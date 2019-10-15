The City Of Baltimore Blew Off A $76,000 Ransomware Demand Only To Find Out A Bunch Of Its Data Had Never Been Backed Up
The City of Baltimore was hit with a ransomware attack in May of this year. Criminals using remodeled and rebranded NSA exploits (EternalBlue) knocked out a "majority" of the city's servers and crippled many of its applications. More details didn't surface until September when the city's government began reshuffling the budget to cover the expenses of recovering from the attack.
The person in charge of the city's systems was Frank Johnson, who went on leave (presumably permanently) after a post-attack audit found the IT director hadn't done much IT directing.
Johnson, who also serves as the city's chief digital officer, received significant criticism from local authorities for the response to the May 7 attack. City council members alleged a lack of transparency and communication in the wake of the incident, as well as an inability to maintain a functional organization "during an emergency event." He also also never drafted a continuity of operations plan for an IT attack of the kind that occurred.
It looks like the list of stuff Johnson was being paid to do that he never did. Hence the catastrophic outcome when the city refused to pay the $76,000 ransom. Given the fact that $6 million has already been pulled from parks and public utilities funds to "harden" city systems, the $76,000 demand now seems like a bargain.
City residents should be asking WTF their tax dollars are being spent on. The city's audit of its compromised system rolls on, delivering even more embarrassing details about the city's IT skill set. (via Ars Technica)
A new audit of Baltimore’s information technology department says the agency lost key data during May’s ransomware attack because some in the agency used an outdated method for storing files: the hard drives on their individual computers.
[...]
“Performance measures data were saved electronically in responsible personnel’s hard drives,” [Baltimore City Auditor Josh] Pasch reported. “One of the responsible personnel’s hard drive was confiscated and the other responsible personnel’s selected files were removed due to the May 2019 ransomware incident."
Bureaucracies are prone to understatement and the assessment of the ghastly state of affairs by Pasch was no exception. According to Pasch, the permanently-missing data resulted in a "loss of confidence" in the city's IT department's ability to do its job.
This understatement brought the hearing to a halt as council members expressed their disbelief that city data was not being backed up. Their comments were less understated.
Hearing that, City Councilman Eric T. Costello, a former government IT auditor himself, stopped the hearing.
“That can’t be right? That’s real?” Costello asked.
It's apparently real. City data needed for an audit cannot be recovered because the IT department never made an effort to express the dangers of storing the only copy of data locally. It also apparently never made a push to create cloud backups of important files. When the ransomware struck, the stuff locked up was -- in far too many cases -- to only copy of that stuff.
The tragically hilarious postscript to this is the city's response to Ars Technica's request for info on the city's cyberattack recovery plans.
Ars has requested information from the city regarding the contracting details for the recovery, but the city has thus far provided no data. Requests for data on the status of patches and disaster recovery plans were refused because the documents do not exist as a result of the ransomware attack.
It's easy to mock governments for their inability to properly handle the massive amounts of data they collect, create, and retain. And so we shall. The city figures it will cost $18 million to recover from a rejected $76,000 ransom demand. I guess if you're going to play chicken with extortionists, you might want to make sure your backup plans at least meet min spec.
Filed Under: backups, baltimore, frank johnson, ransomware
'Always back up your stuff': A good idea no matter the scale
I see the idea that everyone needs to learn to back up their stuff the hard way applies to government agencies as well as individuals. Just a pity that people keep having to learn that lesson the hard way, rather than learning from those that came before.
Re: 'Always back up your stuff': A good idea no matter the scale
"The Cloud" will let people learn it in a new hard way, when they get banned from a service and find there's no customer support, or get told that a service is shutting down in a few weeks.
We we're saving money!!
Backups are just ways to burn money!
It'll never happen to us.
Re:
If they had a competent IT guy it would have only cost the amount for a few large hard drives and the electricity to download some FOSS backup solutions.
Re: Re:
But would a competent IT person have been able to create this linked-in profile?
https://www.linkedin.com/in/frank-johnson
Its comically absurd.
Re: Re: Re:
LinkedIn completely checks out:
Leads all digital transformation programs and supports the Mayor's ongoing efforts to modernize the City of Baltimore's IT capabilities, which also include scaling the local IT ecosystem to drive awareness & tech investment in Baltimore City.
Now the city has to modernise and invest. Job done.
Targets...
The fact that so many municipalities have paid out ransoms recently has painted a huge target on every hospital, town, and county government. They made the right call in not paying the ransom!
Some insurance companies are just "Insuring" by paying the ransom, causing the problem to spiral downward.
Now, not backing up. (Or backing up on TAPE), that is the wrong decision.
What I don't understand is this: I have backed up my entire home network since the 90s, and use a dual NAS solution plus rotating offsite backups for over a decade. This entire solution cost me a total of around $400 over 10 years ago, plus remembering to take the offsite drive with me when I go to the bank. And I've got redundant backups of all data on all devices on my network.
Surely an IT department can manage at LEAST this level of data security for their endpoints?
Re:
Back when I worked in IT, I created a backup solution that merged and deduplicated all files from all endpoints on my networks, and it included a web interface where individuals could use their AD logins to recover any files backed up on endpoints that were under their management. The backup repository could be stored anywhere, as it was encrypted. The software to do so was free; it just took me a few hours to configure and add to local policy for administrative file access.
Essentially, this will work for any device on a network that allows network access. It also would have been resistant to a ransomware attack, as it was a one-way system. New writes just get deduplicated; deletions required direct access, which means admin account credentials to a locked down system.
What backup system did you use?
That sounds like a nice solution! I am not aware of one with those features. Would you please share some info on it?
Sounds to me that the extortionists need to dramatically increase the amount they demand.
Re:
I'm afraid you might be correct.
I'm sorry, but I must respectfully disagree.
Some portion of that $6 million (or the estimated $18 million) may be going to data recovery: pulling things off backups, rebuilding data from hardcopy (dead tree data), or going back to original sources and polling institutional memory when no other method works.
But the rest of it, to "harden" city systems? That's pure technical debt. Money that should have been spent and hadn't been. Systems that are not vulnerable to the latest exploit don't come about by themselves, they get maintained - patched, backed up, put on new hardware when necessary. Security processes get evaluated and updated. Backups get made. Worst case scenarios get gamed out.
If you wish, consider the 'rebuilding' cost as the cost of a hard security audit. And that cost, as a whole, is likely more expensive than if they'd put a security audit into the budget in the first place.
and they thought the IT budget was just fluff
Re:
Well considering how little the IT guy apparently did, it arguably was.
Business As Usual
My experience in large organizations is that department heads and other higher level, higher paying jobs are allocated by office politics and favoritism (cronyism?) not competence. IT especially is vulnerable to this, since far more competent people in the field are very poor at skills needed to gain promotions. People tend to understand, let's say, accounting better than IT and the Accounting boss needs a certain level of certification.
Looks like this guy got a job by being the schmoozer, and then coasted; meanwhile earning brownie points from above by avoiding necessary upgrades in order to demonstrate budget control.
Like Brownie during Katrina, the relative competence and preparedness is then demonstrated during a crisis that was or was not properly planned for.
Often desktops will have options for data storage, local and some sort of network file. The second is backed up. The thing is, using the network files isn't intuitive to most people's mental workflow, so files go right on the desktop, like they do at home, which may not be backed up. Arguably a training issue, and maybe there could have been better options for document storage as well.
I'm not sure if this happened here or not but I can also just about guarantee you that the IT department was underfunded and staffed. The question then becomes why?
The why isn't very tricky, no one sees the network, no one funds the kind of practices and security, and, we / us, whine about overpaid do-nothing government workers. I'm not saying the IT leadership wasn't awful, it can be, and the guy talking about politics has it right, but anytime you see the IT director getting hammered, double-check where the money went, how much of it there is, and make damn sure the city manager and council gets asked hard questions about their involvement in things.
You might be surprised at what got funded over IT and government is, never, simple.
