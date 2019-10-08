CBP Official Refuses To Give Journalist His Passport Until He 'Admits' He Writes 'Propaganda'
The situation at our borders is getting worse for some American citizens. I mean, all American citizens are likely dealing with more questions, more screening, and more general hassle now that the President has declared immigrants and asylum seekers to be a "national emergency."
The Presidential narrative that people at border crossings are inherently dangerous has undoubtedly had an effect on the mindset of border agency personnel. But there's an added wrinkle, thanks to President Trump's rhetoric portraying journalists as liars and -- in multiple instances -- "enemies of the people." This, too, is having an effect on border personnel attitudes.
Defense One News Editor Ben Watson ran into this when he was returning from an assignment in Denmark:
CBP officer, holding Watson’s passport: “What do you do?”
Watson: “Journalism.”
CBP officer: “So you write propaganda, right?”
Watson: “No.”
CBP officer: “You’re a journalist?”
Watson: “Yes.”
CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”
Watson: “No. I am in journalism. Covering national security. And homeland security. And with many of the same skills I used in the U.S. Army as a public affairs officer. Some would argue that’s propaganda.”
CBP officer: “You’re a journalist?”
Watson: “Yes.”
CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”
Watson waited five seconds. Then: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”
CBP officer, a fourth time: “You write propaganda, right?”
Watson, again: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”
CBP officer: “Here you go.”
This isn't the sort of thing all journalists see when returning from a foreign country, but it's been seen by enough journalists that it can't be ignored as an anomaly. The Defense One article lists a handful of other instances where journalists have been accosted and harangued by customs agents. In these cases, journalists were accused of "spreading lies" and creating "fake news."
Of course, these interactions aren't documented by customs agents, but at least one incident resulted in an apology from CBP officials, so they're not fabrications or misunderstandings either. The more Trump repeats his attacks on journalists, the more commonplace these occurrences will be. Fortunately, there have only been a few reported incidents, which indicates customs officers are being more professional than the president when dealing with journalists. Then again, the DHS, ICE, and CBP have actually placed journalists under surveillance and subjected a great many of them to enhanced screenings and lengthy detentions.
There will always be those who will argue this isn't the result of anything Trump has said, but is just the work of a few rogue agents. They're right on the second part. Any agent who feels the need to attack journalists by accusing them of lying or spreading fake news has gone rogue. That's not part of the job. Personal biases need to be set aside and there will always be a certain percentage of the workforce that just cannot seem to do that. If it seems more prevalent in government agencies -- especially those whose employees wield a great deal of power -- it's because those are newsworthy incidents. An asshole at work is just an asshole. Someone being an asshole while deciding whether or not to let a US citizen back into the country is way more problematic.
But these incidents cannot be separated from Trump's words and deeds. He has repeatedly claimed "fake news" journalists are an "enemy of the people," and that's being expressed by agencies that have been given the full backing of the administration. While previous presidential administrations have always had complaints about journalists, they were generally the kind of complaints most politicians have in the face of negative press. President Trump's "enemy of the people" declarations are unprecedented. Government employees who back Trump are apparently taking him at his word.
This is making matters worse in areas of the country where our supposedly guaranteed rights and protections are almost nonexistent. And, since Trump hasn't shown any signs of lowering the heat under his anti-press rhetoric, things will continue to get worse.
Signs of the future
CBP officer, holding Traveler’s passport: “What are you?”
Traveler: “Human being.”
CBP officer: “So you’re a monkey, right?”
Traveler: “No.”
CBP officer: “You’re a Human being?”
Traveler: “Yes.”
CBP officer: “You are really a monkey, right?”
Traveler: “No. I am a Human being. Traveling for tourism.”
CBP officer: “You’re a Human being?”
Traveler: “Yes.”
CBP officer: “You’re really a monkey, right?”
Traveler waited five seconds. Then: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”
CBP officer, a fourth time: “You really a monkey, right?”
Traveler, again: “For the purposes of expediting this conversation, yes.”
CBP officer: “How did you get a passport?”
Re: Signs of the future
CBP officer: "Everyone knows monkeys don't get passports. You're under arrest for false impersonation."
Prosecutor, nearby: "Also, you're charged with attempting to smuggle a live animal across the border."
Re: Re: Signs of the future
CBP officer: "Place your finger here please"
Traveler: "That's my phone"
CBP officer: "Since you an animal you have no rights, we are going to search your phone for drugs, evidence of other apes you work with, and anything else we might think we can charge you over".
Re: Re: Re: Signs of the future
Traveler: "Shoot me asshole, you know you want to."
CBP officer: "OK." Gunshot
What? That's the "turn it up past 11" outcome you all keep building up to. May as well get it over with....
Re: Signs of the future
Closer to the truth than what is presented in the article.
Re: Re: Signs of the future
Enlighten us.
Re: Re: Too much overtime makes Ivan a useful idiot
Ivan, your heart just isn’t into it anymore is it?
The height of Russian wit, everybody!
Re: Signs of the future
I wish I had thought of this earlier, appended to the end:
Traveler: "Do you talk to monkeys often?"
CPB officer: "No."
Traveler: "Then how did you understand me?"
Something something isolated examples, does not define the high standards we have for our employees.
Perhaps its time we the people start asking why these people have so much unchecked power?
They were complaining they couldn't get people to join CBP b/c of the bad reputation, so they were only getting lesser candidates... who they took and gave power over other people.
I look forward to seeing Trump in a Qaudafiesque Moo Moo talking about how powerful he is...
Guess the CBP forgot the purpose of a free press.
'The free press was to serve the governed, not the governors' - Judge Hugo Black
yet another budding Hitler in the making!!
Propaganda
Just because what the CBP did was inappropriate, doesn't mean they are wrong. In fact, there is not a shred of credibility left in most previously respected news organizations. Just look at the NYT hit piece on Kavanaugh last August and the tiny retraction later. But since most people here believe their propaganda, there will be outrage.
This situation reeks of a government agency attempting to stifle a free press through intimidation tactics. Whether you agree with what the member of the press in this situation says shouldn’t matter if you want a free press with which you will, at times, disagree. To wit: If a CBP agent did this to a Fox News anchor under the watchful eye of a Democrat president, how would you feel about that?
Re:
CBP claims to have 60,000 employees, the conduct of this one was wanting to be sure, but not typical as a generality.
We did watch a Democrat president, whilst championing a new era of open government, launch a war on whistle blowers, but narrative ....
A few bad apples spoil the entire bunch.
And that, too, was bullshit.
Re:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/a-rare-peek-into-a-justice-department-leak-probe/2013/05/19/0bc 473de-be5e-11e2-97d4-a479289a31f9_story.html
The case of Stephen Jin-Woo Kim, the government adviser, and James Rosen, the chief Washington correspondent for Fox News, bears striking similarities to a sweeping leaks investigation disclosed last week in which federal investigators obtained records over two months of more than 20 telephone lines assigned to the Associated Press.
Re: Re:
Yes we get it your a useful idiot who’s just discovered whatabouts. Now kindy STFU while the adults are having a conversation.
Fascinating.
How is that in any way relevant to the actions of the CBP officer discussed in the article above this comments section?
Re: Re:
We're well aware of this, John. It was in all the papers.
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130513/15401423065/doj-unconcerned-about-constitution-ob tained-ap-reporters-phone-records.shtml
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130520/00493523143/ridic ulous-timing-obama-administration-responds-to-spying-ap-pushing-journalist-shield-law-that-wouldnt-m atter.shtml
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130517/16293423122/think-doj-spying-reporters-was-un precedented-think-again.shtml
Seems like we were pretty critical of the Obama Administration as well.
Re: Re:
I do love the sound of fresh whataboutobamas in the morning.
Re:
You mean how Obama and Holder spied on 20 AP Journalists and Fox News Reporter James Rosen and basically used the power of government to stifle their reporting. Compare that to a CBP agent holding up a reporter for about 20 seconds just getting them to say that they spread propaganda, which really seemed more like a joke than any attempt to stifle the press. This or anything trump has done is nothing compared to what occurred between 2009-2013.
Re: Re:
Tell me another bedtime story, that one is old.
Re: Re: Re:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/a-rare-peek-into-a-justice-department-leak-probe/2013/05/19/0bc 473de-be5e-11e2-97d4-a479289a31f9_story.html
The case of Stephen Jin-Woo Kim, the government adviser, and James Rosen, the chief Washington correspondent for Fox News, bears striking similarities to a sweeping leaks investigation disclosed last week in which federal investigators obtained records over two months of more than 20 telephone lines assigned to the Associated Press.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130613/14581523461/doj-falsely-claimed-that-reporter-james-rosen -was-involved-bombings-trying-to-hide-fact-it-spied-him.shtml
So what bro
When a person with both authority and the power to back it up tells a “joke” outside of a comedic setting that reads like an attempt to intimidate the press, take it seriously. Claiming backsies because it’s politically convenient — and doing so on behalf of another person so their position can remain ambiguous — doesn’t make what was done any less bullshit.
Re:
Come now, next you're going to tell me that making a grossly bigoted statement, and then when people object claiming 'hey, it was a joke!' isn't a valid defense. /s
Re:
Schrodinger's Douchebag is when a douchebag is in a superposition of serious or trolling states; upon one of their douchey statements being parsed, the douchebag is forced at a quantum level to assume a state of serious or trolling.
Re:
You can say that, but is the end result of this encounter really going to stifle anything that that journalist writes? CBP was inappropriate, and yes, it could have been worse. But you cannot really say that this incident really intimidated anyone. He was inconvenienced for all of 20 seconds so that the agent got his point across that he believes most of what is coming from the media is propaganda. Not that he was right to do it, but this should not be treated like he sent the DOJ or IRS after his political opponents like we saw previously and everyone here just yawned.
Re: Re:
An agent that does not like a reporter, and brings that hatred to his job, could abuse his power in other ways, like putting the reporter on the no fly list.
“Yes, this behavior is bullshit and shouldn’t be happening, buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut [flimsy justification for letting it happen].” That’s you. That’s your whole comment. If the behavior is bullshit, the reason someone did it shouldn’t matter — and neither should your attempt to turn a pile of shit into a three-course meal after the fact.
Re:
You're right, it is wrong, but in the grand scheme of things, it is a small fish while much bigger abuses are left untouched simply because the media agrees with the viewpoint of those other abuses.
Go ahead. Offer up another one.
If the behavior is bullshit, stop justifying or excusing it. I don’t care if it’s a “small fish” in a pond filled with “much bigger abuses” — it’s still an abuse of power and authority, and it shouldn’t be excused or justified.
Re: Re:
“while much bigger abuses are left untouched simply because the media agrees with the viewpoint of those other abuses.”
You got anything other than it’s ok because he just hit her a little bit and whataboutthisdistracion bro?
And one more thing:
For what reason did the agent absolutely and unquestionably need to make that point, at that time, to that journalist, while the agent was on duty as a CBP agent?
Re: Re:
Yeah the cops only busted his chops for a few hits, no permanent damage so it’s ok.
That’s what you sound like bro.
Re: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chilling_effect
Yes. To the point that there’s an entire body of law dedicated to how government officials are allowed to interact with the public.
Re: Propaganda
But since most people here believe their propaganda, there will be outrage.
"We here only believe StormFront and InfoWars!"
-Art of the Deal
Re: Re: Propaganda
Projecting much...Just yesterday Tim Pool ran a story about all of the falsehoods that CNN spews, with the source being politifact which really isnt a right wing organization at all.
Re: Re: Re: Propaganda
Just yesterday Tim Pool ran a story
So this proves that Cadet Bonespurs is an honest man! Oh wait, he's still a liar, cheat, philanderer and wife beater.
But please - keep defending him!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Propaganda
You have a serious case of trump derangement syndrome. Does drumpf keep you up at night?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Propaganda
TDS is where somebody still believes what Trump says is true.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Propaganda
It's also one of those verbal/text cues that you don't need to take the speaker seriously.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Propaganda
True? No
Only what he targets that has baggage on occasion at said time otherwise he’s a complete liar lol
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Propaganda
You have a serious case of trump derangement syndrome.
Everytime I post actual facts about Cadet Bonespurs, someone quips about TDS.
Seems like ignoring the facts is more deranged than being angry about his lies, doesn't it?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/08/12/president-trump-has-made-false-or-misleading- claims-over-days/
Re: Re: Re: Propaganda
“Projecting much”
At least you’re admitting it. That’s the first step.
Re: Propaganda
Found the Trumptard.
Re: Propaganda
“Just because what the CBP did was inappropriate, doesn't mean they are wrong.”
Actually bro. It does.
Ah yes, that famously biased and partisan media outlet, Defense One.
Re:
(Not that this behavior would be acceptable even if the target were biased and partisan. But on top of being unethical, it demonstrates an additional layer of ignorance on the CBP official's part.)
Prove Trump Wrong
I just wish the Press would prove Trump wrong in regards to fake news, and get the facts right.
Re: You are welcome
Ok they did. Several hundred times a day.
When the press gets the facts right, Trump still calls it “fake news” if the facts don’t flatter him. Do you want the facts, even if they’re not what you wanted to hear, or do you want to hear a comforting lie?
Re:
There is very little news in most outlets today, it is almost entirely opinion and speculation. This is true both for left and right leaning outlets. Fox has about 6 hours of straight news a day, while CNN and MSNBC have even less. In most papers, the editorial pages and news pages are no longer separate entities. People go to news sources that tell them what they want to hear. And when you think about it, with all of the money in politics, and the fact that newspapers and other media outlets are bleeding cash, is it really a stretch to believe that the head of a news organization sacrifices reliability in order to accept money directly from a person interested in influencing the message coming from that news source?
Re: Re:
I don't know what newspapers you claim to be reading, but I've never seen one that didn't have a pretty clear "Opinion"/"Editorial" banner on the top when you turned to the opinions page.
There's only one person I know of recently who has been credibly accused of paying off a news organization to influence the message coming from that source.
Re: Re:
“Fox has about 6 hours of straight news a day”
What a strange way to say barely disguised right wing nut job hit pieces.
Re:
Just how many times was it reported that Trump was working with the Russians to influence elections. And you like to call what Trump says lies.
Re: Re:
There is an entire volume of Trump and Russian collusion. But Mueller looked for conspiracy, not collusion, but couldn't find enough proof.
Now we have Trump admitting conspiracy with Ukraine the day after the Mueller Report to have Ukraine go fishing for dirt on an American candidate. Mueller won't be needed for this one.
Re: Re: Re:
You think Trump and Russia entered into an unspoken or secret agreement to fix market prices in violation of anti-competition laws?
I have not seen evidence of this but if you can point me to a good source I may believe you later.
Re: Re:
Come on Ivan. I know it’s your job to deflect like trumps trying to grab your pussy. But at least put some effort into it.
Re: Prove Trump Wrong
https://www.factcheck.org/person/donald-trump/
"Lies better serve my business than any truth."
-Art of the Deal
Re: Prove Trump Wrong
He is the one making the assertion of "fake news." it's his job to prove them wrong.
Re: Prove Trump Wrong
"We Tracked Down A Fake-News Creator In The Suburbs. Here's What We Learned"
"Coler says his writers have tried to write fake news for liberals — but they just never take the bait."
https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2016/11/23/503146770/npr-finds-the-head-o f-a-covert-fake-news-operation-in-the-suburbs
And there’s a good reason for that:
(Source)
Re:
Really? Because they spent two-plus years trying to tell us Trump and Russia 'stole' the election through Facebook ads. And millions of Democrats believed it. If it made the sites look bad, it didn't show, at all.
Re: Re:
That’s not what the story was actually about. The only people who even said that were right wing conspiracy sites trying to muddy the waters. But hey if you want to be a useful idiot, go right on ahead. Looks like most of the active propaganda posts are already filled out anyway.
No, they didn’t. The story being told was this:
Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election through a sophisticated network of social media propaganda, including the publication of mistruths disguised as facts and the creation of Facebook groups intended to help spread misinformation. The efforts were aimed at getting a result favorable to the Russians (i.e., useful idiot Donald Trump being elected as president). Trump/his family/his campaign may or may not have colluded with the Russians as part of those efforts. We don’t know with certainty whether or not such collusion existed, or still exists, because of a sustained and unprecedented effort by the Trump administration to obstruct the federal investigation into that collusion.
And the Mueller report, by the by, laid out at least ten specific acts taken by either Trump or his administration cronies that, in virtually any other situation, would lead the Department of Justice to at least indict the people involved for obstruction of a federal investigation.
Some day,
Humans may understand humans..
where in HELL are these folks getting their questions and ideas??
Re: Some day,
"Some day, Humans may understand humans.."
Not merely may but almost certainly shall, If the species survives long enough; however, as a guy with a nearly forty year old sheepskin in Psychology, I don't expect that particular "some day" to fall during my lifetime.
Re: Some day,
Oh I think that many humans understand other humans to a large degree. But certainly not when they deliberately close eyes, ears, and brains in the furtherance of their agenda. Whether that agenda is part of a personal ideology, or a paid for ideology then becomes a part of the essential questions, of which there are many.
_CBP officer: “You write propaganda, right?”
Journalist Doe: "So you're with the Thought Police, then?"_
Re:
Rule 1 of crossing the border: never talk back to CBP.
So the trick is to figure out how to communicate with them in a positive way that doesn't get construed as talking back OR as lying.
I suppose literal ass-kissing might count, then.
So very tempting...
CBP agent: So you write propaganda, right?
Reporter: To the same extent that you make the country more secure, yes, absolutely.
Re: So very tempting...
Careful TOG, you put some words in that reply that might be beyond the vocabulary and understanding of that particular CBP agent.
Now now, I’m sure they understand “yes” and “the”~.
Harsh but...
Cbp: so you write propaganda right?
Me: dude your an airport security guard. It’s a shit job with shit managers you aren’t the only one who has to deal with getting home at 3. we all go through it. Please give me back my passport so we can both go back to our lives.
On a side note, I do not think such a statement could be used later as if he had confessed to being a propagandist due to it being made under duress, unless they have changed that rule also - idk.
Being a propagandist isn’t a crime. If it were, most of the people at Fox News would face criminal charges.
Re:
It can be. It depends on who pays you and if it amounts to treason.
Producing propaganda is not, in and of itself, a criminal act. If it were, anyone who produced any kind of propaganda for anything — from mainstream political movements to video game “console warz” bullshit — would be a criminal. Yes, there are instances where producing propaganda can be a criminal act, but that depends on factors beyond the mere producing of propaganda itself.
Baloney
What I see hear is a Customs officer attempting to engage in light hearted banter with one of the many people s/he encounters during a tour of duty, and an uptight loser with authority issues looking for something to bitch about. Same goes for the "at least one" incident for which CBP issued an apology. Much ado about nothing. Nobody was detained, denied entry or turned away. Just a thin skinned pompous ass who found a situation he could over-dramatize and exploit to further the political narrative.
Re: I’m owed an apology for having to skim your “writing”
No matter how many time you repeat it bro. It’s still thinly disguised borstshit.
It took you almost 15 minutes to shit the thread. Why our boi MR ignorant motherfucker can do that in half the time bro.
Re: Re: Sad low energy trolling
Unlike you, I don't come here to drool and foam at the mouth. Actual thought sometimes takes a little longer. But thanks for the chuckle, chuckles.
Re: Re: Re: Sad low energy trolling
“Unlike you, I don't come here to drool and foam at the mouth.”
Evidence provided by your idiotic, multiple post, word drool, suggests otherwise bro.
Accusing a journalist of writing propaganda, and holding up that person’s legal travel, as if writing propaganda is a crime is not light-hearted banter. It is an attempt to stifle the speech of others. If someone with both authority and the power to back it up makes a “joke” outside of a comedic setting to someone who is both the “victim” of the “joke” and a potential target for an abuse of power by the person in authority, take that “joke” seriously.
Doesn’t matter. Holding up someone’s legal travel for even a millisecond because of a personal issue with their job is an abuse of authority. It cannot be justified and it should not be excused.
From the text, we can infer that the officer has an issue with what they perceive as “propaganda” coming from people who call themselves “journalists”. Given how the officer asked the same question four times, we can infer that the journalist admitting “I am a propagandist” was the only way the officer would allow the journalist to leave.
And by the by: Being a propagandist, or producing propaganda, is not in and of itself a crime in the United States of America.
Again: If someone with both authority and the power to back it up makes a “joke” outside of a comedic setting to someone who is both the “victim” of the “joke” and a potential target for an abuse of power by the person in authority, take that “joke” seriously.
The officer may have been trying to “joke” with the journalist. I admit that to being a possibility. But as I am fond of saying, the effect of an act is its real intent. When you tell a joke that makes the person to whom you’re telling it feel uncomfortable, no matter how funny you think the joke is, that person’s discomfort — and whatever feeling you get from making that person feel uncomfortable — is the real intent of your telling the joke.
A CBP officer can (and should) get through their workday without trying to either chill a journalist’s speech or impede that journalist’s legal travel because of the officer’s now-obvious personal issues with journalists and the media. Any damage done to the officer’s career if they can’t do that is their own goddamn fault.
Re:
Text doesn't convey tone or intent. Even if you disagree with the officer's sarcastic commentary; commentary which was probably made in a jocular context to a person who takes himself far too seriously (not uncommon for many so-called journalists). But aside from your assumptions, you clearly have no idea how much "power" an individual uniformed US Customs officer wields. If you did, you would realize how overly dramatic your drivel really is.
Re: Re:
“you would realize how overly dramatic your drivel really is.”
So much projection in one sentence.
Bravo sir, bravo.
That doesn’t matter. At all.
Even if the officer was trying to tell a joke (and I don’t buy that after-the-fact excuse at all), they still told it in a context where the person was both the “victim” of the joke and unable to speak up about that. If you were being made fun of by someone with the authority to arrest you and the power to back up their actions, would you try to get out of the situation as quick as possible, or would you speak up and risk really pissing off the person with the authority and power to fuck up your day?
Re:
A millisecond?
So if this CBP officer took a second or two to think about saying this, then decides not to and just waves the person through, you think that's an "abuse of authority"?
Re: Re:
Hey john boi is it still grasping at straws if all you have is strawdust?
