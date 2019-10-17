Adobe Announces Plan To Essentially Steal Money From Venezuelans Because It 'Has To' Due To US Sanctions
Adobe has long had a history of questionable behavior, when it comes to the rights of its customers, and how the public is informed on all things Adobe. With the constant hammering on the concept that software it sells is licensed rather than purchased, not to mention with the move to more SaaS and cloud-based software, the company is, frankly, one of the pack leaders in consumers not actually owning what they bought.
But what's happening in Venezuela is something completely different. Adobe will be disabling its services entirely in that country, announcing that it was giving customers there roughly a month to download any content stored in the cloud. After that, poof, no more official Adobe access in Venezuela. That includes access for SaaS services that were prepaid. For such prepaid services, Adobe has also announced that zero refunds will be provided.
Why is this happening? According to Adobe, it's to comply with Trump's Executive Order 13884.
In the document, Adobe explains: “The U.S. Government issued Executive Order 13884, the practical effect of which is to prohibit almost all transactions and services between U.S. companies, entities, and individuals in Venezuela. To remain compliant with this order, Adobe is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela.”
To make matters worse, customers won’t be able to receive refunds for any purchases or outstanding subscriptions, as Adobe says that the executive order calls for “the cessation of all activity with the entities including no sales, service, support, refunds, credits, etc.”
As the Verge post points out, if you're shrugging at the idea that the average Venezuelan citizen just got bilked out of money or software for which they paid, private citizens aren't the only ones who will be affected by this. NGOs and news outfits will likewise be impacted by the move and those are some of the organizations attempting to affect change in Venezuela.
If nothing else, this should highlight just how risky engaging in SaaS-style tech service has become. It's one thing to pay your money and not actually own what you've bought. It's quite another to pay that money, not own what you bought, and not get your money back when you don't even get that thing you don't own at all -- because of international politics.
Read the text of the Executive Order. It only applies to the Venezuelan government. Adobe didn't have to do this to regular citizens and businesses. They're interpreting the EO wider than they need to. They're also two months late in enforcing it.
it will be fantastic when things like Windows OS are entirely in the cloud (except for the actual processing, they want all that work done at the edge).
Analogy with nationalizing the oil fields
One of the major disputes between the U.S. and Venezuela was that Venezuela nationalized the oil fields. The government took over the oil fields, paying the major oil companies that 'owned' them (had exploitation rights, had risked the exploration costs, and had paid for and built the infrastructure) far less than the projected profits or market value.
There is lots of room to argue about the investment value, market value, eminent domain, etc. But the action was nominally legal if you stood far enough away.
It's hard to see how this action passes even standard.
Re: Analogy with nationalizing the oil fields
Hugo Chavez went to "economic war" against the United States before he died and when he was President. Venezuela's corrupt and unpopular government did this to itself.
Maybe the Venezuelan government was one of the only paying customers for overpriced adobe licenses in Venezuela.
That's actually a realistic scenario based on statistics I saw elsewhere.
adobe
GIMP, Krita, Blender are all free alternatives to anything Adobe and I suspect those organizations in Venezuela will use those instead. Of course there will be a learning curve, but Adobe is shooting itself in the foot by declaring every Venezuelan an enemy.
Ahoy!
The vast majority of Venezuelans using GIMP just pirated it anyway.
So - what is the actual economic impact to Adobe?
Re: Ahoy!
Pretty sure you're thinking of photoshop...
GIMP is free, open source, and to my knowledge lacks DRM. Ergo, what reason would you even want to pirate it?
Re: Re: Ahoy!
I'm sure that was satire.
However, if you really tried hard I guess you could find a way to intentionally violate GIMP's license for some kind of economic benefit somehow I suppose.
Re: adobe
I've used 2 out of 3 of those... Personally I find GIMP easier to use than photoshop but it lacks some of the tools/features that make photoshop more useful.
Blender isn't even relevant here as adobe programs are predominantly focus on 2D design rather than 3D.
The program that would be hard to replace is Illustrator. Few Programs focus on Vector Graphics to begin with, and the ones that do are rough around the edges to say the least.
Ahoy
The vast majority of Venezuelans using Adobe just pirated it anyway.
So - what is the actual economic impact to Adobe between a Pirate, and someone using Gimp? One lost sale either way, right?
Open source causes as much economic harm as piracy - maybe more! Every time I fire up Gimp I'm stealing!
Re: Ahoy
I use Gimp too. I muddled through Microsoft paint to help with graphics for someone's work presentation and it is possible but it's not the best solution. I looked at the license cost for adobe at the time and I think it was in the thousands of dollars for a year at the time. I found Gimp and started using it after that.
Re: Re: Ahoy
And by some people's logic, everytime you paint without Phostoshop it's theft!
Of course, that makes perfect sense. Adobe suffers the same harm if you use cracked photoshop, Gimp, or just decide not to edit that file, eh?
However, taking money from a paying customer and then refusing service as Adobe is doing - That is actual theft! So who does copyright benefit? Corporations.
They are, in fact, offering refunds
Not sure how this was missed, but see Ars Technica's article from October 10, "Adobe backtracks, will refund customers after canceling their accounts". The Verge article you linked was also updated on October 9 to reflect that.
Number of pirates this will affect: fuck all...
