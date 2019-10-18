Games Blamed For Moral Decline And Addiction Throughout History
from the moral-panics-through-the-ages dept
Video games are often blamed for unemployment, violence in society and addiction – including by partisan politicians raising moral concerns.
Blaming video games for social or moral decline might feel like something new. But fears about the effects of recreational games on society as a whole are centuries old. History shows a cycle of apprehension and acceptance about games that is very like events of modern times.
From ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, historians know that the oldest examples of board games trace back to the game of senet around 3100 B.C.
One of the earliest known written descriptions of games dates from the fifth century B.C. The Dialogues of the Buddha, purport to record the actual words of the Buddha himself. In them, he is reported to say that “some recluses… while living on food provided by the faithful, continue addicted to games and recreations; that is to say…games on boards with eight or with 10, rows of squares.”
That reference is widely recognized as describing a predecessor to chess – a much-studied game with an abundant literature in cognitive science and psychology. In fact, chess has been called an art form and even used as a peaceful U.S.-Soviet competition during the Cold War.
Despite the Buddha’s concern, chess has not historically raised concerns about addiction. Scholars’ attention to chess is focused on mastery and the wonders of the mind, not the potential of being addicted to playing.
Somewhere between the early Buddhist times and today, worries about game addiction have given way to scientific understanding of the cognitive, social and emotional benefits of play – rather than its detriments – and even viewing chess and other games as teaching tools, for improving players’ thinking, social-emotional development and math skills.
Games and politics
Dice, an ancient invention developed in many early cultures, found their way to ancient Greek and Roman culture. It helped that both societies had believers in numerology, an almost religious link between the divine and numbers.
So common were games of dice in Roman culture that Roman emperors wrote about their exploits in dice games such as Alea. These gambling games were ultimately outlawed during the rise of Christianity in Roman civilization, because they allegedly promoted immoral tendencies.
More often than not, the concerns about games were used as a political tool to manipulate public sentiment. As one legal historian puts it, statutes on dice games in ancient Rome were only “sporadically and selectively enforced … what we would call ‘sports betting’ was exempted.” The rolling of dice was prohibited because it was gambling, but wagering on the outcomes of sport were not. Until of course, sports themselves came under fire.
The history of the “Book of Sports”, a 17th-century compendium of declarations of King James I of England, demonstrates the next phase of fears about games. The royal directives outlined what sports and leisure activities were appropriate to engage in after Sunday religious services.
In the early 1600s, the book became the subject of a religious tug of war between Catholic and Puritan ideals. Puritans complained that the Church of England needed to be purged of more influences from Roman Catholicism – and liked neither the idea of play on Sundays nor how much people liked doing it.
In the end, English Puritans had the book burned. As a Time magazine article put it, “Sport grew up through Puritanism like flowers in a macadam prison yard.” Sports, like board games of the past, were stifled and the subject of much ire in the past and present.
Pinball in the 20th century
In the middle part of the 20th century, one particular type of game emerged as a frequent target of politician concern – and playing it was even outlawed in cities across the country.
That game was pinball. But the parallels with today’s concerns about video games are clear.
In her history of moral panics about elements of popular culture, historian Karen Sternheimer observed that the invention of the coin-operated pinball game coincided with “a time when young people – and unemployed adults – had a growing amount of leisure time on their hands.”
As a result, she wrote, “it didn’t take long for pinball to show up on moral crusaders’ radar; just five years spanned between the invention of the first coin-operated machines in 1931 to their ban in Washington, D.C., in 1936.”
New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia argued that pinball machines were “from the devil” and brought moral corruption to young people. He famously used a sledgehammer to destroy pinball machines confiscated during the city’s ban, which lasted from 1942 to 1976.
His complaints sound very similar to modern-day concerns that video games contribute to unemployment at a time when millennials are one of the most underemployed generations.
Even the cost of penny arcade pinball machines raised political alarms about wasting children’s money, in much the way that politicians declare they have problems with small purchases and electronic treasure boxes in video games.
As far back as the Buddha’s own teachings, moral leaders were warning about addicting games and recreations including “throwing dice,” “Games with balls” and even “turning somersaults,” recommending the pious hold themselves “aloof from such games and recreations.”
Then, as now, play was caught in society-wide discussions that really had nothing to do with gaming – and everything to do with keeping or creating an established moral order.
Lindsay Grace, Knight Chair of Interactive Media; Associate Professor of Communication, University of Miami. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Filed Under: games, history, moral panics
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
You're comparing chess to Grand Theft Auto and it's invalid.
Equally validated by "history" is warfare, especially total destruction of enemy society, since at least the Romans wiped out Carthage. Therefore, by simple substitution, war is good, especially "genocide" and anyone who says otherwise is just having a "moral panic".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're comparing chess to Grand Theft Auto and it's invalid.
This all you could dig up for free to close out the week, eh?
Why not just close this little site, Maz? You never had much, and you let it turn into a club, not a forum.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why don’t you just leave and take your desire to hatefuck Mike with you, hmm?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You're comparing chess to Grand Theft Auto and it's inva
He just wants to pirate a copy of "close techdirt for a year." Don't let pirate blue or pirate ho or whatever he's calling himself this time get you down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You're comparing chess to Grand Theft Auto and it's inva
Exactly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You're comparing ignorant motherfuckers to blue balls
You gonna cry bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You're comparing chess to Grand Theft Auto and it's inva
Why not just go run under a bus - or maybe a train?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hey blue - how'd Shiva's attempt to close this little site go?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You're comparing chess to Grand Theft Auto and it's inva
What’s wrong with clubs?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This just in: Blue Balls advocates for complete human genocide.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This just in: this club's mascot is OFFENDED and readyto call the WORD POLICE!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Bro you are the most easily offended little prick in the planet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh please. Even the Word Police have better things to do than this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're comparing chess to Grand Theft Auto and it's invalid.
First, explain why the comparison is invalid. Otherwise, we have no reason to believe your assertion.
Second, warfare has major effects on people who don’t participate if others do. Video games rarely do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Technically games are addictive so it's not surprising that people keep coming to that conclusion. That doesn't mean they're always bad. It's just a known fact games are addictive by nature or they wouldn't be fun.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's just a known fact games are addictive
If you are loose with "Fact" and "Addictive" then maybe!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You could have just said "I don't understand how addiction is related to the brains reward centers" or "oh yeah, I forgot gambling is one of the most addictive things known to man" and you would have looked less foolish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"I forgot gambling is one of the most addictive things known to man"
Which has noting to do with a large proportion of video games...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Aren't you one of the people who keeps calling cops assholes for intentionally remaining ignorant? I don't owe you medical advice about gaming addictions. Talk to a doctor or a counselor if you desire professional advice on the issue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If one were to play fast and loose with the definition of addiction, then I suppose that food and water are addictive. If that is the way you think then cool, but it may cause communication problems in the future - juz sayin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sigh
Games absolutely can be addictive. So is shopping. A Guy is not in any way saying that this fact makes games bad, or that gambling being addictive is what makes games addictive.
All he’s saying is that video games, like many, many generally benign activities, can be addictive. He’s not saying that video games are as bad as gambling, or that the qualities that make video games addictive are themselves bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Unfortunately, he's dug his own great with the shit fit further down on the page where people call him out on the blanket statement that "games are addictive."
That's not "games can be addictive" that's "are" - an absolute. With a side of doubling down and rabid insults because, oh no, some people didn't agree.
Sorry. No pass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
*dug his own grave.
Blasted errors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I never claimed that all people exposed to a potentially addictive thing get addicted to it. You are also an idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, calling everyone an idiot is an excellent way to ensure everyone will listen to what you had to say, as opposed to discount you out of hand and try doubly hard to poke holes in what you were trying to say.
Good job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I already had that. A certain person/people who act like trolls keep jumping in to reply to my comments to ignore reality and/or insult me often while demanding evidence for things that they won't admit to believing with or without evidence anyway.
You jumped in way after the "if you want professional advice on this subject ask an actual doctor/counselor and/or the gamblers anonymous". Everything after that was them trolling me anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nobody was trolling you until you overreacted.
Bear in mind what your initial post actually says:
"Technically games are addictive so it's not surprising that people keep coming to that conclusion. That doesn't mean they're always bad. It's just a known fact games are addictive by nature or they wouldn't be fun."
Games. Not gambling, but games. This is a broad and generalized sweeping statement about a huge category of play. It applies to not only slot machines, but also horseshoes and bocce ball. Whether you intended to or not, your initial statement was that all games are addictive by nature, and that is what people are objecting to (myself included).
You then responded to the first two comments in response with insulting and defensive comments. What did you expect? At that point, you look like the troll. You came in, posted a broad, sweeping statement with wide implications, and then proceed to insult everyone who disagrees with said broad sweeping statement, rather than consider that perhaps you ended up saying something other than what you meant, or even attempt to have a discourse on it.
Why, at that point, should anyone try to take your point seriously?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
First, I am posting on techdirt so I don't want or expect everyone to take everything I post seriously and I will generally respond with the same respect I am given. So... I owe you none.
Second, any game that someone perceives as fun can help cause or contribute to addiction especially in susceptible people. Recovering severe gambling addicts sometimes can't even play old maid with their children without relapsing and running to a casino and sports bettors often relapse after playing some basketball or football with their family.
And yes all those games including horseshoe and whatever else are triggers for people who are recovering from severe gambling addictions and all people are somewhat susceptible to gaming addictions (not just gambling) but not to the same degree.
The people arguing about it generally look like idiots to me because the gambling example was only given because it is the most obvious an noncontroversial way to illustrate the point. To normal educated people that is a completely noncontroversial statement.
Not all gaming addictions actually include gambling but most actual gaming addictions are gambling related because it has to have a severe health or social impact for a behavior to qualify as an addiction. Playing World of Warcraft to such an extent that you gain or lose an unhealthy amount of weight and stop normal social interaction is an addiction too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So... I owe you none.
While you owe no respect, you are equally owed none. I'm pointing out to you that reacting to disagreement with insults and condescension will get you exactly the same thing in return, and no one will listen to you. If you are fine with being discounted out of hand, by all means, continue to throw shit fits and call people idiots.
As to the rest of it ... I agree that people can become addicted to games. I agree that gambling is known to be so - MMOs (with WoW as one of the first widely known examples) tend to employ tactics that foster addiction to the game as part of attempting to get player retention. There are real problems there.
I disagree that all games are, by inherent nature, addictive. It's this last part that you seem to be claiming, and so far, have not provided support for, and it is this claim that people are objecting to. Whether people look like idiots to you for disagreeing with this point is, frankly, irrelevant - except that calling people idiots for doing so is a good way to get everyone to write you off as a troll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wow that is incredibly wrong. It's a good thing we live in your fantasy world otherwise opioids and tobacco would be killing us on a daily basis and I wouldn't know anyone who lost their life savings and homes in casinos.
This fantasy world is more fun than real life actually
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Wow that is incredibly wrong."
But, you won't say why or link to research you'll just refer to gamers as addicts...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you want to call gamblers anonymous to discuss the issue you can. There's my citation for you gamblers anonymous the nonprofit charity for people with gaming addictions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Aren't you one of the people who keeps calling cops assholes for intentionally remaining ignorant?"
Is there another word for people who are intentionally ignorant about their own jobs?
"I don't owe you medical advice about gaming addictions."
No, but you do owe an apology for the majority of people you smeared with that claim who don't have such a thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I said gaming has been scientifically proven to be addictive. You are some kind of butt hurt idiot with the intellectual capacity of the most vapid anti-vaxxer. I owe an apology to no one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Please provide a citation to a scientific article that concludes that gaming is addictive. Since you used the word "gaming" without qualifiers, the article needs to support that assertion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You couldn't google for yourself again. That is one of the reasons I will keep insulting you people for demanding I google things for you.
Instead of a specific scientific study I will first just refer to the world health organizations determination for their new disease of gaming disorder.
https://www.who.int/features/qa/gaming-disorder/en/
Also since gaming and gambling are synonyms in the English language.
https://www.thesaurus.com/browse/gambling
It is also only necessary to prove gambling is addictive to prove my statement is true with or without a video game. (Although all I really had to do was say video poker or video slots if you demand it also be a video game.)
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/cpb.2009.0050
There is a link to one of the probably millions of studies on the addictive properties of gambling. It is also taught to nearly all children so maybe you missed a lot of school and will next demand proof the earth is round.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
More like you could not be bothered to provide supporting evidence for your own arguments.
As a general rule, the person who makes a claim provides the evidence, otherwise what they say can be interpreted as wishful thinking, along with the hope that someone else will do the research to support their position.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I claim you can fuck yourself with a rough stick and owe you nothing. Start paying me via paypal if you want me to be your researcher in the mean time fuck off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Insulting them like you’re an edgy teenager who just watched Fight Club for the first time doesn’t make them any less wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
As an alternative, have you ever considered not being a dunning-kruger shitwipe?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How mature of you. Having a bad day?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So, in the end, all you have are articles that indicate that gambling is addictive, and a semantic trick of "gaming and gambling are synonyms in the English language." This is otherwise known as "communicating poorly" and then blaming others for your own (possibly deliberate) failure to communicate.
Let's be clear: gaming and gambling can be synonyms - however, the term "gaming" has a broader definition than "gambling." Shall we go to the sources? Let's go to the sources:
Definition sourced from: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/gaming
Definition of gaming
1 : the practice of gambling
2a : the playing of games that simulate actual conditions (as of business or war) especially for training or testing purposes
b : the playing of video games
When a single word has more than one possible meaning, context is used to determine that meaning. In this case, the context is an article about how games are blamed for moral decline throughout history, specifically to provide broader context for the more modern moral panics over... video games.
Thus, the context of the comment leans towards (you guessed) definition 2b: the playing of video games. If you meant gambling, you could, and should, have said so - or at least clarified without being a dick about it.
"But wait! Did A Guy even say gaming originally?"
Why no. No you didn't. You said "Technically games are addictive..."
Games. Not gaming. To the source!
Definition sourced from https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/games
Oh my. There's quite a few definitions here. We can ignore the adjectives and the verbs, since in the context of your sentence this was clearly a noun, and we can eliminate the ones that are clearly irrelevant, like waterfowl or tactics, but even then...
Definition of game
(Entry 1 of 4)
1a(1) : a physical or mental competition conducted according to rules with the participants in direct opposition to each other
(2) : a division of a larger contest
(3) : the manner of playing in a contest
(4) : a particular aspect or phase of play in a game or sport a football team's kicking game
(5) : the set of rules governing a game
(6) : the number of points necessary to win
(7) : points scored in certain card games (as in all fours) by a player whose cards count up the highest
b games plural : organized athletics
c(1) : a field of gainful activity : line the newspaper game
(2) : any activity undertaken or regarded as a contest involving rivalry, strategy, or struggle the dating game the game of politics also : the course or period of such an activity got into aviation early in the game
(3) : area of expertise : specialty sense 3 comedy is not my game
2a(1) : activity engaged in for diversion or amusement : play
(2) : the equipment for a game
You know what I don't see? I don't see anything that automatically points to gambling.
Your links indicates that gambling games are addictive. They do not indicate that games are addictive.
Please, dude, good communication is important. Don't do this thing of communicating poorly then trying to blame everyone else for not understanding what you meant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I knew I didn't want to look at this for a while. I stand by my claim that you are idiots.
What do you think they play in casinos? Aside from horse/sports betting it's all types of games. Gaming and games sound similar because gaming is accomplished by playing/betting on games. If English wasn't your first language you may have an excuse but I think it is and thus you are an idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, can't say I didn't try. If you refuse to understand how context affects what you say, then join the list of bad communicators who assume everyone else is the idiot when they fuck up in their writing.
Shame.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
TFG tried, a valiant effort, but to no avail.
It is strange how every time I see a turtle I want to stomp on it ... Wow - I'm a jonesin fer somma that Mario!!! I'm addicted - WoooHoooo.
and just the other day I saw a chess board .... ohhhhhh man, started getting the jitters I did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That list of links doesn't support your assertion that gaming is addictive.
If you have said many types of gaming are addictive I'd have to agree with you, but some types of gaming aren't addictive which makes your assertion inaccurate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://www.sciencealert.com/us-presidential-candidate-jill-stein-thinks-wi-fi-is-a-threat-to-childr en-s-health
Or that gaming is the "Most addictive thing on the planet" which seems pretty sketchy to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you aren't experiencing physical withdrawal symptoms such as headaches or sweating, you aren't addicted.
Or:
You might be a redneck if...
...you think video games are an addiction way worse than sugar and/or coffee
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
There’s a difference between physical addiction and psychological addiction. Are you saying that gambling addicts and shopaholics don’t exist?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Are you saying they suffer no ill side effects if they don't get their "fix?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I actually have read a lot of studies/abstracts on addiction. It's always about the same. The reward center of your brain is rewired in a way that causes damaging behavior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"The reward center of your brain is rewired in a way that causes damaging behavior."
AKA: marketing
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If the world health organization's new disease of gaming disorder isn't enough for you then you are also an idiot like the climate people and the anti-vax people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But you use general statements, which is imprecise and more of a hyperbole than anything else.
If you can't communicate properly in a concise way and people point that out, it's your problem and you will be treated accordingly until you fix your communication issue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Notice the one constant through time has been those assigning blame to things as being the fault for moral decline... tend to have the worst morals themselves.
Somehow they get everyone looking over here at the problem and ignore them behaving in the ways they blame on the thing.
I highly doubt that GTA taught kids about hookers, how many moral upstanding leaders have been busted with them in the same time period?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Notice the one constant through time has been those assigning blame to things as being the fault for moral decline... tend to have the worst morals themselves."
Yup. Also have noticed that the "moral decline" is mostly in their head. I think it may be projection on their part.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think you might get better traction with the bird entrails
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would have thought that unemployment causes people to spend time playing games. People will find interesting things to do to fill in their time, as staring at the walls is so boring.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ah, the classic error of assuming correlation means causation. It just never gets old! In the minds of these complainers, it couldn't possibly be that unemployment is caused by factors outside of the control of the unemployed, so clearly it must be something they are doing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Seconded
and the classic gaslight.. blame the younger generation for all the perceived problems of society which said generation had nothing to do with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Diverting Blame isn't a New Phenomena
Would also be a good title. Through out history, they have been problems and anything that's "new" generally gets the blame for any existing social ills.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply