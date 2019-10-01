Daily Deal: The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle

Telcos And Rupert Murdoch Pushing Nonsense Story That Google Helping Keep Your Internet Activity More Private Is An Antitrust Violation
The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle has 6 courses designed to help you master Python. Python is a general-purpose programming language which can be used to solve a wide variety of problems, be they in data analysis, machine learning, or web development. You'll learn about variables, strings, operators, vulnerability analysis, security scanning, and more. You'll also learn about Django, how to fix bugs in existing programs, how to make changes to improve existing code, and more. It's on sale for $39. Use the code LEARN75 to receive an additional 75% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

