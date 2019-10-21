Daily Deal: iMazing iOS Device Manager

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

If you've ever upgraded or had to switch phones, you know the pain of leaving data behind. iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you truly manage your mobile data the way you want to. This all-purpose tool lets you easily browse and manage your backups, extract and print your text messages, drag and drop songs to your iPhone. It's on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal