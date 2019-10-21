Civil Rights Groups Ask Legislators To Block Ring's Surveillance Partnerships With Law Enforcement
from the and-we'll-see-what-legislators-actually-care dept
If Amazon's not interested in scaling back its aggressive rollout of Ring doorbell/cameras -- a rollout achieved largely through partnerships with law enforcement agencies -- maybe some legislators will be willing to step in.
Amazon's Ring has nailed down 95% of the doorbell camera market. Some of this is due to name recognition. Amazon and doorsteps go together and who wouldn't want a passive eyeball "guarding" the front door to deter package thieves from walking off with a homeowner's purchased goods?
But Amazon has also received a lot of support from hundreds government agencies. Amazon gives local police departments discounts on the cameras in exchange for pushing residents to use Ring's snitch app, Neighbors. The app encourages users to post footage of suspicious happenings, further erasing the line between public and private, and making Ring owners more receptive to law enforcement requests for footage.
The wheels are further greased by law enforcement, which gives these cameras away to homeowners (sometimes even going so far as to help install them) with the implicit suggestion homeowners will return the favor when cops make warrantless requests for recordings. If law enforcement agencies feel uneasy about this public/private partnership, Ring is more than willing to handle agencies' PR work by issuing press releases and editing planned public statements.
Ring also provides a portal for officers to request footage from camera owners. There's nothing in the process that encourages the use of a warrant. If users reject the request, cops can just grab a subpoena and get it from Ring directly, bypassing warrant requirements completely.
The rollout continues unabated, with Ring receiving another PR black eye with every set of released public records. At some point, Ring was providing officers with a map of every installed Ring camera -- even those officers didn't hand out themselves. It also gave officers stats on how often their warrantless requests for recordings were rejected. Ring has also claimed it won't be adding facial recognition tech to its cameras (yet), but it also employs a "Head of Facial Recognition Tech."
Since Ring's not going to stop being Ring, a coalition of more than 30 civil rights groups is asking legislators to start paying attention to what's happening on millions of doorsteps in America. (via Boing Boing)
Today, 30+ civil rights organizations signed an open letter sounding the alarm about Amazon’s spreading Ring doorbell partnerships with police. The letter calls on local, state, and federal officials to use their power to investigate Amazon Ring’s business practices, put an end to Amazon-police partnerships, and pass oversight measures to deter such partnerships in the future.
Specifically, the letter asks city, state, and federal legislators to step into the regulatory void created by this new market -- one that expands government surveillance powers by tying law enforcement agencies to cameras owned by private citizens.
Amazon Ring partnerships with police departments threaten civil liberties, privacy and civil rights, and exist without oversight or accountability. Given its significant risks, no surveillance partnerships with Amazon Ring should have been established, or should be established in the future, without substantial community engagement and input and elected official approval. To that end, we call on mayors and city councils to require police departments to cancel any and all existing Amazon Ring partnerships, and to pass surveillance oversight ordinances that will deter police departments from entering into such agreements in the future. We further call on Congress to investigate Ring’s practices and demand more transparency from the company.
Fight for the Future points out footage obtained by law enforcement agencies can be held onto indefinitely. Once stored locally, agencies are free to apply facial recognition tech Ring hasn't added to its product yet. They can also turn this over to federal agencies like ICE and the FBI without needing to go through the hassle of receiving a judge's signature.
And if legislators aren't worried about police access to footage, maybe they'll show some concern about Ring's access to its cameras. Contractors employed by Ring have access to live footage as well as any recordings stored in its cloud.
Ring has cornered the market. It also has 400+ law enforcement agencies in its pocket. The expansion isn't slowing and Ring has shown it's willing to speak on behalf of the government through press releases and to edit the government's statements if it doesn't like what's being said. This isn't normal. And the potential downsides of allowing cops and private companies to coexist as equal partners in surveillance have just begun to be explored.
Filed Under: cameras, doorbells, law enforcement, police, surveillance
Companies: amazon, ring
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Which Legislators?
Good luck with that. Congress is full of spineless, corrupt, liars and the ones who aren't have to get legislation past the spineless, corrupt liars.
Cancel your ring service and tell them why. If you don't intend to get ring service write to Amazon and tell them you're never going to get ring service until this mandatory partnership deal ends.
When Amazon loses money is when changes will be made.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Which Legislators?
...you...do understand that Amazon's entire business model for the past twenty-five years has been built on loss leaders, yes?
While I definitely wouldn't recommend supporting Ring (even if Amazon did stop doing business with law enforcement), Amazon's a lot less susceptible to boycotts than other companies. It's a company that's willing to lose truckloads of money in one sector of its business because it's making busloads of money in another one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Which Legislators?
It isn't only a boycott. Not participating is just that. The police can't ask for something that isn't there. I don't have faith in Legislators or consumers unless it affects them personally which it will eventually but by that time it will be too late. We'll probably all be mandated to install one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Which Legislators?
Wait .. ring is a service? Do they pay for it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm having problems seeing the issue...
If private citizens want to put camera on their private property, and provide videos from them to the police, why do I care?
If amazon wants to facilitate this, why should I care?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm having problems seeing the issue...
If the citizen wanta to provide the videos, that is their choice. The issue comes when the citizen refuses and the cops circumvent the Constitution to get the video anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm having problems seeing the issue...
They know you rang a phone sex service at 2:24 am and spoke for 18 minutes. But they don't know what you talked about.
They know you called the suicide prevention hotline from the Golden Gate Bridge. But the topic of the call remains a secret.
They know you spoke with an HIV testing service, then your doctor, then your health insurance company in the same hour. But they don't know what was discussed.
They know you received a call from the local NRA office while it was having a campaign against gun legislation, and then called your senators and congressional representatives immediately after. But the content of those calls remains safe from government intrusion.
They know you called a gynecologist, spoke for a half hour, and then called the local Planned Parenthood's number later that day. But nobody knows what you spoke about.
They know who you visit, they can construct an entire timeline of your movements, they know who answered the door & what was said. Its not directly supplied, but can be requested (if you say yes or no) and reviewed because they want it.
If Google wants to fulfill a warrant for everyone within range of a geographic point for a 36 hour period, why should we question that? Why be concerned that LEO's who have been shown to abuse private data for their own gain time and time and time again can fire up the app & see if their ex has a new man, if that cute girl they pulled over earlier lives alone & is home alone now.
The ability to abuse this system is huge, but pretending it is for our safety is supposed to make it okay. If a home owner wants to share video of a porch pirate that is one thing, it is another to pull video from an entire neighborhood just to take a peek.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/10/18/us_govt_border_patrol/
Oh look...Border Patrol is looking to use facial recognition tech. Maybe now Amazon will go ahead and implement it in their Ring doorbell so the CBP can install them at the border.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply