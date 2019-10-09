Ridiculous: Judge Says Devin Nunes' SLAPP Suit Against An Internet Cow And Others Can Continue
In some surprising, and ridiculous, news the local court judge, Judge John Marshall (no, not that Judge John Marshall), has decided not to dismiss the lawsuit that Nunes filed against Twitter, two satirical Twitter accounts, and political strategist Liz Mair. As you'll recall, Mair and Twitter had both argued that the case had no reason to be in a local Virginia court, and that, if anything, the proper venue was in California. The judge had demanded that Twitter reveal to him the details of who was behind the Twitter accounts (something that was already questionable under the 1st Amendment, which protects anonymity). Twitter refused, though did say that neither account holder was based in Virginia.
Of course, now it looks like none of that even mattered anyway, as the judge has said that the venue is fine because Mair once lived in Virginia (she doesn't any more) even though it was a different county from where the lawsuit was filed. The reasoning from the judge is... weird.
The court rejects this argument and finds in this case that the posts to social media were made in Virginia and therefore publication occurred in Virginia and the cause of action for defamation arose in Virginia.
The judge also rejects Twitter's argument that Nunes signed Twitter's terms of service which require any disputes to be handled in California by saying (perhaps slightly more reasonably) that since the lawsuit isn't about things that Nunes did on Twitter, but about third parties, what Nunes agreed to has nothing to do with the venue question. The logic there makes some sense, actually, even though there are many other reasons why the court should say that California is the proper venue (including both Nunes and Twitter and the servers all being based in California).
The negligence claim of the Plaintiff against Twitter here arises from the Defendants use of twitter not the Plaintiff's use of twitter. The use of twitter by the Defendants to post allegedly defamatory statements cannot subject the Plaintiff to the terms of use agreements and the forum selection clause as it would not subject a plaintiff who did not have a twitter account to the terms of use agreement. The court finds the terms of use agreement does not apply to the Plaintiff here.
And, no, I have no idea why the judge chooses not to capitalize Twitter in that paragraph (he does elsewhere in the document). But the logic there is pretty sound if you're looking at this strictly about whether or not the terms of service are binding on Nunes for venue choice. However, the court notes that since Twitter has business activity in Virginia, the case is fine to remain there. It also notes that much can be done by video in the case, so it shouldn't "inconvenience" anyone too much if the case is in Virginia (ignoring that the whole damn lawsuit is an inconvenience...). Either way, in the end, the court has said Virginia is just fine and the case can move forward.
The court refuses to do so as litigation over the defamation claim will necessarily involve Twitter as the claim relates to the use of Twitter's social media platform and the fact that the negligence claim against Twitter is totally dependent upon the success or failure of the defamation claim. The court has ruled that the Defendants' cases are properly raised in Virginia. The Plaintiff came to from California to Virginia to pursue claims that arose in Virginia against Defendants in Virginia. The causes of action in this case are interdependent and for the other reasons in this opinion the court will not dismiss the action against Twitter based on forum non conveniens.
That's disappointing (and a bit surprising), but hardly the end of things as the case can still be tossed on other grounds. The defendants can (and likely will) ask for the case to be dismissed for failure to state a claim (i.e. even if everything in the complaint is accurate, it's still not defamation or any other violation of the law).
Meanwhile, not surprisingly, Nunes, who has historically positioned himself as a "small government" type whose own website focuses on all the ways he's cut "wasteful" government spending, is now crowing about using "every lever that we have in this government" to tell Twitter how to run its business.
His message is actually... contradictory:
"As conservatives and Republicans, we have to use every lever that we have in this government and we really have to have the courts step in and right these wrongs," Nunes said. "It's not OK for tech oligarchs to allow for their platforms to be used to slander conservatives — silence conservatives while at the same time, treating the Democrats differently."
Nunes said these are "monopolies that have full power over spaces of the internet" and "this can't be allowed to happen."
Of course, we don't need to go over (yet again) how there is no evidence to support that Twitter is actually treating Republicans differently than Democrats, but he seems to be saying that Twitter must do the reverse. It can't be allowed to silence conservatives... but it has to silence... people criticizing Devin Nunes? That's about the only interpretation of his statements that make sense. No censorship... accept for my critics. Censor them. Also, Rep. Nunes, "slander" is spoken. Twitter is written. The word you want is "libel." And, criticizing you is not libel anyway. You're in Congress, man. Get a grip.
“Your in Congress man get a grip”
I don’t know man he seems to be in court over that damn cow more then that these days I did not know he was In lol
Of course I guess that’s easy to miss since it’s hard to tell when they work and they don’t because it always seems like they don’t....
Mike are you sure he’s a congressman? Lol
This reads like he wants special treatment for conservatives instead of equal treatment for both “sides”. I wish I could say that surprises me, but I’m more than used to seeing conservative distress because someone openly mocked and ridiculed conservative ideas.
Re: special treatment
I don't get how you read it that way.
The core of his complaint is "while at the same time, treating the Democrats differently".
Not that the whole thing isn't silly and pointless in the first place.
He wants the U.S. government to prevent perceived “anti-conservative bias” and “conservative slander” on social media. Do you think he wants the government doing that for liberals/progressives? Because I don’t.
Are republicans born dumb or are politics to blame for their descent into stupidity? Not that democrats are really better but we're getting a better view of the right wing than the left lately.
It is definitely politics. The Republicans want power — the power to enact their vision of what society should be, that is — but they can’t get that power through fair elections and “clean” politics. Their policy positions are, by and large, indefensible. That is why they stoop to gerrymandering, disenfranchisement, bullshit legislative maneuvers, and any other dirty tactic they think they can get away with. Trump is their last gasp of hope, their last real opportunity to push through their backwards-ass agenda and keep America mired in conservative “values” for another generation. (To wit: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh and all the other politically motivated lower-level judicial appointments.)
Republicans will not abandon their strongly-held beliefs when those beliefs prove largely unpopular and increasingly indefensible. They will instead abandon democracy and any pretense of “fair play” to achieve their goals. They no longer want to govern — they want to rule.
Re: abandon their strongly-held beliefs
You sound pretty partisan there, Stephen.
Do you really expect ANY group holding a minority opinion - let alone a principled moral stance (in their own eyes) - to simply "abandon their strongly-held beliefs" because their viewpoint is unpopular?
If people have strongly-held beliefs that prove unpopular (say for example, that slavery is immoral, or that homosexuals should have the right to marry - both of which were unpopular for centuries before their proponents managed to convince the majority of their validity), the normal and proper thing to do in a democracy is to keep on advocating for those views, and attempting to convince the majority to change their opinion - with arguments, facts, and appeals to fairness.
Sure, there plenty of people on the right who would be happy to "abandon democracy and any pretense of fair play to achieve their goals" - if they thought they could get away with it.
Do you honestly think there aren't an equal proportion of people on the left and in the Democrat party would also do so?
Whenever people feel strongly about things, esp. when they perceive a moral imperative, some will be willing to abandon democracy to get their way - if they can.
I don't think Republicans have any monopoly on that. (Look at Antifa, for example.)
No, I don’t. But I also expect those groups to abandon any pretense of “fair play” when it comes to democracy and politics.
Bernie Sanders stans will tell you — not entirely incorrectly, might I add — that the DNC screwed Sanders out of the 2016 nomination because they didn’t want him running as the Democratic candidate, for whatever reason. Hillary was supposed to be “next in line”, and nothing was going to stop that unless it was entirely out of the DNC’s hands (e.g., Obama).
Last time I checked, antifascism was not a movement dedicated to the minority rule of an entire country.
Re: antifascism was not a movement dedicated to the minority rul
Anti-facism, no.
Antifa, yes. Antifa loves to claim they're "anti-facist", but look at their methods, tactics, and goals - they are facists, just in the disguise of anti-facists.
As I've said elsewhere, somewhere Joseph Goebbels is laughing.
“Antifa” is not an actual group. Antifa is short for antifascism, which is a political protest movement centered around…well, antifascism. While antifascist groups may use the word “antifa” in their names, there is no organized “antifa” group in the sense that there is a national “antifa” organization with leaders who hand down orders or whatever you think is the case.
If you can provide evidence that proves me wrong, now would be the time to do it. If you cannot, that is your problem, not mine.
Marked as funny. Though I do think you are actually serious.
Sure bro. The “real” fascists are the ones demonstrating against people openly marching in actual fascist uniforms and spouting actual fascist ideology. Whatever breitbart talking point helps you sleep at night bro.
That reminds me. White supremacists and their ilk are directly responsible for a shitload of deaths in the United States, including — but not limited to — Heather Heyer, the Charleston church shooting, the recent racially-motivated shooting in El Paso, and the Atlanta Olympics bombing. We can show that those assholes are White supremacists (or White supremacist-adjacent).
How many such deaths can be directly attributed to antifascists?
Re: Re: Right Wing boogeyman strikes again
“Look at Antifa, for example”
You should have written that first so everyone could save time and not read the rest of the garbage written under it. Instead of saving it for the really big, really stupid reveal.
'I'd already made up my mind, the requests were rhetorical.'
The court rejects this argument and finds in this case that the posts to social media were made in Virginia and therefore publication occurred in Virginia and the cause of action for defamation arose in Virginia.
By that 'logic' the posts were also made in every other state in the US, along with numerous other countries, making any of those locations the proper venue for the lawsuit.
Twitter was asked where the defendants lived. Twitter was told by the lawyers for the defendants that that location was not virginia. The judge decided that virginia was the 'correct' venue anyway.
This positively reeks of a judge having decided ahead of time what they outcome would be and working backwards from there to get the desired result. I'd hope that they'll give this farce of a lawsuit the legal kicking it deserves and ideally toss it as an empty PR stunt by a blatant hypocrite, but given their track record so far I wouldn't put good odds on it.
And here it's the right wing constantly bitching about "activist judges."
I am almost sure this crap lawsuit will be tossed eventually. Maybe at the Supreme Court if his entire circuit is "standing up to the liberals together" but I doubt the conservatives that were judged competent enough to be on the Supreme Court want to band together with the "abolish satire" wing of the "conservatives" (they are not real conservatives unless their still loyal to king george) branch of the republican party.
except that by accepting this...
That's about the only interpretation of his statements that make sense. No censorship... accept for my critics. Censor them. Also, Rep. Nunes, "slander" is spoken.
So is Twitter receiving something on behalf of the critics?
Suit against Devin Nunez's cow belongs in Iowa.
That is the home of all the Nunez cows. Once the guilty one is identified, PETA can file a cross-suit to protect the defendant from retaliation, eg being sent to the knacker.
