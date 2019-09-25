Current Whistleblower Scandal Shows (Again) That The Official Channels Are Useless
Daily Deal: Polar Backup Cloud Storage

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Sep 25th 2019

Have you ever accidentally lost an important file or ran out of space on your hard drive? Never worry about going through those hassles again with Polar Backup Cloud Storage. Intuitive and user-friendly, this platform gives you full control of your data, letting you easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup provides faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication, block-level uploads so you're sure that you always have your files within reach. 1 TB is on sale for $40, 2 TB for $60 or 5 TB for $100.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

