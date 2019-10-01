Telcos And Rupert Murdoch Pushing Nonsense Story That Google Helping Keep Your Internet Activity More Private Is An Antitrust Violation
There are all sorts of reasons and ways to hate on big internet companies these days, but as we've warned, some of them are in conflict with one another -- though that doesn't seem to stop those who keep pushing the narrative forward from blindly repeating them anyway. The latest is a positively bonkers article in the Wall Street Journal arguing that Google's (somewhat middle of the road) support for DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is potentially an antitrust violation worthy of Congressional action.
This is (1) utter nonsense and (2) driven by telcos looking to undermine consumer privacy. So if you're a pro-privacy Google hater, you might want to at least reconsider supporting this particular line of attack. If you are unaware, under the current DNS system, you still leak some key metadata every time you visit a site to your DNS provider (which is usually, but not always, your broadband/internet access provider). It used to be that those providers could collect even more, page-level, information, but that is less and less true as more and more of the web itself is encrypted with HTTPS. DoH is an attempt to encrypt the last bit of info that leaks when you surf -- the metadata about the top level domains you are visiting. Mozilla has been strongly pushing support for DoH, and will plan to move most public Firefox users to DoH in the relatively near future. Google, on the other hand, is supportive of the standard, but has shown no inclination to adopt it nearly as widely as Mozilla.
Either way, done correctly, DoH protects your privacy and stops the fairly large metadata loophole that has allowed DNS providers (generally your telco/broadband provider) from being able to snoop on everywhere you surf. There are some reasonable concerns that if browsers automatically force users to use specific DNS resolvers for DoH that it could, potentially, lead to more control/centralization of both those servers, but as EFF points out in the link above, that's mitigated by more ISPs simply adopting DoH themselves.
The problem, of course, is that the biggest telcos, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast don't want to stop spying on you and all of your internet habits. And, so, rather than adopting DoH, they're trying to undermine DoH entirely by pretending that Google's lukewarm interest in supporting DoH is, itself, an antitrust violation. What's kind of incredible, however, is just how open they are about this plan, and that's it's entirely about preventing the big broadband providers from spying on your traffic:
“Because the majority of world-wide internet traffic…runs through the Chrome browser or the Android operating system, Google could become the overwhelmingly predominant DNS lookup provider,” a coalition of internet service providers said in a Sept. 19 letter to lawmakers. “Google would acquire greater control over user data across networks and devices around the world. This could inhibit competitors and possibly foreclose competition in advertising and other industries.”
They urged lawmakers to call on Google not to impose the new standard as a default standard in Chrome and Android.
Google, for it's part, reiterated (as it has in the past) that it has no plans to force users into using its own DNS offerings. While the Wall Street Journal report at least quotes some pushback on this claim, it still seems to present this mostly as a credible antitrust concern, when the reality is that it's clearly an attempt by big broadband players to play an antitrust card to (1) attack Google and (2) to prevent Google from helping consumers better protect their own internet privacy.
There are, of course, plenty of legitimate concerns that people have about Google's own privacy practices. But pushing people towards DoH is a good thing. A few months back we saw UK ISPs laughably attack Mozilla's plans to support DoH by calling the company an "internet villain" claiming that better protecting your privacy would undermine "internet safety standards." To be clear: this is nonsense. What they mean is, like with other forms of encryption, it might make a very tiny number of criminals marginally harder to track down. But, on the flip side, it will massively protect everyone else's privacy from overly snoop happy broadband providers.
We've noted for a while how hypocritical it is for people to focus on "antitrust" and "privacy" claims about the big internet companies, while ignoring the much larger problems on both fronts regarding broadband companies. Similarly, we've talked about how many of the attacks on "big tech" are quietly driven by the big broadband players quietly fanning the flames. But this story combines all of that. It's the big broadband players/telcos pushing a totally bogus monopoly story against Google (which makes no sense at all if you understand the details, and which wouldn't even be a potential monopoly concern at all if those very same broadband companies adopted DoH themselves), in order to stop Google from better protecting your privacy -- so that the broadband providers can better snoop on you.
And, a side note: Rupert Mudoch's Wall Street Journal has been one of the worst in pushing these misleading anti-Google/Facebook stories over the last few months, which is, again, no surprise at all, as it's been revealed before that Murdoch has been eager to attack Google and Facebook and has no problem using the Wall Street Journal to do so. While this story at least includes some balance, the entire narrative arc of it seems to follow the telcos talking points -- and it's notable that while it briefly quotes a section of the telcos letter to Congress, it fails to post the entire letter. I wonder why...
Either way, this kind of thing undermines any serious discussion of either privacy or competition online, by mixing up and conflating an attempt to better protect privacy, and pretending it's an antitrust violation.
Filed Under: antitrust, competition, dns over https, doh, privacy, rupert murdoch, snooping, telcos
Companies: google, mozilla
Reader Comments
An internet of only http?
It's tangential, but this could make an enormous leap to an all-http Internet--that is, traffic traversing from AS to AS--that is nothing except http. And in a few years with http/3, perhaps nothing but UDP.
I'm sure other protocols will continue to exist inside individual AS's for a long time (though, http/2 is replacing diameter in the 5G packet core).
The Internet really only bears a very superficial resemblance to what it was 30 years ago.
Re: An internet of only http?
Although to some degree DOH and encrypted-http3-over-UDP could take us back 30 years, to a time when hosts could experiment with protocols without middlebox interference.
Re: An internet of only http?
So, assuming I have read your detail lite commentary about some deep protocol questions correctly, you are suggesting the end of FTP, torrent, magnet, and other communications protocols to entirely functioning on HTTP, based on a move to DNS over HTTPS.
Could you expand on why you think this is the case, such as how this move helps HTTP finally supplant the less popular but still in use protocols like FTP, or how this move helps HTTP replicate torrent and magnet protocols?
Re: Re: An internet of only http?
Ah, yeah I wasn't thinking at all of peer to peer filesharing, but FTP is a dying protocol, and it deserves to die. Debian shut down their FTP servers a couple years ago, for instance. It is an annoying, horrible protocol because of the separation of data and control channels into separate connections. It's always been hard, because of that, to make it work properly with firewalls, natting, and access lists. It becomes a really serious problem if you encrypt the control plane, because you're left leaving blocks of ports wide-open, or limiting the numbers of connections. Seriously, I've been cursing FTP for decades now.
For downloading, it provides no advantages over http downloads, and for uploads, that functionality has been largely replaced by http uploads, dropbox type services, or to a lesser degree for specialized apps, webdav.
Re: Re: Re: An internet of only http?
...which was the style at the time, apparently. Early port numbers were all odd because NCP, TCP's predecessor, reserved the corresponding even numbers for traffic in the opposite direction. This convention was dead when gopher and http appeared. FTP predates NAT and firewalls by decades.
Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
No, it won't do that. It will prevent everyone except your DNS provider from snooping that. But the DNS provider—which for DOH will likely differ from your current provider—can see all the data a DNS provider ever could.
BTW, DOH over Tor could stop that. Having web servers send you DNS responses for pages they link to, without you having to request anything, would also work. Of course that would require DNSSEC and wouldn't prevent anyone from seeing the IP addresses you connect to.
Re: Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
The difference is that you could choose a DNS provider you consider trustworthy, while many if not most people have no practical choice of ISP.
Re: Re: Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
Is there a choice for DoH other than Google? (currently, anyway)
Re: Re: Re: Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
Cloudflare offers public DOH with the endpoint https://1.1.1.1/dns-query
Re: Re: Re: Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
Strangely enough...
https://www.google.com/search?q=dns+over+https+providers
Re: Re: Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
The difference is that it's harder for an ISP to interfere with this choice. There were always 3rd-party DNS providers. Some ISP, even entire countries, were known to block them or change the results. (Firefox will apparently disable DoH in the UK to allow DNS-based porn-blocking. Lame.)
Re: Re: Re: Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
Its just not turned on by default, but it can be turned on. Also, using some other public DNS server, such as Google bypasses those blocks as well. That is those blocks only work for people who cannot be bothered to look up alternatives, or configure Firefox etc.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Doesn't protect you from the DNS provider
Mozilla shouldn't be helping governments censor the internet, even if there is a workaround. There's no valid reason for the UK to have different defaults. They might as well do the same for China and the dozens of other countries abusing DNS.
Think this through...
So, what, the ISP enables DoH on its own DNS servers? What good does this do? In this case, the ISP still knows who's making the queries, and what those queries are, right? If you're concerned about your ISP sniffing your DNS queries to other providers, turning around and making those same queries to your ISP over DoH really isn't helping anything, is it?
Conversely, if Google were to enable/force DoH, and if they were to operate the servers (as they likely would), that would put them in a unique position to track their users' browsing habits (even more than they already do). Is the issue overstated? Probably--but I don't think it's as exaggerated as you're saying.
Now, IMO, the best way around this, at least at home, is to use a router that can be configured to act as a recursive DNS resolver. That way, your queries are going only to the authoritative hosts for the domains in question, and can't be aggregated in any single place. It's as simple as checking a box in pfSense, not sure about other F/OSS router/firewall solutions.
Re: Think this through...
Why not just run your own DNS?
Re: Re: Think this through...
Hard drives are now large enough you could probably just run your own very large hosts file. You could probably make a program it to have it update itself every so often from all known authoritative domains and bypass DNS altogether.
I have enabled Doh and encrypted ensi on my firefox. It breaks the windows hosts file so now one of my malware blockers no longer works. (Spybot S&D)
Re: Re: Re: Think this through...
Hosts file is hardly a replacement for DNS
Re: Re: Think this through...
Because DNS is a recursive hierarchical look up system, where reading the dot separated part of a url, from right to left, is resolved by sending a request to the address found for higher level part. I.e. to resolve www.techdirt.com a request is sent to the root server for the server for 'com', and then a request to the address that gives for 'techdirt' and the to that address for 'www'. In practice results are cached to reduce the number of repeated lookups that are actually required.
When you use an ISP's or other public resolver, they carry out that look up process on your behalf. Using your own resolver makes it harder for the ISP to track your web history, as look ups can be interleaved, and caching means some are skipped.
Re: Re: Re: Think this through...
This is a very recent algorithm, called QNAME minimization. Traditionally, a resolver would send the string "www.techdirt.com" to each level, even the root (which won't know anything except "com"; it's an information leak with no benefit). Many still do.
Weak Sauce
“Because the majority of world-wide internet traffic…runs through the Chrome browser or the Android operating system,"
Usage share by web browser measurement is not a standardized metric and has questionable accuracy. Also user agent spoofing is very easy.
"Google could become the overwhelmingly predominant DNS lookup provider,""
.. Could ..
Very weak argument.
Re: Weak Sauce
Spoofing is easy but very few people do it in reality. Sure, the result will skew as a result of the people who do it, but like moves to enforce https generally this isn't aimed at those people.
Similarly, DNS dominance can be a concern because most of the people this is aimed at don't know what it, let alone make an informed choice of er provider. The battle will be over whether they accept the default from their ISP or their browser settings.
Re: Re: Weak Sauce
Point is, their anti-trust allegations are very weak if not ridiculous.
Re: Re: Re: Weak Sauce
It's one of the least ridiculous antitrust arguments I've heard again them, but it is still based on "they're big" rather than them actually abusing Chrome dominance.
Re: Re: Weak Sauce
Few people, but entire countries do DNS-spoofing. With or without DoH, DNSSEC is an important defense.
Re: Re: Re: Weak Sauce
Well, in response the previous message I was clearly referring to user agent spoofing, but that's true as well
Re: Re: Re: Re: Weak Sauce
I missed that line. Thought we were just talking about DNS predominance.
Firefox currently supports DoH...
...and the DNS provider is CloudFlare, which promises not to sell your browsing history. Google might (!!!) become the predominant DNS lookup supplier, but only if the rest of the industry doesn't step up an implement DOH, which isn't difficult. But, you've captured the essence of the concern for the big ISPs -- there won't be able to eavesdrop on your DNS queries as they pass through their network. Of course, anyone using a VPN already has, effectively, DOH. Bigger issue is that the big ISPs are simply asking their paid servants to do what they are told...
the only problem
With Privacy tends to be WHO gets it, and WHO dont..
Either everyone gets it, or No one gets it.. Thats part of the law.
But thats also a failing.
If it was all free, the corps and anyone could have it and Spam us to death, and fill our mail boxes with crap, AND create Fake ID and Credit cards all over the world. And what would the rest of the world do to STOP IT?? The banking system would have to Improve and have better ID systems, and spread ALL over the world.
But we would have all the info we needed for the rich and Famous, as well as all the corps and our GOV..(perchance)
With us PERSONALLY responsible for our privacy and creating laws to backup those rights... We save ourselves of most of this hassle. But we also dont get certain info on many things. Such as Corps and Gov. Hiding how much stuff really costs and military expenditures. As well as knowing how much the rich are hiding in other countries..(buying property, as the middle east and russia have done in the USA)
And still the banking system loves us for doing so.
But the internet is something else. as our browsers are built around SHARING OUR INFO. The more you put into it, the more it can share. Even if a Bot/Trojan/?? is needed to get the data, Some Odd thing will popup and ask to do something, and We have lost our privacy and data.
When porn sites can be safer then Legit(??) sites its a marvel that we have ANY PRIVACY..
And will all the Server break-ins, and data loss over the past 10 years, its almost Stupid to think we have much privacy left. would still like info on Server break-ins, compared to Linux/unix/MS server.
One of them
I am one of those pro-privacy, anti-Google people, and I saw this article on another website this morning. I wondered "what gibberish are they talking about? why won't they discuss the protocol?" But now it all makes sense. If it makes Murdoch squeal like this, then I cant wait for Mozilla to do DoH.
Re: One of them
You can enable it on the options page but its not in an obvious spot.
Re: One of them
Open preferences, scroll down to Network settings, click settings, scroll down in that dialogues, wnabble DoH and select your provider in the dropdown.
Re: Re: One of them
Failing the above how-to-enable-dns-over-https-doh-in-firefox at zdnet might help.
