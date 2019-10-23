Facebook's Failure To Stop TikTok Shows, Once Again, That Big Companies Often Can't Just 'Copy' Disruptive Upstarts
CBP And Local Law Enforcement Are Mixing And Matching Surveillance Gear To Skirt Already-Minimal Constitutional Protections

Daily Deal: The Complete Blockchain & Ethereum Programmer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Oct 23rd 2019 10:41amDaily Deal

The Complete Blockchain and Ethereum Programmer Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn more about blockchain. You'll learn about programming blockchain, cryptocurrency mining, and trading cryptocoins. It's on sale for $29 and if you use the code 20LEARN20 at checkout, you'll receive an additional 20% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Facebook's Failure To Stop TikTok Shows, Once Again, That Big Companies Often Can't Just 'Copy' Disruptive Upstarts
CBP And Local Law Enforcement Are Mixing And Matching Surveillance Gear To Skirt Already-Minimal Constitutional Protections
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:03 The Good And The Bad Of The ACCESS Act To Force Open APIs On Big Social Media (0)
10:44 CBP And Local Law Enforcement Are Mixing And Matching Surveillance Gear To Skirt Already-Minimal Constitutional Protections (5)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Complete Blockchain & Ethereum Programmer Bundle (0)
09:30 Facebook's Failure To Stop TikTok Shows, Once Again, That Big Companies Often Can't Just 'Copy' Disruptive Upstarts (10)
06:28 Ajit Pai Whines About The Numerous State-Level Net Neutrality Laws He Just Helped Create (29)
03:27 Society Of Professional Journalists Makes Itself Look Foolish In Strange Attempt To Trademark 'Fake News' (13)

Tuesday

19:54 House Overwhelmingly Votes To Empower Copyright Trolls And To Bankrupt Americans For Sharing Photos (54)
15:40 In These Partisan Times, The Only Thing That Gets Bi-Partisan Agreement Is That Blizzard Sucks (29)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 230: Backpage v. The Feds (10)
12:09 Cop's Bogus Defamation Lawsuit Nearly Puts A Small Iowa Newspaper Out Of Business (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.