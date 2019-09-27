Daily Deal: The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Training Bundle has 8 courses designed to help you understand the ins and outs of networking. The courses cover topics related to various Cisco certification exams and what you need to prepare to take them. You'll learn about EIGRP, TCP/IP networking, how to configure security using time-based access list, and more. The courses also cover the concepts of IPv4 and IPv6, how to assign IP addresses to PCs and routers, how to create VRFs, and more. It's on sale for $31.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal