has a lefty bias and most everyone is tiring of the bullshit.
Not sure how one might "remove" politics from current events.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I don't think the trouble is that reality leans left, I think the trouble is the right has no actual representation at the moment. There are lots of legitimate right leaning views, but the republicans seem to have completely abandoned right leaning views. They don't seem to stand for anything anymore that is actually supported by reality and even in the conspiracy theories they have been spewing it's pretty hard to find anything that is actually right leaning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So, let me get this straight, you have been "following for years" and you realize now that that there are political issues pointed out here? Have you not read anything posted over at least the last 8 years? Mike does not seem to have an opinion in which he feels one party is better than the other. He points to facts. Facts that can be verified. He did it against Obama and Trump. How commentators respond is not in Mike's control. He posts his blog post and we all debate it or in some cases make fun of the situation. You can't talk about whistle-blowing or the FCC with out it being political.
Are you sure you really have not just stumbled on to this blog today, figured out how to post, then posted because you feel the discussion is against someone you support? We do see your test message as the first to respond with "Test"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Original Anonymous Coward, 29 Oct 2019 @ 11:03am
I agree. I am not a poster. I've been following for years, but really started paying attention during the whole RECAP/PACER/Aaron Schwartz tragedy. I found that Techdirt explained the whole situation better than anyone else.
I also like Techdirt's take on encryption and backdoors.
By the way, obviously, not all the AC comments in the comments are from me :-)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not all AC comments...
No, not all AC comments are you, but that icon next to your name reveals you to be the same person who posted the 'test' comment as the first post on this article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not all AC comments...
Excuse hin, he's not very bright (as he let on with his comments already).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not all AC comments...
What I found interesting is that autogenerated icons seem to be per-article. That is, you can use them for tracing identity (based on Email) in a single article but not across them.
Been some time since I checked, but if it's still the case, I find this a good compromise between not tracking anonymous contributions and providing information relevant for figuring out who is saying what within the discussion of one article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Not all AC comments...
I concur.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It would help if you would be specific as to what is written in the article that is politically left.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The words he chose 'now confirmed quid pro quo call with Ukraine'.
Confirmed by whom, for whom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Confirmed by the White House transcript of the call and the testimony of at least one person with direct knowledge of the call.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Things can be so easy, no matter how dense the AC.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Wait, how did you manage to read the article with your head buried in the sand?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Original Anonymous Coward, 29 Oct 2019 @ 11:03am
I agree, but I thought that might be like kicking a hornet's nest. I will say it's not the same feeling I get when attempting to read FiveThirtyEight or If I am forced to watch CNN at the gate while traveling, although Bose headphones are helpful in this situation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I love your blog. I’ve been reading it for years But I do believe you stand the risk of losing a portion of your audience that has a different political viewpoint from you.
That's interesting. Nothing in this post is particularly "political." We have long criticized any and all abuse of government power when it comes to whistleblowers. We loudly called out the Obama administration about its terrible treatment of whistleblowers. So why is it that when we do it now, suddenly it's "political." Perhaps the issue is not with us and our supposed "political viewpoint."
I find that when blog articles get close to things that are related to politics, that your articles lose some credibility when you position your article from the viewpoint of someone who is obviously aligned left.
I never understand this argument. Sometimes we get called "left" and sometimes we get called "right." As I've said many times before, I don't find either label useful for much of anything, other than what particular team's uniform you feel like rooting for. I don't root for either team and have criticized people who position themselves as "left" and those who position themselves "right."
Again, what in the above was "political" in nature? And what in my post do you think that I would have written differently if it were the opposite party in power?
But I would love if we could, much as possible, keep the politics or the implicit political view point out of the articles .
There's no implicit political view point in this article that I can see. Just me calling out a flagrant attempt to scare off whistleblowers.
I feel that what you do at Techdirt is unique and valuable. And that the politics lessens your credibility in the eyes of those that have a different political view from yourself.
What politics is here? Again, I don't see any.
We love your Techdirtyness even though we might not agree with your politics.
If you think my politics are "left" then you have no idea what my politics are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Again, what in the above was "political" in nature?" .. "Trump's now confirmed quid pro quo call with Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent" .. The incorrect conclusion that this is to "dig up dirt" is completely false, and claiming that it's confirmed as a quid pro quo is also false.
THAT'S what's political..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Stating facts is not political. Just because the facts make your favored sports team look bad, doesn't change that they are facts, nor does it make my statements about those facts political.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh come on. Selecting the stated facts and giving them a spin/meaning certainly is political.
I don't see that either big party does a particularly great job representing your political views, but that does not make this a blog without political intent.
I mean, this is not a cat picture blog.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
i guess it is political to argue for proper oversight with authority, for valid and safe problem-reporting mechanisms, and for evidence-based law and policy. sure. anything to do with fair numbers of people living together is pretty much political by definition.
Implied cherry-picking and spin are rather lacking in articles around here, whether i might agree with the ideas or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"The incorrect conclusion that this is to "dig up dirt" is completely false"
Considering the timing of Trump's requests, it certainly does seem like an attempt to have a Russian-adjacent country dig up dirt on one of the top frontrunners for the Democrat's 2020 nominee.
"and claiming that it's confirmed as a quid pro quo is also false."
The White House all but confirmed it with the transcript. At least one person with direct knowledge of the call told the relevant Congressional committees that it was a quid pro quo. Other than Trump himself saying it was a quid pro quo, what more evidence do you need?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rudy Giuliani and Mike Mulvaney stating on TV that what happened was a quid pro quo.
Oh wait, that have both said that.
The only question at this point is if the house and senate will actually hold someone accountable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
At this point, it looks like the House will.
The Senate... hasn't definitively ruled it out? Quite?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ukraine, "We are ready to buy some Javelins" Quid
Trump, "I need you to do me a favor" Pro Quo
Confirmed by Taylor.
I hope this was made simple enough for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Also, articles of impeachment:
Quid pro quo to use a foreign government to investigate political rivals before agreeing to aid sure sounds like bribery, if not outright treason, which is why these guys are fighting against that term so much. Fun bonus: one of the accepted definitions of "high crimes and misdemeanors" includes tax evasion - ever wonder why Trump is refusing so hard to release his tax returns?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Political?
Trump stood up in front of a camera and explained that it was Ok to ask them to do this. His press secretary said, "He did it, get over it."
The transcript shows him asking for an investigation while he was withholding aid.
That is what "quid pro quo" means. That isn't a "conclusion" it's an observation of fact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It's funny you fucks even try to deny what the Cheeto's men already confirmed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Trying to pigeon-hole an outlet as right/left and then attacking from the other direction is one of the better ways to attack news outlets you don't like.
Fox News complained about CNN being a leftist news outlet (when it wasn't) until they managed to erode their viewer base. Fox News then moved more toward the center to capture even more viewership from CNN. In the meantime, CNN actually did move left to appeal to their remaining viewership.
If it were me I would just flag the you're too right/left comments as trolls and ignore them instead of letting them goad you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Seriously? I've recently taken an occasional look just because I was interested in seeing "how do you spin this and reach an election-determining majority of U.S. Americans?". And it's a bunch of utter garbage, spin and irrelevancy. If that is the result of moving more toward the center, I have no idea where the center (or the outskirts) of Americans actually is supposed to be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
One of my old friends really liked fox news and I was around him enough to see pretty decent coverage of some things. I saw a fair amount of fox news over a number of years because he had it on every day so I got to watch it travel from far right to more center right.
Sometimes I did just leave the room if it was bad enough to be annoying. Their website is actually pretty good compared to their competitors imo.
Many years ago, I used to have CNN on in the background a lot but they went far enough left to annoy me and one of my favorite CNN personalities actually moved to fox.
My old friend passed away and now fox and cnn are both annoying enough for me to get my news online where I can click on a little x if the coverage is biased or stupid enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, even I sometimes browse cnn or msnbc or abcnews. I still can’t get over WAPO calling that ISIS dead dog a scholar, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"I still can’t get over WAPO calling that ISIS dead dog a scholar, though."
This is the funny thing about facts - he was a scholar by the definition of the term. That shouldn't carry the positive connotations often associated with the word, but by all accounts the man had a doctorate, which makes him a scholar. That's not his primary action in life, but it did happen.
That outlet perhaps should not have led with that description in the headline, but reaction to it is an interesting example of how bias in reporting can trigger different reactions, even when the information reported is true. You don't have to have Fox or Daily Mail-level misinformation, sometimes all it takes is the way you report the unvarnished truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yeah and Hitler was popular. And Mussolini made the trains run on time.
How fucking stupid are you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh dear, this is what you get when your little world is challenged, huh? I point out that context and full information is important before reacting, and you immediately go Godwin with childish angry insults...
No wonder you're so easily manipulated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ok you want to defend a man who held a young America lady as a sex slave before murdering her and filmed a young man burned alive in a cage as a “scholar’.
He’s a scholar in your view.
We all get you 100%.
We all hope you and he burn together hell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"you want to defend a man"
I did not take it that way, why did you?
I thought it was a defense of language, not a person.
Scholar used to mean a person who learned stuff but did not reflect upon how said knowledge was used.
What does the word scholar mean to you? Apparently much more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Scholar used to mean a person who learned stuff but did not reflect upon how said knowledge was used."
Exactly. Hitler was apparently a dog lover. Describing him as a dog lover does not mean that you're excusing the Holocaust. It's not perhaps the best thing to lead with in a description of the man, but losing your shit because someone accurately used the description gets nobody anywhere unless they are literally saying "he loved dogs therefore the Holocaust didn't happen).
"What does the word scholar mean to you? Apparently much more."
There are numerous connotations to the word outside of its main dictionary definition. Our friend above seems to be losing his shit because he's applying a meaning not intended by the article in question. But, this is a great example of why American politics is so divisive - train people to understand one definition of a word, and they can be controlled in their reaction the word's other uses (see: the right-wing definition of "socialist" and the way they react to it vs. what most people who use the word to describe themselves actually mean when they say it)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But what you just said is entirely why nobody trusts the media: they only report the "facts" which agree with their narrative and omit any that don't. It is a dishonest way of reporting news.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Provide links to examples of where in mainstream media this is happening on a frequent and regular basis and then we can discuss it. Otherwise, I'm not seeing it, except in a few rare cases when an unethical journalist publishes something to further his own career. And the rest of the media usually picks up on it and calls it out pretty quickly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Perhaps, but compared to the alternative of just making shit up, it's far preferable. At least if it's simple omission you can get the full picture by looking at multiple sources. Lots of sources prefer to invent the entire story, then claim that the reason why their version isn't available outside of their self-feeding echo chamber is some kind of conspiracy. That's far worse for anyone who gets caught in such a cycle than bias in "media".
Also, bear in mind that what has this fool so wound up is a headline. The full article contained the full context. If people are unable to contain their rage because a headline is written a certain way, that reflects more on the reader than anyone. I bet this guy never even looked at the original, but was rather told by his preferred social media outlet that this is what it said without context. That's the real problem today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
PaulT, you and I both know that people don't always read the full article. If they did, there would be no need for headlines. Headlines are a way to determine which article that you may want to delve into. The way the headline was written, most people would not have known that he was the leader of ISIS, and had no reason to read the article. That was likely the point: to report the news in a way that slights Trump. Not only that, it minimizes Islamic extremism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I’m not saying that never happens, but with regards to this specific story, what exactly is being omitted here? Is WAPO omitting the fact that al-Baghdadi was the leader of ISIS, a well-known terrorist organization, who committed many atrocities?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rather than a headline stating that a notorious terrorist who committed genocide had been killed, they called him a religious scholar. I'm surprised they didn't follow with "Trump responsilble for killing father and three children". Their headlines were far worse concerning the covington catholic kid than the leader of ISIS. But they arent pursuing an agenda, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So basically your complaint is they should stop doing things you don’t like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not to dig in on this tangent that is off-topic to the post, but you leave out some facts:
Almost all of your theories act as if none of that happened. It is possible (no, really) that the Washington Post made a (bad) mistake, not that it was driven by some ideology designed to promote ISIS and harm the President. Indeed, that's a much more plausible story than assuming the kind of derangement that you seem to falsely believe exists in the Post's editorial staff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Why do you think potus tries to dull us to words like treason? Say it enough for bs reasons and the word loses its punch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Ok you want to defend a man"
Nope, but you do seem to be the kind of reactionary idiot who's not reading words to understand what I'm actually saying, and prefer to add your own meanings that are not being said.
"He’s a scholar in your view."
No, he's a scholar according to the dictionary definition of the word. The fact that you apply other meanings to it does not change the fact that the word has the meaning intended by the Post article.
He's a murdering scumbag who deserves the fate he received. He's also a man with a specialist doctorate from a university, which means that he's a scholar as well as a scumbag.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How is calling a guy a “scholar” defending him or his actions? Al-Baghdadi was a scholar. Hitler was a dog lover. Those are facts and in no way defend them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
technically everyone who's learned to read is a scholar but it's not the most pertinent thing to people's life
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"How fucking stupid are you?"
Apparently not as much as yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
During the Bush administration I watched a fair amount of Fox News and while I remember it being much more pro-Bush I don't remember thinking it was loony tunes compared to CNN or vice versa.
Around the time Obama entered office I pretty much stopped watching TV altogether. I still read the news but I tried to steer clear of CNN (I can't remember why). BBC became my news source of choice.
I started paying attention to political news just as the political silly season started ramping up in 2015. To make a long post short I was pretty shocked by the divergence between Fox and CNN. You could no longer watch both and get a clear view of what was going on. It was like they were reporting from different dimensions.
I still enjoy Fox's science news. But their political news is bat****.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"I still enjoy Fox's science news. But their political news is bat****."
Here's an interesting rundown from the point of view of a media commentator:
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2019/oct/25/fox-news-watching-what-i-learned
CNN is an interesting one, as their international reporting can be very different from their US reporting. Whereas, Fox News failed in the UK because their brand of insanity wasn't welcome to more than a handful of people, despite the major carrier being a Murdoch outlet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It is also of interest to compare the Time magazine covers from various locales.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The funny thing about thinking that something has moved left/right in the political spectrum is that it isn't necessarily the thing that has moved - it just seems that way because your personal views have changed.
It is something you need to take into consideration because everyone consciously or unconsciously modify their views because of what happens around them in life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No CNN definitely moved left due to right leaning viewers going to fox news.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Relative
That's your opinion which is colored by what your views on what left/right entails.
Are those views exactly the same today as they where "many years ago"? I don't think so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Relative
My views haven't changed much.
The more right-leaning CNN anchors who moved to fox news publicly stated that CNN moved left from their new home at right leaning fox news.
Why are you arguing with me if you obviously didn't even watch the news channels in the years in question? Additionally you don't know anything about me. You obviously have no idea what your talking about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Relative
I'm arguing with you because from your viewpoint CNN may have moved to the left but you are saying that they did that as if it was a fact.
The two aren't mutually exclusive but isn't it also possible that your views changed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Relative
Regardless of whether my views have ever changed about anything in the decades since that happened, CNN did in fact move left according to the employees of CNN at the time. Arguing with me about it is fucking retarded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Relative
"Arguing with me about it is fucking retarded.".
Good job ending a lucid thought with the words to negate it all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Relative
Thank you that's what I was going for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, political spectrum is defined as the entirety of political opinion, aspiration, etc and this definition is in continual flux.
What seems to remain constant is greed. It is sometimes very impressive, the pretzel logic contrived in order to support their position(s).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's a combination of both. Your own views do change according to life experiences, this might be slight or extreme depending on those experiences.
However, it's also pretty well documented that some news outlets in the US have shifted dramatically, especially when considered on a global rather than local political spectrum (globally, American politics always swings right - which is why it's always silly to see people labelling Democrats as communists, given that elsewhere in the world the same politics are barely centrist)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: anonymous coward's comment
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: anonymous coward's comment
Way to sign up to make one idiotic comment bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only corrupt deep staters would want to expose corruption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's money!
Clickbait, Maz. Happy to see you at last (been a month!) committing, happy to bite on this!
Your propaganda bubble / voluntary blindness / need for a story as usual led you into making fool statements that are just repeating prior allegations.
Biden Used His Influence To Help Son in US Too, Not Just Europe
http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/2019/10/biden-used-his-influence-to-help-son-in.html
And then there's your prior "libertrarian", "free markets" hero for whom this is just too much:
Impeachment...or CIA Coup?
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2019/september/30/impeachment-or-cia-co up/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's mon
Is Donald going to continue to reveal our troop movements and strategies?
I understand the "oh, look over there" attempt to distract but I am interested in whether the potus has committed high crimes, why do you try to cover it up?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's mon
Funny how none of this addresses how Trump apparently asked for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in exchange for financial and military aid. But I guess if you can't shoot the message, shooting the messenger is the next best thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's
And the NRA will make sure that you have what it takes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukrai
A finger?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's
"But I guess if you can't shoot the message, shooting the messenger is the next best thing."
Only in the mids of echo chamber dwellers like this guy. The rest of us understand that the character of the whistleblower is pretty much irrelevant at this point - the actions Trump has been accused of have been independently verified. If I call 911 on you because I can benefit from your arrest, that doesn't excuse you being caught red handed by the cops who answered the call.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's
If the facts are on your side, pound the facts.
If the law is on your side, pound the law.
If neither the facts nor the law are on your side, pound the table.
A whole lot of table-pounding going on by the Republicans right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Blueballs is crushing hard
Donny’s still not gonna touch it bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's mon
Damn straight, big guy!
I can't wait to see Biden locked up right after you're done locking Hillary up. I hear that's going to happen any day now.
Probably the day after the Mexican wall check comes in the mail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's
First they need to find the pizza parlor pedophiles, but in order for that to happen they need to find a judge who says that Shiva Ayyadurai invented email.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So which Twitter account is Devin Nunes going to sue over this?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here's what doesn't make sense to me; If Nunes' aide knows the whistleblower's identity, surely Trump would know it by now and if Trump knew the person's name, there's about a 99.9999999% chance he would have blurted it out on Twitter by now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
why does staffer know?
Why does a random committee staff member even know the name of the whistleblower? That should be limited to a very few people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: why does staffer know?
Why? Whistle blower protections are against retaliation, they say nothing of remaining anonymous..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: why does staffer know?
Staying anonymous prevents the retaliation in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wrong conclusion
You don't mean "our government", you mean "this government". There has not been any government in the history of the United States (and I include the Nixon administration) that was as pervasively corrupt and alien to the concept of doing the right thing if you look at its support body in form of the administration and the party-aligned members of Congress.
With this level of corruption and absence of morals, regulations which ultimately depend on people conscientiously executing them, cannot ultimately attain their purpose.
As long as people vote for open crooks and their bootlickers, you can shout all day long about insufficient laws and regulations. There is little doubt that the impeachment procedures, no matter what they turn up, will be laughed out of the Senate trial.
The only hope that remains is for voters to realize that their only chance of maintaining a republic is to vote for candidates with integrity, and when everybody does this already in Congressional elections and the primaries, they'll get the choice between several different presidential candidates and parties suitable for leading the country.
But you can't fix the current amount of broken without changing the people responsible for making laws count.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wrong conclusion
Please DO NOT stop taking your meds. When you do you are delusional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wrong conclusion
No government this corrupt?
...
Were you asleep for 8 years of Obama?
Wiretapping the AP
Spying on all Americans
Using the IRS to target his political opponents
Having a kill list
Killing an American away from an active war zone
Wiretapping his political opponents (and if you think he didn't, I got some great property in Montana, you can see the Eiffel Tower from it)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
?
Collecting metadata, yea.
Not proven
Yea, any of them not terrorists?
Details
Bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
All I saw was a big block of whataboutobama.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
her emails !!!!1111
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
It must be hard for these guys... they've spent so long with the whataboutism, they haven't a clue how to respond when someone actually steps up and demands they account for their own behaviour.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
Go piss up a rope with your asinine demands.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Behavior proven
Case in point.
It's kind of tragicomic that they actually go out of their way to prove that they don't have a factual response.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
Make more rabble! We need more rabble to save the DOTUS! Rabble harder!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
People that claim whataboutism usually do so to shield their own hypocrisy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
People who complain about being called out on the whataboutism are usually just mad they got called out on their obvious bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
Nothing that the original poster said was incorrect, you just don't like it because it doesn't fit your narrative. but keep up your lies
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Are you talking about David or the AC that was implying Obama was the most corrupt ever?
If David, I agree most of it was factually correct but would say you might be arguing against the wrong guy.
If you mean the AC who thought Obama was more corrupt than Trump, well, I have a space bridge to sell you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The AC provided specific examples as to why the obama administration was corrupt. I can provide several more:
fast and furious, solyndra, biden's son, a 900B stimulus that didnt really create any jobs or build any infrastructure, cash for clunkers, the bombing of libya, "if you like your doctor you can keep him", etc.
David provided none. The media amplifies every stupid thing trump does; his administration hasnt been perfect by a long shot, but he is at least trying to make things better for average americans. He cares more about his ego than political power, but strangely that is generally a good thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
Thanks for so aptly proving my point bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
The killing is probably in reference to when the DoD used a drone to target a person in the middle east that joined a terror group but previously/still had claims of being a us citizen. Obama approved that op as far as I remember.
My opinion is being a citizen the guy deserved a trial first but going and joining a terror group kind of makes me fuzzy on the legal precedent.
But despite whatever a previous president did it still doesn't excuse the current or future presidents from breaking the law.
As far as the most corrupt presidency. In my lifetime I agree it is. However presidents in the past have also done shady things like Jackson and his disregard of treaties with Native Americans. If instant communication existed back then we probably would have even more documentation of corruption by him and others.
I do believe Trump gets the award for most stupid and short-sighted president though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dude are YOU asleep?
Even IF that were all entirely correct (which it is not) it pales in comparison to:
** And then losing those children.
And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
In ANY OTHER administration, any ONE of these scandals (including the dining set) would be the "scandal of the year". In this administration it is just business as usual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All this talk about Facebook fact checking everything posted there and has anyone thought that maybe the politicians need to fact check themselves before putting up ads? We wont go into the whole leaking information or disinformation and how this administration HATES that, so they say, unless it helps them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"now confirmed quid pro quo call" .. I don't think that's true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Then you haven't been paying attention -- or you've been paying attention to people who are trying to deliberately mislead you.
At this point, the White House's own transcript of the call has shown that it was quid pro quo. The WH chief of staff has admitted it was quid pro quo, as has the ambassador to the EU and the ambassador to Ukraine.
At this point, you have to be ignorant or willfully stupid to not recognize reality. Which is it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You mean, one has to choose?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Even though the Ukrainians were not even AWARE of the delay?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Except they were. https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/23/us/politics/ukraine-aid-freeze-impeachment.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
But the NY Times is FAKE NEWS*!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If I recall, Pence specifically told them that it was being delayed. I don’t see how you could claim that Ukraine was unaware of the delay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Surely You Jest
Why would you call a Deep State operative a whistle blower? By the way, there is no part of the whistle blower law that requires a "whistle blower" to be anonymous. In fact, the "whistle blower" laws protect a "whistle blower" from persecution, therefore identifying him/her/it is common and expected. Why the difference in policy behavior in this one case?
Why are you so prejudiced and dumb, Mike?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Surely You Jest
Why does a whistleblower need to reveal their identity to be protected from persecution? Why can't they have their identity protected to prevent that persecution in the first place?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Surely You Jest
The whistle blower's identity is needed to that they can be protected by having a compulary drug deal do wrong on them (even if they never engaged in that kind of behavior).
Afterwards they will be absolutely safe from all forms of presecution.
/sarcasm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Surely You Jest
“Why are you so prejudiced and dumb, Mike?“
Probably because he got vaccinated. Ain’t that right bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Surely You Jest
Dumb? Look who's talking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Surely You Jest
Why would you call a whistleblower a Deep State operative? We’re calling this person a whistleblower because, among other things, they filled out and submitted a formal whistleblower complaint. Legally speaking, they are a whistleblower.
No part of the whistleblower act required their identity to be public, either.
And one way to enforce that is to keep their identity hidden from others, at least until the investigation into the complaint is finished.
I don’t know how an object could be a whistleblower. At any rate, since when has identifying a whistleblower been common or expected? Show us evidence that demonstrates that there is anything unusual about hiding a whistleblower’s identity or that previously whistleblowers who have gone through official channels have been routinely outed. If they have, that is a problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Surely You Jest
You probably consider the person who started the whole Trump-Russia Collusion narrative a whistleblower also.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If I recall correctly, there was no "whistleblowing" involved in that. Instead it was agents doing their job and following up on leads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah if only...
If only there were laws on the books making witness tampering/intimidation a crime...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah if only...
If only this was Sparta and dickheads like Nunes could be kicked into large wells.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah if only...
Why don’t you move to China or Syria?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Ah if only...
Is that where they make gladiator movies?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Ah if only...
Anony, do you like movies about gladiators?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Ah if only...
Have you ever been in a cockpit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Ah if only...
Where did you immigrate to during the Obama years?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Leaking
This kind of proves none of the conspiracy theories could be true -- there are just too many leakers in the world to keep a conspiracy secret!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is the aide his cow? I bet its his cow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is the aide his cow?
Derek Harvey Nunes is anagram of sneak Nureyev herd, so there's a very subtle Russian bovine link they are trying to hide in plain sight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Isn’t it ironic that the whole question surrounding the legitimacy of impeachment revolves around the opinions of Hamilton? How could I have foreseen that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The first thing which strikes our attention is, that the executive authority, with few exceptions, is to be vested in a single magistrate. This will scarcely, however, be considered as a point upon which any comparison can be grounded; for if, in this particular, there be a resemblance to the king of Great Britain, there is not less a resemblance to the Grand Seignior, to the khan of Tartary, to the Man of the Seven Mountains, or to the governor of New York.
That magistrate is to be elected for FOUR years; and is to be re-eligible as often as the people of the United States shall think him worthy of their confidence.
Trump forever!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You be trippin' yo
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Talk to your doctor about lithium.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The 22nd Amendment says hi and that you're an idiot.
Unless you can convince a super majority of Congress and the Senate to repeal the 22nd Amendment and have found the key to immortality, you're just delusional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Not to mention he'd have to convince the legislatures of 38 States to ratify the repeal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You're quoting Federalist Paper #69.
Also from 69:
And (emphasis mine):
Lock him up!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
When is Mexico going to pay for that wall, Hamilton, or are you going to fuck over the military some more?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
One, the re-eligible thing is no longer applicable with the 22nd Amendment limiting Presidents to two terms.
Two, you might want to read the rest of that paper.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
