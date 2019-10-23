Society Of Professional Journalists Makes Itself Look Foolish In Strange Attempt To Trademark 'Fake News'

House Overwhelmingly Votes To Empower Copyright Trolls And To Bankrupt Americans For Sharing Photos
Trademark

from the not-how-any-of-this-works dept

Wed, Oct 23rd 2019 3:27amTimothy Geigner

You may be aware of an organization called The Society of Professional Journalists. The group has found itself in the news most recently as Trump's lawyer and all around great guy Charles Harder has attempted to suggest that this professional group's ethical guidelines for journalism somehow constitute something that legally binds newsmakers. Harder has done this so as to suggest to CNN that Trump can sue the media company for... look, I don't know, not being on the President's side enough or something? The point is that Harder's legal theory is almost certainly nonsense, will likely be laughed out of court, and ought to be embarrassing to Harder himself, should he in fact be capable of the normal human emotion of shame.

But the SPJ should embarrassed as hell as well, given that at least one chapter of the the organization has apparently hatched a ludicrous plan to trademark the phrase "fake news" as a stunt, all so it can send threat letters to the President for using the phrase as though it were trademark infringement.

Citing polling that indicates 40 percent of Republicans think the term applies to accurate reporting that casts politicians they support in a negative light, Emily Bloch of Teen Vogue writes that the application is unlikely to be approved and the move is intended to compel people to “think about what fake news is, and what it means to them.”

“So yes, this is satire. It’s a joke. But it’s a joke with a point, and as any student of public discourse will tell you, a joke sometimes hits harder than the truth,” Bloch wrote. “And if anyone accuses us of trolling the president, well, nothing else seems to work with him, so what do we have to lose?”

While the SPJ chapter waits on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Bloch writes, it intends to send letters to President Trump warning him he is infringing on a pending trademark.

What do you have to lose? Well, we can start with respect and reputation. All this does is demonstrate the SPJ's apparent total ignorance of how trademark law works. First, there is no chance this trademark gets approved. It's not being used in actual commerce. It's not a real thing. It's just a whipping post for a petulant President.

And even were the USPTO to bungle this and approve this non-trademark-able trademark, the letters threatening the President for using the phrase are without merit as well. There is this misconception with some of the public that trademarking a phrase somehow means others cannot use it in common conversation. That's obviously not how trademark law works (nor, while we're at it, the First Amendment).

Honestly, why anyone at the SPJ thought this was a good idea is beyond me. I assume they do know better and are just trying to make a point with publicity as a vehicle. But there are enough of us out here that know how dumb this all is that I'm not certain the SPJ is more making a point about Trump, or the organization itself. Indeed, considering that a key part of SPJ's history is protecting the First Amendment rights of journalists, it's a really bad look to then try to abuse trademark law (even as a "joke") to try to silence anyone, let alone the President of the United States.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, censorship, donald trump, fake news, free speech, trademark
Companies: society of professional journalists

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Oct 2019 @ 4:08am

    May those who both suggested and greenlit this ridiculous idea never find themselves on the business end of a frivolous lawsuit brought by people more ignorant than those dumbasses.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2019 @ 7:01am

      Re: frivolous lawsuit

      Journalists are the only profession that makes lawyers look good in comparison.

      The public consistently holds both those professions in very low regard generally.
      Both professions diligently reinforce that dismal public view daily.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Zof (profile), 23 Oct 2019 @ 5:41am

    Well, at least it's the creators doing it.

    They certainly are the experts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 23 Oct 2019 @ 7:10am

      Re: Well, at least it's the creators doing it.

      Yeah they have no chance at the title when InfoWars and Stormfront are much better and making the fake news you love, Zof.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 23 Oct 2019 @ 6:22am

    Identifier

    I always thought that trademark was designed to identify your own brand. If successful, this would be an admission that the journalists are Fake News?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    bhull242 (profile), 23 Oct 2019 @ 8:09am

    This gives me an idea…

    Maybe I should start a parody news site like the Onion and call it the Fake News. Then maybe I could possibly legitimately trademark “Fake News”, not that I would actually enforce such a thing.

    More importantly, I’d get to see if people are dumb enough to take information from a source that calls itself Fake News seriously. That might be fun.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


