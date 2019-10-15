Elizabeth Warren's Feud With Facebook Over 'False' Ads Just Highlights The Impossibility Of Content Moderation At Scale
Daily Deal: DarwinMail Pro Lite Plan

Enhance Gmail and get your Google Inbox features back with DarwinMail. This secure inbox tool aims to help you be more productive when dealing with emails and to-dos. You can organize and sort your inbox by category, sender, or subject with DarwinMail's bundling feature. It also has a Reminders feature which you can jot down your tasks so you don't forget about them. Plus, the Snoozing tool allows you to snooze emails and take care of them on your own time. You'll never have to worry about shooting an apology email for sending a wrong email with DarwinMail's Undo Send feature. A one year subscription is on sale for $10, and an unlimited subscriptions is on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

