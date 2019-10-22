Bringing Free Speech Back: Trump Promises To Sue CNN Over Its Biased Coverage Based On Dumbest Legal Theory Ever
By way of disclosure, I will mention that (as you may be aware), Charles Harder was the lawyer who represented Shiva Ayyadurai in his lawsuit against us, and who has a decently long history of both threatening and filing lawsuits against media properties -- some of which have been more successful than others. Harder appears to have used his reputation for killing off Gawker to get ever more prominent clients, on whose behalf he has sent plenty of laughable threat letters trying to silence obviously protected speech, from Roger Ailes to Harvey Weinstein to Donald Trump. I will leave it as an exercise to the reader to determine if you see a pattern in some of Harder's clients and the representation he has provided for them.
Apparently the President still employs Harder. Late last week he sent what has to be one of the most ridiculous threat letters I've seen (and that's saying something) to CNN promising to sue the company for its "biased" coverage of the possible Trump impeachment process. Everything about the letter is pretty crazy, especially from a President whose fans like to pretend he he supports free speech. He does not. And Harder's ridiculous letter makes this clear. The letter doesn't claim defamation (which would be laughable on its own) but a rather... let's say "unique"... interpretation of the Lanham Act's "truth in advertising" aspects to argue that its coverage of the President doesn't match up with its promises to be "fair and balanced."
Your website expressly represents to the public, in writing, that you are “journalists,” “truth seekers,” “united by a mission to inform, engage and empower the world,” and you “stand for excellence in journalism and [your] products.” See https://www.CNN.com/About (emphasis added). Your slogan is “The Most Trusted Name in News”. Your Facebook account claims you are “widely known to be – the most trusted source for news and information.” Your anchor, Don Lemon, stated on June 6, 2019, as a keynote speaker at Financial Times Live Future of News: “We don’t profess to be a liberal network, we’re a news network … we have a commitment to the truth and to facts, which has really been paramount, especially always at CNN.” Mr. Zucker said in an interview with Variety, published on August 2, 2016: “[O]ur air, as opposed to others’, is truly fair and balanced.” (Emphasis added.)
The letter then goes on to cite the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics, claiming that CNN is violating them. This is silly on multiple levels. First of all, Harder seems to ignore a key part of that code of ethics that explicitly states:
The SPJ Code of Ethics is a statement of abiding principles supported by additional explanations and position papers (at spj.org) that address changing journalistic practices. It is not a set of rules, rather a guide that encourages all who engage in journalism to take responsibility for the information they provide, regardless of medium. The code should be read as a whole; individual principles should not be taken out of context. It is not, nor can it be under the First Amendment, legally enforceable.
Yet, Harder acts as if it's some sort of legally enforceable document that somehow overrides the 1st Amendment. Which is weird.
From there, Harder cites a new video from notorious misrepresenters Project Veritas as proof that CNN is violating these ethical rules that are not law, and which it's not at all clear they're actually violating in the first place. Much of the complaint is whether or not CNN staff is "biased" against the President, and whether or not it lets opinion journalism appear in its "news" coverage.
Of course, this is all particularly hilarious because, as bad as CNN might be on that front, the same would apply doubly so to the President's favorite TV news station, Fox News, whose own motto is famously (if hilariously) "Fair and Balanced" when it is anything but, and took a famously adversarial position to the previous administration. Keep that in mind when you read this next line in Harder's letter:
Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called “mainstream” news, as the current situation.
It can easily be argued that that isn't even true when compared to the previous administration and Fox News. And, of course, there's a long, long history of journalistic outlets targeting opposing Presidents (including being accused (perhaps exaggeratedly) of being responsible for the assassination of President McKinley). The idea that CNN's coverage of the President is somehow unique in history is hilarious and unsupported by reality.
As for the actual legal claims they're vague, but utter nonsense:
Your actions are in violation of the Lanham Act (15 U.S.C. § 1051 et seq.), among other applicable laws, by constituting misrepresentations to the public, to your advertisers, and others. Accordingly, my clients intend to file legal action against you, to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies, to the maximum extent permitted by law.
As well known, well respected lawyer Ted Boutrous stated on Twitter, this entire letter is silly:
This is an absolutely ridiculous letter. No serious lawyer would ever think of sending such a frivolous letter making such a baseless threat. https://t.co/omdWCE50fv
— Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) October 18, 2019
CNN's response to the letter was pretty short and succinct:
“This is nothing more than a desperate PR stunt and doesn’t merit a response, CNN said in a statement.
Exactly. While Harder's letter promises a lawsuit on this, it would not be surprising if no such lawsuit materializes, as it's an almost guaranteed loser. As law professor Alexandra Roberts points out, while Harder's Lanham Act claims are not at all clearly stated, he's likely (especially given the context of the rest of the letter) suggesting a "false advertising" claim, but for that to be legit, he would have to show commercial harm to President Trump, which would be... quite something to attempt.
Separately, Roberts makes another important point: since the letter isn't even a standard "cease and desist" threat letter, but rather includes a statement about a planned legal action, CNN (if it so chose) could actually go to court and ask for a declaratory judgment on this matter, effectively forcing Trump/Harder to explain to the court whatever ludicrous legal theory they have, only to almost certainly have it laughed out of court. It looks like CNN won't bother doing so, but that sure would be fascinating to watch.
Reader Comments
Complexities
While we shouldn't forget the military/industrial/espionage complex, we should also recognize the political/corporate/self indulgence complex.
It could be argued that Trump is in fact using his office as a commercial vehicle. It took some fairly damning commentary to get him to remove the G7 summit from his luxury golf club in Miami, and I am not sure this is the only instance of his feathering his own nest from a position of elected power.
Re: Complexities
He's made quite a bit every weekend going to his own properties.
Over $100 million.
https://trumpgolfcount.com/
Re: Complexities
Ah, but Trump has long claimed he is not profiting off the presidency, Which is why it would be "...quite something to attempt" to try to show that President Trump has been commercially impacted by the news coverage. The president's legal team would have to actually prove an intent to profit off the presidency, which would be super on brand for this White House, arguing in court that he is indeed profiting of a presidency he has been declaring he is not profiting off of.
Re: Re: Complexities
Correction: his lawyers would have to prove an expectation to profit off the presidency as opposed to my original assertion they would have to prove intent.
If he killed off Gawker, he can't be that bad.
That place was a cesspool of lies and clickbait garbage. Good riddance, and to all sites like it.
Re: If he killed off Gawker, he can't be that bad.
Whether or not you agree with the content, the fact that you support the shutting down of a media operation because you dislike the content suggests a fairly healthy disregard for the 1st Amendment.
Many people feel that news sources you like -- Fox News, OANN, RT, Sputnik -- are also a cesspool of lies and clickbait garbage. How will you feel when they get shut down too?
Cool, guess you won’t mind FoxNews.com going down the drain, then~.
Re: If he killed off Gawker, he can't be that bad.
ya they were.. a sales site and news site..
NOW they have 12 + adverts on the front page to see/watch/read,, and 4-5 articles..
they are now a SALES site, and worse them most Magazines and comics,.
When the government determines truth, as in many authoritarian states, the government has difficulty in governing properly, as reality diverges from their truth more and more as time goes on.
Re:
Double think leads to insanity or is it the other way around?
Re: Re:
I agree.
Admittedly they didn't go into detail on exactly which laws were violated (probably because they haven't figured out how to spin it in the complaint yet), but I don't see anything in that statement that suggests Trump has standing. For example, even if CNN is misrepresenting things to its advertisers... doesn't that mean his advertisers would be the ones that would have to sue him?
Also, I'd love to see CNN file for declaratory judgment and drag Trump and Harder into the courtroom to explain themselves.
Re:
Ugh, messed up the pronouns there. Doesn't that mean their advertisers would be the ones that would have to sue them?
Re:
Also, I'd love to see CNN file for declaratory judgment and drag Trump and Harder into the courtroom to explain themselves.
While tempting this is pretty clearly just a PR stunt, and as such giving it any sort of serious consideration would be giving it way more respect and attention than it is owed.
Much like when a child is throwing a tantrum because you said 'no' to something they wanted the correct response here is to ignore the adult 'child' until they get distracted by something else and go away.
Damn, Trump couldn’t be bothered to make the empty threat this time? He really is fucked, isn’t he.
Re:
In the head, yes. Biggest joke of a "world leader" ever.
It still leaves open the possibility of suing under "other applicable laws":
This is rather funny coming from someone who says the emoluments clause is phony.
Nothing will come of this, as even conservatives know that Project Veritas are to truth and journalism what homeopathy is to medicine. Trump likely saw their video, demanded vengeance and this is being done to sooth his childish rage, like most of his legal threats.
Re:
You mean like when his staffers actually went out and got quotes for building a giant moat? :)
Well, to the extent that having a good idea of what the facts are might create some bias, that's what having a brain is for. Here, though, useing the word "bias" deliberately equivocates it to mean "judgment," which is something people do everyday just to make decisions.
Harder uses the word "bias" to imply without saying it, that the media was predisposed to to reach a negative judgment about President Agent Orange. Replace the word "bias" by "judgment" or "conclusion" based on evidence and Harder's argument is even sillier than it appears, since using the proper language to describe what the media is doing is just a description of a journalist's job, Gather facts and tie things together.
And Harder fails to mention how Trump brought that upon himself with, among other things, his role in the “birther” movement.
I find this pretty rich coming from the leader of a political party who, during the Obama presidency, were kvetching left and right that the Democrats were trying to bring back the Fairness Doctrine, laying waste to the First Amendment as we knew it.
Things are always fair when it's your side that's in charge, I guess.
Re:
Oh Cadet Bonespurs is pretty clear that Obama wasn't due the respect that he demands. It's one thing that made him so popular with the "Very Fine People."
almost quit reading..
"Your website expressly represents to the public, in writing, that you are “journalists,” “truth seekers,” “united by a mission to inform, engage and empower the world,” and you “stand for excellence in journalism and [your] products.”"
I quit most of the news, because of all the Coulda, woulds, might haves, and other Finger pointing..
News should just be known facts, and then abit of followup.. Not Multiple explanations of What it might have been that caused the situation..
