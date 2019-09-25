The Best People: White House Emailed Talking Points Meant For Surrogates To Dems, Tried To Recall Email Afterwards
At the time of this writing, I'll go ahead and assume that anyone reading this is now fully immersed in Ukraine-Call-Gate or whatever we're calling this potentially impeachment-inducing scandal Donald Trump has managed to build for himself. What started as a murky story surrounding the administration flatly ignoring the law in handling a mysterious whistle-blower complaint has since been clarified in the extreme. What happened essentially is that the whistle-blower raised alarms over several occurrences, one of which was a call that occurred between Trump and the recently elected Ukrainian President in which Trump reportedly pushed his counterpart to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of his potential 2020 rival. Then, for reasons that are beyond me, Trump released an unredacted "rough" transcript of the call, which demonstrates that he did that very thing. You're going to hear a great deal of obfuscation over the next days and weeks about what the transcript shows. Go read it for yourself. Trump asked Ukraine, while withholding aid money at the time, to investigate the Bidens.
In the wake of the outrage over the transcript, the White House obviously went into damage control. That's to be expected. As part of any scandal, talking points are developed for surrogates to use when talking on any of the insanely stupid 24 hour news channels. That's also to be expected. But once those talking points are in written format, it's not customary to send them out to the opposing party's Congressional members.
The White House on Wednesday sent out talking points on how to spin the release of a summary of President Trump’s phone call to his counterpart in Ukraine — but emailed them to House Democrats, apparently by mistake.
Here's the goods, should you want to see them for yourself.
Hmmm… The White House just sent its talking points on Ukraine to House Democrats.
Here are some screenshots, per source. pic.twitter.com/VvNAaqKP3D
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 25, 2019
Now, look, I've made this mistake in my own professional life. That said, I'm not one of the "very best people" working for a White House embroiled in a full on scandal of its own making, so there's that. When you're trying to sow confusion and intrigue around what appears for all the world to be a really simple example of abuse of Presidential power, you really have to be careful about who is in that "To:" field.
And, even when I have made this mistake, I was smart enough not to frantically send out one of those useless "recall email" requests to those very same rivals I had accidentally emailed.
Source says the White House just sent a follow-up to “recall” the email to House Democrats containing talking points...
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 25, 2019
Now, I know some of you are thinking that this really isn't a laughing matter. And you're right, but you're also wrong, because this is fucking hilarious. One is forced to imagine Stephen Miller himself furiously sending out recall requests to Nancy Pelosi having just realized what he's done.
Will this inadvertent transparency matter? Probably not. If you're the sort that spends any calories watching cable news, this will all probably fly right over your head. Meanwhile, partisanship has so infested Washington that one of the truest things Donald Trump has ever said is probably that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue without consequence. So at least we can have a laugh at the very best people's use of email, instead.
Reader Comments
I wish I could laugh at the ineptitude of the Trump administration. Then I remember that several kids have died in American concentration camps. I don’t feel like laughing much after that.
"this is fucking hilarious"
Yes, I laughed for a few and then thought, W - T - F
Re:
Wednesday - Thursday - Friday ...
WhyTheFace?
:)
Re:
Win The Flection
There are some fun contradictions in those talking points. My favorite is that a second hand account (I'd assume they have just informed the public that the whistle blower read a transcript) of a phone call can't possibly provide sufficient information, after releasing a "non-verbatim" transcript of that phone call as proof that nothing untoward happened.
Re:
After Trump said, in the same breath, that the whistleblower is partisan and he doesn't know who the whistleblower is.
'Clearly only a partisan hack would make me look bad.'
That one's actually easy to explain, and depending on how warped your mind is it can be consistent. One need only put anyone who makes you look bad/says something you don't agree with in the 'partisan against me' camp and not knowing who someone is and saying they are partisan match up perfectly fine(by that standard).
Re: 'Clearly only a partisan hack would make me look bad.'
Right, that's the nut of it: Trump believes it's Republicans' jobs to defend him no matter what he does, and Democrats' job to attack him no matter what he does. He has no principles, he surrounds himself with people who have no principles, and he doesn't seem to believe that anyone truly has any principles; he doesn't see the world in terms of what's right or wrong, he sees it in terms of who kisses his ass and who's out to get him.
He doesn't value facts, truths, or principles; he only values what he calls "loyalty" but is, in fact, sycophancy. (Real loyalty is a two-way street; Trump is loyal to no one.)
Re: Re: 'Clearly only a partisan hack would make me look bad.'
Trump believes it's Republicans' jobs to defend him no matter what he does,
To be fair they seem to think it's their job too, so it's not hard to see why he'd believe that.
Re: Re:
Many 5 year olds, when caught red handed, will lash out without rhyme nor reason. Amazingly, his zealot followers won't notice.
Sow not sew.
Re:
Some people can do both. Call it a green thimble.
'Hey, your boss said it was okay...'
As an added bit of humor the democrats who received the email and the frantic attempt to get it back already have all the justification they need to keep it, from no less than Trump himself.
After all he was willing to say on national television that getting help/dirt on an opponent from a foreign source is perfectly fine by him, and if that's acceptable then clearly getting embarrassing information from your political opponents and using it against them is absolutely fine.
Re: 'Hey, your boss said it was okay...'
More on point, if these talking points are about getting out the truth, why is there any issue with democrats having them? Its not like they have any obvious contradictions or lies in them, right?
Accident?
I wonder if the email going to the Dems was really an accident or intentional.
"Ooops, gosh, so sorry Mr. Trump. My bad."
Re: Accident?
"Don' t worry Mr. Trump -- I'll fix it by sending a recall request!"
You've got a point there.
Re: Accident?
That or the fact that everyone is now reading their talking points.... It's actually an effective way to get them heard. Maybe I'm too cynical.
Re: Accident?
You'll never know, but since Trump has burnt through any White House personnel capable of pointing out his blunders, the accident theory certainly does not look implausible.
He's like a Diana Moon Glampers for the White House.
Re: Re: Accident?
And imagine how chaotic the white house is now, even by Trump standards.
Epitaph
"Now, I know some of you are thinking that this really isn't a laughing matter. And you're right, but you're also wrong, because this is fucking hilarious."
This may become the short definition of "Trump Administration" in future history books. I hope we survive to laugh.
Dumb clancy
This has to be a joke...
No really I think he’s innocent and he was joking. This guys so dumb the tom clancy like feats of conspiracy he is accused of are either accidents or he walks into traps without realizing what a trap is lol
