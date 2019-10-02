Welcome To Working Futures: 14 Speculative Fiction Stories About The Future Of Work
Devin Nunes Sues Again; He REALLY Doesn't Want You To Read This Article About His Family's Cow Farm In Iowa

Daily Deal: Zero to Hero HTML5 Game Developer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Oct 2nd 2019 10:41amDaily Deal

The Zero to Hero HTML5 Game Developer Bundle has 5 courses designed to help you get hands-on experience building games and to learn the skills you need to become a pro Game Developer. You'll learn how to use Python, JavaScript, and Phaser. You will build your own games suitable for various platforms. It's on sale for $25. Don't forget to use code LEARN75 to get an additional 75% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Welcome To Working Futures: 14 Speculative Fiction Stories About The Future Of Work
Devin Nunes Sues Again; He REALLY Doesn't Want You To Read This Article About His Family's Cow Farm In Iowa
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

11:56 US Courts Rep Ignores Everything About The Internet, Says PACER Access Can Never Be Free Because It Costs Money To Operate (5)
10:47 Devin Nunes Sues Again; He REALLY Doesn't Want You To Read This Article About His Family's Cow Farm In Iowa (23)
10:41 Daily Deal: Zero to Hero HTML5 Game Developer Bundle (0)
07:30 Welcome To Working Futures: 14 Speculative Fiction Stories About The Future Of Work (14)
06:11 Comcast Apparently Feels Qualified To Give Google Lectures On Monopoly Power (18)
03:09 Court Tells Man $172 Red Light Camera Ticket Is Actually Less Than $100 And Can't Be Challenged In Court (65)

Tuesday

20:04 Liverpool FC Denied 'Liverpool' Trademark Due To Its Geographic Significance (13)
15:40 Elizabeth Warren Wants Congress To Be Smarter About Tech... While Grossly Overstating Google & Facebook's Market Power (56)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 227: Rep. Mark Takano On Tech In Congress (0)
11:58 Documents Show The FBI Is Targeting Financial Institutions, Credit Reporting Agencies, And Universities With NSLs (8)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.