Daily Deal: The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Training Bundle

The A to Z Cyber Security and IT Training Bundle has 12 courses and over 114 hours in training to get you up to speed on the latest security techniques. The courses cover ethical hacking, the Art of Exploitation, SQL injection, penetration testing, and more. You'll also get test prep for the CISSP Exam, CCSP Exam, CISM Exam, CISA Exam, CompTIA Security+ Certification Exam, and CompTIA CSA+ Exam. It's on sale for $39 and use the code 40LEARN40 to get an additional 40% off.

