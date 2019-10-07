Appeals Court Denies Qualified Immunity For Transit Cop Who Arrested A Journalist For Taking Pictures Of EMS Personnel
from the try-to-keep-up-(with-policy-changes) dept
Last year, a federal court offered its sympathies -- but only limited recourse -- to a photographer who suffered a bogus "stop photographing us" arrest at the hands of a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) cop.
Avi Adelman, a freelance journalist, was photographing EMS personnel responding to an apparent overdose. DART officer Stephanie Branch decided this just wouldn't do. She approached Adelman and got between him and the scene he was photographing. The officer then started laying down bullshit about "establishing a perimeter" and how his documentation was violating the HIPAA rights of person being attended to.
(If this crap about "HIPAA violations" sounds familiar, it's because law enforcement officers either don't understand how HIPAA works or they hope the person whose Constitutional rights they're violating doesn't understand how HIPAA works. This was the same excuse used by a Denver cop to detain a journalist who was recording the apparent arrest of a naked mentally-ill person in the middle of a public street. Just in case there are any cops lurking here, HIPAA violations occur when someone releases private medical info to unauthorized parties. It never happens when someone is suffering a medical emergency in a public area.)
Back to the DART case: despite Officer Branch including twenty-three false or inaccurate statements in her account of the arrest, she managed to dodge being directly held responsible for her violation of Adelman's First Amendment rights. Since the Fifth Circuit didn't clearly establish a right to record public servants until 2017, Adelman's 2016 arrest happened too soon for him to use that precedent to pierce Branch's qualified immunity. But Officer Branch was still on the hook for the Fourth Amendment violation. She appealed, but going up a level hasn't changed anything for the officer.
On appeal, the Fifth Circuit has upheld the lower court's decision, preventing Branch from eluding responsibility for violating Adelman's Fourth Amendment rights. Branch claimed she was unaware of the photography policy DART had put in place in 2014, which expressly permitted the actions Adelman was engaged in when Branch decided to arrest him.
But Officer Branch's actions were so obviously unreasonable, another officer and an EMT had this conversation while Branch was hassling the journalist. From the decision [PDF]:
DFR 1 – He was just taking pictures right?
Officer Cannon – Yea[h] that’s why I don’t know why she’s giving him a hard time[.]
DFR-1 – Why is she going crazy?
Officer Cannon – I don’t know[,] that’s going to be on her[.] [H]e can take all the pictures he wants[,] that’s why I’m not getting involved in that. . . .
DFR-1 – He knows he wasn’t doing nothing wrong so. . .
Officer Cannon – I don’t know why she . . . . There was no need for that[.]
DFR-2 – Yea[h] I don’t know where that idea came from but this is . . . because there is freedom of the press[.]
Her own agency came to this conclusion after an internal investigation:
“Adelman was not breaking any laws and would not lead a reasonable person to believe that he was committing a crime or had committed a crime or [was] about to engage in committing a crime. . . . [T]herefore the arrest of Adelman for criminal trespass was not based on sufficient probable cause.”
It also had this to say about Branch's actions:
“The evidence indicates that Officer Branch did violate the DART Administrative Employment Manual and did not refrain from activity which was illegal or could reflect negatively on DART when she made various inconsistent or mistaken statements on her DART Police [I]ncident Report . . . and made the arrest of Avi Adelman for criminal trespass.”
The court points out in a footnote that even if Branch was not present when the 2014 policy permitting photography was instituted, this failure to familiarize herself with DART policies is on her.
Branch asserts that she was reasonable in believing she had authority to order Adelman to leave because she was on sick leave when DART implemented the new Photography Policy that permits the public to take photos on DART property. [Branch was on sick leave from May 2014-January 2016. The policy was enacted June 2014.] The old policy apparently would have prohibited Adelman from being on DART property if he wasn’t using it for “transportation purposes.”
[...]
But Branch’s mistake was not reasonable. She didn’t misinterpret an unclear policy or law; she simply failed to learn about DART’s updated policy. And “an officer can gain no Fourth Amendment advantage through a sloppy study of the laws [s]he is duty-bound to enforce.” Heien, 135 S. Ct. at 539–40.
The case now goes back to the lower court where it seems likely Officer Branch won't be able to talk a jury into siding with her should the litigation reach that point. The established right to photograph public servants came along a little bit too late to help Adelman on his First Amendment claims, but at least he can still go after Branch for her bogus arrest and the night he spent in jail.
Filed Under: avi adelman, civil liberties, dart, ems, free speech, photographing police, qualified immunity, stephanie branch, transit police
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Where's a cloning machine when you need one...?
But Branch’s mistake was not reasonable. She didn’t misinterpret an unclear policy or law; she simply failed to learn about DART’s updated policy. And “an officer can gain no Fourth Amendment advantage through a sloppy study of the laws [s]he is duty-bound to enforce.” Heien, 135 S. Ct. at 539–40.
A court that actually didn't allow ignorance of the law to protect a cop from responsibility for their actions? Talk about an all-too-rare action, now if every other court in the country would follow suit that'd be great.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Where's a cloning machine when you need one...?
The problem with every other court in the country agreeing that LEO's should know the laws they enforce is that the Supreme Court has already said law enforcement officers don't need to know the laws they enforce. While I agree with the 5th Circuits decision in this case, it might be a bit risky, and other courts may not dare to take that risk.
Still, if several do, there is the chance that the SCOTUS might revisit their previous decision, and I sure hope they do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Where's a cloning machine when you need one...?
Looks like it could be more of a case because DART had a policy on taking photos and recently updated it, it's a policy she should have been aware of rather than say an obscure law that she may not have known about, like not stealing when carrying out a warrant or shooting someone's dog...
Also likely stems from the way immunity seems to work for Police in America where they can do what they want unless they have been previously told that that exact circumstance isn't legal - Basically there is a policy saying don't stop people taking photos, but not one about not stealing or shooting pets (mainly because until recently people didn't think you needed to tell the police not to carry out those actions), so you lose immunity for the first thing but not the others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait, what?! A court declared this? Jesus... If that gets out it's going to upset a whole lot of modus operandi for cop shops around the nation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nah, they just ignore it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Officer Cannon – I don’t know[,] that’s going to be on her[.] [H]e can take all the pictures he wants[,] that’s why I’m not getting involved in that. . . .
Could there be any clearer evidence that all cops are bad? Their entire job quite literally consists of "getting involved in that." It is the only reason law enforcement was even invented in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wait, so the other officers' declination to participate in the illegal arrest is proof of their moral failings?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well no. Its their acknowlegement amont themselves that there was an illegal arrest underway and their failure to act to uphold the law, but just let it continue, is the proof of their moral and ethical failings.
I havent seen any evidence of their particular statments as to what happened, but put money that those statment didn't include their conversation, let alione taking their. . . . Lets call it viewpoint . . . . of the arrest to their supervisors
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So many idiots throw out HIPAA B.S. it's beyond laughable. You can't throw out that crap at the public or anyone taking pictures. It's on the Medical people, or the police, or whoever is getting that private info, it's THEIR responsibility to keep it out of the public eye's. That means hiding the personal info so the public can't see it or record it. It's not the Public responsibility. If there is someone in public that needs help, block the view. Take the person out of the public.
HIPAA has nothing at all to do with the General Public, yet these moron's throw it out there like they know,.. they don't!!! HIPAA applies to THEM, not us, the public. It's really that simple.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
HIPAA applies to THEM, not us, the public. It's really that simple.
Therein lies the problem - the police aren't used to laws that apply to them but not the serfs, peons and civilians.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To all cops: if it’s outside or in a public place, and anyone in the area can see it, taking photos of it isn’t a HIPAA violation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Taking photos in a private place isn't a HIPPA violation either.
For a HIPPA violation to happen, first, the person must have a duty to protect healthcare information.
My coming in and taking pictures of your operation in progress might violate some other laws, it still wouldn't be a HIPPA violation because I have no duty to protect that info.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
HIPAA does apply to the cop, and if the cop is guarding an acident, one could say it's a HIPAA issue for the cop to talk about the injuries a person has (or medical history, which may come up in this situation).
Of course even the cops do not think this would hold up and the camera guy was not holding a long range mic to try to capture the injured persons statement's.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“an officer can gain no Fourth Amendment advantage through a sloppy study of the laws [s]he is duty-bound to enforce.”
If only more qualified immunity cases hinged on this interpretation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wonder if that judge is going to get scolded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm pretty sure its an 8th amendment violation to torture language so badly.
All in service of ensuring no one has to write down that she engages in illegal activity and/or conduct that could reflect negatively . . .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the Heien case, the Supreme Court ruled a “police officer’s reasonable mistake of law gives rise to reasonable suspicion that justifies a traffic stop under the Fourth Amendment.”
I guess 'Sloppy study' doesn't get you a pass - but you're absolutely allowed to not study at all and that'll do ya.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And Shelton v Barnes says that knowledge couldn't reasonably be expected from police officers anyway.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/2850156/Us-v-Barnes.pdf
“As an officer untrained in the law, S. A. Bradford cannot reasonably be expected to understand the nuances of the law, especially the ‘maze of Medicare regulations’ — as Dr. Barnes described them — at issue in this case.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Allthe cops Iv seen...
On TV..tend to be abit HEAVY...Esp the ones on the news..
Are they wearing Armour, ALL THE TIME??
I dont know what trainign the cops are getting.. and SOME of them seem to have forgotten Anything they learned..
Learned is another big word, it means they were taught something, not TOLD TO READ Chapters 1-96..
Would love for them to be Taught the basics.. and the rest of the book, they can read at leisure...
BUT, how many laws have been on the books for Sooo long that they are Stupid or redundant.. FEW states ever go thru the old laws and clean them up or get rid of them.
What is a wonder, is she was Sick for 1.5 years, and wasnt required to relearn things that had changed.. And nothing is said about how long she has had that job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Allthe cops Iv seen...
That's just it. The court said she was required to (re)learn things that had changed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply