Music Piracy Continues To Drop Dramatically, But The Industry Hates To Admit That Because It Ruins The Narrative
This was wholly predictable, of course. Back in 2015, we released a detailed analytical report showing that the absolute easiest and most effective way to reduce piracy was to to enable more and better licensed services that actually gave users what they were seeking for reasonable prices and fewer restrictions. The data in that report showed that focusing on greater legal enforcement had no long term effects on piracy, but more and better authorized services did the trick every time. Then, earlier this year, we released another report showing that the music industry is in the midst of a massive upswing thanks almost entirely to the rapidly increasing success of licensed music streaming platforms. It was incredibly dramatic to look at the numbers.
Put two and two together, and you'd full expect to see a corresponding dramatic drop in piracy. And, indeed, it appears that's exactly what happened, but the recording industry doesn't want you to realize that. In IFPI's latest release, they play up the idea that piracy is still this huge existential problem.
Sounds bad, right? Later in the report it insists that:
Using unlicensed sources to listen to or download music, otherwise known as copyright infringement, remains a threat to the music ecosystem.
A "threat to the music ecosystem"? It also attacks stream ripping: "Stream ripping is the illegal practice of creating a downloadable file from content that is available to stream online. It is now the most prevalent form of online music copyright infringement." Of course, place shifting/time shifting copyright content has been found to be fair use in the past, so it's pretty rich for the industry to act like it's all bad. My own love of music was fueled from back in the day when I was a kid carefully setting up a tape player to tape my favorite songs off the radio. But, hey, to IFPI it's all evil.
Of course, what IFPI conveniently left out of its report is that these piracy numbers are dropping dramatically. Indeed, IFPI doesn't bother to mention the historical numbers here, because, boy would that really upset the narrative they're pushing.
This year 27% of Internet users classify themselves as music pirates, compared to 38% last year. Similarly, the percentage of stream-rippers dropped from 32% to 23% between 2018 and 2019, which is a rather dramatic decrease.
To put this into perspective, out of every 100 persons who were classified as music pirates last year, 29 kicked the habit. And for every 100 stream-rippers, 28 stopped. These groups obviously overlap, but it’s certainly a major shift.
It is, indeed, a major shift. And certainly correlates quite closely with the similarly dramatic rise in the use of licensed services. And this is during a period of time prior to draconian new copyright enforcement laws were put in place, so it's not like the IFPI has a story to tell about how its new legal regimes helped out here. It seems that the most likely story is exactly what we've said for years. Invest in giving the public what they want, in a reasonable manner at a reasonable price, and piracy kinda goes mostly away as a problem.
What an idea.
If only the IFPI would actually recognize that.
Instead, as Torrentfreak notes, IFPI seems to conveniently ignore its historical narratives when the data proves their fear-mongering was exaggerated or wrong:
Another thing we observed is that the role of search engines is no longer highlighted. This used to be a top priority. In 2016 IFPI reported that 66% of all music pirates used general search engines (e.g. Google) to find pirated music. A year later this went down to 54%, last year it dipped under 50%, and in 2019 it’s not mentioned at all.
For some reason, we think this may have been different if these trends had gone in the other direction. For example, in 2016, IFPI sounded the alarm bell when stream-ripping grew 10% while the 28% drop this year isn’t mentioned.
One wonders why a 10% increase was worth setting off the alarm bells, but a much more massive decrease is wholly ignored or, worse, still presented as evidence of a problem. Actually, no, no one wonders why. We know. It would just be nice if politicians finally recognized that IFPI isn't particularly honest in its framing of all of this. Might have saved us quite a bit of trouble.
Reader Comments
The day the music died.
The worst case scenario for the IFPI is that those who no longer infringe already have as complete a collection of music as they wish, and therefore no longer have a reason to either 'rip streams' or even use streaming services. Oh, the horror.
Of course that would also mean that there is a shrinking interest in new music, or the only new music that has interest is from independents who give their music away and get their 'rewards' (financial or otherwise) in other ways.
It is difficult to get a man to admit piracy rates have fallen when his salary depends on those rates only ever rising.
Can we stop using the term "piracy"?
Should we really be using the term "pirates" for people who download things? If anyone deserves it, it's the labels for the way they treat the musicians when it comes to payments. "Hollywood" accounting happens here too.
Re: Can we stop using the term "piracy"?
Well music execs hate it when you say "Sharing" instead. Because copying and sharing are good things that people are encouraged to do in a righteous society.
Hoarding and censoring are things that are discouraged. Unless you are an overpaid exec spouting the company line.
Because sharing is something People do. Censoring is what Corporations do...
With copyright, no less.
The Piracy Lie
The IFPI has not proven stream ripping is actually illegal in the United States.
We're SUPER close to the BetaMax decision here. Obviously they want to get FOSS programs like ShareX next after they get the websites that do ShareX like services (screen and audio recorder for your computer).
It appears to be exactly a VCR like device for your computer. Is there any reason to believe that betamax case law wouldn't control here?
Yeah 28% sounds good, but how big of a sample size did those statistics come from? Percentages mean nothing without the context of where they come from.
From the report:
In total, 34,000 internet users were surveyed with higher numbers of respondents in larger markets. Nationally representative quota samples of between 1,000-3,000 respondents... This ensured that a standard error of +/- 3% was achieved throughout the data, at a 95% confidence level.
But also they state this:
The study was also conducted in China and India but results from these two countries are not included in “global” figures. These twenty-one territories accounted for 92.6% of global recorded music market revenues in 2018, according to IFPI’s Global Music Report 2019.
I assume the report explains why but I don't have time right now to read it.
Re:
I'm surprised 23% of Internet users know what a Steam-ripper is, let alone use one.
And no the report doesn't really explain any of the numbers or why China and India were left out, they may have left them out if they didn't collect data from those countries last year to make it easier to compare the numbers.
Whilst all the numbers are only presented as percentages and some of the stats are fairly vague whilst they don't give any details on the kind of questions they asked or what answers were possible, so it wouldn't surprise me if they gave people who ripped a stream once the same weighting as people who daily rip streams or only asked if you'd ever ripped a stream instead of how often you do it. (I've also been part of similar surveys in the past where they don't ask legal/illegal but instead paid/free and don't differente between legal free and illegal free).
It was obvious. You can get all the music you could ever listen to for a small, reasonable fee nowadays. I still download stuff because 1- the service I pay for doesn't have and 2- when I want to listen to them offline I still can't (not properly).
It's a perfect case study of success. Now I'm eagerly waiting to see the numbers in the video streaming area and its piracy alternative for the next decade when compared to the last one. They've seen a great decline in piracy for a few years now but the trend started to halt and reverse when they fragmented the market. The result is obvious to anyone of use that has a few functioning neurons. Amusingly, people are cutting the cord and many simply won't go back so it'll be a ton of money left on the table.
The RIAA, IFPI, and modern copyright law are threats to the music ecosystem.
"62% of those accessing content
by unlicensed means would
choose on-demand streaming
to find and listen to music if
copyright infringement was
no longer an option"
I would think this would be closer to at least 23/27*100=85% since anyone doing "stream ripping" is probably already paying for a on-demand streaming service?
