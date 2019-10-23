McDonald's Bullies Local Canadian Burger Joint Over 'Filet O' Fish' Trademark

Phoenix Cop Sues Department To Block Investigation Of Officers' Questionable Social Media Posts
 

Wed, Oct 23rd 2019 7:45pmTimothy Geigner

It is perhaps a bit surprising that we don't have an absolute ton of stories about fast-food giant McDonald's here, given the sheer size and fame of the company. In fact, the last post we did about the company was in the wake of it having just lost its "Big Mac" trademark in the EU, a circumstance the company was obviously displeased with. Still, McDonald's has certainly not been shy about protecting its IP in the past, even occasionally to extreme lengths.

The most recent example of this behavior concerns McDonald's bullying a local Canadian food joint over its "Effing Filet 'O Fish" sandwich.

Paul Shufelt, the owner and chef behind the local Woodshed Burgers restaurant, wasn’t loving what he saw when he opened his email on Wednesday. In his inbox was a formal cease and desist from McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada over one of his restaurant’s burgers: the Effing Filet O’ Fish. The name of the burger, the letter argued, violated the registered McDonald’s trademark of the phrase Filet O’ Fish, the name of one of the fast food giant’s most prolific sandwiches.

“McDonald’s is concerned that your restaurant’s use of Effing Filet O’ Fish, particularly in association with a sandwich or burger menu item, is likely to cause confusion among consumers and is also likely to diminish and dilute the strength of McDonald’s trademark,” the letter read.

Okay, so a couple of things here. First, Woodshed is a tiny 40 seat joint that is a local eatery and isn't the kind of place one goes and is confused into thinking it's a McDonald's. Second, the "Effing Filet 'O Fish" sandwich at Woodshed is a fairly descriptive name, given that it's a sandwich chiefly comprised of an effing filet of fish. That point isn't quite so strong, since McDonald's can probably argue that it's use of the mark has transformed it from something generic to something closely associated with McDonald's.

But thirdly, if McDonald's thought this was going to get Shufelt to change the name to something McDonald's would consider innocuous, well...

In compliance with the cease and desist, Shufelt renamed his burger to the McEffing Fish Filet — his flippant way of complying with the massive company’s cease and desist.

“Let them come at us, I guess, and they can have a pissing match with a small, 40-seat restaurant in Edmonton over the name of a burger,” Shufelt said.

Great job, McDonald's lawyers. This is important work you're doing.

Filed Under: canada, effing filet o fish, filet o fish, likelihood of confusion, mceffing fish filet, paul shufeit, trademark
Companies: mcdonald's, woodshed burgers

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Oct 2019 @ 6:02pm

    If we don't filet the fish, they would be whole

    Fish filet's. Fish filet's. Or, going the other way, filet of fish. Purely descriptive. So I am trying to figure out how a missing 'f' and an added single apostrophe could turn something purely descriptive into a trademark. Anywhere.

    Going one step further, I seriously doubt that McDonald's filet of fish is in fact a fish filet. I might be a part of a fish filet, but it is not in fact a whole fish filet. It is even possible that it is comprised of pieces of fish stuck together with a very sticky fish protein which is pressed into a mold (that is if one notices that they are all the same size and shape, unlike, well, you know, fish filet's) then breaded and frozen.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2019 @ 8:17pm

      Re: If we don't filet the fish, they would be whole

      Not Fish? no wonder I don't eat it! LOL

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2019 @ 8:20pm

        Re: Re: If we don't filet the fish, they would be whole

        and I commercial fished in the Gulf O' Alaska for more than a decade.. I must have developed some instinct reaction to 'filet o' fish!"

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2019 @ 8:04pm

    Irony alert!

    McDonalds never wanted to market the Filet 'O Fish in the first place. A franchise owner in Cincinnati needed a sandwich to serve on Fridays during Lent since Cincinnati has such a large Catholic population. The owner asked McDonalds to offer a Friday sandwich and the owner was told "No!" The franchise owner created and offered the sandwich on their own and it sold like crazy! McDonalds saw how popular it was and adopted it throughout the U.S.

    And now they fight to protect the very thing they said wasn't needed and that they didn't want to sell.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2019 @ 8:15pm

    I don't eat mcdonalds food; one reason is the "filet o fish ™️"

