Daily Deal: Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones can get up to 6 hours of music playtime at a time and up to 150 hours of battery life with the charging case before needing to be plugged in. The graphene-powered drivers will deliver great sound and the ergonomic fit ensures they won't come off during a workout! The Bluetooth 5.0 true wireless earphones are IPX7 water-resistant and come with dual microphones for taking calls on the go. When paired with the companion Aunu language app, these earphones can translate more than 33 languages on the go, allowing you to get around more easily while you're traveling the world. They're on sale for $100.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal