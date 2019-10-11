DOJ And DNI's Attempt To Bury Whistleblower Report Yet Another Indication Of The Official Channels' Uselessness
from the when-in-doubt-leak-it-out dept
The official channels don't work. That's the message Snowden sent -- one that was countered by multiple high-level government officials who'd never had the whistle blown on them.
Government entities protect their own. Whistleblowers who attempt to bring things through the proper channels are deterred almost every step of the way. The few times they manage to get their reports to someone who might actually be able to do something about it -- like Congressional oversight or the various Inspector General offices -- those affected by the report will do everything they can to silence it.
The New York Times discusses what happened when the whistleblower report about President Trump's phone call to the president of Ukraine was routed through the official channels. The whistleblower (who the NYT questionably outed as a CIA officer) used a third party to bring the complaint to the CIA's counsel. The CIA's top lawyer needed to find out whether the allegations about the content of the phone call were accurate. So, she called the White House to get the transcript of the call.
You can see where this is going. The New York Times fills in the details, showing why doing things the way the government wants you to do them seldom results in blown whistles. (This is taken from the NYT's podcast transcript, which is why it doesn't read like a NYT article.)
[I]t turns out that the lawyers in the White House have apparently also heard rumblings about the July 25 call. They don’t know how serious it is, but there are a series of calls on the week of August 5 between the C.I.A.‘s lawyers and the White House lawyers. And they’re trying to figure out what’s going on. And very quickly, they learn that a number of people within the White House have concerns about this July 25 call.
The White House took it seriously as well. Seriously enough to start trying to track down the whistleblower. The whistleblower decided to take his complaint directly to the Intelligence Community's Inspector General since it appeared the White House was more interested in silencing the whistleblower than addressing the complaint.
The IG's office started questioning people, alerting even more members of the administration about the severity of the complaint. And once the CIA's counsel arrived at the conclusion that this was a serious allegation, the CIA's legal office informed the Director of National Intelligence. The DNI then decided to contact the DOJ, since the normal process involves bringing it directly to the President -- something that's not really an option when the complaint involves the president.
[B]ecause the Department of Justice has gotten a heads up about this through the C.I.A. complaint, when this official more formal, supposedly independent whistle-blower complaint arrives, the people inside the Department of Justice, they know what they’re going to do. And what they’re going to do is basically say, there’s nothing to see here, this ends here.
If the CIA officer had solely utilized the proper channels, the CIA's office would have brought it to the administration's attention and the administration would have buried it. Utilizing the Inspector General helped prevent this burial from happening, but even the DNI's office stood in the way of the report being brought to Congress, at least temporarily.
Nothing about this works well, if at all, if there's enough people in power interested in making a report disappear. This one managed to make its way to the public due to actions taken by the House Oversight Committee. Without the public being informed a whistleblower report containing serious allegations was being hidden from it by the DNI, the DNI and DOJ would have swept it under the rug. And then the administration would have gone after the whistleblower, much like Trump has threatened to do already.
Just because this report ultimately ended up being made public does not mean the official channels work. That the House Intelligence Committee decided to do something rather than nothing when approached by the IC Inspector General is an anomaly, not the usual course of action. If the entity committing the alleged misconduct has enough power, the whole thing can be made to go away, along with the whistleblower and their career. And, in this case, there's still the question of whether it would have been done at all (Rep. Adam Schiff's decision to call public attention to the report) if it wasn't politically expedient. Stopped clocks are right twice a day. The official channels for whistleblowing need to be right a lot more often before they'll even approach that rhetorical low bar.
Filed Under: cia, inspector general, intelligence community, leaks, oversight, proper channels, whistleblowers
Reader Comments
The First Word
And yet, when it comes to the questionable (at best) act described by the whistleblower — Trump soliciting foreign interference in the American political process — not only did the White House corroborate that with the official rough transcript, Trump himself did the same damn thing on camera for the world to see when he asked for China to investigate the Bidens.
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Or could it be that The Whistleblower has zero credibility and was fed the entire thing by DNC operatives
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: credibility
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Agreed, Zero credibility. Plus all the other things that occurred, changing the form to allow for hearsay, communicating with Schiff, the release of the transcript showing that the whole complaint was fabricated... etc. etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And yet, when it comes to the questionable (at best) act described by the whistleblower — Trump soliciting foreign interference in the American political process — not only did the White House corroborate that with the official rough transcript, Trump himself did the same damn thing on camera for the world to see when he asked for China to investigate the Bidens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That evidence is not reliable, as it was from a known habitual liar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The official rough transcript of the July 25th call between Trump and the president of Ukraine — the one released by the White House — says otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The call was perfect, so the transcript says whatever Trump thinks it says. By the way, why would you repeatedly classify a call as "perfect" rather than "innocuous" when accused of illegal manipulation of a foreign country? That rather points to the call achieving a particular intent rather than it not having such an intent.
The problem is that the law does not just prohibit blackmailing foreign countries into meddling with elections, it prohibits soliciting foreign countries for meddling with elections. Trump was using the wrong standard for sleaziness, a business standard rather than a presidential one.
Which means that Trump employed the wrong metric of "perfection" here. He probably was surprised that the call transcripts were shuffled to the top secret server by his staff in order to hide them from oversight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Better question: For what reason would he and his administration have hidden the transcript of the call if the call itself was innocuous?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You mean the whistle blower complaint... that was written before trump released his transcript and the complaint is corroborated by the transcript that Trump released?
Are you implying Trump is actually a DNC sleeper agent out to sabotage his own administration?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump doesn’t need to be a DNC sleeper agent to do that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Could it be that we as a species have finally attained peak bullshit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Government entities protect their own."
well, Duh.
"Government entities" include all Federal agencies and Congress, plus all state/local governments. Same is also true in private businesses and organizations.
Criticizing your boss is very unwelcome behavior anywhere.
'WhistleBlowing' is always risky and always meets resistance by higher management.
The biased focus here is of course on Trump, but all modern Presidents are angered by insider leaks. Obama was much worse on pursuing leakers and extended that vigorously to private journalists who dared to publish inside information critical of his actions.
The "Inspector General" system in Federal agencies is not a neutral referee. An Inspector General always works for and reports to the top executive in that organization ... and ultimately does the bidding of that top executive.
Any boat-rocker IG's are soon replaced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You got it
That's why President is so mad at shifty Schiff. If the voters hadn't maliciously stolen Trump's 2016 election victory from America by treasonously electing a Democratic majority to the House, we would not be talking about impeachment. Or the whistleblower.
Voters really are spies utilizing the fake press for snooping on their government. In former times people had less qualms about giving them what they deserve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Democrat collusion
The so called "whistleblower" is a registered Democrat, who is working on a Democrat 2020 presidential campaign, and worked as a CIA agent with Joe Biden a few years ago. Why are you now suddenly trusting a CIA agent with a political motive?!?!??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Democrat collusion
I see the right-wing talking points are out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Democrat collusion
Because Trump himself corroborated the information from the whistle-blower on national TV.
Do keep up, you only look silly otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Democrat collusion
But it's okay to investigate corruption. Obama did it to Paul Manafort during the 2016 election when he asked Ukraine to investigate. You wouldn't want Manafort's wrongdoings to have gone un-scrutinized, would you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It’s one thing to investigate corruption.
But when the president of the United States solicits foreign interference in American elections by way of asking two separate foreign governments (first Ukraine, then China) to investigate a direct political rival from an opposing political party under the guise of investigating “corruption”…well, that’s why impeachment hearings are happening right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Democrat collusion
I see that you are intent on proving that you are silly.
A simple question: What is the timeline for the corruption investigation into Manafort?
If you manage to answer that question you will realize how silly your "rhetorical" question is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply