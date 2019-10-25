Skynet, But For Welfare: Automating Social Services Is Killing People
We've talked before about the over-reliance on tech to do certain jobs that cannot be simplified to the sum of mathematical parts. The criminal justice system is starting to turn over sentencing to algorithms -- something that seems like the smart thing to do but removes judicial and prosecutorial discretion from the mix, leaving defendants with the unpalatable option of challenging software they're never allowed to examine.
Police departments are also moving towards predictive policing. Relying on historical data, cops are hoping to head off future crimes by allocating resources to areas where crime appears to be more likely to be committed. Sounds good on paper, but in reality, all it does is reinforce biases and push law enforcement to treat everyone in targeted areas as criminals. If the data being fed in reflects biased policing, crunching the numbers even harder isn't going to erase that. It's only going to reinforce it. And, again, suspected criminals aren't able to access the data or software that puts them in law enforcement's crosshairs.
A certain amount of automation is expected as government agencies seek to streamline public services. The problem isn't necessarily the tech. It's the removal of human interaction. As has been stated here frequently, moderation at scale is impossible. So is automated governing. Automated processes are as prone to failure as the people overseeing them. But when you decide software is going to do almost all of the work, those who need the assistance of other humans most are cut out of the loop.
Citizens looking for government assistance have grown accustomed to jumping through red tape hoops. Now, the hoops are inaccessible, but still must be jumped through. The most marginalized members of society are given URLs instead of contact names and numbers when many of them have no reliable access to the internet or a computer. A new series by The Guardian shows the human cost of going paperless. It's happening all over the world, and it's literally killing people.
The most disturbing story comes from Dumka in India. Here, we learn of the horrifying human impact that has befallen families as a result of Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number that the Indian government has issued to all residents in the world’s largest biometric experiment.
Motka Manjhi paid the ultimate price when the computer glitched and his thumbprint – his key into Aadhaar – went unrecognised. His subsistence rations were stopped, he was forced to skip meals and he grew thin. On 22 May, he collapsed outside his home and died. His family is convinced it was starvation.
That's the worst case scenario. But there is plenty of ugliness in between. Governments aren't looking to defense budgets or law enforcement agencies to make cuts. Instead, they're adding to their bottom lines by pursuing citizens they think have screwed the government. Another process being automated is governments' attempts to collect alleged overpayments of social services funds. There's a statute of limitations on most debt, but software is being used to resurrect ancient debt governments feel they're owed. This is resulting in the destruction of people's lives and finances as they find themselves unable to challenge these automated determinations.
In Illinois, the Guardian has found that state and federal governments have joined forces to demand that welfare recipients repay “overpayments” stretching back in some cases 30 years. This system of “zombie debt”, weaponized through technology, is invoking fear and hardship among society’s most vulnerable.
As one recipient described it: “You owe what you have eaten.”
It's not just "zombie debt." It's also "robodebt." The determinations of owed debt are made by automated processes. The collection process is also automated, separating those suddenly facing possibly undeserved clawbacks from the human assistance they need to determine whether or not the claim is valid. Bureaucracies have always been faceless. With the addition of cold calculations, they've weaponized this facelessness to deter citizens from pushing back against a decision-making process composed of 1s and 0s. This, too, is linked to a rising human cost.
Compare and contrast the public statements with reality. Here's how the UK government is pitching its transition to automated governance:
“We are striking the right balance between having a compassionate safety net on which we spend £95bn, and creating a digital service that suits the way most people use technology,” said a DWP [Department for Work and Pensions] spokesperson. “Automation means we are improving accuracy, speeding up our service and freeing up colleagues’ time so they can support the people who need it most.”
If this sounds like a positive development, it's only because you haven't seen it in action.
[C]laimants have warned the existing automation in UC’s “digital by default” system has already driven some to hunger, breakdown and even attempted suicide. One described the online process as a “Kafka-like carousel”, another as “hostile” and yet another as a “form of torture”. Several said civil servants already appeared to be ruled by computer algorithms, unable to contradict their verdicts.
The same thing is going on in Australia. The government's embrace of "austerity," combined with its fondness for automating social services and debt collection processes has resulted in a world of hurt for the many Australians unable to challenge automated determinations or connect with actual humans willing to help them through the process. Asher Wolf's Twitter feed is an invaluable resource for these issues, detailing the fallout of automated social assistance programs all around the world.
It's not that all automation is bad. It's that automation without strict oversight or human control isn't making anything better for the most vulnerable members of society. When governments pay millions to let machines make decisions affecting humans, humans almost always seem to come out on the losing end. Legislators may proudly display charts showing incremental gains in efficiency, but few are willing to discuss the constituents they've sacrificed on the altar of automation. No system is perfect, but one that relies more on math than human discretion isn't an improvement.
Replace “governments” with “corporations” and “machines” with “politicians”, and that statement retains the same meaning.
Also:
Everyone talks about the “greater good”. Rarely does anyone talk about those the “greater good” leaves behind.
Re:
What's there to talk about? Progress has always been paid for with blood.
Re: Re:
Yes, but does it have to be that way - and why.
Remember, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Re: Re: Re:
Which kind of explains how must governments operate when trying to help.
Really it isn't the automation - it is a convenient excuse for the callousness and outright hatred deliberately embedded within all of the processes by design. The failure state could have defaulted to the old system and still saved resources or made the most generous assumptions - instead they outright chose evil like trying to bill 30 years back making a mockery of due process in bueracratic paralaw.
The reason I say this is not only to put the blame where it belongs but point out that things can actually be done right to aid at lower costs responding quicker.
Any algorithm you could make will always have human biases within them, for they are designed by humans. Even an algorithm made with the intent to do good can be subverted by the inherent, unconscious biases of its creator(s). To wit: A medical algorithm designed with a seemingly race-blind metric resulted in racially disparate outcomes.
Re:
Good point. I remember asking my father when I was about ten years old if computers were perfect and he replied "Computers aren't perfect, they expect us to be perfect." He was truly wise.
chicken salad
... core problem is that all government laws and policies are subjective and usually vaguely defined.
Computer algorithms cannot translate loose subjectivity into efficient objective processes.
(you can't make chicken salad out of chicken $hit !)
As a long term interactant with Illinois, I have a hard time believing they normally make any government decisions in a rational way. Turning it over to machines seems par for the course again.
And yet they will manage to point out how much they spent on theses shitty systems as more evidence of how the poor just want even more.
Its trendy blaming the poor for being poor...
Why else would someone think that someone on welfare could clear up alleged 30 yrs of debt b/c the gov failed to check their math??
Your life doesn't suck enough, we're gonna add more debt & interest... we might even balance our budget.
Its easier to abuse the poor until you hit that point when there aren't enough of them to blame or round up b/c your indifference finally killed them. They don't vote enough to matter & definitely don't make millions in contributions to keep law makers in office to keep people focused on the poor & not those who don't want to pay their fair share.
When the rich pay less in taxes than people on welfare... perhaps the flaw isn't the fault of the poor.
Re:
Actually, there's a point where you abuse the citizens so much you go Chile.
Austerity
Austerity for some I suppose. There's always enough to bail out the wealthy.
This sort of thing is happening almost everywhere. The aim isn't so much to hit the most vulnerable members of society, in my opinion, it's to hit everyone who isn't a member of the various governments, the opposition politicians and everyone of their friends, plus all members of the elite, the famous and rich so they can continue to reap the benefits they have been and have gotten used to. The only wat that can happen is to target everyone outside the groups above. The other option is to get some idiot to start another world war or introduce a new superbug! Either way, the group mentioned will stay safe and keep getting rich while the rest of us perish. The big question then is what will happen to them when there's no one left to keep giving them what they think they should have? Interesting.
This is basically one of the main issues pretty much everywhere nowadays. Politicians and the elite pretty much ignore all the rest as humans. This complete lack of concern, empathy with the human aspects of all social interactions is pretty much driving everybody towards Chile. At some point people get fed up. And things go to hell.
Re:
There may be something to the stories of government and business being taken over by lizard people. I think we need to have a look at blood samples from leaders across the planet and find out who is an alien from outer space and who is not.
Zombie debt
It looks like the statute of limitations among the states is predominately single digit. How do they intend to defend their egregious overstep?
Then there is the disturbing news that some debtors are attempting to make the offspring pay their parents debts.
These lawless asses bellow law 'n order but only for others not themselves.
Automation is great...
For reducing human error in a process.
Except when the human error occurs in the automation itself. Then the error is multiplied from a single isolated instance to an institutionalized error that can be catastrophic.
Re: Automation is great...
Automation can't make exceptions for unforeseen circumstances or adapt to a change in circumstance without significant oversight. That's less important for email delivery than it is for food, water, housing and medical services.
Until automation can simulate a human level intelligence, it's not appropriate for most life or death circumstances.
