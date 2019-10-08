Daily Deal: The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle
Not The First Rodeo: Lil Nas X And Cardi B Hit With Blurred Lines Style Copyright Complaint Over Rodeo
EU Continues To Muck Up The Internet: Approves Broad Filtering/Censorship Requirements
 

CBP Official Refuses To Give Journalist His Passport Until He 'Admits' He Writes 'Propaganda'

Free Speech

from the more-hell-for-the-dystopian-hellscape dept

Tue, Oct 8th 2019 10:49amTim Cushing

The situation at our borders is getting worse for some American citizens. I mean, all American citizens are likely dealing with more questions, more screening, and more general hassle now that the President has declared immigrants and asylum seekers to be a "national emergency."

The Presidential narrative that people at border crossings are inherently dangerous has undoubtedly had an effect on the mindset of border agency personnel. But there's an added wrinkle, thanks to President Trump's rhetoric portraying journalists as liars and -- in multiple instances -- "enemies of the people." This, too, is having an effect on border personnel attitudes.

Defense One News Editor Ben Watson ran into this when he was returning from an assignment in Denmark:

CBP officer, holding Watson’s passport: “What do you do?”

Watson: “Journalism.”

CBP officer: “So you write propaganda, right?”

Watson: “No.”

CBP officer: “You’re a journalist?”

Watson: “Yes.”

CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”

Watson: “No. I am in journalism. Covering national security. And homeland security. And with many of the same skills I used in the U.S. Army as a public affairs officer. Some would argue that’s propaganda.”

CBP officer: “You’re a journalist?”

Watson: “Yes.”

CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”

Watson waited five seconds. Then: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”

CBP officer, a fourth time: “You write propaganda, right?”

Watson, again: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”

CBP officer: “Here you go.”

This isn't the sort of thing all journalists see when returning from a foreign country, but it's been seen by enough journalists that it can't be ignored as an anomaly. The Defense One article lists a handful of other instances where journalists have been accosted and harangued by customs agents. In these cases, journalists were accused of "spreading lies" and creating "fake news."

Of course, these interactions aren't documented by customs agents, but at least one incident resulted in an apology from CBP officials, so they're not fabrications or misunderstandings either. The more Trump repeats his attacks on journalists, the more commonplace these occurrences will be. Fortunately, there have only been a few reported incidents, which indicates customs officers are being more professional than the president when dealing with journalists. Then again, the DHS, ICE, and CBP have actually placed journalists under surveillance and subjected a great many of them to enhanced screenings and lengthy detentions.

There will always be those who will argue this isn't the result of anything Trump has said, but is just the work of a few rogue agents. They're right on the second part. Any agent who feels the need to attack journalists by accusing them of lying or spreading fake news has gone rogue. That's not part of the job. Personal biases need to be set aside and there will always be a certain percentage of the workforce that just cannot seem to do that. If it seems more prevalent in government agencies -- especially those whose employees wield a great deal of power -- it's because those are newsworthy incidents. An asshole at work is just an asshole. Someone being an asshole while deciding whether or not to let a US citizen back into the country is way more problematic.

But these incidents cannot be separated from Trump's words and deeds. He has repeatedly claimed "fake news" journalists are an "enemy of the people," and that's being expressed by agencies that have been given the full backing of the administration. While previous presidential administrations have always had complaints about journalists, they were generally the kind of complaints most politicians have in the face of negative press. President Trump's "enemy of the people" declarations are unprecedented. Government employees who back Trump are apparently taking him at his word.

This is making matters worse in areas of the country where our supposedly guaranteed rights and protections are almost nonexistent. And, since Trump hasn't shown any signs of lowering the heat under his anti-press rhetoric, things will continue to get worse.

Filed Under: ben watson, border crossing, cbp, dhs, free speech, journalism, papers please
Companies: defense one

98 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 10:37am

    Signs of the future

    CBP officer, holding Traveler’s passport: “What are you?”

    Traveler: “Human being.”

    CBP officer: “So you’re a monkey, right?”

    Traveler: “No.”

    CBP officer: “You’re a Human being?”

    Traveler: “Yes.”

    CBP officer: “You are really a monkey, right?”

    Traveler: “No. I am a Human being. Traveling for tourism.”

    CBP officer: “You’re a Human being?”

    Traveler: “Yes.”

    CBP officer: “You’re really a monkey, right?”

    Traveler waited five seconds. Then: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”

    CBP officer, a fourth time: “You really a monkey, right?”

    Traveler, again: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”

    CBP officer: “How did you get a passport?”

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 10:56am

      Re: Signs of the future

      CBP officer: "Everyone knows monkeys don't get passports. You're under arrest for false impersonation."

      Prosecutor, nearby: "Also, you're charged with attempting to smuggle a live animal across the border."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Paul B, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:06am

        Re: Re: Signs of the future

        CBP officer: "Place your finger here please"
        Traveler: "That's my phone"
        CBP officer: "Since you an animal you have no rights, we are going to search your phone for drugs, evidence of other apes you work with, and anything else we might think we can charge you over".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 3:42pm

          Re: Re: Re: Signs of the future

          Traveler: "Shoot me asshole, you know you want to."

          CBP officer: "OK." Gunshot

          What? That's the "turn it up past 11" outcome you all keep building up to. May as well get it over with....

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:17am

      Re: Signs of the future

      Closer to the truth than what is presented in the article.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:55pm

      Re: Signs of the future

      I wish I had thought of this earlier, appended to the end:

      Traveler: "Do you talk to monkeys often?"

      CPB officer: "No."

      Traveler: "Then how did you understand me?"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:00am

    Something something isolated examples, does not define the high standards we have for our employees.

    Perhaps its time we the people start asking why these people have so much unchecked power?
    They were complaining they couldn't get people to join CBP b/c of the bad reputation, so they were only getting lesser candidates... who they took and gave power over other people.

    I look forward to seeing Trump in a Qaudafiesque Moo Moo talking about how powerful he is...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:04am

    Guess the CBP forgot the purpose of a free press.
    'The free press was to serve the governed, not the governors' - Judge Hugo Black

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:10am

    yet another budding Hitler in the making!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:20am

    Propaganda

    Just because what the CBP did was inappropriate, doesn't mean they are wrong. In fact, there is not a shred of credibility left in most previously respected news organizations. Just look at the NYT hit piece on Kavanaugh last August and the tiny retraction later. But since most people here believe their propaganda, there will be outrage.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:28am

    Ah yes, that famously biased and partisan media outlet, Defense One.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:29am

      Re:

      (Not that this behavior would be acceptable even if the target were biased and partisan. But on top of being unethical, it demonstrates an additional layer of ignorance on the CBP official's part.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:30am

    Prove Trump Wrong

    I just wish the Press would prove Trump wrong in regards to fake news, and get the facts right.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:36am

      Re: You are welcome

      Ok they did. Several hundred times a day.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:38am

      When the press gets the facts right, Trump still calls it “fake news” if the facts don’t flatter him. Do you want the facts, even if they’re not what you wanted to hear, or do you want to hear a comforting lie?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:10pm

        Re:

        There is very little news in most outlets today, it is almost entirely opinion and speculation. This is true both for left and right leaning outlets. Fox has about 6 hours of straight news a day, while CNN and MSNBC have even less. In most papers, the editorial pages and news pages are no longer separate entities. People go to news sources that tell them what they want to hear. And when you think about it, with all of the money in politics, and the fact that newspapers and other media outlets are bleeding cash, is it really a stretch to believe that the head of a news organization sacrifices reliability in order to accept money directly from a person interested in influencing the message coming from that news source?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:51pm

          Re: Re:

          I don't know what newspapers you claim to be reading, but I've never seen one that didn't have a pretty clear "Opinion"/"Editorial" banner on the top when you turned to the opinions page.

          is it really a stretch to believe that the head of a news organization sacrifices reliability in order to accept money directly from a person interested in influencing the message

          There's only one person I know of recently who has been credibly accused of paying off a news organization to influence the message coming from that source.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:17pm

          Re: Re:

          “Fox has about 6 hours of straight news a day”

          What a strange way to say barely disguised right wing nut job hit pieces.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:47pm

        Re:

        Just how many times was it reported that Trump was working with the Russians to influence elections. And you like to call what Trump says lies.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Baron von Robber, 8 Oct 2019 @ 2:06pm

          Re: Re:

          There is an entire volume of Trump and Russian collusion. But Mueller looked for conspiracy, not collusion, but couldn't find enough proof.

          Now we have Trump admitting conspiracy with Ukraine the day after the Mueller Report to have Ukraine go fishing for dirt on an American candidate. Mueller won't be needed for this one.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            A Guy, 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:44pm

            Re: Re: Re:

            You think Trump and Russia entered into an unspoken or secret agreement to fix market prices in violation of anti-competition laws?

            I have not seen evidence of this but if you can point me to a good source I may believe you later.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:00pm

          Re: Re:

          Come on Ivan. I know it’s your job to deflect like trumps trying to grab your pussy. But at least put some effort into it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:38am

      Re: Prove Trump Wrong

      https://www.factcheck.org/person/donald-trump/

      "Lies better serve my business than any truth."

      -Art of the Deal

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:48am

      Re: Prove Trump Wrong

      He is the one making the assertion of "fake news." it's his job to prove them wrong.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:57am

      Re: Prove Trump Wrong

      "We Tracked Down A Fake-News Creator In The Suburbs. Here's What We Learned"

      "Coler says his writers have tried to write fake news for liberals — but they just never take the bait."

      https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2016/11/23/503146770/npr-finds-the-head-o f-a-covert-fake-news-operation-in-the-suburbs

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:26pm

        And there’s a good reason for that:

        People of all persuasions like to have their prior opinions reinforced, and so we are all susceptible to clickbait (fantastic headlines that appeal to our biases, but have no real substance) and fake news (made-up or grossly exaggerated stories that we want to believe). So both kinds of disinformation are constantly being produced on the extreme Left and Right alike. The difference is what happens then.

        “there is ample supply of and demand for false hyperpartisan narratives on the left. The difference is that the audience and hyperpartisan commercial clickbait fabricators oriented toward the left form part of a single media ecosystem with center, center-left, and left-wing sites that are committed to journalistic truth-seeking norms. Those norm-constrained sites, both mainstream and net-native, serve as a consistent check on dissemination and validation of the most extreme stories when they do emerge on the left, and have no parallels in the levels of visibility or trust that can perform the same function on the right.”

        In other words: False stories that come from the Left drift towards the center and get debunked. And that’s usually the end of them. Sites on the far Left know that a lot of their audience also listens to NPR or reads The New York Times. Even if a story has to make it all the way to the center-right (The Wall Street Journal, say, or National Review) before it gets shot down, the correction will filter back, making left-wing sites look bad if they keep repeating the false information.

        Nothing similar happens on the Right.

        “Dynamics on the right tend to reinforce partisan statements, irrespective of their truth, and to punish actors—be they media outlets or politicians and pundits—who insist on speaking truths that are inconsistent with partisan frames and narratives dominant within the ecosystem.”

        In other words, the right-wing news ecosystem has no antibodies that fight infection by false information. Left and Right are each exposed to misinformation and disinformation, but nothing on the Right keeps it from taking root.

        “It is not that Republicans are more gullible, or less rational, than Democrats. It is not that technology has destroyed the possibility of shared discourse for all. It is the structure of the media ecosystem within which Republican voters, whether conservatives or right-wing radicals, on the one hand, and Republican politicians, on the other hand, find themselves that made them particularly susceptible to misperception and manipulation, while the media ecosystem that Democrats and their supporters occupied exhibited structural features that were more robust to propaganda efforts and offered more avenues for self-correction and self-healing.”

        (Source)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          John Snape (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:08pm

          Re:

          making left-wing sites look bad if they keep repeating the false information.

          Really? Because they spent two-plus years trying to tell us Trump and Russia 'stole' the election through Facebook ads. And millions of Democrats believed it. If it made the sites look bad, it didn't show, at all.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:16pm

            Re: Re:

            That’s not what the story was actually about. The only people who even said that were right wing conspiracy sites trying to muddy the waters. But hey if you want to be a useful idiot, go right on ahead. Looks like most of the active propaganda posts are already filled out anyway.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:30pm

            they spent two-plus years trying to tell us Trump and Russia 'stole' the election through Facebook ads.

            No, they didn’t. The story being told was this:

            Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election through a sophisticated network of social media propaganda, including the publication of mistruths disguised as facts and the creation of Facebook groups intended to help spread misinformation. The efforts were aimed at getting a result favorable to the Russians (i.e., useful idiot Donald Trump being elected as president). Trump/his family/his campaign may or may not have colluded with the Russians as part of those efforts. We don’t know with certainty whether or not such collusion existed, or still exists, because of a sustained and unprecedented effort by the Trump administration to obstruct the federal investigation into that collusion.

            And the Mueller report, by the by, laid out at least ten specific acts taken by either Trump or his administration cronies that, in virtually any other situation, would lead the Department of Justice to at least indict the people involved for obstruction of a federal investigation.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 11:37am

    Some day,

    Humans may understand humans..

    where in HELL are these folks getting their questions and ideas??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:32pm

      Re: Some day,

      "Some day, Humans may understand humans.."

      Not merely may but almost certainly shall, If the species survives long enough; however, as a guy with a nearly forty year old sheepskin in Psychology, I don't expect that particular "some day" to fall during my lifetime.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:48pm

      Re: Some day,

      Oh I think that many humans understand other humans to a large degree. But certainly not when they deliberately close eyes, ears, and brains in the furtherance of their agenda. Whether that agenda is part of a personal ideology, or a paid for ideology then becomes a part of the essential questions, of which there are many.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:16pm

    _CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”

    Journalist Doe: "So you're with the Thought Police, then?"_

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:21pm

    So very tempting...

    CBP agent: So you write propaganda, right?

    Reporter: To the same extent that you make the country more secure, yes, absolutely.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:04pm

    Harsh but...

    Cbp: so you write propaganda right?
    Me: dude your an airport security guard. It’s a shit job with shit managers you aren’t the only one who has to deal with getting home at 3. we all go through it. Please give me back my passport so we can both go back to our lives.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:18pm

    On a side note, I do not think such a statement could be used later as if he had confessed to being a propagandist due to it being made under duress, unless they have changed that rule also - idk.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:03pm

      I do not think such a statement could be used later as if he had confessed to being a propagandist

      Being a propagandist isn’t a crime. If it were, most of the people at Fox News would face criminal charges.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        A Guy, 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:19pm

        Re:

        It can be. It depends on who pays you and if it amounts to treason.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:35pm

          Producing propaganda is not, in and of itself, a criminal act. If it were, anyone who produced any kind of propaganda for anything — from mainstream political movements to video game “console warz” bullshit — would be a criminal. Yes, there are instances where producing propaganda can be a criminal act, but that depends on factors beyond the mere producing of propaganda itself.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:32pm

    Baloney

    What I see hear is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:02pm

      Re: I’m owed an apology for having to skim your “writing”

      No matter how many time you repeat it bro. It’s still thinly disguised borstshit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:33pm

    Baloney

    What I see here is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:35pm

    Baloney

    What I see here is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter (sarcastic as it may be) with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.What a pack of bull this (non) story is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:39pm

    Baloney

    What I see here is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter (sarcastic as it may be) with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.What a pack of bull this (non) story is. Wat the officer being slightly unprofessional? Yes. Was he threatening to impede or deny the person's entry if he didn't answer the questions the right way? There is no evidence of that in the text. There isn't even an implication. In each instance it appears to me that the uptight self-important "journalist" was offended that the officer would even dare to talk to him like he was just another traveler and saw an opportunity to make a lot of hooey out of nothing and damage the career of hard working civil servants placing their personal safety on the line to protect us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:42pm

    Baloney

    What I see here is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter (sarcastic as it may be) with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.What a pack of bull this (non) story is. Wat the officer being slightly unprofessional? Yes. Was he threatening to impede or deny the person's entry if he didn't answer the questions the right way? There is no evidence of that in the text. There isn't even an implication. In each instance it appears to me that the uptight self-important "journalist" was offended that the officer would even dare to talk to him like he was just bozo on the bus, saw an opportunity to make a lot of hooey out of nothing and damage the career of a civil servant simply trying to do his job and get through his workday. What a hero this journalist is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:43pm

    Baloney

    What I see here is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter (sarcastic as it may be) with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.What a pack of bull this (non) story is. Wat the officer being slightly unprofessional? Yes. Was he threatening to impede or deny the person's entry if he didn't answer the questions the right way? There is no evidence of that in the text. There isn't even an implication except what was injected in the article. In each instance it appears to me that the uptight self-important "journalist" was offended that the officer would even dare to talk to him like he was just another bozo on the bus like the rest of us and saw an opportunity to cry about it, thereby damaging the career of a civil servant simply trying to do his job and get through his workday. What a hero this journalist is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:44pm

    Baloney

    What I see here is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter (sarcastic as it may be) with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.What a pack of bull this (non) story is. Was the officer being slightly unprofessional? Yes. Was he threatening to impede or deny the person's entry if he didn't answer the questions the right way? There is no evidence of that in the text. There isn't even an implication except what was injected in the article. In each instance it appears to me that the uptight self-important "journalist" was offended that the officer would even dare to talk to him like he was just another bozo on the bus like the rest of us and saw an opportunity to cry about it, thereby damaging the career of a civil servant simply trying to do his job and get through his workday. What a hero this journalist is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:07pm

      Re: Sad low energy trolling

      It took you almost 15 minutes to shit the thread. Why our boi MR ignorant motherfucker can do that in half the time bro.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 6:30pm

        Re: Re: Sad low energy trolling

        Unlike you, I don't come here to drool and foam at the mouth. Actual thought sometimes takes a little longer. But thanks for the chuckle, chuckles.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 7:02pm

          Re: Re: Re: Sad low energy trolling

          “Unlike you, I don't come here to drool and foam at the mouth.”

          Evidence provided by your idiotic, multiple post, word drool, suggests otherwise bro.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:18pm

      What I see here is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter (sarcastic as it may be) with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty

      Accusing a journalist of writing propaganda, and holding up that person’s legal travel, as if writing propaganda is a crime is not light-hearted banter. It is an attempt to stifle the speech of others. If someone with both authority and the power to back it up makes a “joke” outside of a comedic setting to someone who is both the “victim” of the “joke” and a potential target for an abuse of power by the person in authority, take that “joke” seriously.

      Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away.

      Doesn’t matter. Holding up someone’s legal travel for even a millisecond because of a personal issue with their job is an abuse of authority. It cannot be justified and it should not be excused.

      Was the officer … threatening to impede or deny the person's entry if he didn't answer the questions the right way? There is no evidence of that in the text.

      From the text, we can infer that the officer has an issue with what they perceive as “propaganda” coming from people who call themselves “journalists”. Given how the officer asked the same question four times, we can infer that the journalist admitting “I am a propagandist” was the only way the officer would allow the journalist to leave.

      And by the by: Being a propagandist, or producing propaganda, is not in and of itself a crime in the United States of America.

      In each instance it appears to me that the uptight self-important "journalist" was offended that the officer would even dare to talk to him like he was just another bozo on the bus

      Again: If someone with both authority and the power to back it up makes a “joke” outside of a comedic setting to someone who is both the “victim” of the “joke” and a potential target for an abuse of power by the person in authority, take that “joke” seriously.

      The officer may have been trying to “joke” with the journalist. I admit that to being a possibility. But as I am fond of saying, the effect of an act is its real intent. When you tell a joke that makes the person to whom you’re telling it feel uncomfortable, no matter how funny you think the joke is, that person’s discomfort — and whatever feeling you get from making that person feel uncomfortable — is the real intent of your telling the joke.

      damaging the career of a civil servant simply trying to do his job and get through his workday

      A CBP officer can (and should) get through their workday without trying to either chill a journalist’s speech or impede that journalist’s legal travel because of the officer’s now-obvious personal issues with journalists and the media. Any damage done to the officer’s career if they can’t do that is their own goddamn fault.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        scooby, 8 Oct 2019 @ 6:28pm

        Re:

        Text doesn't convey tone or intent. Even if you disagree with the officer's sarcastic commentary; commentary which was probably made in a jocular context to a person who takes himself far too seriously (not uncommon for many so-called journalists). But aside from your assumptions, you clearly have no idea how much "power" an individual uniformed US Customs officer wields. If you did, you would realize how overly dramatic your drivel really is.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 7:04pm

          Re: Re:

          “you would realize how overly dramatic your drivel really is.”

          So much projection in one sentence.

          Bravo sir, bravo.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 7:11pm

          commentary which was probably made in a jocular context to a person who takes himself far too seriously

          That doesn’t matter. At all.

          Even if the officer was trying to tell a joke (and I don’t buy that after-the-fact excuse at all), they still told it in a context where the person was both the “victim” of the joke and unable to speak up about that. If you were being made fun of by someone with the authority to arrest you and the power to back up their actions, would you try to get out of the situation as quick as possible, or would you speak up and risk really pissing off the person with the authority and power to fuck up your day?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        John Snape (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 7:45pm

        Re:

        Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away.

        Doesn’t matter. Holding up someone’s legal travel for even a millisecond because of a personal issue with their job is an abuse of authority. It cannot be justified and it should not be excused.

        A millisecond?

        So if this CBP officer took a second or two to think about saying this, then decides not to and just waves the person through, you think that's an "abuse of authority"?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle
Not The First Rodeo: Lil Nas X And Cardi B Hit With Blurred Lines Style Copyright Complaint Over Rodeo
EU Continues To Muck Up The Internet: Approves Broad Filtering/Censorship Requirements
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:49 CBP Official Refuses To Give Journalist His Passport Until He 'Admits' He Writes 'Propaganda' (98)

Friday

09:34 EU Continues To Muck Up The Internet: Approves Broad Filtering/Censorship Requirements (40)

Wednesday

20:13 Australian State's Proposed Ag-Gag Law Threatens General Right To Protest, Critics Warn (26)

Tuesday

03:19 Federal Court Blocks South Dakota's Pro-Pipeline, Anti-First Amendment 'Riot Boosting' Law (35)

Friday

03:23 What's Australian For Streisand Effect? Perhaps It's Fatty McFuckhead (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.