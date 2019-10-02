Court Tells Man $172 Red Light Camera Ticket Is Actually Less Than $100 And Can't Be Challenged In Court
Adding to the body of evidence showing that the use of traffic cameras is purely about revenue generation is this report from The Newspaper, which points out (yet again) how these systems are designed to eliminate due process and hasten the collection of fines and fees.
In this case, part of the designed due process elimination was already in place before the red light cameras went up. Certain citations are designed to be unable to be challenged, and this one -- a red light infraction pinned on the wrong person -- is one of them.
Recipients of red light camera tickets in Delaware cannot challenge the citation in court because the $172 fine is worth less than $100 by the reckoning of the Delaware Superior Court. Judge Abigail M. LeGrow last month denied the appeal of Stanley C. Lowicki, whose car was photographed by a red light camera while allegedly traveling through a red light at the intersection of Route 72 at Kenmore Drive on May 18, 2017.
Because he was not actually behind the wheel at the time of the alleged infraction, Lowicki challenged the citation before the local Justice of the Peace Court. The justice of the peace was not interested in his arguments and imposed the full $172 fine, which Lowicki appealed to the Court of Common Pleas. That court declined to consider the case since it is only able to hear appeals for "civil penalties" that exceed $100.
If you're wondering how $172 can be less than $100, the Common Pleas courts is happy to explain it to you. In upholding the Justice of the Peace Court's decision, the Common Pleas court performs the sort of math you usually see deployed by Hollywood studio accountants. From the decision [PDF]... no, wait a second. Let's hang back a minute and savor this judicial turn of phrase:
On May 18, 2017, a car Stanley C. Lowicki owned was captured by a traffic camera disobeying a red light on Route 72 at Kenmore Drive.
Great. The traffic lights are sentient. So are the cars. Bring on Skynet etc.
OK. Here's the court's breakdown the $172 fine, which is pertinent to its finding that $172 is less than $100 and, therefore, incapable of being challenged.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the JP Court found Mr. Lowicki responsible for the violation and ordered him to pay $172.50, consisting of the following amounts:
Fine Amount: $75.00
Court Costs: $25.00
Court Security Fee: $10.00
Transportation Trust Fund: $37.50
State Police Fund: $7.50
Local Law Enforcement Fund: $7.50
Ambulance Fund: $10.00
To challenge a fine, it must be over $100. Breaking down all the fees attached to the actual "fine" shows most of the assessed fine isn't actually the fine, but a bunch of handouts to everyone involved in the scheme (except ambulances, I guess…). This keeps the supposed real "fine" under the $100 mark, which makes it unassailable in court. Drivers (or non-drivers, as it is in this case) can hope to talk the local JP into dropping the fine (and its costly appendages) but that option is rarely successful.
Lowicki argued that this breakdown of "funds" that are inseparable from the "fine" is some bullshit. He's correct. But it's the state's bullshit and it pretty clearly seems to be constructed this way to maximize revenue while reducing the state's exposure to courtroom challenges.
The court agrees with the State and its fund-packing.
The term “civil penalty” in Section 4101(d)(12) corresponds to the amount of the fine assessed by the JP Court, which falls within the “civil or administrative assessment” referenced in Section 4101(d)(3). Section 4101(d)(12) specifies that any late fees assessed under subsection (d)(3) also will be considered part of the civil penalty for determining whether there is a right to appeal. By specifically referring to only one of the amounts contained in subsection (d)(3), the legislature made clear that the other costs and fees imposed were not included within the “civil penalty.” Section 4101(d)(3) refers to those amounts as costs and fees, not assessments or penalties.
And, just like that, $172 becomes less than $100 and tickets from red light cameras become nigh invincible. There is no recourse in Delaware and Stanley Lowicki's only option appears to be [checks notes] obtaining a more obedient vehicle.
Too many problems to deal with...
1) This is a fun-house mirror version of the way ISPs and cable providers hide added costs behind a false advertised rate. Here, you know how much the government is charging you, but it hides what your rights are under the process.
2) The idea that the owner of the vehicle can be fined when there isn't any evidence that they were behind the wheel is disturbing.
3) Unfortunately, the "solution" to #2 is "better red-light cameras" with more viewing angles, more visual enhancement/contrast, and facial recognition.
4) #2 also seems like a useful (or annoying, from another POV) precedent for handling violations by autonomous vehicles. In such a case the vehicle actually would be "disobeying". Skynet indeed.
Re: Too many problems to deal with...
2) Is the fun-house mirror version of people being fined for mechanical violations (failing muffler, lights out, excessive window tint, etc.) when they do not own the vehicle in question.
Re: Re: Too many problems to deal with...
Were they operating the vehicle?
Re: Too many problems to deal with...
Agreed, however - number three is not the only possible solution and certainly not the best.
Re: Too many problems to deal with...
No, what's disturbing is that a piece of hardware can be responsible for issuing tickets. IMHO the more trivial the offense the more immediate the notice should be. (and most motor vehicle traffic offenses are trivial) The government doesn't get to tally up your littering charges and present you with a bill at the end of the year. A ticket in the mail 2 weeks later does not drive the proper corrective lesson compared to being pulled over at the time. If it required a live and trained employee to hand out tickets, then they would be used judiciously where corrective action is needed, as opposed to a machine cranking out offense notices non-stop in post office time. (And often to the wrong person)
Re: Re: Too many problems to deal with...
You misunderstand the reason for red light cams, speed cams, whatever cams ... it is not about improving traffic safety like they claim.
Re: Re: Too many problems to deal with...
Or that "small" fines can't be contested.
Lawsuit?
I would assume the guy can file a lawsuit against the law if he wanted to push the issue. It doesnt seem like something that would stand up to scrutiny in a case.
Re: Lawsuit?
I was thinking maybe file a small-claims suit against the actual driver of the car. It seems like an open-and-shut case, if you can prove who was driving at the time.
Re: Re: Lawsuit?
That would do little to remove the points from his license.
Re: Lawsuit?
It's weird, but don't you have to get their permission before suing them?
It's laughable in a gallows humor sort of way.
Two can play that game
Solution: don't pay the fine until it's late. Late fees bump the actual penalty over $100. Appeal.
Re: Two can play that game
I'm pretty sure they would just say it was fine + late fee therefore the fine hasn't changed.
Re: Re: Two can play that game
I had the same comment about late fees below.
That wording seems pretty clear that late fees count to reaching the $100 appeal threshold.
Re: Two can play that game
But unpaid tickets lead to a warrant for your arrest. So, he better hope he wins the appeal, or he could be arrested right in the court room, just to make an example of him.
Re: Re: Two can play that game
Wait until the late fee is applied, pay the fine and then do the appeal after you have paid greater than 100 in fines. That should keep you from getting arrested.
Re: Two can play that game
I like the idea, too bad they don't play fair.
For an even more "sentient lights/cars" take...
"a car Stanley C. Lowicki owned was captured by a traffic camera disobeying a red light" can be (mis)read as saying the camera disobeyed the red light and captured the car.
Still appealable.
If I'm reading this correctly, Lowicki just has to stall to get some late fees appended to the civil penalty, at which point, he can bump it over $100 and appeal.
It's like in football when a team purposely incurs a delay of game penalty to set up a better angle for a field goal.
Sue the state directly for not understanding basic math
If you have to pay x amount for a violation, no wizardry of word manipulation can change the fact that you are being ticketed for x. They are taking your money for a supposed violation and pretending that some of the money isn't due to the ticket is a lie and needs to be dealt with. Supreme Court here we come over basic math problems.
Re: Sue the state directly for not understanding basic math
The government not understanding math is precisely why we have morons in charge asking for "good guys only" encryption and a unicorn that craps jellybeans.
Re: Re: Sue the state directly for not understanding basic math
Was it reagan who liked the jelly beans?
Looks to me like the Telecom industry has far more influence over the courts than we previously thought.
if you think he had large fees, wait until you see the fees added on for late payment. what's that car worth?
If Delaware were smarter, they would just make it a requirement for challenging a ticket that you first post a bond for the full amount and then when the defendant wins his case, refund the amount of the fine. The fees attached to the fine, of course, would be non-refundable. It's a win/win situation, the defendant doesn't have to pay the $75 fine, the courts still get the $97.50 in fees. It's not a penalty, it's a user fee!
Re:
Oh that will work out just fine, I'm sure it will.
It's Racketeeingr Influenced and Corrupt Organization. It's still not legal when the government does it.
As I see it.
First you have some jerk who runs a red light because -- he is simply a jerk.
Then the jerk realizes that this is going to put points on his driving record and his insurance rates are going up and besides he must pay a fine and obviously they have no proof he ran the red light.
After all the running the red light was the fault of the car.
This is followed by the court finding him guilty and charging him a larger fine than the one he would have originally paid.
That is not enough. The jerk appeals.
The appellate agrees he is a jerk and raises the fine.
Maybe if the car did not speed it would not get cough speeding and the jerk would not be out all that money - fines, court cost, interest, court time, and insurance premium increases.
It would be even better if the court had charged the car with being a jerk and then let him discuss that with Buba in that place where the sun don,t shine.
Maybe, oh maybe, if society was even halfway lucky Buba would give him a case of Arkanside.
Re:
Well, given that the article specifically states he was not driving the car, the way you see it is objectively wrong. Good try, though.
Re:
If you can't agree with something TD says, make up a story so you can blame the victim, it's the AC moron way...
Re:
So lets pretend you are the jerk in your story (not a long stretch) and you had lent your car to a friend, who is also a jerk, and he runs the red light. You get the ticket. How does this change your story?
Re:
After all the running the red light was the fault of the car.
It wasn't the fault of the person who got the ticket, who was (wait for it, dicktard, wait for it...) not driving the car.
Perhaps you lend your car to your kids. I'd love to see the look on your face if they just issued any tickets they accrued to you.
Bounties
Demonstrable innocence is NOT a valid legal defense BY DESIGN??!
Time to create a bitcoin fund to subsidize the "decommission" of red-light cams.
Re: Bounties
That's why you only ever see these cameras in larger cities. In small towns, they'd be used for target practice before a week was gone. I'm a LITTLE surprised that that doesn't happen more often in larger cities as well. Even if cops are more likely to respond to shots fired in a city, a pellet gun can still disable a camera, and won't generate a call to the cops.
Re: Re: Bounties
I read that in the UK, they put tires over the cam and set it on fire.
Pay the $75 fine and not the rest then.
Really, just pay the $75 then. The state has agreed that only the $75 is the fine, and so that's the only part that can be used to keep him from renewing his driver's license. Let them come after him civilly for the rest.
Using Delaware Logic, one theoretically could remove all rights of all citizens - Brilliant!
Sounds like city and state have a "RICO Act" worthy ploy here...
Limit fines to less than $100.00 < Check >
Tack on all sorts of fees and charges below the line < Check >
Limit ability to appeal fines less than $100.00 < Check >
Profit <Check, Check, Check>
Pay Judges salaries/bonuses from this plan? < ???? >
Let's have a federal investigation started since the State and City appear to be in cahoots.
Soooooo
I could have a 1 dollar fine for say jaywalking by a camera and phone has stingray system, tack on 1k in fees and miantiance and lessons and when it messes up it cannot be challenged as the fine is just one dollar. Got it.
Re: Soooooo
Do they have jaywalking cams now? I would not be surprised.
Next thing you know they will begin issuing tickets for not smiling and acting like you are happy. They will call it the attitude cam. This will led to an increase in mental illness which I'm sure they will have a pill for. Ask your doctor.
Sounds like this needs a constitutional challenge
Doesn't matter if the fine is only a penny, you SHOULD be able to challenge ANY alleged violation of law in court. Period. If something can't be challenged in court, what's to keep them from moving the bar later. Today it's $100. Tomorrow it's $1000. The day after it's Contempt of Cop.
Re: Sounds like this needs a constitutional challenge
I think they can appeal the state ruling at the federal level, but as always it takes money and that is one of the many ways the lower classes are denied their rights.
So...
What's to stop the Delaware police from issuing random $99 citations, with large fees to whomever they decide should get one?
Suddenly all tickets in Delaware are $99.99.
Is the vehicle guilty too? Better seize that puppy.
