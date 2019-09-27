Just As Everyone Predicted: EU Copyright Directive's Link Tax Won't Lead To Google Paying Publishers
Adland Shuts Down After Web Host Complies With Bullshit DMCA Notice

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Sep 27th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Training Bundle has 8 courses designed to help you understand the ins and outs of networking. The courses cover topics related to various Cisco certification exams and what you need to prepare to take them. You'll learn about EIGRP, TCP/IP networking, how to configure security using time-based access list, and more. The courses also cover the concepts of IPv4 and IPv6, how to assign IP addresses to PCs and routers, how to create VRFs, and more. It's on sale for $31.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Just As Everyone Predicted: EU Copyright Directive's Link Tax Won't Lead To Google Paying Publishers
Adland Shuts Down After Web Host Complies With Bullshit DMCA Notice
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:01 Rich Dude Goes Back On His Promise About Forcing California Into A Dreadfully Bad Privacy Law, Brings A Worse Version Back (4)
10:44 Adland Shuts Down After Web Host Complies With Bullshit DMCA Notice (15)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Training Bundle (0)
09:35 Just As Everyone Predicted: EU Copyright Directive's Link Tax Won't Lead To Google Paying Publishers (31)
06:30 Sprint Busted For Allegedly Defrauding The FCC Lifeline Program (9)
03:23 What's Australian For Streisand Effect? Perhaps It's Fatty McFuckhead (13)

Thursday

19:55 Kazakh Government Takes Down 93k Websites To Site-Block A Single Massage Parlour (9)
15:35 Canadian ISPs Continue Quest To Bankrupt TVAddons, Site That Hosted Tons Of Legal Kodi Addons (15)
13:41 Microsoft Asks For Actual Spying Evidence To Justify Blackballing Of Huawei (29)
11:53 Being Designated A 'Hate Group' By The SPLC Isn't Defamation, Says Federal Court (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.