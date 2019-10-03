Senator Mark Warner Repeats Senator Ted Cruz's Mythical, Made Up, Incorrect Claims About Section 230
DOJ Using The FOSTA Playbook To Attack Encryption

The Complete C# Master Class Course

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Oct 3rd 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Become a C# whiz and master the .NET framework with the Complete C# Master Class Course. You'll work with primitive and custom data types, learn how to debug your code to find and fix bugs that are causing unexpected behavior, control the flow of code execution by using conditional statements, and much more. It's on sale for $13.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Senator Mark Warner Repeats Senator Ted Cruz's Mythical, Made Up, Incorrect Claims About Section 230
DOJ Using The FOSTA Playbook To Attack Encryption
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:44 DOJ Using The FOSTA Playbook To Attack Encryption (6)
10:39 The Complete C# Master Class Course (0)
09:42 Senator Mark Warner Repeats Senator Ted Cruz's Mythical, Made Up, Incorrect Claims About Section 230 (4)
06:38 Yet Another Study Shows The Internet Of Things Is A Privacy Shitshow (8)
03:33 China-Based TikTok Actively Banning The Gay Away When Not Helping Authoritarians Be More Authoritarian (22)

Wednesday

20:13 Australian State's Proposed Ag-Gag Law Threatens General Right To Protest, Critics Warn (20)
15:43 Nonprofit TV Service Locast Accuses Big Four Broadcasters Of Collusion (20)
13:42 Copyright Troll Attorney Again Hit With Sanctions For Being A Shitty Lawyer (21)
11:56 US Courts Rep Ignores Everything About The Internet, Says PACER Access Can Never Be Free Because It Costs Money To Operate (19)
10:47 Devin Nunes Sues Again; He REALLY Doesn't Want You To Read This Article About His Family's Cow Farm In Iowa (40)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.