Daily Deal: iMazing iOS Device Manager
If you've ever upgraded or had to switch phones, you know the pain of leaving data behind. iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you truly manage your mobile data the way you want to. This all-purpose tool lets you easily browse and manage your backups, extract and print your text messages, drag and drop songs to your iPhone. It's on sale for $20.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Why spend $20?
Why spend $20 on this just to transfer your data from one iphone to another when Apple gives you a FREE tool to do that? Just plug your iphone into itune, click on the phone icon. Then click on the backup button. Once that is done, unplug that iphone, plug in the new one and from the same screen, click on the restore button. All apps, data, photos, videos, text messages, music will be tansferred to the new phone. Can be done in less than 2 hours. Another benefit is that in the case of loosing/hurting your phone, you can restore most if it to a new phone, all you loose is the data since the last backup.
