Guy Who Tried To Extort YouTubers With Bogus DMCA Takedowns Agrees To Settlement
Just a couple months back we wrote about YouTube suing a guy for trying to extort YouTubers with bogus DMCA notices. The evidence was pretty damning that Christopher Brady had been harassing and demanding money from various YouTubers and using the threat of bogus DMCA notices (which could kill someone's account) for leverage. The complaint also suggested that Brady was looking to swat some YouTubers as well. As we noted in our original post, the case hinged on Section 512(f) of the DMCA, which was supposed to be the tool to prevent false takedown notices -- but, which in practice is effectively a dead letter, as 512(f) claims rarely go anywhere. If there was some hope that a case with the facts so blatant might breathe new life into 512(f), well, that ended quickly as Brady has wasted no time at all in agreeing to settle the case.
The settlement is pretty straightforward. Brady agrees not to send any more bogus DMCA notices to YouTube and also agrees not to "misrepresent or mask" his identity on any Google property. He also agreed to pay $25,000 to Google, which probably about covers their legal bills for bringing this case. Brady also released an apology statement, which suggests he may have sent more bogus DMCA notices than were included in the lawsuit.
“I, Christopher L. Brady, admit that I sent dozens of notices to YouTube falsely claiming that material uploaded by YouTube users infringed my copyrights. I apologize to the YouTube users that I directly impacted by my actions, to the YouTube community, and to YouTube itself.”
Of course, while it's good to see such an apology and settlement, it still doesn't change the fact that bogus DMCA notices happen all the time. While Brady may have been more extreme and more blatant than most, there's still a huge problem with a law that creates a situation that mere accusation will often get content removed.
What's the ratio of "bogus DMCA notices" to real infringements?
Just on Youtube. Have any numbers, say for uncontested takedowns, by which we might judge whether DMCA has good purpose and the degree to which it's used legitimately?
Or is this just more of your contextless 20-year attack on copyright by insinuating that nearly all uses of DMCA are "bogus"?
I'm certain is the latter. You don't at all "support copyright". You don't even wish it argued. All one-sided.
That's why pirates infest Techdirt and your "comment enforcer" (as you stated of Timothy Geigner) runs off all dissent. -- So, here's your cue "Gary", for more nasty insults and off-topic ad hominem.
Re: What's the ratio of you promising to leave forever
Why you still here bro?
Question: How do you feel about corporations, whom you say should not have the right to censor speech, using copyright law — i.e., a legal right granted by Congress — to censor speech?
Re: What's the ratio of "bogus DMCA notices" to real infringemen
"uncontested takedown" is a big misnomer.
I got a copyright claim yesterday (a full worldwide block claim) for a video. Video is a panel discussion by a cryptographer, and its about her [second] trip to, and examination of, the Kryptos sculpture at CIA headquarters. Part of that trip was to film a small film with CNN about it (it plays a lot on CNN airport).
So we have the introduction/trailer of the film showing at the panel, and she talks about what she did there, what she was looking for, why the film was made etc. and she had permission to show the film, and for us to include it in the video.
it was blocked. I'm not bothering to contest it, despite being licensed, because the person administering the rights for CNN doesn't care, so it'll just be a strike. I ended up just cutting that bit out the video. I don't have the money to fight a lawsuit on it, I can't afford the impact of the takedown being rejected, and there's zero actual recourse for me.
So it's uncontested, and I deal around it. The claim was not legitimate, but the system isn't set up to deal with legitimacy.
Re:
How's that Richard Liebowitz defense fund coming along bro? How are you going to enforce your copyright now that another hero has been taken off the bar?
Actually, how are you going to enforce your copyright AND get your wish of having all the lawyers killed?
Ummm, question from the peanut gallery.
As he has admitted in writing to sending bogus notices, can't the recipients use that to bring a 512(f) claim & force a court to finally define the penalties we so desperately need?
Its nice that YouTube got paid, but how does that address any harms to the victims?
Possible loss of their income, branded as a thief, their voice silenced. People love to remember the allegations but the outcomes not so much.
Setting a standard, even a tiny one, would have huge benefits for everyone. Imagine the faucet pouring forth bogus notices suddenly being turned way down.
Imagine courts noticing that bogus takedowns are harmful & deciding that repeat abusers can legally be ignored for a period of time.
While courts don't like to make law, Congress screwed us over & it is apparent that there is not parity in the damages. It is well past time that the system actually be balanced & even small dings to those sending bogus notices would improve their behavior.
